You are here

  • Home
  • Success stories from Expo 2020, Qatar World Cup shared at World Government Summit
WGS 23
WGS 23

Success stories from Expo 2020, Qatar World Cup shared at World Government Summit

Emirati and Qatari officials shared their countries’ insights and lessons learned from hosting Expo 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the WGS. (File/AFP)
Emirati and Qatari officials shared their countries’ insights and lessons learned from hosting Expo 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the WGS. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ch356

Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

Success stories from Expo 2020, Qatar World Cup shared at World Government Summit

Emirati, Qatari officials shared lessons learned from hosting Expo 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup at WGS.
  • UAE Expo achieved highest number of overseas visitors since 1851, says executive director Najeeb Al-Ali
  • “Extremely difficult” for future hosts to replicate Gulf event success, says Qatar WC CEO
Updated 15 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirati and Qatari officials shared their countries’ insights and lessons learned from hosting the MENA region’s first post-COVID-19 megaevents, Expo 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, at the World Government Summit on Wednesday.

Addressing a session titled “Hosting Major Events: An Arab Success Story,” Expo 2020 Executive Director Najeeb Al-Ali said that 10 years ago, the directives of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president and prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, were “very clear” about the event.

The directives were three-fold, Al-Ali said.

First, organizing Expo 2020 on UAE soil should be “an exceptional success.”

“The second fold was that the second generation were supposed to benefit to the maximum. Thirdly, Expo 2020 should become a legacy and not only a six-month event that ends once the event concludes,” he added.

In terms of success, the number of Expo 2020 visitors exceeded 24.1 million. However, Al-Ali said: “Definitely, that was not the largest number of visitors to visit an Expo event, worldwide … the resounding success was that we had 30 to 40 percent of those visitors coming from abroad.”

That was the exceptional success, according to Al-Ali, who said that the total number of visitors arriving from outside a host country had not exceeded 15 percent until Expo 2020.

He added that 192 countries and 14 global organizations took part in the UAE event.

“Those figures also made an exceptional success as it was the highest number of participants since London hosted the first Expo in 1851,” he said.

Regarding the event’s benefits for the second generation, the executive director said that the launch of the Expo School Program saw more than 1 million students from across the UAE and abroad visit the event for a once-in-a-lifetime educational experience.

Although the 30,000 volunteers who worked at Expo 2020 “might not have been the highest figure in the event’s history,” Al-Ali said, “those 30,000 volunteers came from 135 countries and that by itself was a resounding exception.”

In terms of Expo 2020 leaving a legacy, Al-Ali said that Sheikh Mohammad stressed the importance of the event’s location since day one. “He picked the venue where the event happened and that spot is an extension of Dubai … which is currently known by Dubai South, where the new airport, Dubai World Central, is located and also has several new projects coming up.”

The session moderator, Raya Rammal, senior presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated, addressed FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater, saying that the BBC described the world’s biggest sporting event as the ‘best World Cup in the 21st century.

“What made Qatar 2022 a booming success?” she asked.

“Many factors that led to the resounding success of Expo 2020 are similar to the factors that led to the World Cup’s success, such as community participation and volunteer programs. It was the biggest volunteering program in the event’s history … we received over 500,000 applicants but, unfortunately, we were only able to choose 20,000 volunteers,” Al-Khater said.

The 20,000 volunteers, 3,000 of whom came from outside Qatar, “enriched” the World Cup and made it an “exceptional success,” he added.

In terms of community participation, Al-Khater said: “Everybody in Qatar felt like the World Cup belonged to them … everybody, from the private sector to the government’s unlimited support, they all participated in that successful story.

“Since we submitted our file to host the WC in 2009, we had been saying ‘this is the Arab’s World Cup and this event represents all Arabs’.”

In response to Western media criticism of Qatar’s hosting, Al-Khater said: “I expect that every Arab felt like the tournament belonged to them and that it should succeed and be an ‘example’ for others that Arabs are capable of hosting successful World Cups or any other megaevent like Expo 2020.”

He added that the success of Expo 2020 and the Qatar World Cup will be “extremely difficult examples” for host countries to replicate in the future.

The quality and style of performances on the pitch also played an important role in the World Cup’s success, he added.

The size of Qatar, its swift transport mobility and short distances between the stadiums helped create a “carnival-like atmosphere,” which also played a part in the tournament’s success, said Al-Khater.

Topics: WGS 23 Qatar Dubai Expo 2020 Qatar World Cup 2022

Related

A dazzling closing ceremony brought the curtain down on the Saudi pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 as KSA launched an ambitious bid to host Expo 2030. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia brings curtain down on Dubai Expo pavilion — with eye on Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem
Lifestyle
Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem

UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions

People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions

People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The licenses provide broad protection to organizations to allow them to operate by authorizing activities which would have otherwise been prohibited
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licenses to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the government of President Bashar Assad and its backers.
The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria from last week’s earthquake has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In Syria, relief efforts have been hampered by a civil war that has splintered the country and divided regional and global powers.
The British government said the temporary new licenses would “strengthen the timely and effective delivery of relief efforts by removing the need for individual license applications.”
“UK sanctions do not target humanitarian aid, food, or medical supplies, but we recognize that the current requirements for individual licencing are not always practical during a crisis response,” Minister of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell said in a statement.
The licenses provide broad protection to organizations to allow them to operate by authorizing activities which would have otherwise been prohibited.
Earlier Britain announced a further 25 million pounds ($30 million) of aid to help the earthquake recovery effort. ($1 = 0.8328 pounds)

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UK aid sanctions

Related

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Middle-East
War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Update Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war
Middle-East
Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help
Updated 15 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help
  • Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi met European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels during an official tour of Europe
  • Al-Alimi urged the EU to put pressure on the Houthis to cooperate with international efforts to end the war, and take steps to punish the militia’s Iranian sponsors
Updated 15 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Wednesday urged the EU to intensify and expand its assistance to Yemen. He called for financial aid for developmental and economic projects, in addition to the existing help for efforts to alleviate Yemen's worsening humanitarian crisis.

During a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Al-Alimi said the bloc should send funds to Yemen, through the nation’s central bank in Aden, to support the depreciating currency and ensure that humanitarian aid is not looted or exploited by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Yemeni leader also urged the EU to take a more active role in efforts to secure peace in Yemen by increasing the pressure on the Houthis to cooperate with international efforts to end the war, and taking additional steps to punish the militia’s Iranian sponsors.

“The chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council commended European efforts to place the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the terrorist list, citing the group’s disruptive activities in the area, which endanger world peace and security,” Yemen’s official SABA news agency reported.

During his meeting with Michel, Al-Alimi reiterated the commitment of his government to considering all peace offers, and expressed the hope that the ongoing regional and international mediation process would yield beneficial results for peace in Yemen.

The Yemeni leader arrived in the Belgian capital on Tuesday as part of a European tour that will also include a visit to Germany. In addition to seeking economic and political support for the country’s internationally-recognized government, he will discuss with EU officials the refusal by Houthis to renew a UN-brokered ceasefire, which came into force in April last year but expired in October without an agreement for an extension, and continuing arms shipments to the Houthis from Iran.

“This is part of the president’s attempts to gather international support for the (Presidential Leadership) Council and the government, their vision for achieving peace and stability, and the role necessary to tackle Houthi intransigence and Iranian weapons supplies to militias,” a Yemeni government official, who asked not to be named, told Arab News.

Al-Alimi’s visit to the EU began a day after Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed urged foreign donors and financial institutions to provide help to the country immediately and not wait until the war is over.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Saeed said the world should not wait for peace in Yemen before assisting the nation. He added that his government had successfully restored state institutions, including the central bank, that can manage assistance.

“Saving Yemen is by maintaining aid,” he said. “Some say that we await peace; peace might be achieved after weeks, months or years.”

He identified Saudi Arabia and the UAE as key supporters of his nation throughout the war and said that aid from both countries had helped to stabilize the country and prevent it from collapsing completely.

“Our brothers were there for us through thick and thin,” Saeed said. “Yemen would have finished without the brothers’ help.”

Saudi Arabia had provided more than $420 million of fuel to help keep the country’s power plants and essential services running, he added, while the UAE is developing a solar power station in Aden and a huge dam in southern Yemen.

The prime minister said drone attacks by the Houthis on oil installations had halted oil shipments, costing the nation almost $1 billion and disrupting government reforms and economic plans.

“Yemen is going through a tough and sensitive period due to the war and the Houthi takeover, as well as their control of the political capital, Sanaa, and the state’s core institutions,” he added.

Saeed also talked about the effect the war has had on the Yemeni people and said that the country has experienced a “brain drain” as a result of a decline of more than 75 percent in the value of university professors’ salaries.

“The quality of education is something that both I and the government are concerned about,” he said. “We are facing a brain drain as university professors leave the country for other countries.

“University professors’ wages used to range between $1,300 and $1,400 before the war but they are now $300. We can keep academics in this situation.”

Topics: Middle East Yemen EU Rashad Al-Alimi

Related

Houthi court sentences Yemeni minister, 29 officers to death in absentia
Middle-East
Houthi court sentences Yemeni minister, 29 officers to death in absentia
Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

UN Security Council extends sanctions on Houthi leaders for nine months

The UNSC on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Houthis. (File/AFP)
The UNSC on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Houthis. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP

UN Security Council extends sanctions on Houthi leaders for nine months

The UNSC on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Houthis. (File/AFP)
  • The short Council resolution does not modify the sanctions regime already in place — it simply sets November 15 as the new end date for the measures
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Yemenis, mainly top members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, over the ongoing conflict there.
The short Council resolution, adopted unanimously, does not modify the sanctions regime already in place — it simply sets November 15 as the new end date for the measures.
The panel of experts tasked with managing the sanctions saw its mandate extended until December 15.
The Council also reaffirmed the arms embargo, which has targeted the Houthis for the past year. That measure has no expiration date.
Council members discussed the situation in Yemen behind closed doors on Wednesday.
At the last meeting on the issue in January, which was public, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said he was encouraged by what he called an intensification of diplomatic efforts to arrange a new truce in the eight-year war in Yemen.
A truce that began on April 2 last year expired on October 2.

Topics: Houthis UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Middle-East
Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Yemeni minister condemns Iran’s escalated arms smuggling to Houthis
Middle-East
Yemeni minister condemns Iran’s escalated arms smuggling to Houthis

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Updated 15 February 2023
Peter Harrison

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
  • Concern voiced by some that Syria has not been able to count on the expected degree of support following the earthquakes
  • The Red Cross had already been monitoring northern Syria due to concerns of an outbreak late last year
Updated 15 February 2023
Peter Harrison

DUBAI: After more than a decade of war, and a succession of devastating earthquakes just hours apart which killed thousands, Syrians are now facing yet another life-threatening crisis — this time an outbreak of cholera.

The Red Cross had already been monitoring northern Syria due to concerns of an outbreak late last year.

But when the Feb. 6 quake ripped through the border area where Turkiye and Syria meet —  killing tens of thousands — further fears of another outbreak followed, Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The decades-old water pumping system in the region was already fragile after years of neglect as the war developed, so when the earthquake struck, it was inevitable that the force would be too much for it to bear.

Moreover, over the war years Syria has seen a movement of its population; people have been displaced as different factions in the war continue to fight.

This constant movement has placed a further burden on both the water provision system and the wastewater treatment systems.

There has been concern voiced by some that Syria has not been able to count on the expected degree of support following the earthquakes.

Carbonnier said the Red Cross had used its neutral stance to negotiate with the UN to allow its workers into areas held by all sides in Syria. (AN Photo/Mohamed Fawzy)

But Carbonnier said the Red Cross had used its neutral stance to negotiate with various parties to allow its workers into areas held by all sides - rebels, regime and jihadists -  to enable its workforce to help.

The Red Cross gaining access to Syria’s worst-hit areas means that communities can now receive essential drugs, medicine and medical equipment, Carbonnier said, adding that some of the chemicals needed to purify water were also being allowed in.

Of course, in an area like Syria, the situation is not straightforward — there are not just two sides.

So gaining access to areas requires persistence and effort in often life-threatening situations.

The Red Cross is not affiliated to any political body, or country. It operates under a strict rule of neutrality, focusing on gaining the trust not only of the people it wants to help, but also the often hostile forces which are present where those people are living.

“Syria is exactly the same: We have always engaged in a confidential dialogue,” Carbonnier said.

“We are not an advocacy organization. Our role is not to speak out publicly. We have a role to deliver on the ground.”

A delegation of the Red Cross has spent the past week in Syria negotiating access to those hit by the quake.

Carbonnier added: “And today what we say is that humanitarian aid must not be politicized.”

He said that the humanitarian effort must be focused on helping those who need it, whoever and wherever they are.

He said: “It’s not known precisely how many people are trapped under the rubble in the vast quake zone — years of war in Syria have made it nearly impossible for there to be an accurate record of precisely how many people might be missing or dead.”

The problem is made worse by the internal displacement of millions who are constantly on the move as they flee the war.

But the Red Cross is attempting to offer some help, by aiding people who have lost contact with loved ones. There is no guarantee that these people will be found, or whether they will still be alive.

But, Carbonnier said, the knowledge of what has happened to a lost relative, while it may be upsetting, can provide some level of closure and an end to the heartbreak of simply not knowing.

Carbonnier said the requirements for help and relief in Syria were huge, and acknowledged the aid already dispatched by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as other Arab nations. (AN Photo/Mohamed Fawzy)

He said: “We have seen that for families, the worst that can happen is to spend years without any knowledge.

“Even if the news is the death of a loved one, it’s really much better to get this news as soon as possible to start the grieving period, rather than to spend years hoping.”

When pressed on how high the earthquake’s death toll may eventually turn out to be, Carbonnier would not guess, but said it would likely continue to grow, and added “the number keeps growing every day.”

He said the requirements for help and relief were huge, and acknowledged the aid already dispatched by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as other Arab nations, describing the reaction as a “global solidarity movement.”

He added: “We have a strong movement of generosity. And it is key that, you know, we are able then to deliver.”

He said the aid was essential as the Red Cross was working in Syria based on a “budget that we had foreseen for this year.”

He added: “We really need a budget extension.”

Topics: WGS 23 World Government Summit Syria Red Cross

Related

New Red Cross chief says ready to go to Russia for POWs
World
New Red Cross chief says ready to go to Russia for POWs
Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country
Middle-East
Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country

Iranian chess player in exile has no regrets about removing hijab

Sara Khadem said she has no regrets over her gesture in support of the protest movement against Iranian leadership. (Reuters)
Sara Khadem said she has no regrets over her gesture in support of the protest movement against Iranian leadership. (Reuters)
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

Iranian chess player in exile has no regrets about removing hijab

Sara Khadem said she has no regrets over her gesture in support of the protest movement against Iranian leadership. (Reuters)
  • Khadem said Iranian authorities had told her to record a video saying that she regretted her actions as a condition of returning home
Updated 15 February 2023
Reuters

SOUTHERN SPAIN: An Iranian chess player, who moved to Spain after she competed without a hijab and had an arrest warrant issued against her back home, has no regrets over her bold gesture in support of the protest movement against her country’s clerical leadership.
But 25-year-old Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, better known as Sara Khadem, also told Reuters that the warrant, which made her return to Iran impossible, was “the most horrible thing” that happened to her.
She said that, after playing in December’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan’s Almaty without the headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, she had hardly expected harsher reprisals than a travel ban.
“(As chess players) we always have to predict what is going to happen next, but...it didn’t go as I expected,” she told Reuters at an undisclosed location in southern Spain where she now lives with her film-maker husband and child.
Khadem, who arrived in Spain in January on a residence visa linked to the purchase of property, said Iranian authorities had told her to record a video saying that she regretted her actions as a condition of returning home.
She refused, and subsequently learned about the warrant.
Still, removing the hijab was “something that I thought was right to do and I don’t regret anything,” she said, adding that she only used to wear the headscarf at tournaments when there were cameras, and that many Iranian sportswomen felt the same way.
“But it (no hijab) has become one of the symbols of the movement in Iran and I also decided to finally do something that I wanted to, to be myself...I was motivated by the people of Iran.”
Laws enforcing mandatory hijab-wearing have become a flashpoint during the unrest that has swept Iran since mid-September when a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the morality police.
Khadem said Mahsa’s death “made us all heartbroken,” inspiring many to protest. A string of sportswomen competing overseas have since appeared without their headscarves in public.
“There are lots of things that people are not happy about at the moment, so even if this time it doesn’t change anything, I think there will come a time when people will rise up again,” said Khadem, who does not consider herself a political activist, but wants to be a voice for change.
Ranked 774th in the world and 9th in Iran, Khadem plans to keep playing under the Iranian flag, but has received proposals from other countries.
She said political sanctions against sportspeople from countries such as Russia were often unfair, and bans on their participation in tournaments were causing suffering.
“I know that many of the athletes are not responsible for what is happening in their countries,” she added.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 hijab Iran Sara Khadem

Related

Iranian chess player refuses to film apology video for removing hijab
Middle-East
Iranian chess player refuses to film apology video for removing hijab
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Middle-East
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab

Latest updates

OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions
People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Snap Inc. partners with MBC Media Solutions for ‘Saudi Idol’
Snap Inc. partners with MBC Media Solutions for ‘Saudi Idol’
French broadcaster BFMTV suspends presenter with ties to disinformation group
French broadcaster BFMTV suspends presenter with ties to disinformation group
Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help
Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.