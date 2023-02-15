You are here

  • Home
  • US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official

US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official

US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official
Mourners react during the funeral of 17-year-old Palestinian Mahmud Majid Mohammed Al-Aidi at Al-Fara refugee camp, north of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Israeli troops shot dead Al-Aidi early on February 14. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6fth

Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official

US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official
  • ‘Very dangerous’ West Bank situation caused by Israeli killings and home demolitions, warns Nabil Abu Rudeineh
Updated 20 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel’s killing of Palestinian civilians and home demolition campaign has created a “very dangerous” situation in the West Bank, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has told Arab News.

He said: “We are facing an unprecedented extremist Israeli government. The policy that Israel is pursuing amounts to a war against the Palestinian people.

“Daily killings have increased tension in Palestine while the political relationship with Israel is nonexistent and the security coordination has stopped.”

Abu Rudeineh added: “We demand the cessation of all unilateral measures, and therefore all our options will be open, including going to the UN Security Council and moving the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.”




Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, speaks to Arab News correspondent Mohammed Najib in Ramallah. (AN photo by Mohammed Najib)

He said that Israel is seizing $300,000 of Palestinian funds every month, leaving the Palestinian Authority unable to pay the full salaries of its employees.

On Feb. 3, Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the PA, announced that it would use 100 million shekels ($29 million) of PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian attacks.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed the order, claiming that the funds would normally be transferred by the PA to families of prisoners and resistance fighters.

The amount to be deducted is double the usual figure confiscated monthly — $14.7 million. It was the first move of its kind by Smotrich since he took office.

Abu Rudeineh described Israel as “a state outside the law that defies the law and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which considers Israeli settlements illegal, including in East Jerusalem.” Israel continues to build in East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite its illegality, he said, adding that Israel has become an “existential threat to the PA as it has a government that messes with security and stability in the Palestinian and Arab arenas.”

He said: “We are facing an American administration that is unable to impose what it says publicly, the latest of which was Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech that talks about the two-state solution, and says that all American Democratic and Republican administrations oppose settlements, but they do nothing to stop Israeli steps against the Palestinians, their land and sanctities.

“In our existing contacts with the American side, we were completely clear that unless Israel stops its unilateral measures, we are forced to take decisions, the first of which was the cessation of security coordination.”

He added that the US has issued statements that appeared favorable to Palestine but that needed to be put into practice. “When President Joe Biden came to Bethlehem, he said he was against unilateral measures and with the status quo against settlement expansion and supported the two-state solution, and despite that, Israel continues its settlement expansion, legitimizing settlements and unilateral measures.”

The US administration must force Israel to comply with international law, he said. Statements “do not frighten Israel or discourage it from what it is doing,” he added.

“We constantly hear voices saying we want to strengthen the PA, but they strengthen Israel and Hamas more than they strengthen the PA by contributing to the delivery of money to Gaza.”

Palestinian officials in contact with US government have focused on two issues — unilateral measures and signed agreements, Abu Rudeineh said, adding that those two concerns may be raised in the UN Security Council if no progress is made.

“All American efforts are focused on calming us down, and we tell the Americans that we are not the ones carrying out the escalation. Those who are killing, settling and storming the Al-Aqsa compound are obvious.

“Stop these actions, and things will calm down. But unfortunately, the American administration is giving us the words we want, but it is not forcing Israel to implement them. Therefore, the escalation is taking place because Israel is demolishing homes in Jerusalem and killing Palestinians.”

The US is “required to force Israel to do what America wants,” Abu Rudeineh said, adding: “But the problem is that what matters to America is the security of Israel and not clashing with the Jewish communities in America and dealing with the US internal situation. These are the considerations that govern American foreign policy.”

The killing of Palestinians, home demolitions and storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Abu Rudeineh said, “cause the existing security tension, and it will continue before, during and after Ramadan. The Americans want calm to preserve Israel’s security and not as a prelude to resuming a political process between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

The spokesman described the fears of the Palestinian leadership: “The only concern is the Israeli occupation and the indifference of the American side. However, it seems that the US is concerned with the continuation of instability in the Middle East because what America cares about is the security of Israel and Arab oil.”

He added: “The main problem is the theft of the PA’s funds and the suspension of donor country funds. We have had more than $2 billion stolen and seized by Israel. The US can force Israel to return our stolen money if it is serious.

“America is required to abide by international legitimacy. Is it unimaginable that all American presidents, the latest of which is Biden, visited Ramallah and the Palestinian territories while the Palestine Liberation Organization continues to be classified as a terrorist organization?”

Abu Rudeineh said: "The US administration must reconsider its dealings with the PLO and the Palestinian people. They cannot open a consulate in East Jerusalem and close the PLO office in Washington. The US administration contradicts itself and international legitimacy.”

He added that the US had ended its financial support to the PA in an effort to stop its influence in Jerusalem, “but they will not find a single Palestinian who accepts giving up Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not for sale, and the American administration must reconsider its accounts.”

Regarding the potential for a third intifada in the West Bank, Abu Rudeineh said: “The issue is not a third intifada. Rather, there are Israeli attacks and Palestinian reactions, and all we see is a reaction to Israel’s daily crimes.

“The PA is keen on the security, stability and protection of Palestinian citizens. We are not protectors of Israel, and we will not be in any case either.”

He praised the political stance of Saudi Arabia, describing the Kingdom as “unlimitedly supportive of the Palestinian cause, especially its adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the best initiative in the last 100 years to support the Palestinian cause.”

He lauded Saudi Arabia’s continuous condemnation of Israeli aggression and the Kingdom’s position on Jerusalem, “which is quite clear.”

Abu Rudeineh added: “We are keen on our relationship with Saudi Arabia and the implementation of the decisions of the Arab summits, on top of which is the Arab Peace Initiative.

“We are against the normalization of some Arab countries’ ties with Israel because it contradicts the Arab Peace Initiative that was proposed and adopted by Saudi Arabia.”

On the future of Palestine, he said: “We are not creating problems for anyone, but the occupation is the one that imposes itself on Palestine and the entire region through all these measures.

“Resolving the Palestinian issue will restore security and stability to the region, and without resolving the Palestinian issue, everyone will burn, and the most important point in the Palestinian issue is the status of Jerusalem, with its historical, national and religious values.”

He added: “Stopping security coordination was the first and weakest card of the PA and as long as Israeli atrocities continue, we will continue with these steps, and more difficult and dangerous steps will follow, including demanding UN Security Council resolutions to delegitimize Israel.

“Our political and legal battle will continue as long as Israel continues its unilateral measures. If they stop them, we will be happy to review all our steps.

“But if the unilateral measures continue, we will implement the decisions of the Palestinian leadership regarding security coordination, turning to the ICJ and the ICC, and instructions have been issued to our UN representative to develop certain political perceptions.”

Abu Rudeineh added: “We are facing American pressure not to go ahead because America wants us to remain silent in exchange for nothing.

“They tell us that they are against our moves in the international courts and UN Security Council: ‘Remain calm and do not make things worse’.”

Topics: Palestine Israel US Nabil Abu Rudeineh

Related

Far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir targets Palestinian prisoners
Middle-East
Far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir targets Palestinian prisoners
Palestinian, 21, killed in dawn assault in Nablus
Middle-East
Palestinian, 21, killed in dawn assault in Nablus

Social unrest grips Lebanon after pound plunges

Social unrest grips Lebanon after pound plunges
Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Social unrest grips Lebanon after pound plunges

Social unrest grips Lebanon after pound plunges
  • Gunmen in Tripoli force shops to close, roads blocked in Beirut and rural areas
Updated 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A sudden fall in the value of Lebanese pound has sparked confusion in the markets, widespread anger on the street and warnings that people “can no longer afford to buy anything.” 

The exchange rate in the parallel market reached 77,000 pounds to the dollar on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after it fell to 68,000 per dollar, creating a huge discrepancy between purchase and sale prices.

Gas station owners refused to sell fuel, while government officials tried to head off protest attempts for fear of unprecedented chaos on the street.

The threat of civil unrest was highlighted by General Labor Union President Bechara Al-Asmar, who said that the union “has received information about the possibility of rioters entering the line of action.”

His comments came after gunmen in Tripoli fired in the air to force shops to close, while protesters took to the streets in Beirut and rural areas, blocking roads in anger at the alarming deterioration in their living conditions.

“What happened today in Tripoli as a result of people taking to the streets is something that makes one cry,” Al-Asmar told Arab News.

“The same happened in Beirut and Al-Awzai area at the southern entrance to Beirut, which foretells a social explosion.”

He added: “There are hidden hands that are deepening the collapse. What is the justification for the 100 percent collapse of the (Lebanese) pound today? Nothing has changed in the economic reality to cause this collapse at a tremendous pace.”

Khaled, an activist involved in the protests, said that the latest currency plunge meant people “can no longer buy anything.”

He added: “We will study the next steps of the protests. Today, all exchange shops in the city were closed and all illegal roving money changers were expelled.”

Gas stations stopped selling petrol due to the instability of the exchange rate.

The Syndicate of Gas Station Owners in Lebanon called on caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad to “issue a price-fixing table for the dollar for a limited period until the situation stabilizes, as it is in the interest of citizens and owners of gas stations alike.”

George Brax, a member of the Syndicate of Gas Station Owners, said that the daily price-fixing table for fuel prices issued by the Ministry of Energy “no longer corresponds to reality.”

The fall in the value of the pound will affect not only fuel prices, but also other consumer goods, he said.

“Our lives need dollars, as we are a country that depends on imports,” he said.

After meeting station owners at noon, Fayyad confirmed that “the ministry is working on a platform to issue more than two tables per day, in line with the fluctuation of the exchange rate.”

He added: “But we will not price gasoline in dollars and we will not violate the law. According to the consumer protection law, the fuel must reach citizens in Lebanese pounds.”

British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, on Wednesday warned of the fallout from the cost-of-living crisis “if all the parties in Lebanon do not agree on electing a president and starting the reform process.”

The British diplomat said that “Lebanon is an important country for Britain and the whole world, and preserving its security and stability is necessary because it represents a model for the coexistence of religions and sects.”

Topics: Lebanon lebanese lira Lebanon crisis

Related

Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
Business & Economy
Lebanese pound hits record low of more than 24,000 per U.S. dollar
Special Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market
Middle-East
Dollar exchange rate reaches 14,000 Lebanese pounds on black market

UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions

People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

UK makes it easier for aid agencies in Syria to avoid breaching sanctions

People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria, February 15, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The licenses provide broad protection to organizations to allow them to operate by authorizing activities which would have otherwise been prohibited
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licenses to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the government of President Bashar Assad and its backers.
The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria from last week’s earthquake has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors having been left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In Syria, relief efforts have been hampered by a civil war that has splintered the country and divided regional and global powers.
The British government said the temporary new licenses would “strengthen the timely and effective delivery of relief efforts by removing the need for individual license applications.”
“UK sanctions do not target humanitarian aid, food, or medical supplies, but we recognize that the current requirements for individual licencing are not always practical during a crisis response,” Minister of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell said in a statement.
The licenses provide broad protection to organizations to allow them to operate by authorizing activities which would have otherwise been prohibited.
Earlier Britain announced a further 25 million pounds ($30 million) of aid to help the earthquake recovery effort. ($1 = 0.8328 pounds)

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake UK aid sanctions

Related

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Middle-East
War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Update Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war
Middle-East
Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help
Updated 15 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help

Yemeni leader calls on EU to provide economic and development help
  • Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi met European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels during an official tour of Europe
  • Al-Alimi urged the EU to put pressure on the Houthis to cooperate with international efforts to end the war, and take steps to punish the militia’s Iranian sponsors
Updated 15 February 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Wednesday urged the EU to intensify and expand its assistance to Yemen. He called for financial aid for developmental and economic projects, in addition to the existing help for efforts to alleviate Yemen's worsening humanitarian crisis.

During a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Al-Alimi said the bloc should send funds to Yemen, through the nation’s central bank in Aden, to support the depreciating currency and ensure that humanitarian aid is not looted or exploited by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Yemeni leader also urged the EU to take a more active role in efforts to secure peace in Yemen by increasing the pressure on the Houthis to cooperate with international efforts to end the war, and taking additional steps to punish the militia’s Iranian sponsors.

“The chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council commended European efforts to place the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on the terrorist list, citing the group’s disruptive activities in the area, which endanger world peace and security,” Yemen’s official SABA news agency reported.

During his meeting with Michel, Al-Alimi reiterated the commitment of his government to considering all peace offers, and expressed the hope that the ongoing regional and international mediation process would yield beneficial results for peace in Yemen.

The Yemeni leader arrived in the Belgian capital on Tuesday as part of a European tour that will also include a visit to Germany. In addition to seeking economic and political support for the country’s internationally-recognized government, he will discuss with EU officials the refusal by Houthis to renew a UN-brokered ceasefire, which came into force in April last year but expired in October without an agreement for an extension, and continuing arms shipments to the Houthis from Iran.

“This is part of the president’s attempts to gather international support for the (Presidential Leadership) Council and the government, their vision for achieving peace and stability, and the role necessary to tackle Houthi intransigence and Iranian weapons supplies to militias,” a Yemeni government official, who asked not to be named, told Arab News.

Al-Alimi’s visit to the EU began a day after Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed urged foreign donors and financial institutions to provide help to the country immediately and not wait until the war is over.

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Saeed said the world should not wait for peace in Yemen before assisting the nation. He added that his government had successfully restored state institutions, including the central bank, that can manage assistance.

“Saving Yemen is by maintaining aid,” he said. “Some say that we await peace; peace might be achieved after weeks, months or years.”

He identified Saudi Arabia and the UAE as key supporters of his nation throughout the war and said that aid from both countries had helped to stabilize the country and prevent it from collapsing completely.

“Our brothers were there for us through thick and thin,” Saeed said. “Yemen would have finished without the brothers’ help.”

Saudi Arabia had provided more than $420 million of fuel to help keep the country’s power plants and essential services running, he added, while the UAE is developing a solar power station in Aden and a huge dam in southern Yemen.

The prime minister said drone attacks by the Houthis on oil installations had halted oil shipments, costing the nation almost $1 billion and disrupting government reforms and economic plans.

“Yemen is going through a tough and sensitive period due to the war and the Houthi takeover, as well as their control of the political capital, Sanaa, and the state’s core institutions,” he added.

Saeed also talked about the effect the war has had on the Yemeni people and said that the country has experienced a “brain drain” as a result of a decline of more than 75 percent in the value of university professors’ salaries.

“The quality of education is something that both I and the government are concerned about,” he said. “We are facing a brain drain as university professors leave the country for other countries.

“University professors’ wages used to range between $1,300 and $1,400 before the war but they are now $300. We can keep academics in this situation.”

Topics: Middle East Yemen EU Rashad Al-Alimi

Related

Houthi court sentences Yemeni minister, 29 officers to death in absentia
Middle-East
Houthi court sentences Yemeni minister, 29 officers to death in absentia
Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,387 Houthi mines in Yemen

UN Security Council extends sanctions on Houthi leaders for nine months

The UNSC on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Houthis. (File/AFP)
The UNSC on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Houthis. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP

UN Security Council extends sanctions on Houthi leaders for nine months

The UNSC on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Houthis. (File/AFP)
  • The short Council resolution does not modify the sanctions regime already in place — it simply sets November 15 as the new end date for the measures
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended for nine months an asset freeze and travel ban targeting a dozen Yemenis, mainly top members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, over the ongoing conflict there.
The short Council resolution, adopted unanimously, does not modify the sanctions regime already in place — it simply sets November 15 as the new end date for the measures.
The panel of experts tasked with managing the sanctions saw its mandate extended until December 15.
The Council also reaffirmed the arms embargo, which has targeted the Houthis for the past year. That measure has no expiration date.
Council members discussed the situation in Yemen behind closed doors on Wednesday.
At the last meeting on the issue in January, which was public, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said he was encouraged by what he called an intensification of diplomatic efforts to arrange a new truce in the eight-year war in Yemen.
A truce that began on April 2 last year expired on October 2.

Topics: Houthis UN Security Council (UNSC)

Related

Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Middle-East
Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Yemeni minister condemns Iran’s escalated arms smuggling to Houthis
Middle-East
Yemeni minister condemns Iran’s escalated arms smuggling to Houthis

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
Updated 15 February 2023
Peter Harrison

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross

War, earthquakes, now a risk of cholera – Syria is posing some serious challenges to the Red Cross
  • Concern voiced by some that Syria has not been able to count on the expected degree of support following the earthquakes
  • The Red Cross had already been monitoring northern Syria due to concerns of an outbreak late last year
Updated 15 February 2023
Peter Harrison

DUBAI: After more than a decade of war, and a succession of devastating earthquakes just hours apart which killed thousands, Syrians are now facing yet another life-threatening crisis — this time an outbreak of cholera.

The Red Cross had already been monitoring northern Syria due to concerns of an outbreak late last year.

But when the Feb. 6 quake ripped through the border area where Turkiye and Syria meet —  killing tens of thousands — further fears of another outbreak followed, Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The decades-old water pumping system in the region was already fragile after years of neglect as the war developed, so when the earthquake struck, it was inevitable that the force would be too much for it to bear.

Moreover, over the war years Syria has seen a movement of its population; people have been displaced as different factions in the war continue to fight.

This constant movement has placed a further burden on both the water provision system and the wastewater treatment systems.

There has been concern voiced by some that Syria has not been able to count on the expected degree of support following the earthquakes.

Carbonnier said the Red Cross had used its neutral stance to negotiate with the UN to allow its workers into areas held by all sides in Syria. (AN Photo/Mohamed Fawzy)

But Carbonnier said the Red Cross had used its neutral stance to negotiate with various parties to allow its workers into areas held by all sides - rebels, regime and jihadists -  to enable its workforce to help.

The Red Cross gaining access to Syria’s worst-hit areas means that communities can now receive essential drugs, medicine and medical equipment, Carbonnier said, adding that some of the chemicals needed to purify water were also being allowed in.

Of course, in an area like Syria, the situation is not straightforward — there are not just two sides.

So gaining access to areas requires persistence and effort in often life-threatening situations.

The Red Cross is not affiliated to any political body, or country. It operates under a strict rule of neutrality, focusing on gaining the trust not only of the people it wants to help, but also the often hostile forces which are present where those people are living.

“Syria is exactly the same: We have always engaged in a confidential dialogue,” Carbonnier said.

“We are not an advocacy organization. Our role is not to speak out publicly. We have a role to deliver on the ground.”

A delegation of the Red Cross has spent the past week in Syria negotiating access to those hit by the quake.

Carbonnier added: “And today what we say is that humanitarian aid must not be politicized.”

He said that the humanitarian effort must be focused on helping those who need it, whoever and wherever they are.

He said: “It’s not known precisely how many people are trapped under the rubble in the vast quake zone — years of war in Syria have made it nearly impossible for there to be an accurate record of precisely how many people might be missing or dead.”

The problem is made worse by the internal displacement of millions who are constantly on the move as they flee the war.

But the Red Cross is attempting to offer some help, by aiding people who have lost contact with loved ones. There is no guarantee that these people will be found, or whether they will still be alive.

But, Carbonnier said, the knowledge of what has happened to a lost relative, while it may be upsetting, can provide some level of closure and an end to the heartbreak of simply not knowing.

Carbonnier said the requirements for help and relief in Syria were huge, and acknowledged the aid already dispatched by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as other Arab nations. (AN Photo/Mohamed Fawzy)

He said: “We have seen that for families, the worst that can happen is to spend years without any knowledge.

“Even if the news is the death of a loved one, it’s really much better to get this news as soon as possible to start the grieving period, rather than to spend years hoping.”

When pressed on how high the earthquake’s death toll may eventually turn out to be, Carbonnier would not guess, but said it would likely continue to grow, and added “the number keeps growing every day.”

He said the requirements for help and relief were huge, and acknowledged the aid already dispatched by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as other Arab nations, describing the reaction as a “global solidarity movement.”

He added: “We have a strong movement of generosity. And it is key that, you know, we are able then to deliver.”

He said the aid was essential as the Red Cross was working in Syria based on a “budget that we had foreseen for this year.”

He added: “We really need a budget extension.”

Topics: WGS 23 World Government Summit Syria Red Cross

Related

New Red Cross chief says ready to go to Russia for POWs
World
New Red Cross chief says ready to go to Russia for POWs
Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country
Middle-East
Yemen defense chief praises Red Cross efforts in strife-hit country

Latest updates

US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official
US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official
Blinken to pledge quake support on first Turkiye visit
People walk by collapsed houses in Buyuknacar village in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP)
Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist
Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in H1 2023: Moody’s economist
Social unrest grips Lebanon after pound plunges
Social unrest grips Lebanon after pound plunges
OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.