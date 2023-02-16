Tech advances offer new hope for easing looming Middle East water crisis

WASHINGTON: As the effects of climate change are increasingly felt worldwide, countries in the Middle East and North Africa, which was already the most water-scarce region in the world, are facing ever-greater depletion of their water resources.
Meanwhile economic instability often stands in the way of effective water-related development and management programs.
These were among the key messages from an online panel discussion hosted by Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday.
Researchers and scientists said nations in the Arab world must embrace new ideas and technologies to help preserve water supplies and find fresh ways to limit loss.
Levels of water scarcity vary from area to area in the MENA region, and so diminishing supplies could lead to greater political instability and more conflicts between states over access to precious resources, they warned.
While older methods of gauging rainfall, precipitation and evaporation remain valid in the modern era, they recommended that satellite-imaging technology be used to monitor and better understand precipitation.
However, Raha Hakimdavar, adjunct professor of water and climate science at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C., noted that the accuracy and availability of satellite imagery varies from place to place, and so it cannot resolve all the questions water scientists need answered to help them develop proper solutions to water loss in the region.
For example, the resolution of images and how frequently they are taken affect the accuracy of the data, she said.
Youssef Wehbe a non-resident scholar with the climate and water program at the Middle East Institute, said: “Today, the MENA region is placing unprecedented stress on water supplies, leading to an abrupt increase in water demand, threatening local food security and harming regional ecosystems.”
The region cannot keep up with the growing demand for water, he added, due in part to its nature as an arid and semiarid region in which there is less than 200 milliliters of precipitation a year and evaporation levels exceed 55 percent.
“As a consequence, the available water resources cannot cope with human demand in all major sectors,” he said.
American, European and Japanese satellites have produced accurate and reliable data about water resources in America, Europe and parts of Asia. In the Middle East, however, there continued to be a significant lack of accuracy in the available satellite data and imagery related to water issues, mainly as a result of lack of participation in initiatives to collect it.
However, some Arab Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, have established ambitious and promising space programs that could usher in a new age of satellite-based water research, said Wehbe, who is also a program officer for the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science.
Enrique R. Vivoni, a professor at the University of Arizona, said the amount of ground water lost over a 10-to-15-year period in the MENA region, based on research published in respected science journals, is staggering.
“The terrestrial water-storage loss in the Middle East is humongous and it’s on the scale of the average flow of the Colorado River Basin, which amounts to about 10 to 25 cubic kilometers of water lost to the atmosphere,” he said.
Vivoni added that the greatest loss of non-renewable underground water resources, based on satellite imagery, has been observed in Iran, northern Saudi Arabia, eastern Turkey and Iraq.
He urged officials in these countries to investigate the data to determine whether it is correct and, if so, to put measures in place to reduce or reverse the problem.
Al-Qaeda’s new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
Experts say Adel planned attacks from the shadows as he helped turn Al-Qaeda into the world’s deadliest militant group
Adel is suspected of involvement in the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat during a military parade in Cairo
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Seif Al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces officer and a high-ranking member of Al-Qaeda with a $10 million US bounty on his head, is now the “uncontested” leader of the militant group, according to a new UN report on the organization.
Al-Qaeda has not formally named a successor for Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a US missile strike in Kabul last year, dealing a blow to the organization since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
Although a US intelligence official said in January that Zawahiri’s succession remained unclear, the United Nations report assessing risks from the group said: “In discussions in November and December, many Member States took the view that Seif Al-Adel is already operating as the de facto and uncontested leader of the group.”
Zawahiri’s death piled pressure on the group to choose a strategic leader who can carefully plan deadly operations and run an extremist network, experts on Al-Qaeda say.
Unlike his slain predecessors who maintained a high profile with fiery videos broadcast around the globe threatening the United States, the experts say Adel planned attacks from the shadows as he helped turn Al-Qaeda into the world’s deadliest militant group.
Adel was indicted and charged in November 1998 by a US federal grand jury for his role in the bomb attacks on the US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya that killed 224 civilians and wounded more than 5,000.
There are few photos of him, aside from three pictures — including a very serious black and white image of him on the FBI most wanted list.
Beyond the operations in Africa, his training camps and link to the killing of US journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan in 2002, according to US investigators, little else is known about Adel.
The US State Department says Adel is based in Iran. The department’s Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $10 million for information on Adel, whom it says is a member of “Al-Qaeda’s leadership council” and heads the organization’s military committee.
The program’s website says that after the Africa bombings, the former Egyptian army lieutenant colonel moved to southeastern Iran, where he lived under the protection of the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
He and other Al-Qaeda leaders were placed under house arrest in April 2003 by Iran, which released him and four others in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was kidnapped in Yemen.
In a message posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the Iranian mission to the United Nations denied Adel was in Iran.
“It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” it said.
Ali Soufan, a former FBI special agent who tracked Al-Qaeda operatives, wrote in a profile carried by the Combating Terrorism Center that the militant whose nom de guerre means “sword of justice” has been described as a shrewd figure with a poker face. His real name is Mohammed Salahuddin Zeidan.
“Yet his temper, too, has become notorious. Possessed of a ‘caustic tongue’, he is apt to threaten violence against anyone who displeases him, and is known to meet disloyalty with swift and ruthless force,” wrote Soufan.
“Toward underlings he can be contemptuous, even brutal, in the heat of the moment. But he has also been known as a font of avuncular advice. In happier times, he showed a talent for soccer and a penchant for practical jokes.”
Once Osama bin Laden’s chief bodyguard and a senior trainer of militants, experts on the extremist movement say Adel began his long bloody career in 1981, when he was suspected of involvement in the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Al-Sadat during a military parade in Cairo that was broadcast on television.
“Seif Al-Adel’s professional military background and valuable experience as the head of Al-Qaeda’s military committee prior to 9/11 mean he has strong credentials to assume the overall leadership of Al-Qaeda,” said Elisabeth Kendall, an extremist expert at Oxford University.
He takes over an Al-Qaeda that has become highly decentralized since the group carried out its most spectacular operation, the Sept. 11, 2001, airplane attacks against the United States which killed nearly 3,000 people.
Adel, one of the few remaining Al-Qaeda old guard, has been close to the central command for decades, experts say. He would be tasked with providing strategic guidance to far-flung franchises in the Middle East, Africa and Asia that run their own day-to-day affairs, they added.
Some question though whether Adel can become an effective manager of the organization after spending most of his career as an operative and trainer in militant camps.
“Many insiders argue that he had an important operational role in the past, but that he is not equipped for leadership,” said Jerome Drevon, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.
“His skills are more suitable for the organization of armed operations than the administration of a wide network of affiliates.”
One of Al-Qaeda’s leading military chiefs and often called by experts its third-ranking official, Adel set up training camps for the organization in Sudan, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the 1990s.
He also played a role in the ambush of US helicopters in Mogadishu, known as the “Black Hawk Down” incident in 1993 which killed 18 US servicemen, security experts say. That marked the beginning of the eventual withdrawal of a US-UN peacekeeping force from Somalia.
The FBI identifies Adel as one of its most wanted terrorists and accuses him of conspiring to kill US nationals, to murder and to destroy buildings.
Adel gained more extremist credentials after he joined other Arab militants fighting Soviet occupation troops in Afghanistan, where he eventually headed a training camp before becoming a senior figure in Al-Qaeda.
“He (Adel) is a very bold, professional, cold-blooded figure,” said Yoram Schweitzer, head of the Programme on Terrorism and Low-Intensity Conflict at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Among the people most affected are 3 million internally displaced persons in the region bordering Turkiye
Political complications over sending aid to the northwest have adversely affected the humanitarian response
Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
Lucas Chapman
QAMISHLI, SYRIA: More than a week after twin earthquakes devastated parts of southeastern Turkiye and northwestern Syria, the death toll continues to rise by the hour. As of Tuesday, the total reported dead in the two countries stood at over 41,000, with tens of thousands more people injured.
Although the number of confirmed fatalities is lower in Syria — about 5,814 compared with 35,418 in Turkiye — more than a decade of civil war has left the country wholly unprepared to cope with a disaster of this magnitude.
An already dire situation in the northwest of the country, where a hodgepodge of rival regimes, opposition groups and terrorist factions have long battled for control, has escalated into a full-blown humanitarian catastrophe.
The Washington-based Middle East Institute estimates that up to 60 percent of the region’s infrastructure had already been damaged or destroyed prior to the February 6 earthquake, with medical facilities in particular devastated.
“Before the earthquake, most people were suffering from the humanitarian situation as a result of the destruction of most of the buildings and infrastructure due to the bombing of the Assad regime and its ally Russia, especially in the medical sector, and the lack of logistics and medicine,” Bashar Al-Fares, a journalist in northwestern Syria, told Arab News.
“Today, after the earthquakes that hit the northwestern regions of Syria, the situation has escalated. As a result of the destruction that occurred in the region, which was a shelter for refugees and forcibly displaced families from various Syrian governorates, thousands of people lost their lives in the earthquakes and many more were injured.
“This was compounded by the severe shortage of medical staff, medicines, and rescue equipment.”
Having been driven from their homes elsewhere in the country to escape bombardment, conscription, fighting and persecution, about 3 million people in the region of Syria bordering Turkiye are categorized as internally displaced.
Freezing winter temperatures, including heavy snowfall prior to the earthquakes, combined with an unprecedented cholera outbreak and the ongoing conflict in the country have left Syrians facing a litany of overlapping misfortunes with little outside assistance.
The cholera outbreak, which began in August, has so far affected more than 77,000 people across the country, almost 38,000 of them in Idlib and Aleppo governorates — the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes.
Adding to people’s misery, Syria’s currency collapsed late last year. The black-market exchange rate against the US dollar had already risen from 500 Syrian pounds in 2018 to 3,300 in 2021. By the end of last year, it had soared to more than 6,600.
The value of the pound has continued to plummet since the earthquakes, with the exchange rate reaching more than 7,400 pounds this week, further reducing the average family’s purchasing power.
Although the annual death toll in the country last year was the lowest since the start of the conflict more than a decade ago, the fighting continued between various factions in the regions destined to be devastated by the earthquakes.
As recently as Feb. 3, regime forces bombarded the outskirts of Al-Bara in rural Idlib with heavy artillery. Just two days before the earthquakes, clashes between Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a network of hardline Islamist groups, and regime forces in Latakia left dozens dead.
Afrin, one of the areas hit hardest by the disaster, has been in a state of chaos since Turkish forces and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army invaded the region in 2018, capturing it from the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).
Up until then, Afrin had been considered a relatively peaceful region throughout most of the conflict, and so hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people from other regions had settled there.
The violent upheaval in 2018 displaced the predominantly Kurdish population, with 300,000 fleeing to other parts of Syria and abroad, according to a 2018 report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
With their homes now destroyed by the earthquakes, the remaining Kurdish population might be forced to follow those who left and risk the perilous journey to find sanctuary elsewhere.
INNUMBERS
• 9m+ people affected by earthquakes in Hama, Latakia, Idlib, Aleppo and Tartus.
• 5,814 confirmed fatalities in Syria as of Tuesday.
• 90% of Syrians living below the poverty line.
According to the International Organization for Migration, almost 250 migrants were killed while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe last year. From 2021 to 2022, the number of Syrians attempting the risky sea crossing from Africa to Europe increased six-fold, according to EU border agency Frontex.
For those with no choice but to remain in Syria, the effects of the earthquakes and their aftermath simply add to their misery.
“The situation in Syria is terrible in every way,” Sardar Mullah Darwish, a Syrian Kurdish journalist and analyst, told Arab News. “These earthquakes are just the latest disaster of many. Many civilians will die and no one can help them.
“It’s very difficult to help them. Everyone should have come together and put their conflicts aside but, unfortunately, this hasn’t happened.”
Darwish said more than a decade of civil war essentially has divided Syria into three different countries: The areas controlled by the regime, the opposition and the AANES.
The destruction caused by the earthquakes encompasses areas within and beyond regime control, including Jinderis in Afrin, which is controlled by the opposition, and Aleppo and coastal cities controlled by Damascus.
“Now a major issue is that because Syria is divided politically, the regime only wants to bring aid for itself and the opposition only wants to bring aid for itself,” said Darwish.
Political agendas surrounding the provision of aid to the Syrian people have further complicated the humanitarian response in an already vulnerable area.
The Bab Al-Hawa border crossing near Idlib on the border between Syria and Turkiye is the only approved crossing for the delivery of UN aid via Turkiye direct to people in Syria. The crossing was closed for three days as a result of damage it sustained during the earthquakes.
As a result, it was not until Thursday, Feb. 9, that six trucks from the UN Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs, carrying shelter and non-food items, arrived in northwestern Syria.
On Monday, a week after the earthquakes struck, Syrian President Bashar Assad told the UN he would reopen two other crossing points, Bab Al-Salam and Al-Raee, for an initial period of three months to allow timely delivery of aid to the affected areas.
Largely isolated from the wider country, northwestern Syria was forced to fend almost entirely for itself in the days immediately following the disaster.
“All cities in Idlib governorate and the northern countryside of Aleppo have Civil Defense centers (the staff of which are better known internationally as the White Helmets) and they are always prepared for anything to happen,” said Darwish.
“However, the lack of heavy rescue equipment for all rescue teams was one of the biggest problems because what happened in northwestern Syria was a catastrophe that no country could handle.
“Until now, the Civil Defense and rescue teams are still continuing their work in searching for the victims and pulling them out from under the rubble.”
The broader aid response has been chaotic. Although the Assad government pledged to provide aid for all areas affected by the earthquake, including those it does not control, Al-Fares said that, to his knowledge, no regime-supplied deliveries had arrived in Idlib so far.
Hundreds of trucks carrying food, fuel, water and other essential supplies from the AANES were stuck in Manbij for several days. For political reasons, neither the opposition nor the regime was giving permission for the trucks to enter the city’s earthquake-stricken areas.
Asked whether the devastation could result in many more Syrians seeking refuge in neighboring countries, or beyond, Al-Fares said: “There are no clear and safe crossings for them if they intend to migrate to other, more stable countries.”
In other words, there is simply nowhere left for Syrians left destitute by one crisis after another to go.
US general highlights efforts to aid earthquake victims and counter Iranian threat
Transportation Command chief discussed the wider work of the military in the region as she gave details of her recent visit to the Gulf
Regarding Iran, she said it “poses the biggest military threat in the region and it must be confronted”
Updated 15 February 2023
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: The US government is providing vital assistance to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, according to Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, the commander of US Transportation Command.
Speaking during a press briefing about her recent visit to the Gulf region, she said the US military and the US Agency for International Development have sent search and rescue teams and specially trained rescue dogs to assist with the humanitarian response to the disaster.
Transportation Command provided two military helicopters that had conducted 2,000 flights to transport teams across areas affected by the earthquakes, she added, and USAID has pledged $85 million of aid for both countries. Turkish authorities allowed the US military to use one of their air bases from which to conduct its humanitarian operations, she said.
Two massive earthquakes, of magnitude 7.8 and 7.5, struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, causing massive destruction in both countries. The official death toll currently stands at more than 41,000 people and many thousands were injured.
Van Ovost said the US is working on the ground through existing connections with the Syrian Democratic Forces to plan its relief efforts, but that aid deliveries are carried out by non-governmental groups and international organizations.
She offered her “deepest condolences” to those effected by the earthquakes and said the US “will continue to work urgently with our Turkish allies and others to rush assistance to those in need.”
During her tour of the Gulf she met representatives of women’s groups in Kuwait, she said, and was impressed by and proud of their efforts to advance their roles within Kuwaiti society and help boost the country’s economy and national security.
Van Ovost also praised Bahrain for its contribution to military and security efforts in the region through the provision of facilities at naval and military bases to US forces for the purpose of enhancing regional security. The US Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain.
The general said she met with military leaders of America’s Arab allies as part of the ongoing US-Gulf cooperation in efforts to confront regional threats originating in Iran.
“Iran poses the biggest military threat in the region and it must be confronted” through shared operations and development of the joint military capabilities of the US and its regional allies, she added.
In particular she highlighted the proliferation of Iranian drone attacks and the threat they pose to regional airspace, along with Tehran’s hostile maritime activities.
“We must place increased emphasis on improving partners’ collective defensive capabilities by building and maintaining sustainable, multilateral constructs, such as prioritizing the development of the Regional Security Construct, the Middle East Air Defense initiatives, and executing the International Maritime Security Construct,” she said.
The US is “weaving Israel” into new military systems developed in the region to protect against potential threats from Iran, she added.
Van Ovost also talked about ongoing work to utilize developments in artificial intelligence in military applications and build integrated military systems to counter the actions of Tehran.
She said the US Central Command, the area of responsibility of which includes the Middle East, has developed radar, data sharing, and command and control centers that include liaison officers from Arab-partner nations, and introduced special hotlines to help provide rapid responses in case of emerging Iranian threats.
The US military is also developing regional, integrated air and missile defense systems capable of countering Iranian drones, as part of the work of its Task Force 99 stationed in Qatar, she added.
Meanwhile, Task Force 39, based in Bahrain, is using remote underwater sensors and AI technology to help protect waterways and ports from Iranian threats, Van Ovost said. US naval operations also use strategically important Red Sea ports in Jordan and Saudi Arabia to carry out the task force’s work in deploying sensors and using smart technology in naval patrols, she added.
Photos tied to tree of missing boys highlight painful search for quake victims
After years of war and displacement in Syria, disaster orphaned many children when their families were lost under rubble
Updated 15 February 2023
AFP Reuters
DAMASCUS/ANKARA: No one knows what has become of the two boys whose photos are tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived in the earthquake-hit Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.
In one, a baby boy in an orange babygro smiles out from a turquoise armchair, in the other an older boy climbs into a swimming pool, looking proudly into the camera.
“Their parents are deceased,” said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.
He said the bodies of the boys’ parents were still under the rubble. “The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body is yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris.”
There are 10 bodies under the rubble, he believes. He does not know if the boys are among them.
The combined death toll in Turkiye and Syria from last week’s earthquake has climbed to more than 41,000, with millions now in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
Drone footage of Kahramanmaras, close to the epicenter of the quake, shows the devastation it caused, leveling buildings and forcing families to seek shelter in tents erected in the city’s stadium.
In the emergency camp, children play between the tents dotted across the field and the running track and a huge line assembles for food.
“We are hoping to go back to our homes. It was a disastrous earthquake and people are in immense pain. Survivors are still scared but despite everything, we stand strong,” said Ali Cevik, a local man now living in a tent.
In another tent, 28-year-old Hatice Kavakdali clutched a grey teddy bear.
“I can’t put the experience we had into words. It was so terrifying and I am still feeling the pain of that,” she said. “I lost consciousness after the quake and I am still recovering. I couldn’t remember my family or how we got out of the house.”
Meanwhile, in a hospital in earthquake-hit northwest Syria, eight-year-old Hanaa keeps asking for news of her family, unaware she is the sole survivor among her immediate relatives.
Her father, mother and four-year-old sister were among the people killed in the quake.
After years of war and displacement in Syria, the disaster orphaned many children when their families were lost under rubble.
“She keeps asking for her father, her mother and her sister,” said Abdullah Sherif, Hanaa’s uncle, at Maarrat Misrine hospital in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.
“We have not dared to tell her the truth yet.”
Hanaa was trapped for 33 hours under the rubble of her collapsed building in the border town of Harim, before she was pulled out and rushed to the hospital about 25 km away.
When she got there, she was “in a critical condition,” her doctor Bassel Staif said. “She suffered severe dehydration, having been under the rubble without food or water and in the cold weather.”
Hanaa’s condition has since stabilized, and she sometimes smiles despite the injuries on her face.
But her left arm, which is in a cast, was crushed during the quake, Staif said, noting that his team is doing its best to save it.
“She has now left the intensive care unit, her condition is stable. But she is at risk of having an arm amputated.”
In the hospital room packed with Valentine’s Day balloons, Hanaa’s uncle remains by her side. But he fears her condition will only worsen when she learns of her family’s fate.
The little girl has only her grandparents and uncles to raise her in this rebel-held region, home to some 4 million people, many of them displaced from other parts of war-torn Syria.
Last week’s quake has affected more than 7 million children, including 2.5 million in Syria alone, according to James Elder, spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF.
He says the disaster has piled more misery on Syrian children who have only witnessed tragedy in their lives because of the war that broke out more than a decade ago.
Every child under the age of 12 “has known nothing but conflict, violence or displacement,” said Elder. “Some children have been displaced six or seven times.
“For many of these children ... this is trauma on top of trauma.”
Samah Hadid of the Norwegian Refugee Council has also warned that children are at “grave psychological risk due to the scale of the shock.”
Three-year-old Arslan was the sole survivor from his family after their building in Harim was one of least 35 destroyed.
His uncle, Ezzat Hamdi, says rescuers kept digging for three days to find the bodies of Arslan’s father, mother and siblings.
“We found the father’s body hugging the boy,” said Hamdi, 30, adding that the mother’s body was found 2 meters away.
The little boy has since been kept in intensive care, with Hamdi watching over him.
“The child’s lower limbs were crushed” and he suffered internal damage, said doctor Omar Al-Ali of the children’s hospital in Sarmada.
For Obada Zikra, a member of the White Helmets rescue group that operates in Syria’s rebel-held areas, the first hours of the quake disaster were the most agonizing.
“We could only hear the screams and moans of children,” he said, noting the brief bursts of joy whenever rescuers found a child alive. “We have pulled out many children who are still alive, but also dead ones,” he said.
US must do more than talk to resolve Palestine-Israel issue: PA official
‘Very dangerous’ West Bank situation caused by Israeli killings and home demolitions, warns Nabil Abu Rudeineh
Updated 15 February 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israel’s killing of Palestinian civilians and home demolition campaign has created a “very dangerous” situation in the West Bank, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has told Arab News.
He said: “We are facing an unprecedented extremist Israeli government. The policy that Israel is pursuing amounts to a war against the Palestinian people.
“Daily killings have increased tension in Palestine while the political relationship with Israel is nonexistent and the security coordination has stopped.”
Abu Rudeineh added: “We demand the cessation of all unilateral measures, and therefore all our options will be open, including going to the UN Security Council and moving the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.”
He said that Israel is seizing $300,000 of Palestinian funds every month, leaving the Palestinian Authority unable to pay the full salaries of its employees.
On Feb. 3, Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the PA, announced that it would use 100 million shekels ($29 million) of PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian attacks.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed the order, claiming that the funds would normally be transferred by the PA to families of prisoners and resistance fighters.
The amount to be deducted is double the usual figure confiscated monthly — $14.7 million. It was the first move of its kind by Smotrich since he took office.
Abu Rudeineh described Israel as “a state outside the law that defies the law and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which considers Israeli settlements illegal, including in East Jerusalem.” Israel continues to build in East Jerusalem and the West Bank despite its illegality, he said, adding that Israel has become an “existential threat to the PA as it has a government that messes with security and stability in the Palestinian and Arab arenas.”
He said: “We are facing an American administration that is unable to impose what it says publicly, the latest of which was Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech that talks about the two-state solution, and says that all American Democratic and Republican administrations oppose settlements, but they do nothing to stop Israeli steps against the Palestinians, their land and sanctities.
“In our existing contacts with the American side, we were completely clear that unless Israel stops its unilateral measures, we are forced to take decisions, the first of which was the cessation of security coordination.”
He added that the US has issued statements that appeared favorable to Palestine but that needed to be put into practice. “When President Joe Biden came to Bethlehem, he said he was against unilateral measures and with the status quo against settlement expansion and supported the two-state solution, and despite that, Israel continues its settlement expansion, legitimizing settlements and unilateral measures.”
The US administration must force Israel to comply with international law, he said. Statements “do not frighten Israel or discourage it from what it is doing,” he added.
“We constantly hear voices saying we want to strengthen the PA, but they strengthen Israel and Hamas more than they strengthen the PA by contributing to the delivery of money to Gaza.”
Palestinian officials in contact with US government have focused on two issues — unilateral measures and signed agreements, Abu Rudeineh said, adding that those two concerns may be raised in the UN Security Council if no progress is made.
“All American efforts are focused on calming us down, and we tell the Americans that we are not the ones carrying out the escalation. Those who are killing, settling and storming the Al-Aqsa compound are obvious.
“Stop these actions, and things will calm down. But unfortunately, the American administration is giving us the words we want, but it is not forcing Israel to implement them. Therefore, the escalation is taking place because Israel is demolishing homes in Jerusalem and killing Palestinians.”
The US is “required to force Israel to do what America wants,” Abu Rudeineh said, adding: “But the problem is that what matters to America is the security of Israel and not clashing with the Jewish communities in America and dealing with the US internal situation. These are the considerations that govern American foreign policy.”
The killing of Palestinians, home demolitions and storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Abu Rudeineh said, “cause the existing security tension, and it will continue before, during and after Ramadan. The Americans want calm to preserve Israel’s security and not as a prelude to resuming a political process between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”
The spokesman described the fears of the Palestinian leadership: “The only concern is the Israeli occupation and the indifference of the American side. However, it seems that the US is concerned with the continuation of instability in the Middle East because what America cares about is the security of Israel and Arab oil.”
He added: “The main problem is the theft of the PA’s funds and the suspension of donor country funds. We have had more than $2 billion stolen and seized by Israel. The US can force Israel to return our stolen money if it is serious.
“America is required to abide by international legitimacy. Is it unimaginable that all American presidents, the latest of which is Biden, visited Ramallah and the Palestinian territories while the Palestine Liberation Organization continues to be classified as a terrorist organization?”
Abu Rudeineh said: "The US administration must reconsider its dealings with the PLO and the Palestinian people. They cannot open a consulate in East Jerusalem and close the PLO office in Washington. The US administration contradicts itself and international legitimacy.”
He added that the US had ended its financial support to the PA in an effort to stop its influence in Jerusalem, “but they will not find a single Palestinian who accepts giving up Jerusalem. Jerusalem is not for sale, and the American administration must reconsider its accounts.”
Regarding the potential for a third intifada in the West Bank, Abu Rudeineh said: “The issue is not a third intifada. Rather, there are Israeli attacks and Palestinian reactions, and all we see is a reaction to Israel’s daily crimes.
“The PA is keen on the security, stability and protection of Palestinian citizens. We are not protectors of Israel, and we will not be in any case either.”
He praised the political stance of Saudi Arabia, describing the Kingdom as “unlimitedly supportive of the Palestinian cause, especially its adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the best initiative in the last 100 years to support the Palestinian cause.”
He lauded Saudi Arabia’s continuous condemnation of Israeli aggression and the Kingdom’s position on Jerusalem, “which is quite clear.”
Abu Rudeineh added: “We are keen on our relationship with Saudi Arabia and the implementation of the decisions of the Arab summits, on top of which is the Arab Peace Initiative.
“We are against the normalization of some Arab countries’ ties with Israel because it contradicts the Arab Peace Initiative that was proposed and adopted by Saudi Arabia.”
On the future of Palestine, he said: “We are not creating problems for anyone, but the occupation is the one that imposes itself on Palestine and the entire region through all these measures.
“Resolving the Palestinian issue will restore security and stability to the region, and without resolving the Palestinian issue, everyone will burn, and the most important point in the Palestinian issue is the status of Jerusalem, with its historical, national and religious values.”
He added: “Stopping security coordination was the first and weakest card of the PA and as long as Israeli atrocities continue, we will continue with these steps, and more difficult and dangerous steps will follow, including demanding UN Security Council resolutions to delegitimize Israel.
“Our political and legal battle will continue as long as Israel continues its unilateral measures. If they stop them, we will be happy to review all our steps.
“But if the unilateral measures continue, we will implement the decisions of the Palestinian leadership regarding security coordination, turning to the ICJ and the ICC, and instructions have been issued to our UN representative to develop certain political perceptions.”
Abu Rudeineh added: “We are facing American pressure not to go ahead because America wants us to remain silent in exchange for nothing.
“They tell us that they are against our moves in the international courts and UN Security Council: ‘Remain calm and do not make things worse’.”