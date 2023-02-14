You are here

  Japan PM expresses concern over Israel-Palestine tensions

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his expectations of strengthening cooperation and the further development of bilateral relations. (AFP)
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News Japan

  • The two countries celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year
TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed concern to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the escalating tension between Israel and Palestine and the unilateral measures being taken by both sides during a telephone conversation on Monday.

Kishida spoke with Netanyahu for approximately 15 minutes on Monday evening and stated that he would like to continue to develop the bilateral relationship in a wide range of fields, including economics and technology. The two countries celebrated the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.

In response, Netanyahu expressed his expectations of strengthening cooperation and the further development of bilateral relations.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, the two also exchanged views on matters such as the situation in Ukraine and the situation in East Asia, and shared the view that they would like to work closely together to help stabilize the region.

Topics: Japan Israel Palestine Benjamin Netanyahu

