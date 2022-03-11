Hezbollah accused of ‘covering up’ crime and ‘protecting criminals’ in Rafik Hariri assassination

You are here

BEIRUT: The Appeals Chamber of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Thursday found Hezbollah members Hussein Oneissi and Hassan Habib Merhi guilty of involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

When the verdict was announced, a number of members of the Future Movement, including party leader and former Prime minister Saad Hariri, accused Hezbollah of “covering up” the crime and “protecting criminals.”

The UN-backed STL ordered Lebanese authorities to arrest the men, who were convicted in their absence.

“The Public Prosecution is waiting for the arrest warrants to carry out its work,” a judicial source told Arab News. “However, since an arrest warrant was issued against Salim Ayyash (who was convicted in December 2020 by the STL of involvement in the assassination), the public prosecution has been instructing the authorities concerned to arrest him but to no avail.

“Usually, arrest warrants include the addresses at which the convicts are likely to be found but the search has not yielded any results so far.”

Reacting to the verdict, Hariri said: “It is imperative for the Lebanese state, with all its authorities and military and security forces, to work on arresting the convicts and handing them over to the STL to implement penalties.”

He directly accused Hezbollah of covering up the crime, protecting its members who were involved in it and helping them to evade international justice.

“History will not be merciful to any of the accomplices in the assassination,” he said. “We will remain on the lookout for every party or leadership that fails to implement justice and punish the killers.”

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said: “This development proves that we were right to resort to the STL, especially since we are seeing every day how the Lebanese judiciary is unable to investigate certain crimes committed in Lebanon, the latest of which is the flagrant inability to make any progress in the Beirut port blast probe.

“The verdict exposes Hezbollah’s involvement in the assassination and exposes the falseness of the party’s allegations and practices against Lebanon and the Lebanese. The verdict obligates Hezbollah to hand over the criminals without any delay.”

In December 2020, the STL ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict Oneissi, Merhi and a third defendant, Assad Hassan Sabra. It found Ayyash, also a Hezbollah member, guilty beyond reasonable doubt of “orchestrating a conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act and committing a terrorist act using an explosive device, intentionally killing Rafik Hariri using explosive materials, intentionally killing 21 other people using explosive materials, and trying to intentionally kill 226 people using explosive materials.”

He was sentenced, in his absence, to life imprisonment and the court said that he cannot appeal against the verdict unless he turns himself in.

The public prosecution appealed against the 2020 ruling on Merhi and Oneissi, and the appeals judges unanimously said on Thursday that “the trial judges had committed errors.” The case against the four defendants relied on circumstantial evidence in the form of mobile phone records that prosecutors said revealed a Hezbollah cell plotting the attack.

Judge Ivana Hrdlickova, the STL president, announced that the Appeals Chamber would issue arrest warrants for Oneissi and Merhi later on Thursday.

The STL is expected to close after this appeals phase due to a lack of funding. Lebanese nationals have donated €500,000 euros ($548,000) to ensure the STL’s work could continue after Lebanese state failed to provide the funding it owes the court, as a result of the economic crisis the country is facing.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has refused to hand over the accused, stating that he does not recognize the authority of the STL.

Former MP Marwan Hamadeh said: “The STL, despite the wasted time and high costs, proved that the truth cannot be hidden by a group of villains who committed the crime of the century against Rafik Hariri and all his companions.”

Hamadeh, who was injured in a car bomb attack that targeted him for assassination in 2004, a few months before Hariri was killed in a similar attack, added: “Proving Hezbollah’s involvement in the assassination gives justice for Lebanon a new depth that requires the official authority to implement international arrest warrants against the criminals. Staying silent regarding the crime and its perpetrators has led to the collapse of Lebanese justice.”

The STL verdict comes days before the 17th anniversary of the March 14 uprising that followed the assassination of Hariri in 2005.

Hezbollah has yet to react to the verdict against Oneissi and Merhi. However, comments made on Friday by the head of the party’s parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, about a forensic audit into the accounts of the country’s Central Bank were highlighted by some as evidence of Hezbollah’s double standards when it comes to prosecuting criminals.

“Hezbollah does not want to fool anyone; criminals must be punished,” Raad said.

Gulf to play key role as EU plans to cut Russian gas imports, says envoy

EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet speaking to reporters. (Supplied/EU Office)
EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet speaking to reporters. (Supplied/EU Office)
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Gulf to play key role as EU plans to cut Russian gas imports, says envoy

EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet speaking to reporters. (Supplied/EU Office)
  • The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has proposed to reduce its purchases of Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states will have an important role as the EU plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year, said the EU ambassador to the Kingdom.

Speaking to reporters in Riyadh, Patrick Simonnet said that the EU has proposed a new plan to reduce its dependence on Russian energy amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states would play a key role as energy partners.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has proposed to reduce its purchases of Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year, and cease buying fossil fuels from Russia before 2030.

In a reply to Arab News, the envoy said that this would be achieved by diversifying suppliers, which includes energy partners in the Gulf, and by increasing renewable hydrogen production and improving energy efficiency in households.

The EU seeks to increase imports of green hydrogen from Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest producers in the world, he said.

Saudi Arabia aims to produce 4 million tons of hydrogen by 2030.

The EU envoy said: “There are discussions and negotiations to import natural gas from the Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, which has entered into the gas production strongly during the recent period and has launched many projects in this sector.”

He said there is a new plan to change energy providers in general, especially renewable energy and hydrogen gas.

“We need to discuss with Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries how far we can redirect our gas imports,” he said.

“The plan of Europe is also not only to continue importing gas from other sources but to invest in and import renewable energy.”

During the press conference at the EU office in Riyadh, the envoy noted that the EU has a very close relationship with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, stressing the need to further expand relationships in all fields and work to further enhance the partnership.

The envoy said that to enhance cooperation with the Gulf countries, a special cooperation strategy has been developed between the countries of the region that will enter into effective implementation at the beginning of January 2023, based on the recommendations of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries with their counterparts from the EU countries.

“Pillars have been laid in various sectors, most notably commercial investments, tourism and energy, achieving security and stability in the region, as well as offering solutions to climate change problems and supporting the initiatives put forward, foremost of which is the Middle East Green Initiative, which was proposed by Saudi Arabia.”

Simonnet noted that an important basis for further expanding close ties is the Saudi support for humanitarian relief, as the Kingdom represents a living and active example in this, especially in Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Commenting on the resumption of free trade negotiations between the EU and the Gulf states, he said: “There are great moves towards restarting negotiations in the near future, after studying technical issues that are being worked on, paving the way for the two parties to sit back at the negotiating table, after a ministerial meeting was recently held in Brussels on this issue.”

Without specifying a timeframe for the start of negotiations, the envoy affirmed that the two sides have a strong desire to resume free trade negotiations.

Citing the latest statistics, Simonnet said that the EU is Saudi Arabia’s one of the largest trading partners, with about €40 billion ($44 billion) trade in 2020, stressing that European companies aspire to increase their investments in all diversified economic and commercial sectors.

CPJ urges Iran to free journalist seized at march in Tehran

Amir-Abbas Azarmvand, a financial reporter for state-run economic newspaper SMT, had been arrested in September 2021. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Amir-Abbas Azarmvand, a financial reporter for state-run economic newspaper SMT, had been arrested in September 2021. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

CPJ urges Iran to free journalist seized at march in Tehran

Amir-Abbas Azarmvand, a financial reporter for state-run economic newspaper SMT, had been arrested in September 2021. (Screenshot/Social Media)
  • Amir-Abbas Azarmvand was handed a four-year sentence in January, but not called to court until being arrested Tuesday
  • He was among a group of people detained at an International Women’s Day parade
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the Iranian authorities to free a journalist who was seized at an International Women’s Day parade.

Amir-Abbas Azarmvand, a financial reporter for state-run economic newspaper SMT, had been arrested in September 2021 for allegedly “colluding against national security” and “spreading propaganda against the system,” according to HRANA (Human Rights Activists News Agency) and CPJ’s reporting from the time; he was released on bail on Sept. 23.

He was sentenced to four years and four months behind bars in January this year but was not summoned to jail, CPJ said, until suddenly being detained on Tuesday. He has now been sent to Evin Prison to begin the sentence.

“Iranian authorities must immediately release journalist Amir-Abbas Azarmvand and ensure that he does not face any further charges over his work,” Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the CPJ, said.

“It is bad enough that Iran sentences journalists to years in prison over their reporting – it is even worse when those sentences hang over a journalist’s head, to be enforced whenever authorities want to retaliate,” Mansour said.

CPJ said: “Iranian authorities must release journalist Amir-Abbas Azarmvand from prison immediately and should cease jailing members of the press for their work.”

Tehran has a long history of abusing journalists and other citizens who report on the regime and its activities — even for state media.

On its website, CPJ lists the newspapers shut down and the journalists jailed by the Islamic Republic as it seeks to exert control over the public sphere and discourse within it.

Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation

Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation

Libya armed groups step back after Tripoli escalation
  • Libya has had rival administrations since the eastern-based assembly swore in a prime minister
  • Pro-Bashagha forces had deployed on the eastern edges of Tripoli on Thursday
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s parliament-appointed prime minister said Friday that armed groups backing him had withdrawn from positions around Tripoli, after the UN warned of a new escalation in the divided country.
Libya has had rival administrations since the eastern-based assembly swore in a prime minister earlier this month in a challenge to interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
Dbeibah has refused to hand over power to Fathi Bashagha, arguing that his own administration, installed last year under a United Nations-led peace process, has a mandate to rule until elections.
Pro-Bashagha forces had deployed on the eastern edges of Tripoli on Thursday, prompting the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to warn against any escalation.
But Bashagha’s office said in a statement in the early hours of Friday that the groups had “opted not to use arms, and to return to their bases.”
The groups had mobilized “to provide security, not to wage war,” it said.
Libya has been riven by conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and has had two rival governments before: from 2014 until Dbeibah was sworn in last year.
Washington’s ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, had also warned Thursday against spiralling tensions.
Late Thursday evening he said he had spoken to both Dbeibah and Bashagha, praising what he said were moves to resolve the standoff peacefully.
He commended Dbeibah’s “commitment to protect lives” and Bashagha’s “willingness to de-escalate tensions.”
“Libya’s stability and unity can only be sustained through dialogue and respect for the right of freedom of movement throughout the country,” he tweeted.
In a recording published on Friday, Bashagha said he was “ready for any dialogue” and repeated that he was “a supporter of peace, not war.”
“We reassure our compatriots in Tripoli that there will not be a war,” he said.

Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands

Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands

Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands
  • Russia demands guarantees that Western sanctions following invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

VIENNA: The EU said Friday that the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations.
The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that the pause was “due to external factors,” despite the fact that “a final text is essentially ready and on the table.”
The current round of negotiations started in late November between Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.
They had reached most of the way toward their aim — the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which began unraveling when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.
However, last week Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.
As with the original JCPOA in 2015, Moscow had been expected to play a role in the implementation of any fresh deal, for example by receiving shipments of enriched uranium from Iran.
After he withdrew from the JCPOA, Trump went on to reimpose swingeing sanctions on the Iranian economy, including on its vital oil sector.
That prompted Iran to start disregarding the curbs laid down in the deal on its nuclear activity, including its stockpile of enriched uranium — now at more than 15 times its limit in the deal.
The JCPOA’s aim was to ensure Iran would not be able to develop a nuclear weapon, which it has always denied wanting to do.
“Russia’s gambit may be to delay the revival of the deal in order to avoid a flood of Iranian oil on the market” and the concomitant fall in prices, French academic and Iran specialist Clement Therme said.
“In keeping prices high, the Kremlin can use energy as a weapon against the West,” he added.
As for Iran itself, “the Islamic Republic isn’t in a position to counter the Russian strategy,” he explained.
“Moscow is making use of Iran’s weakness.”
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the pause in talks “could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue.”
“No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement,” he said in a tweet.
Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters outside the hotel where the talks have been taking place that he rejected “attempts to put all the blame on the Russian Federation.”
“The conclusion of the deal does not depend on Russia only,” he said, saying that other parties to the talks “need additional time.”
He added that Russia was in favor of the “earliest conclusion” of the talks.
Borrell said on Friday that he would “continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.”
He gave no further details on when the talks might resume.

Israel renews law to keep out Palestinian spouses

Israel renews law to keep out Palestinian spouses
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Israel renews law to keep out Palestinian spouses

Israel renews law to keep out Palestinian spouses
  • Israel says the law, which was first enacted during a Palestinian uprising, is needed for security
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israel has renewed a temporary law, dating back to 2003, that bars Israeli citizens from extending citizenship or even residency to Palestinian spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

In a 45-15 vote, the Knesset passed in the second and third reading the citizenship law that makes it next to impossible for the reunification of families even if one spouse is an Israeli citizen.

Critics view it as a racist measure aimed at maintaining the country’s Jewish majority. The law discriminates against Palestinians, and does not apply to Jewish settlers in the West Bank as they already have Israeli citizenship.

The Knesset failed to pass the law last summer because it did not have the support of left-wing and Arab members of the governing coalition.

The Haifa-based Mossawa Center said that the law discriminates against the rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Jafar Farah, director of the center, told Arab News that this law would continue to cause pain to thousands of families.

“Imagine that a Jewish settler family is free to move and live on either side of the green line while this law will be discriminatory against Arab citizens of Israel married to West Bank or Gaza residents,” he said.

Jessica Montell, executive director of the HaMoked Center for the Defense of the Individual, plans to challenge the law in the Israeli High Court.

She told Arab News that the Knesset’s re-passage of the ban on Palestinian family unification was a sad day for equality and basic rights.

“Under the guise of security concerns, the law advances a demographic agenda, with particularly harsh implications for East Jerusalem Palestinians,” she said.

The law, which needs to be re-approved every year, also bars marriage with citizens of “enemy states,” including Lebanon and Iraq. But it is widely seen as targeting Palestinians, who have a vast number of spouses to whom the law applies.

The new legislation even includes a section declaring that the law aims “to protect Israel’s Jewish majority” and sets up quotas on permits approved for “exceptional humanitarian cases.”

It also empowers the Israeli interior minister to charge Palestinians married to Israelis with espionage or terrorism if they are caught traveling with their spouses.

Haifa-based Diana Butto, former legal advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team, told Arab News that racism is what has motivated the law’s approval.

“This law is meant to bar Palestinians from living a normal life with their loved ones and to further isolate Palestinians in Israel from the Arab world,” Butto said.

Ofer Zalzberg, Middle East program director at the Herbert Kelman Institute for Conflict Transformation, told Arab News that the nature of the ban stems from Israel’s reliance on security arguments.

“The ban underlines the absence of an Israeli immigration policy. Immigration policies can pursue a balance between the rights of couples seeking marriage and the state’s national character,” he said.

Botrus Mansour, a Nazareth-based lawyer, told Arab News that the exclusive and discriminatory approach against Palestinians continues despite the change in government and including an Arab party in the coalition.

“This derives from the urge to maintain Israel as a Jewish country and thus to strive to confront the demographic challenge. This is compatible with Israel’s approach to closing its doors in the face of refugees from Ukraine unless they are Jewish”" he said.

Rima Najjar, a Palestinian blogger and activist, told Arab News that the law exposes the Israeli fiction of being both a Jewish and, at the same time, democratic state.

“The Jewish supremacist nature of the Zionist state will never be eradicated through politics as usual in a racist, apartheid system. What is needed is a radical path,” she said.

Yousef Munayyer a nonresident senior fellow at the Arab Center, Washington DC, told Arab News that the reinstitution of a blatantly racist law is a message to the world from Israel that “all of the human rights groups who have been decrying its Apartheid policies are absolutely correct.”

Some Israeli lawmakers, though, tried to justify the law.

“I pass the law with a heavy heart and without joy. I would like to get to a point where we do not need this law … but in the current security reality, we can do nothing but defend ourselves,” said Knesset member Ram Ben Barak from the Yesh Atid group.

