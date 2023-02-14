Lebanon pays tribute to Rafik Hariri on 18th anniversary of his assassination

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday commemorated the 18th anniversary of the assassination of Rafik Hariri. Thousands of people gathered at the memorial to the former Prime Minister in downtown Beirut, alongside his son, Saad Hariri, sister Bahia Hariri and dozens of political, diplomatic, social, intellectual, and religious figures and supporters of the Future Movement.
A torch was lit at 12:55 p.m. at the time and place at which a suicide truck bomb detonated in 2005 as a convoy in which Hariri was traveling passed by, killing dozens of people and wounding hundreds. Several perpetrators, with links to Hezbollah, have been convicted by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which was tasked with investigating and prosecuting the case, for their roles in the assassination. They remain free as Hezbollah refuses to hand them over.
After withdrawing from political life about a year ago, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri returned to Beirut for the commemoration of his father. He shared only a few words with the people gathered at the memorial, saying: “May God help Lebanon.”
Speaking later from the Hariri residence in Beirut, he added: “You are Lebanon’s guarantee and I am all yours. I have already told you that this house will remain open and, God willing, it will remain open with your presence and love. You are the good people who wept for Rafik Hariri and this house will complete this journey with you, God willing.”
The security services took strict precautions in the area around the memorial to protect those who flocked to it from neighborhoods in Beirut and from the north, the Bekaa, and the south. They raised the blue banner of the Future Movement and chanted in support of Rafik and Saad Hariri. They also recited verses from the Qur’an as they offered prayers for the souls of Hariri and the bodyguards who died and were buried alongside him.
When Arab News spoke to some of those who had gathered at the memorial, they all pledged their continuing loyalty to Hariri’s memory, and hailed his work to rebuild Beirut following the 1975-1990 civil war.
“No one was held accountable for Hariri’s assassination and no one is being held accountable for the (2020) Beirut port explosion. Injustice prevails,” said a Future Movement supporter from Tripoli.
Many also spoke of their desire for someone to fill the current void in the country’s Sunni political leadership.
A woman from Beirut said: “Political life in Lebanon will never get back on track if they keep shooting down the Sunni community. The new Sunni representatives in parliament are unable to form an effective or balanced bloc.”
Saad Hariri seemed moved when the crowds that had gathered cheered for his return to politics. He moved away from bodyguards and the security forces to greet the people and shake their hands.
On Monday, Saad Hariri received a phone call from former President Michel Aoun, whose media office said had urged him to return to Lebanon after a long absence because the country needed all of its people on this day.
In the southern city of Sidon, the birthplace of Rafik Hariri, people marked the anniversary of his assassination by displaying his picture in the streets with the words: “Eighteen years and Sidon remains loyal. We will not forget, O martyr of Lebanon.”
Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri said: “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Rafik Hariri, we are all called upon to show the political morality in which the great, late man believed, in agreement, partnership and acceptance of the other. We thus reject any attempt to harm the Taif Agreement (that ended the civil war) or Lebanon.”
The US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, visited the Rafik Hariri Memorial and laid a wreath.
The Russian ambassador, Alexander Rudakov, also laid a wreath there, and the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing Hariri as “a great national figure, a prominent politician and a friend of Russia, who was assassinated in a despicable terrorist act in Beirut.”
It added: “The assassination of one of the most prominent figures revered by the Lebanese people remains an irreparable loss for Lebanon and its friends in the world.
“He played an important role in reaching the Taif Agreement, which put an end to the bloody and destructive civil war in Lebanon, and he exerted all his efforts to rebuild the homeland.
“He visited Russia many times and exerted an impressive personal effort in strengthening and developing the Russian-Lebanese ties.”
Since the assassination of Hariri, Hezbollah has worked quietly but intensively to integrate Lebanon into the Iranian axis in the region.
Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister following public protests in 2019. After his failure to form a new government, as a result of arguments between parties over quotas for ministerial positions, especially from the Free Patriotic Movement, and his subsequent decision to distance himself from politics, several groups have tried to share the Sunni political leadership.
Meanwhile, relations with Lebanon’s Arab allies cooled after Hezbollah used its influence as a platform for adopting a hostile stance toward them and for efforts to smuggle contraband into them.
Meanwhile, Lebanon has been on downward economic spiral and eventual collapse since 2019, in particular after the state failed to pay debts owed in foreign currencies.
On Tuesday, the Lebanese pound dropped to another record low, trading at 73,000 to the dollar; the black market for the currency had closed at 68,000 on Monday. Some gas stations refused to sell fuel as they awaited instructions on new prices.
COP28 host UAE ‘approaches climate change with sense of urgency,’ says Emirati minister
Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, COP28 president-designate, will develop roadmap for conference that will prioritize action
Al-Jaber: ‘We need a fundamental change in our path’
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The approach of the UAE, as the host country of the UN climate conference, or COP28, in November, will be to apply a positive mindset and promote partnership, the World Government Summit heard on Tuesday.
“The UAE approaches climate change with humility, a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency,” D. Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology and COP28 president-designate, told a large audience attending the second day of the WGS.
Addressing the session titled “The roadmap to COP28: prioritizing action,” Al-Jaber stressed the need to make substantial progress through partnerships, political will and unified climate action.
He said: “The international community must fulfill the commitments it made more than a decade ago. It is necessary to reform the international financial institutions and multilateral development banks to secure more concessional financing, reduce risks, and attract more private sector financing and direct it to the communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change.”
The world is far from achieving the goal of avoiding a rise in the planet’s temperature above 1.5 degrees Celsius, he said, emphasizing the need for new methodologies to move away from simply setting goals to implementing them through adaptation, financing and the mitigation of losses and damages.
Global emissions must be reduced by 43 percent by 2030, Al-Jaber said. “Therefore, we need a fundamental change in our path. The methodologies that we were applying go back to a different stage, and some of these methodologies are no longer valid for the desired goals,” he added.
Al-Jaber stressed the need to accelerate action at a time of global economic uncertainty, heightened geopolitical tensions and mounting pressures on energy security.
He told the WGS: “We must fundamentally transform the entire industrial systems that still rely on energies dating back to the first industrial revolution.”
During the session, the Emirati minister emphasized that ensuring affordable access to capital is essential to achieving comprehensive climate progress.
“One of the most important pillars for moving from setting goals to implementing them is capital allocation. It is also a key factor for adaptation, as we need to double the annual funding allocated to protecting communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, investing in nature-based solutions, preserving rainforests and protecting biodiversity,” he added.
He said that he would be developing an inclusive roadmap for the COP28 conference focusing on practical results and will cooperate with Shamma Al-Mazrouei and Razan Al-Mubarak, two pioneering figures in climate action, as well as the COP28 office team, to mobilize collective efforts and bring all stakeholders together around a solutions-focused agenda.
Artificial intelligence is reshaping the relationship between humans and machines, rendering industrial processes faster and smarter and making energy more efficient and cleaner, Al-Jaber noted.
“We now have an unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy sector in a technological revolution that will lead us to a positive climate future. Certainly, our common interest requires that the energy sector work hand in hand and alongside everyone in order to reach the solutions that the world needs,” he said.
Al-Jaber reaffirmed that the COP28 presidency will listen to all parties and expressed his confidence that open and constructive dialogue will achieve the progress the world needs.
NYUAD-led researchers develop smart pill to advance diagnosis, treatment of gastrointestinal disorders
Ingestible wireless device allows for accurate assessment of food movement
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News
ABU DHABI: A group of researchers led by a professor at NYU Abu Dhabi has developed a non-invasive system to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders.
Researchers have produced 3D magnetic field gradients using high-frequency electromagnetic coils to track the movement of an ingestible smart pill through the gastrointestinal tract, NYUAD said on Tuesday.
The ingestible wireless device measures and transmits the field magnitude to determine its precise location, which is then sent to a smartphone via Bluetooth technology.
It reportedly allows for a more accurate evaluation of the movement of food from the mouth through the throat, esophagus, stomach, intestines and out of the body.
The system has been modeled using the digestive systems of large animals.
Existing smart pills do not offer the large field-of-view, high spatial resolution and fully wireless operation that the 3D magnetic field gradient developed by the researchers allows for, WAM reported.
“The smart pill our team has developed represents a more accessible and efficient approach to assessing GI motility that can benefit both patients and medical providers,” Khalil Ramadi, NYUAD assistant professor of bioengineering, said.
“This is a new frontier for medical diagnosis and evidence-based treatment and has the potential, with further research and refinement, to revolutionize how we can most effectively address health challenges that impact millions of people worldwide,” Ramadi added.
It is estimated that more than one-third of the world’s population suffers from gastrointestinal disorders.
UN appeals for nearly $400m for Syria quake victims
Guterres urged that aid workers be allowed to operate freely in Syria, already racked by 12 years of civil war
The United Nations has already provided $50 million through its central emergency response fund
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations launched an appeal for $397 million on Tuesday to help earthquake victims in Syria, where the disaster has killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, announcing the appeal at the UN headquarters in New York, said the funds would bring “life-saving relief” for nearly five million Syrians and would cover a period of three months.
He added that the world body was in the “final stages” of a similar appeal for Turkiye.
“One week after the devastating earthquakes, millions of people across the region are struggling for survival, homeless and in freezing temperatures. We are doing all we can to change this. But much more is needed,” Guterres pleaded.
He called on member states to “fully fund this effort without delay and help the millions of children, women and men whose lives have been upended by this generational disaster.”
Guterres also urged that aid workers be allowed to operate freely in Syria, already racked by 12 years of civil war.
Activists and emergency teams in Syria’s northwest have decried the slow UN response to the quake in rebel-held areas, contrasting it with the planeloads of humanitarian aid that have been delivered to government-controlled airports.
Before the earthquake struck, almost all of the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living in rebel-controlled areas of northwest Syria was being delivered through just one crossing.
Guterres announced on Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad has agreed to open two more border crossings from Turkiye to northwest Syria to allow in aid.
“The human suffering from this epic natural disaster should not be made even worse by manmade obstacles — access, funding, supplies,” said the UN chief.
“Aid must get through from all sides, to all sides, through all routes — without any restrictions.”
The United Nations has already provided $50 million through its central emergency response fund.
World now has an alternative to the nuclear deal: ‘The people of Iran,’ former US National Security Adviser John Bolton tells Arab News
Says threats against US officials and overseas dissidents reveal “terrorist nature of the regime”
Argues that the 2015 nuclear deal with the West itself allowed Iran “a path to nuclear weapons”
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Ever since an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operative tried to murder John Bolton in August 2022, the former US national security adviser and former ambassador to the UN has been under the protection of the Secret Service.
“It’s a different kind of life than walking around totally freely,” Bolton told Arab News in a wide-ranging exclusive interview. “But considering the alternative, I’m very grateful for the Secret Service protection.”
Known for his hawkish views on the Iranian regime and reputed to be a driving force behind former US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy, the assassination plot has, if anything, only intensified Bolton’s views.
“It’s one more small reason to want to see the regime replaced in Iran with a government that really reflects the will of the Iranian people,” he added.
Last summer, the US Department of Justice charged Iranian military operative Shahram Poursafi with plotting to assassinate Bolton, likely in retaliation for the Trump administration’s January 2020 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, according to court documents.
Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC’s extraterritorial Quds Force — an elite unit tasked with exporting the Islamic revolution throughout the Middle East and beyond, using violence and subterfuge to further the regime’s objectives.
Around the same time of Poursafi’s arrest, novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times as he was about to give a public lecture in New York City. The attack, if not directly linked to Iran, was at least incited by the regime’s 1989 fatwa against the writer.
Then, in late January this year, the Department of Justice charged three men for an alleged plot that originated from Iran to kill Iranian American journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad, who has been a vocal critic of the regime’s abuses.
Speaking to Arab News, Bolton described Iran’s threats against US officials and the regime’s overseas opponents as “unprecedented in recent times.
“(Those threats) demonstrate really the fundamentally terrorist nature of the regime itself, (and) why they can’t be trusted, whether it’s on the nuclear deal or anything else, to actually do what they commit to.”
This “fundamental character” of the Iranian regime is also evident “every day in the repression of the Iranian people and in the terrorist groups it backs in its region.”
Bolton believes there is too little awareness or acknowledgment of the regime’s campaign of targeted assassinations, which has become more audacious since the onset of nationwide anti-government protests in September.
“It really hasn’t sunk in that the government of Iran is systematically trying to eliminate vocal opposition to its policies,” he said.
Western leaders have hardened their rhetoric against Iran in recent months since the regime launched a harsh crackdown on anti-government protests.
Iranians have been taking to the streets since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police, sparking a wider movement against the theocracy’s treatment of women and the overall decline in living standards.
The US and several European governments have also criticized Tehran for supplying combat drones to the Russian military, which are reportedly being used against civilian facilities in Ukraine.
Reflecting a deterioration in the West’s already dire relations with Tehran in recent months, the US, UK and EU have imposed new sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including units of the IRGC.
Those sanctioned can no longer travel to the EU, while any assets they hold inside the EU can be frozen. Meanwhile, talks are ongoing in the European Parliament to determine whether or not to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Despite this, the Biden administration and its European allies are still trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with a view to offering Iran sanctions relief in return for the regime’s abandonment of its nuclear program.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has called the nuclear deal “an empty shell,” under which “every limit that existed in the JCPOA has been violated several times.”
The Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018, arguing that it did not go far enough in containing the regime’s nuclear ambitions, nor its ballistic missile program and proxy militia activities throughout the region.
“It’s clear to me that the Biden administration still wants to get back into this deal,” Bolton told Arab News.
“They can say it’s not on the agenda, it’s in the deep freeze. But (as) we say in America, it’s not six feet under yet. It is still alive. And I think for many in the Biden administration, the resistance that we see in Iran today is inconvenient to their higher objective of getting back into the nuclear deal.”
Analysts say leaving the door open to diplomacy is not so much a reflection of the West’s hopes of a real breakthrough with Iran, but rather of the dilemma Western powers face as they run out of alternatives to containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
The preference now, it would appear, is to maintain the status quo, in which all sides agree implicitly that there is no deal, but also no crisis.
Although this is not an ideal scenario for Iran — with sanctions still in place and assets frozen — Bolton believes that the status quo benefits the Islamic Republic.
“Iranian exports of oil are at the highest level today since the reimposition of the sanctions in 2018 by the Trump administration after we withdrew from the nuclear deal. And there’s no penalty for Iran. They’re selling oil to China. (And) Iran is gaining revenue from the purchases of oil by China that it desperately needs,” he said.
“So (Iran) can live with the status quo for a long time while its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs continue to make progress, while it continues to sponsor terrorist groups in the region and terrorist attacks against its enemies around the world, and while it still tries to repress the resistance to the regime itself inside Iran.”
Iran is now enriching uranium at 60 percent purity — close to weapons grade. Western nations fear that the JCPOA is the only deterrent that remains to Iran actually building a nuclear weapon.
Bolton believes this logic is “fundamentally flawed.”
He said: “It’s the deal itself, not even Iran’s violations of the deal, but the deal itself that allows Iran a path to nuclear weapons.”
The “biggest mistake” that the US and others made in the lead-up to the 2015 accord, he says, was that they did not insist Iran make a clear, unequivocal decision to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
“Exactly the opposite was the case. Iran reaffirmed to itself internally that it wanted nuclear weapons and it would use this deal to revive the economy, to provide more resources, not just for the weapons program, but for the missile program, for terrorism and other malign activities.”
Bolton’s Points
* Women’s revolution is an untenable situation for ayatollahs
* Iranian regime at its weakest since 1979 revolution
* The Biden administration is ‘not listening’ to the Arab side
* A fundamental mistake of JCPOA was excluding regional countries
Bolton believes another major flaw of the JCPOA was believing that it was possible to isolate the nuclear program from Iran’s support for international terrorism and its conventional military activities in the region.
“That was a mistake,” he said. “But an even more fundamental mistake was to negotiate with the ayatollahs, without countries in the region being at the table as well.
“The Biden administration criticized Trump for not taking our allies more into account by not being more inclusive in our foreign policy. And yet it’s still the Biden administration that won’t put the GCC countries or Israel or anybody else into the negotiations.
“These are the countries closest geographically to Iran, most vulnerable to the terrorist attacks and the threat of Iran’s ballistic missiles and to the nuclear (threat) as well.
“Saudi Arabia and the UAE have both been targets of Iranian drones and cruise missiles fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. (Iranians have) attacked civilian infrastructure like the oil industry. They’ve attacked civilian airports.
“Iran has supplied militia groups in Iraq with drones and mortars that have attacked American and other foreign positions, attacked Sunni locations, (and) really tried to destabilize the government. They’re assisting Hezbollah and Hamas.
“This is a regime that threatens everybody. And yet none of the countries that have borne the brunt of these terrorist activities has any say in the negotiation. So, I think, if there were a chance to negotiate with the ayatollahs, and I don’t think that would ever be successful, a good alliance leader should take account of the interests of all of its members.
“And I don’t think the Biden administration is listening to the Arab side of this equation.”
In an op-ed for The New York Times in 2015, Bolton wrote: “Had anyone believed President Obama’s mantra that ‘all options are on the table’ to deal with Iran’s nuclear weapons program, the Vienna agreement might have emerged less advantageously for Tehran. But no one took Mr. Obama’s threat of military force seriously — a credibility gap that … Iran still exploits. Even so, Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is still trying to reassure nervous Democrats in Congress that the Vienna agreement does not preclude America’s use of force.”
Today, Bolton says the threat to use force is no longer necessary, because the alternative to the JCPOA lies in “the people of Iran.”
He said: “They’re out in the streets all over the country. And they’re not saying ‘Death to America’ anymore. They’re saying ‘Death to the Ayatollah Khamenei.’
“The regime is not kept in power anymore by support from the people. That’s all but disappeared. It now rules through the barrel of a gun. And I think the most likely way the regime will come down will be when the top military leadership splits.
“And I am confident that that is more likely to happen here because of the nature of the protests led by Iran’s women. In the Revolutionary Guard and the regular army, every one of those generals has a mother. They have sisters, wives and daughters. And they are all hearing the same thing at night every day.
“And I think it means they understand how intolerable their family and others think the regime is. That is a situation. It’s unsustainable for the ayatollahs.”
Bolton believes the Biden administration and its allies must do more to support the protest movement, “perhaps by providing communications equipment (so) that the people within Iran who support the resistance can communicate better.
“There’s really no central leadership to the resistance, which shows how widespread it is, how spontaneous it was. But better coordination would make them more powerfully situated in their opposition to the regime and also allow them to communicate with the diaspora outside Iran.
“And I think we can ask the opposition: What do they really need? Probably just resources, financial assistance, but perhaps other things as well. And I think we ought to try and get other countries around the world, and certainly countries in the region, but also countries from Europe and elsewhere, to come together to say this is a real opportunity to get a free Iran.
“You know, it’s not just a demonstration against the oppression of the women of Iran. This is really a direct assault on the legitimacy of the ideological foundations of the revolution itself. And when you add that to the economic discontent all over the country that’s been going on for many years now, I think the regime is in the weakest position it’s been since it took power in 1979.”
Bolton added: “So, if the rest of the world or certainly the US makes it clear that we support the people and we’re not going to forget the people, and that if there are things we can do to help them, we’re prepared to do it.
“If they split the Revolutionary Guard, split the military, and the regime comes down, that we will move quickly to bring them back into the international community, eliminate the sanctions, allow foreign investment to resuscitate the oil industry in Iran, and assist them in dismantling the nuclear weapons program, as we did in the case of Libya, and take it out of the country, to provide, really, for better safety for the Iranians.”
Australia thwarts Iranian foreign interference plot, minister says
Tehran monitored the home of a regime critic in Australia and extensively researched the person and their family
Government committee heard dozens of Iranian-Australians concerned by threats and surveillance
Updated 14 February 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Australian security agencies have foiled a foreign interference plot by Iran that was targeting an Australian Iranian critic, the Guardian reported.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil disclosed the incident from late last year in a speech at the Australian National University on Tuesday.
Iran allegedly conducted surveillance of the home of a regime critic in Australia and extensively researched the person and their family.
“I’m pleased to say our agencies were on to it like a shot. Asio tracked the operation and shut it down immediately,” O’Neil told the ANU’s National Security College.
The minister underscored that it is “perfectly legal” for anyone in her country to criticize a foreign regime, as tens of thousands have done in response to Tehran’s violent crackdown of protests since September.
Describing foreign interference as one of the “core threats” to democracy, she said Australian security agencies were “not going to stand back and have Australians or indeed visitors to our country watched and tracked by foreign governments on our soil.
“To those states who operate in the shadows, I have a simple message — we are watching you. Where our national interest is served by calling out your operations, we will. And to those in Australia making their voice heard, we are acting to protect you,” O’Neil affirmed.
Senator Claire Chandler, who chaired a recent inquiry into human rights in Iran, told the Guardian that the committee had heard from dozens of Australia Iranians concerned about threats, intimidation, surveillance and foreign interference by individuals tied to the Iranian regime.
The Iranian Embassy was contacted by the Guardian for comment.
Meanwhile, O’Neil vowed to shine a light on foreign interference so that people can be better prepared to face the challenge, but said she wanted to “broaden the conversation to reflect the accurate picture and that is that we are the subject of foreign interference from very many countries.”
O’Neil said Iran was the “first cab off the rank” and added she planned to deliver a series of public interventions divulging “some specific examples of foreign interference we see from specific countries.”
In 2018, Australia passed legislation which prohibits covert and deceptive activities of foreign actors that interfere with Australian democracy, the Guardian reported.