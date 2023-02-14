You are here

Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria's Aleppo
This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge, being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. (SPA)
This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge, being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. (SPA)
This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge, being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid. (SPA)
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

  • So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid landed in Syria’s Aleppo International Airport on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The aid includes food, medical and shelter materials weighing 35 tons and 322 kilograms, the statement added. 

This comes within the framework of the Saudi relief air bridge, being run by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake. 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Saudi Arabia

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • Special teams destroyed hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnances, and other explosive devices
Updated 1 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: An ongoing Saudi program to clear landmines in Yemen saw 1,387 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the first week of February.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, special teams destroyed hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnances, and other explosive devices.

The KSrelief project, known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

Masam teams clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 386,282 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

The Saudi project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Topics: Yemen mines

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster

Saudi Cabinet confirms Kingdom’s support for Turkey to overcome quake disaster
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet reiterated on Tuesday the Kingdom’s support for Turkiye after a devastating earthquake struck its southern region, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Cabinet said it was “following developments of the humanitarian situation following the earthquake, and the Kingdom's efforts to reduce its effects on the peoples of Turkey and Syria, through participating in rescue work and sending aid that includes food, medical and shelter materials.” 

More than 158,000 people have evacuated the vast swathe of southern Turkiye hit by the quake, one of the deadliest tremors in the region's modern history.
The disaster, with a combined death toll in Turkiye and neighboring Syria now exceeding 37,000, has devastated whole cities in both countries, leaving survivors homeless in the bitter cold, at times sleeping on piles of rubble.

So far, the kingdom has sent eight planes with aid to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.  

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger

KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Pakistan and Niger continue with the provision of food parcels  and winter bags for people in need.
In Niger, the center distributed 400 food packages to families as part of the security food project by the Kingdom.
In Pakistan, the agency has also extended its help to the people of Sindh province and distributed 300 winter bags to families affected by floods.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship
Updated 13 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship

Saudi Social Innovation Forum to promote entrepreneurship
  • SIF will bring together leaders of social entities, projects and practitioners from around the world to communicate and exchange ideas on social innovation
Updated 13 February 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Social Innovation Forum (SIF) will launch in Riyadh from Feb. 15-16, 2023, Fahad Al-Harthi, president of ASBAR and SIF, announced during a press conference on Sunday.

Under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of Riyadh, the forum aims to create positive influence, support social entrepreneurship and promote the concept of social creativity.

In its second edition, SIF will bring together leaders of social entities, projects and practitioners from around the world to communicate and exchange ideas on social innovation.

SIF first launched in Madinah in the western region of the Kingdom.

Al-Harthi told Arab News: “In this past year since the first launch, we concluded agreements that allowed us and our partners to collaborate with eight universities, all of which are convinced that they introduce the culture of social innovation into educational materials and into semester activities.”

The universities include Taibah University, the University of Prince Mugrin and Qassim University.

The forum seeks to stimulate a global movement in social entrepreneurship, provide a platform for learning and knowledge exchange, and promote partnerships between regional and global entrepreneurs.

Al-Harthi added: “Social innovation can be profitable while reflecting positively on people’s lives. Social innovation can be profitable, nonprofit, or even both.”

The forum’s agenda includes more than 20 sessions, lectures and workshops, where experts and specialists in the fields of social innovation and social entrepreneurship will take part.

The sessions will host more than 200 local, Arab, and international speakers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, Lebanon, Vietnam, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, UK, US, the Netherlands and Italy.

This year, SIF will announce and honor the winners of the 2023 Sindyan Award for Social Innovation.

The award is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and will be given to five winners on the opening day.

Topics: Social Innovation Forum 2023 Saudi Arabia

Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Kuwaiti crown princes discuss bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File/SPA/KUNA)
  • Issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait discussed bilateral relations during a phone call on Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it in various fields.

Issues of common interest were also discussed during the phone call. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

