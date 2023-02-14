You are here

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive
Pol de Win, head of Global Sales & Origination at the Singapore Stock Exchange (AN)
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive

Singapore and Saudi stock exchanges see closer working thanks to new agreement, says SGX Group executive
Updated 28 sec ago
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi investors will now find it easier to deploy capital in Singapore thanks to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries’ stock exchanges, according to a leading executive at the Southeast Asian-based bourse.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Capital Market Forum, Pol de Win, head of Global Sales & Origination at the Singapore Stock Exchange, said the agreement will act as a connecting pool of capital between the two markets.

According to de Win, the Singapore Exchange is trying to optimize the processes between Tadawul Exchange and SGX Group by aligning regulatory norms. 

The MoU comes after both bourses experienced success in 2022 amid global political tensions and economic uncertainties. 

Reflecting on the MoU, de Win said: “This is really a formalization by both sides; both the Tadawul Group as well as SGX. We see real opportunities to work more closely together, broadening the offering of our respective market participants; both issuers and investors.”

“It is also for investors that are based in Singapore to deploy their capital into the Saudi market. That is a very important thing for Saudi Arabia,” he added. 

The executive pointed out how the Singapore stock exchange was looking to the Saudi bourse when it came to developing best practice.

“We optimize the processes between the Tadawul exchange and that’s the group that we align connections – from a markets’ infrastructure point of view – that we align regulatory processes,” he said.

Reiterating the fact that Singapore is an open market, de Win noted that investors in Singapore have an appetite to diversify their markets.

“Investors look across borders, that is of course South East Asia, it is China. But increasingly, it is also the opportunity that is represented by the region (Middle East) today. At the end of the day, there is a huge amount of capital generation happening here,” he noted. 

De Win also pointed out that Singapore’s stock exchange has an increasingly international flavor as almost half of the companies listed are foreign firms. 

“We are very international as well, and we stand out from that perspective. Our investors are predominantly global, and that is a very important aspect. That is something that Saudi and the Saudi Tadawul Group can draw lessons from,” he noted. 

The executive warned that global economic uncertainties still persist, but volatility on the macro front has started stabilizing. 

“Globally, we have been going through a tough market, and frankly, we are still not out of the woods quite yet. It was pretty unprecedented to experience an entire year where capital markets have been volatile. The consensus now is for a more stable rate outlook to come into play in the second quarter of this year,” said de Win. 

Topics: Capital Market Forum Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Singapore Singapore Stock Exchange

Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting

Oil Updates — Crude down; UAE energy minister says no need for early OPEC+ meeting
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be canceled or delayed.

Brent crude futures fell by 67 cents, or 0.77 percent, to $85.94 per barrel at 09.00 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude futures fell by 93 cents, or 1.16 percent, to $79.21 per barrel.

The US Department of Energy said after the previous session ended that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the SPR, a release that would likely push the reserve to its lowest level since 1983.

No need for an early OPEC+ meeting: UAE energy minister

There is no need for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, to meet earlier than scheduled, the UAE energy minister said on Monday, following Russia’s announcement at the end of last week it would unilaterally cut output.

“I do not see a requirement for a meeting. The market is balanced,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei said when asked whether the OPEC+ would bring forward their next planned meeting.

Russia said on Friday, it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

OPEC+ agreed in October to cut oil production targets by 2 million bpd until the end of 2023.

An OPEC+ ministerial committee is set to meet in early April with a full ministerial meeting planned for June 4.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia UAE

Oman's OQ plans to raise up to $244m from oil and gas drilling unit Abraj IPO 

Oman's OQ plans to raise up to $244m from oil and gas drilling unit Abraj IPO 
Updated 14 February 2023
REUTERS 

Oman's OQ plans to raise up to $244m from oil and gas drilling unit Abraj IPO 

Oman's OQ plans to raise up to $244m from oil and gas drilling unit Abraj IPO 
Updated 14 February 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Oman's state energy company OQ planned to raise as much as $244 million from an initial public offering of its oil and gas drilling business Abraj Energy Services, the unit said on Tuesday. 

OQ is selling 49 percent, equivalent to 377.3 million shares of Abraj in a public share sale, Abraj said in an emailed statement. 

The IPO price band has been set at between 242 Omani baizas ($629) and 249 baizas a share, it added, implying a market capitalization of around $484 million and $498 million. 

The offering is set to open on Feb. 20 till March 2 for institutional investors, while retail investors can subscribe until March 1. Shares are expected to commence trading on or around March 14, according to the statement. 

Abraj has brought in Saudi Omani Investment Co., which is a wholly-owned entity of Saudi Arabia's wealth fund, along with Oman's Royal Court Affairs and Schlumberger Oman as anchor investors that would collectively subscribe to 40 percent of the offering. 

Reuters reported in July 2021 that OQ was weighing an IPO of Abraj, which was part of a broader divestment plan by the state energy company. 

Companies from the Middle East have raised some $21.9 billion through IPOs in the area last year, more than half the total for the wider EMEA region, which also includes Europe and Africa, according to Dealogic data. 

 

Topics: Oman oil and gas IPO Investment

World leaders have a chance to shape the future for better – or worse, World Government Summit told

World leaders have a chance to shape the future for better – or worse, World Government Summit told
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

World leaders have a chance to shape the future for better – or worse, World Government Summit told

World leaders have a chance to shape the future for better – or worse, World Government Summit told
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The world has reached “an inflection point in history” where leaders have an opportunity to make positive decisions on policies that could have an impact on future generations, the World Government Summit was told on Monday.

Speaking on a session addressing geopolitics and economics, Frederick Kempe, president and chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council, said “There were failures and successes after each world war.”

He said since 2020 there has been a number of significant historical moments – not least the outbreak of Covid-19 and more recently Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He described the war in Ukraine as a “wake up call for us all,” but added that “Putin has not been victorious.”

Kempe added that elsewhere “We haven’t gone into the deepest darkest recession. We have inflation somewhat under control.”

He described 2023 as a “hinge” where the current situations could either end well, or not.

But he warned that turning points in history did not follow a calendar and took as long – or short – a time as it took for an outcome to be established.

Referring to inflection points, from an American standpoint, after World Wars One and Two and the Cold War, he said there were periods of time which he referred to as a “plastic moment where history can be shaped – for better or for worse.”

“After World War One we missed a historic moment, the League of Nations failed. the Versailles Treaty failed.”

Post World War Two, Kempe said “we did better.”

The event of the Turkiye- Syria earthquakes that have killed tens of thousands, saw world leaders respond, sending aid in various forms.

But there was a still a risk for things to worsen – the quake death toll continues to rise and in Ukraine Putin’s forces continue to push.

He said the world had reached “an inflection point in history” where leaders had an opportunity to make positive decisions on policies that would have “an outsized influence that can have generational outcomes.”

He said that he believed the worse outcome would be if Russia was successful in its invasion of Ukraine.

The future of the world is not just decided by the barrel of a gun on a battle field – more now than ever before, commerce is a dominant player.

Chairman of construction firm Walbridge and former US ambassador to the UAE, John Rakolta Jr., and Dean of Said Business School at the University of Oxford, Prof. Soumitra Dutta, said there was a need for global cooperation with investment capitals.

During the session Rakolta said governments could learn from privately owned businesses.

“The private sector has the ability to identify a problem and look at ways to solve it. We measure risks, we are not afraid to make mistakes, as our biggest failures become our biggest lessons,” he added.

Dutta said: “The world is divided between the haves and the have-nots and the gap between the two is large. You need good governance and institutions to attract good investment.

“We have to work together; we have to continue making connections to each other. It is important to understand we do not become great separately but by coming together.”

The final session, held under the title Enhancing a Global Economy for a Growing Population, was hosted by Michala Marcussen, group chief economist of Societe Generale, and David Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of AeroFarms.

American indoor agricultural company AeroFarms plans to expand into Saudi Arabia this year in partnership with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Rosenberg said: “We need to embrace the technologies of robotics, animation, and computing powers.”

He highlighted how shortages of food and water supplies, brought about by climate, war, and natural disasters, could be resolved with the use of technology.

On global cooperation, Marcussen said: “We have witnessed a decline in recent years on global cooperation and working across borders to work together but it is the best solution for positive outcomes.

“It is not only the right technology that we need but the correct behaviors put forth by governments,” she added.

Monday’s panel was moderated by the Arab News editor-in-chief, Faisal J. Abbas, at the World Government Summit.

Topics: WGS 23

Saudi Tadawul Group signs deal to implement ESG framework in capital market

Saudi Tadawul Group signs deal to implement ESG framework in capital market
Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla
Reem Walid

Saudi Tadawul Group signs deal to implement ESG framework in capital market

Saudi Tadawul Group signs deal to implement ESG framework in capital market
Updated 13 February 2023
Reina Takla Reem Walid

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi stock market, Saudi Tadawul Group, has signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Planning and Economy and the Capital Market Authority to help the group implement environmental, social and governance framework in the capital market.

This was disclosed by the group’s CEO Khalid Al-Hussan on Monday. In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the two-day Capital Market Forum in Riyadh, the top official said the MoU signed with the top authorities focussed on the “sustainability and ESG framework” that we want to implement in the Kingdom’s capital market.

“That includes several aspects of the taxonomy set up for the Saudi market and the approach toward how we can enable Saudi corporates as well as investors to access this information,” Al-Hussan added.

The Tadawul chief also confirmed signing cooperation deals with other Gulf bourses. The latest was signed with Qatar exchange on the first day of the forum.

Al-Hussan said with the signing of a deal with Qatar, “we concluded signing MoUs with all the GCC exchanges.” 

During the event, Saudi Tadawul Group also signed an MoU with the Singapore Exchange, Al-Hussan highlighted.

“These MoUs are more specifically focused on finding ways at enabling integration, specifically in the area of cross-listing or dual listings between these exchanges,” he added.

Usually, MoUs are just a means of opening a discussion with the other party. Then, if things materialize as a result of the MoU, an official agreement and linkage follow, Al-Hussan clarified.

“This is like what happened with the Abu Dhabi exchange,” he added.

Topics: Tadawul ESG Capital Market Forum

Ma'aden records 87% rise in net profit in 2022

Ma’aden records 87% rise in net profit in 2022
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

Ma’aden records 87% rise in net profit in 2022

Ma’aden records 87% rise in net profit in 2022
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, on Monday reported a surge of 87 percent in its net profit for the year 2022 driven by higher sales and higher commodity prices.

The listed company, also known as Ma’aden, posted SR12.13 billion ($3.23 billion) in net profit, it said in a press release. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization increased 51 percent at the end of the reporting period to more than SR16.68 percent.

Following the launch of the company’s 2040 strategy for growth and the initiation of a transformation program, Ma’aden has reported record sales of SR40.28 billion, up 50 percent , driven by higher commodity prices and increased efficiencies across business units. Cash generated from operations jumped 71 percent on an annual basis to SR16.21 billion.

Ma’aden is also making progress on its health and safety record, recording its safest year through further progress in the downward trajectory of the AIFR (All Injuries Frequency Rate) metric to 0.13.

“Ma’aden delivered its safest and most profitable year ever. The transformation initiated a year ago is showing results. Financially, sales and profits grew by 50 percent and 87 percent respectively with working capital improvements contributing to record cash generation levels and the further strengthening of our balance sheet,” said Robert Wilt, Ma’aden CEO, commenting on the financial results of the mining giant. 

“We are investing in the next generation of low-cost, long-life projects, improving exploration and project delivery capabilities, and putting health, safety, and the well-being of our people at the center of our plans for the future,” he added. 

“We’ve also made significant progress towards our ambitious growth targets following the commissioning of Ammonia 3, the awarding of the EPCM contract for Phosphate 3, Mansourah-Massarah nearing commercial production and over 2 million ounces of gold reserves added to our portfolio,” the official said.

Long-term borrowing and net debt declined by 12 percent and 34 percent, respectively, from December 2021. The company’s fourth quarter net profit, however, declined by 53 percent to SR1.27 billion riyals, dragged down by higher depreciation, taxes and finance charges as a result of higher interest rates globally.

Revenue for the three-month period, however, increased to SR9.47 billion, up 11 percent year-on-year, as sales volumes rose.

“We are focused on sustainable growth and financial discipline supported by a capital allocation framework set to deliver long-term shareholder value,” the Ma’aden chief said.

Ma’aden is also looking to strengthen its exploration capabilities. 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden) Profit

