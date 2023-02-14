You are here

  • Home
  • Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds

Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds

Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds
Images used by scammers are often emotive with captions asking for donations. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jwxzj

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds

Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds
  • Scammers direct donators to their crypto wallets or PayPal accounts
  • Fake appeals on Twitter are using AI-generated photos that can be easily detected
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, which killed over 35,000 people, has been exploited by scammers seeking to dupe people into donating to fake accounts, according to security experts.

These online scams claim to be relief fundraisers when, in fact, they channel donations into their own PayPal accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, a BBC investigation revealed on Monday.

The investigation identified a few of the methods scammers are employing and tools to be verified before users can donate.

TikTok Live allows content creators to make money by receiving digital gifts. Scammers are sharing images and video footage of the devastation and rescue efforts, with captions encouraging donations and inviting sympathy.

One of the accounts that the BBC found went live for over three hours, showing a pixelated aerial image of destroyed buildings, accompanied by sound effects of explosions and captioned “Let’s help Turkey. Donation.” Off-camera, a male voice was laughing as he spoke in Mandarin, according to the BBC.

Another live-streamed video showed a frightened child running from an explosion alongside the message “Please help achieve this goal” — a plea for TikTok gifts.

The photo, however, was not from last week’s earthquakes. By running a reverse image search, the BBC found the same photo had been posted on Twitter in 2018 along with the caption, “Stop Afrin Genocide,” referring to a city in northwestern Syria.

Another BBC investigation found TikTok takes up to 70 percent of the proceeds of digital gifts, but TikTok said it took less.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and are contributing to aid earthquake relief efforts,” a TikTok spokesperson told the BBC.

The spokesperson added: “We’re also actively working to prevent people from scamming and misleading community members who want to help.”

On Twitter, scammers are sharing impassioned images alongside links to cryptocurrency wallets, urging people to donate to help victims.

One account posted the same appeal eight times in the span of 12 hours, with an image of a firefighter carrying a child amid collapsed buildings.

But the image was not real, created using artificial intelligence software and the image of Maj. Gen. Panagiotis Kotridis of the Aegean fire brigade, Greek newspaper OEMA reported.

AI image generators often make mistakes, and Twitter users were quick to spot that the firefighter in the post had six digits on his right hand.

To verify this, the BBC’s tech research hub, the Blue Room, attempted to generate similar images using the same software. The prompt produced four images:

One of the scammers had been using the same crypto wallet link since 2018. Another link had been shared on Russian social media website VK with pornographic content.

When the BBC contacted the user tweeting the appeal, they denied it was a scam and answered the questions on Twitter using an AI translation tool: “My aim is to be able to help people affected by the earthquake if I manage to raise funds. Now people are cold in the disaster area, and especially babies do not have food. I can prove this process with receipts.”

The BBC said they have not yet been sent receipts or proof of identity.

Other scammers on Twitter use fake fundraising accounts to post links to PayPal.

These accounts retweet news articles and reply to celebrities and businesses to gain visibility, said Ax Sharma, a cybersecurity expert at Sonatype.

An example is @TurkeyRelief, which joined Twitter in January, and had just 31 followers when the report was published, and touts for donations via PayPal.

The PayPal account had received $900 in donations by Monday, including $500 from the creator of the page “to make the fundraiser appear authentic,” according to Sharma.

Over 100 fundraisers, some of which are fake, launched on PayPal following the disaster in Turkiye and Syria.

Sharma warned that accounts that claim to be based in Turkiye are especially suspicious, as PayPal has not been operating the country since 2016.

“There are real charities outside of Turkey using PayPal, but when these fundraisers say they’re in Turkey, that’s a red flag,” he explained.

Donors must also be wary of anonymous appeals that have raised small amounts. Real charities have “significant funds.”

A PayPal spokesperson told the BBC: “While the vast majority of people using PayPal to accept donations have the best intentions, there are inevitably some who attempt to prey on the charitable nature and generosity of others.

“PayPal teams are always working diligently to scrutinize and ban accounts, particularly in the wake of events like the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, so that donations go to intended causes,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: Syria-Turkiye earthquake Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to earthquake survivors
Middle-East
Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to earthquake survivors
Fundraisers for Syria, Turkiye earthquake try to deliver aid
Middle-East
Fundraisers for Syria, Turkiye earthquake try to deliver aid

Meta Oversight Board to begin reviewing cases more quickly

Meta Oversight Board to begin reviewing cases more quickly
Updated 14 February 2023

Meta Oversight Board to begin reviewing cases more quickly

Meta Oversight Board to begin reviewing cases more quickly
  • Meta said expedited cases will be the responsibility of a panel of board members
Updated 14 February 2023
REUTERS: Meta Platforms' Oversight Board announced Tuesday it will review more types of content moderation cases and expedite some decisions, as it aims to expand its work.
The Oversight Board was created in late 2020 to review Facebook and Instagram's decisions on taking down or leaving up certain content and make rulings on whether to uphold or overturn the social media company's actions. Since then, the board has published 35 case decisions, it said in a blog post.
The board, which has 22 members, said it will now begin publishing decisions on some cases on an expedited basis. Rulings could come as quickly as 48 hours after accepting a case, while others could take up to 30 days.
Standard decisions, in which the Oversight Board reviews Meta's content moderation actions in depth, can take up to 90 days.
Publishing more decisions and increasing the pace will "let us tackle more of the big challenges of content moderation, and respond more quickly in situations with urgent real-world consequences," the board said in the blog post.
Unlike standard decisions, expedited cases will be reviewed by a panel of board members instead of the full board and will not consider public comments.
The board will also begin publishing summary decisions to analyze cases in which Meta changed its mind about whether to leave up or take down posts. Such cases could help Meta avoid similar mistakes in the future and may be useful for researchers and civil society, the board said.
It also said Tuesday it will add Kenji Yoshino, a constitutional law professor at New York University School of Law, as a new board member.

OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan

OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan

OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan
  • Stand-up comedy show will bring together Arab comedians for 30 episodes throughout Ramadan
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Middle East and North Africa entertainment company Orbit Showtime Network, widely known as OSN Group, announced on Tuesday the release of the stand-up comedy show “Stand Up! Ya Arab!” to launch during Ramadan.

The OSN Original Ramadan series will feature some of the best stand-up talents from the Arab world and will air throughout the holy month on linear channels OSN Yahala and OSN Comedy and stream exclusively on OSN+.

“With viewer-centricity at the heart of OSN, we are dedicated to producing impactful original content that exceeds expectations and resonates with our regional audience,” said Fiona Robertson, acting head of OSN Originals.

“We created this OSN Original series so we could showcase emerging talent to comedy fans of all ages and demographics.”

“Stand up! You Arab!” will bring together 60 Arab comedians from 12 countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon and Egypt.

The series, which was created with the idea to provide a platform to showcase and discover emerging Arab stand-up talents, aims to reflect the rich cultural landscape of the MENA region.

The 30-minute episodes will feature a diverse group of artists including Sheikha Al-Khalidi, Mohammed Maher, Ammar Najjar, Stephanie Ghalbouni, Abdulla Al-Ansari and Ghada Salah, who will bring authentic, personal and relevant stories to an Arabic-speaking audience.

Topics: OSN Stand Up! Ya Arab! TV series Ramadan Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) stand-up comedy

Related

OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
Media
OSN+ to stage 1,000-drone airborne light show in celebration of ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere
Special Inside OSN Streaming’s digital transformation
Media
Inside OSN Streaming’s digital transformation

Indian authorities raid BBC offices after Modi documentary

Indian authorities raid BBC offices after Modi documentary
Updated 14 February 2023

Indian authorities raid BBC offices after Modi documentary

Indian authorities raid BBC offices after Modi documentary
  • Last month govt banned program investigating deadly Gujarat riots in 2002
  • Ruling party spokesperson says British broadcaster is ‘most corrupt’ organization in the world
Updated 14 February 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian tax authorities began searching the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after the government banned the British broadcaster’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Income Tax Department officers arrived at the BBC offices in the KG Marg area of central Delhi and in Mumbai’s Kalina Santacruz in the morning.

While their investigation was underway, the national spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Gaurav Bhatia, told reporters in Delhi that the BBC was “the most corrupt” organization in the world.

“If any company or organization is working in India, they have to comply with Indian law. Why are you scared if you are adhering to the law? The IT Department should be allowed to do their work,” Bhatia said.

“If they are working in India, they need to follow Indian law. If they have not done anything illegal, then what’s the worry?”

BBC staff who arrived in the office on Tuesday could not be reached by phone, but the broadcaster issued a statement confirming that the search was taking place.

“We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” the BBC said, adding that it was “fully cooperating” with authorities.

The raids are taking place after the release of the BBC’s two-part program, “India: The Modi Question,” which examines claims about the PM’s role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat that left more than 1,000 dead, most of them Muslim.

Modi was serving as chief minister of the western state when the violence broke out. The Indian government banned the distribution of the documentary in late January using emergency powers under information technology laws.

The raid has sent a shockwave through the Indian media.

Umakant Lakhera, president of the Press Club of India, said that the measure was “unprecedented” and “unnecessary,” had it related to tax issues.

 

“There is no need for such a raid. You can issue notices to them and they will submit the documents because if they are not paying tax, it is already in the public domain ... these things can be done without raids,” he told Arab News.

Lakhera said that the incident was sending an “alarming” message to all media organizations.

“The message is for other international media houses that if they want to run their activities from India, they should not be critical of government policies. This is a message to all stakeholders in the media to silence them,” he said.

“All such actions will hamper and lower the image of this country, our democracy ... we are in bad shape as far as freedom of the press is concerned.”

Since Modi took office in 2014, journalists have increasingly risked their careers over critical reporting of the government.

In the annual press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, India fell to rank 150 in 2022, its lowest-ever standing out of 180 countries.

“I think that from the freedom of expression standpoint, media and writers would come under further stress,” said Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News and former secretary general of the Editors Guild of India.

“It’s truly distressing that an organization like the BBC was not spared for producing a critical documentary on Mr. Modi. This will further corroborate the allegations that have appeared in Indian and foreign media that media freedom is in peril.”

Topics: India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi BBC

Related

India blocks ‘hostile’ BBC documentary on PM Modi
Media
India blocks ‘hostile’ BBC documentary on PM Modi
Indian students defy ban on BBC’s Modi documentary despite arrests
Media
Indian students defy ban on BBC’s Modi documentary despite arrests

World is moving toward new, immersive computing platform, Meta’s Nick Clegg tells WGS

World is moving toward new, immersive computing platform, Meta’s Nick Clegg tells WGS
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

World is moving toward new, immersive computing platform, Meta’s Nick Clegg tells WGS

World is moving toward new, immersive computing platform, Meta’s Nick Clegg tells WGS
  • Meta president of global affairs: ‘Imagine sitting around a virtual meeting room as an avatar or hologram’
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The world is now moving toward a new computing platform based on a profound and immersive sense of presence, regardless of geographic distance, Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told the World Government Summit on Tuesday.

“We are on a journey, a long journey and it is an expensive one…You are in effect not creating a new app or a new piece of hardware or a new experience, but you are in effect creating an entirely new computing platform,” Clegg told a large audience attending a session titled “AI augments governance: responsibility and accountability.”

The shift will see people go from holding phones in their hands to being immersed in experiences that are now only available in 2D, Clegg told the session’s moderator, Omar Sultan Al-Olama, the UAE’s minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications and the WGS’ managing director.

Giving Zoom meetings as an example, he said: “Imagine sitting around a virtual meeting room as an avatar or eventually as a hologram, and having a meeting — not staring at a screen but being in a virtual room together…Now that sounds futuristic! It’s actually something that can happen now.”

Clegg has been holding weekly Monday meetings with his team from around the world in the metaverse in something called work rooms, a product that Meta produces.

“Everybody looks suspiciously 20 years younger and several pounds lighter…That’s the avatar that people tend to choose. But the amazing thing (is that)…once you have the headset on and you’re talking to people, you feel you are breathing the same air in the same room because the audio technology is as if someone is sitting to your left or right or a few meters across a large meeting table.”

The Meta official said he has seen in the UK and Europe a significant shift in the perception of social media. While it was touted as a panacea when it erupted onto the scene almost a decade and a half ago, it now seems to be perceived as quite the opposite.

“You’d think it’s the source of our problems,” Clegg said.

“Of course, neither is really true…excessive optimism and excessive pessimism, neither of which (is a) sensible attitude towards technology. The truth is always somewhere in the middle.”

Having migrated from politics to the technology scene at Silicon Valley, he said: “It has been very interesting to try and play a bit of a role almost as a bridge and a translator between those two different worlds.

“I think you and your (UAE) administration have been a real leading example of wonderful combination of optimism and realism about tech…That is the right mix,” Clegg told Al-Olama, adding that while technology offers great opportunities, there are downsides that must be mitigated.

“If we can get away from that violent mood swing…of excessive utopianism and excessive pessimism, then we can extract the best from technological innovation...whilst avoiding those two extremes,” he added.

He referenced the virtual reality developers in the UAE who are working on medical applications for medical students, who “can learn how to develop their medical skills in an immerse experience.”

Topics: WGS 23 Meta

Related

World leaders have a chance to shape the future for better – or worse, World Government Summit told photos
Business & Economy
World leaders have a chance to shape the future for better – or worse, World Government Summit told
A $50bn investment over next 10 years could feed 10bn people, says UN official
Middle-East
A $50bn investment over next 10 years could feed 10bn people, says UN official

CABSAT expo set to return in May for its 29th year

CABSAT expo set to return in May for its 29th year
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

CABSAT expo set to return in May for its 29th year

CABSAT expo set to return in May for its 29th year
  • The annual event is a leading regional forum for the broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, and digital media and entertainment industries
  • It will take place alongside audiovisual industry event Integrate Middle East at Dubai World Trade Center from May 16 to 18
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: CABSAT, described as the flagship event for the broadcast, satellite, content creation, production, distribution, and digital media and entertainment industries in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, will return in May for its 29th year.

The annual expo, at Dubai World Trade Center from May 16 to 18, is expected to attract more than 14,000 visitors, 340 exhibitors, and 120 speakers from more than 120 countries.

“The response … has been extremely positive, and industry leaders such as Epson, Provision AVL, Infiled, and Christie have already committed to exhibiting and demonstrating their innovative solutions,” organizers said.

CABSAT 2023 aims to reflect the boom in the media and entertainment industry in the region, they added, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.79 percent over the five-year period beginning 2021 and be worth almost $70 billion by 2026, according to market intelligence platform ReportLinker.

It will bring together some of the world’s “most innovative content creators, producers, broadcast-technology providers, as well as satellite distribution and content-delivery companies,” underlining the growing importance of the region as a content-production powerhouse.

In previous years, participants have included representatives from Twitter, Meta, Dubai Media City, the Saudi Media Rating Company, and Disney Plus.

This year’s event will include the return of key sessions, organizers said, such as: The Content Congress, which offers participants the chance to discuss the challenges and opportunities within the creative content market; NextGen Content, focusing on the exponentially growing demand for regional content; and the Digital Hub, an arena for all things related to latest media tech.

The expo will also feature: The SATEXPO Summit, described as the most comprehensive gathering of regional and global satellite and space technology industry influencers; NextUp, a platform for start-up entrepreneurs to discuss the latest innovations in the media, entertainment and satellite industries; and the Saudi Program, dedicated to the Kingdom’s leading position in the media sector.

CABSAT will run alongside Integrate Middle East, at the same venue, which is a major forum and sourcing platform for leaders in the professional audiovisual industry, a market set to reach a global value of $518.26 billion by the end of 2027.

Topics: cabsat expo Dubai

Related

MBC Group names Christina Wayne as managing director of its studio arm
Media
MBC Group names Christina Wayne as managing director of its studio arm

Latest updates

Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds
Scammers on TikTok taking advantage of Syria-Turkiye quake, investigation finds
Britain’s Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation
Queen Mary's Crown will be used for the Coronation of Britain's Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. (Reuters)
Ko and Thitikul primed to reprise 2021 battle at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Ko and Thitikul primed to reprise 2021 battle at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
UN appeals for nearly $400m for Syria quake victims
A Syrian child sells cotton candy in the Syrian village of Atarib, in Aleppo province, on February 14, 2023. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.