You are here

  • Home
  • UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtc5j

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Union of Arab Football Associations announced the name of the Arab Club Champions Cup would be the King Salman Club Cup on Monday.

The tournament will be held with preliminary qualifying system and then finals hosted by the Kingdom in the cities of Abha, Al-Baha and Taif.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, President of the Arab Football Association, thanked King Salman for his approval to name the club championship, while extending his thanks and appreciation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his interest in the Arab Federation and its competitions and programs.

"The championship bears a name dear to all Arab athletes, and is considered among the Arab Federation's competitions for the 2023 season," Secretary-General of UAFA, Dr. Raja Allah Al-Salami, said. 

"The mechanism for participating in the tournament has been circulated to all member Arab federations to name their representatives," he added.

Topics: football soccer Arab Clubs Championship

Related

Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid
Sport
Dream of an all-Arab Club World Cup final is over as Al-Ahly fall to Real Madrid
Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup
Football
Trio of Arab clubs looking to carry feel-good factor of Qatar 2022 into FIFA Club World Cup

Staab appointed director of football; Lappi-Seppala takes over as coach of Saudi women’s team

Staab appointed director of football; Lappi-Seppala takes over as coach of Saudi women’s team
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Staab appointed director of football; Lappi-Seppala takes over as coach of Saudi women’s team

Staab appointed director of football; Lappi-Seppala takes over as coach of Saudi women’s team
  • Monika Staab’s new role to include overseeing the full ecosystem of women’s football
  • First training camp and match under new coach Rosa Lappi-Seppala held this week
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Women’s Football Department has announced the promotion of the country’s first-ever head coach Monika Staab to the newly created position of Women’s Football Technical Director.

In her new role, Staab will oversee the 360 degrees transformative development of the women’s game in Saudi Arabia and establish new structures that fulfill the sport’s potential from coaching to grassroots development to domestic competitions.

Meanwhile, former Finland women’s national team assistant manager and player Rosa Lappi-Seppala will take over the position as the new Saudi Arabian women’s national team head coach. She becomes just the second to hold the position since its establishment in September 2021.

Rosa already has experience with the ‘Green Falcons’ after playing an integral part of the of the coaching staff that led the squad to its first ever championship last month. She takes up her new role following an illustrious international playing and coaching career.

During her 1.5-year historic tenure leading the national team, Staab oversaw the first try-outs which welcomed over 700 players across three cities. Following the squad selection, she guided the team to seven international matches, recording four wins, two draws and just one defeat against Seychelles, Maldives, Bhutan, Pakistan, Comoros Islands and Mauritius. Her biggest accomplishment came last month when they were crowned champions of the four-team International Friendly Tournament held in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The team is now on-route to be inducted into the FIFA Official Rankings List next month.

Lamia Bahaian, Supervisor of the Women’s Football Department and board member at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation said: “We are immensely proud and thankful of everything Monika achieved with our national team. Ever since arriving to the Kingdom, she has been a great ambassador for the women’s game and has brought with her a unique and contagious energy that helped drive our game forward.

“We’ve already made history together but look forward to achieving even greater success as Monika expands her role to help us on our incredibly exciting trajectory of growth and realizing the women’s game full potential in Saudi Arabia. We were very selective with the appointment of a new head coach, and we could not be happier with our decision to appoint Rosa. She arrives with a wealth of experience and has already integrated perfectly with the players. We wish her all the very best of success.”

Aalia Al-Rasheed, Head of the Women’s Football Department said: “Our women’s national team captured headlines since its first match last year, and is playing an immense role in promoting the women’s game to new audiences and contributing to a positive shift in society. We welcome Rosa to her new home and are confident that with her global experience and deep understanding of what we hope to achieve, she will help drive the team forward as we look to enter the official FIFA Rankings List very soon.

“We already have massive ambitions for the year ahead and are excited about ramping up our investment in all areas of the women’s game, especially with the new guidance of Monika Staab in her new role as Technical Director.”

Commenting on her new role as Women’s Football Technical Director, Monika Staab said: “I am a strong believer that women’s football in Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting stories in world football and I am extremely pleased to continue my journey in this great country as Technical Director of the Women’s Football Department. The past 18 months have been nothing short of incredible and historic. Everyday I am overwhelmed by the ambitious vision for women’s football and what everyone here wants to achieve.

“I’ve been privileged to work as part of an exceptionally driven team. We offered new opportunities across different age groups and made a name for ourselves on the global stage. We have so much to achieve, and I look forward to contributing to the game in new ways.”

Expressing her delight to be joining Saudi’s football journey, new women’s national team head coach Rosa Lappi-Seppala said: “I am incredibly excited for this new chapter in my career. During my experience with the team during the friendly championship in Dammam, I witnessed the massive passion and potential the girls have for the game.

“I am truly inspired by the huge opportunity here and everything that has been achieved in just a short period of time. I want to sincerely thank the team at the Women’s Football Department for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started and playing my part in this exciting journey.”

The national team will undergo its first training camp this week under the guidance of Rosa Lappi-Seppala in Dammam, before facing off against Indonesia in a friendly match.

Fans can get involved and follow the progress across the women’s game via the official Women’s Football Department Twitter account @SAFF_WFD

Topics: ‘Green Falcons’ Monika Staab Rosa Lappi-Seppala

Related

Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom photos
Sport
Monika Staab hails Saudi tournament as ‘hugely important’ for women's game in Kingdom
Exclusive Monika Staab plots global success for Saudi women’s football team photos
Sport
Monika Staab plots global success for Saudi women’s football team

Big names arrive for action-packed Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Big names arrive for action-packed Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Big names arrive for action-packed Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Big names arrive for action-packed Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in women’s golf such as world no. 1 Lydia Ko and Thai teen sensation and world no. 4 Atthaya Thitikul
  • The tournament made waves in the world of golf through its significant prize purse increase to $5 million — the largest outside of the majors
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

The fourth edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) will take place at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club from 16 to 19 February.

In partnership with the Ladies European Tour (LET), the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in women’s golf such as world no. 1 Lydia Ko, Thai teen sensation and world no. 4 Atthaya Thitikul, and major winner and world no. 7 Lexi Thompson.

The tournament made waves in the world of golf through its significant prize purse increase to $5 million — the largest outside of the majors. In a strong statement of equality, the purse matches that of the men’s event, the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which took place last week.

Besides the on-course action, spectators can expect a wide array of F&B options and entertainment offerings. Whether you’re a golf fan or are simply looking for a fun weekend out, there’s definitely something for everyone at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

Fun activities all around — With e-gaming, hitting cages, inflatable dart board stations and plenty more, fans will be able to enjoy a fun day out at the various entertainment areas such as the Fan Village and Spectator Zone throughout Royal Greens & Country Club.

Pick up the sport of golf — Inspired by the golfing action on the course? Spectators can try their hand at the Starting New at Golf (SNAG) stations at the Fan Village, where they can pick up skills such as putting and chipping. Sports fans will also not want to miss catching top female footballers from local clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, who will be down on Friday to participate in a golf clinic.

Free Treats — For families, be sure to bring the kids down to catch all the fun and action at the event, especially on Friday. The first 500 children down on Friday will enjoy a free ice cream from the onsite ice-cream truck. For those who head down to the Spectator Zone, you’ll be able to enjoy a free cup of coffee from Brew92 as you enjoy the action on the big screens and try your hand at some outdoor games.

Enjoy breathtaking views on the 16th — The pristine course at the Royal Greens & Country Club has often been described by the players as one of the most stunning courses they’ve played at. For spectators, head on over to the iconic 16th hole, which is perfect for those who want to enjoy scenic views of the surrounding Red Sea and sandy beaches.

  • Free tickets are available for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and can be secured by visiting www.golfsaudi.com
Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Royal Greens Golf & Country Club Ladies European Tour (LET)

Related

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
13 Major champions to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next month
Sport
13 Major champions to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next month

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Thai golf sensation Thitikul, LET Order of Merit winner Grant confirmed for Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • 15 of world’s top 30 players to challenge for $5m prize purse at Royal Greens Feb. 16-19
  • Atthaya Thitikul was the youngest golfer, male or female, to win a professional golf tournament when she won the LET’s Thailand Championship 2017, aged 14
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The line-up for the 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund has been further strengthened with world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul and 2022 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner Linn Grant taking their place among 15 of the world’s top-30 female golfers.

Taking place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 16 to 19, the tournament will be the third stop in a record-breaking 2023 LET season, featuring 30 events in 21 countries with a total prize fund of 35 million euros ($37.4 million) up for grabs.

The event has a prize purse of $5 million, the largest outside of the majors and matching the men’s event, the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Thai 19-year-old Thitikul said: “It has been a while since I last competed in Saudi Arabia. I remember playing at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in 2021 and had strong results in both events.

“I hope to go one better than I did at the 2021 Aramco Saudi Ladies International and enjoy a great start to my 2023 season.”

In her first year of the Ladies Professional Golf Association last year, Thitikul claimed two victories and 16 top-10 finishes and unsurprisingly took home the 2022 Louise Suggs rookie of the year award. The young superstar also performed impressively in the majors, securing three top-10 finishes in five majors last year.

Before her time in the LPGA, Thitikul wrote her name in the history books of the LET. In 2021, she became the youngest player to win the LET’s Race to Costa del Sol while also taking back the rookie of the year and players’ player of the year titles. In addition, she was the youngest golfer, male or female, to win a professional golf tournament when she won the LET’s Thailand Championship 2017, aged 14.

The former world No. 1 is only the second player under the age of 20 to claim the ranking other than Lydia Ko, who will also compete in Saudi Arabia.

The pair will be joined by Swedish star Grant, the world No. 28, who claimed four wins and nine top-10 finishes last season to take home the 2022 Race to Costa del Sol, rookie of the year, and players’ player of the year titles.

Grant also made history last year when she became the first woman to win an official event on the DP World Tour when she secured victory at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed.

The complete list of the 15 of the world’s top-30 players who make up the star-studded field, which is the ground-breaking event’s strongest line-up ever, are: Lydia Ko (1), Atthaya Thitikul (4), Lexi Thompson (7), In Gee Chun (8), Hyo-Joo Kim (9), Nasa Hataoka (10), Leona Maguire (11), Celine Boutier (12), Charley Hull (13), Xiyu Lin (14), Danielle Kang (17), Hannah Green (19), Ashleigh Buhai (21), Georgia Hall (24), and Linn Grant (28).

Topics: 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International Ladies European Tour (LET) Atthaya Thitikul Linn Grant

Related

13 Major champions to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next month
Sport
13 Major champions to compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next month
World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
World No. 1 Lydia Ko to play 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah

Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah
Ekleel Athbah won the PA G2 Cavalry of Oman International Stakes at Newbury last year. Credit: Debbie Burt.
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah

Al-Mneefah Cup sees jockey Olivier Peslier ride trainer Phillip Collington’s Ekleel Athbah
  • 2022 ARO champion bids for G2 prize of $1m
  • 5-year-old Arabian purebred filly is a contender
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UK’s leading Purebred Arabian trainer Philip Collington is targeting his G2 winner Ekleel Athbah at The Saudi Cup meeting’s $1 million Al-Mneefah Cup presented by the Ministry of Culture on Feb. 24, with master Arabian rider and six-time French Champion Jockey Olivier Peslier booked to partner the 5-year-old.

Collington, last year’s ARO Champion Trainer, said: “We’ve recently confirmed that Olivier (Peslier) will ride her, which is great. Obviously, he’s fantastic on Arabians, but I think his style and generally the way Olivier rides will suit her.”

Collington is no stranger to competing and winning on the big stage, having been placed in the G1 Obaiya Arabian Classic at the inaugural Saudi Cup meeting in 2020, and before that winning one of the most valuable Purebred Arabian prizes, the G1 Jewel Crown in Abu Dhabi.

“We’re very excited to be invited back to The Saudi Cup meeting for our third visit. We were third in the Obaiya Arabian Classic at the very first running of The Saudi Cup in 2020 with Mashhur Al-Khalediah. He had previously won the Jewel Crown in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2019.

“The Obaiya is a really tough race. I think we didn’t quite stay that year with Mashhur because 2,000 meters on the dirt was very hard for him.”

Now targeting the Al-Mneefah Cup, a race that was promoted from Listed to Group 2 status this season, Collington is optimistic Ekleel Athbah will take to the challenge of the turf course at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

Ekleel Athbah broke the 1,200-meter track record at Newbury last year, but has since stepped up and won twice over the Al-Mneefah trip of 2,100 meters.

“Now we’ve got the Al-Mneefah, which is a newer race on the turf track, added to The Saudi Cup meeting. I think this filly has every chance of doing well at that distance and on that track.

“It never really struck us that she was just a sprinter. It was more the fact we knew she had more than enough speed to be able to compete in those races, so we took advantage of it.

“We’ve always thought 1,600 meters to 2,100 meters would be her best distance — probably not a lot further than that — but then the best races are over those distances. She can be at her best over this distance, and especially on turf, as we know that the all-weather wouldn’t be her favored surface.”

The G2 Al-Mneefah Cup is run the day before the $20 million G1 Saudi Cup.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023 horseracing Philip Collington Jockey Olivier Peslier

Related

Likely runners revealed for $35.35m Saudi Cup meeting
Sport
Likely runners revealed for $35.35m Saudi Cup meeting
Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize
Sport
Saez eyes Saudi Cup Jockeys Challenge prize

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah

Jagger Eaton hails ‘miracle’ men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory in Sharjah
  • Sky Brown becomes Britain’s first world champion in women’s event
  • Park and Street 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: Jagger Eaton, the American skateboarder, hailed a “miracle” men’s Park 2022 World Championships victory at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, while 14-year-old Sky Brown was “stoked” at becoming Great Britain’s first world champion in the women’s event.

An action-packed Sunday in the men’s event saw Eaton score a 93.00 for gold after landing an astonishing flip nose blunt and blunt flip out in his third and final run. After becoming Street world champion in 2021, the same year he won an Olympic bronze in the discipline at Tokyo 2020, the Park crown makes Eaton the first skateboarder to achieve the double-discipline triumph.

He was joined on the podium at Aljada Skate Park by the Brazilians Augusto Akio and Pedro Barros, who claimed silver and bronze respectively with 92.00 and 90.00 efforts.

“The run that picked up the win felt like a miracle,” said Eaton. “I’ve never put that run down — the trick I added I’ve not done one time and I just told myself ‘this is it, this is what it takes, I’m not going to get second.’ It feels great.”

Eaton, who finished sixth in the Street final in Sharjah, added: “To start the first Olympic qualifier off with a win, it just sets me up really good for Paris and I’m really looking forward to it. Winning gold at the Olympics is the goal — winning gold is the goal in any competition — but what pleased me most on Sunday was being able to compete with the best in the world. That’s all that any athlete dreams of — all of us going head-to-head. It’s so much fun, and I enjoy the competition. Win or lose these guys are my friends and it’s a great feeling.”

History was also made in the women’s Park 2022 World Championships in Sharjah, where Brown went into her third run already knowing she had won — only to score an even better 90.83 to bring home the gold in glory. Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Hiraki Kokona was an early frontrunner until Brown’s second effort but the Japanese skater’s 86.66 total still earned silver. Her compatriot Yosozumi Sakura, the Olympic champion, earned bronze through an 85.15 score.

Brown said: “I had a lot of fun, I’m just so stoked. I was so glad about what I did in my three runs. The best feeling was when I landed a back five because I didn’t really practice that for a bit so landing that felt really good. It’s a confidence boost for the Olympics. Winning a gold medal at the Olympics would be crazy, that’s the goal — and I really want to get in for surfing as well, which makes it a bigger goal, but I’ll try my best.”

Co-organized by World Skate and UAE-based master developer Arada, both the Street 2022 World Championships, the final of which was in Sharjah on Feb. 5, and the Park 2022 World Championships act as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Both final events witnessed totally full houses in the stands.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice Chairman of Arada, said: “Jagger and Sky’s gold medal success at the Park 2022 World Championships at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah close an amazing two weeks of full to capacity, world-class skateboarding. The standard has been incredibly high, and we congratulate all the participants for putting on such an incredible show.

“The Street 2022 and Park 2022 World Championships leave an enormous legacy here, with vast potential for growth and development. Skateboarding is a rapidly growing sport across the world, and we are delighted at the popularity and success of Aljada Skate Park, which has become a regional hub. In the near future, it would be great to see a medalist from our region on the podium.”

As well as vital Olympic qualification points, each gold medal winner took home $50,000 from the total prize pool of $500,000 across both championships.

Men’s Park 2022 World Championships final results:

Jagger Eaton, 93.00 (US) 2. Augusto Akio, 92.00 (Brazil) 3. Pedro Barros, 90.00 (Brazil) 4. Kieran Woolley, 89.50 (Australia) 5. Tom Schaar, 87.70 (US) 6. Tate Carew, 85.13 (US) 7. Liam Pace, 82.50 (US) 8. Keegan Palmer, 21.00 (Australia).

Women’s Park 2022 World Championships final results:

Sky Brown, 90.83 (Great Britain) 2. Hiraki Kokona, 86.66 (Japan) 3. Yosozumi Sakura, 85.15 (Japan) 4. Kusaki Hinano, 84.50 (Japan) 5. Bryce Wettstein, 84.40 (US) 6. Lola Tambling, 81.53 (Great Britain) 7. Minna Stess, 80.33 (US) 8. Grace Marhoefer, 80.18 (US).

Topics: Park 2022 World Championships skateboarding Jagger Eaton

Related

Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown
Sport
Skateboarding’s Park 2022 World Championships set for Sharjah showdown
Street 2022 World Skateboarding Championships in Sharjah set for semifinal showdown
Sport
Street 2022 World Skateboarding Championships in Sharjah set for semifinal showdown

follow us

Latest updates

UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
UAFA announces King Salman Cup name for Arab Club Champions Cup
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches football program for adults
Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m
Tanmiah revenue up 42.8% year-on-year to SR1,727m
The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front
The Big 5 Saudi 2023 doubles in size in its new venue Riyadh Front
Lulu Hypermarket hosts Thai food festival
Lulu Hypermarket hosts Thai food festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.