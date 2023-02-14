Saudi plane carrying 35 tons of aid lands in Syria’s Aleppo

Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

Riyadh: An ongoing Saudi program to clear landmines in Yemen saw 1,387 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the first week of February.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, special teams destroyed hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordnances, and other explosive devices.

The KSrelief project, known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

Masam teams clear routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 386,282 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

The Saudi project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.