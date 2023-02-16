Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2

LONDON: Netflix revealed on Thursday the official trailer for the second season of Masameer County, the smash-hit Saudi animation sensation.
The six-episode series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 2, 2023.
The trailer for season two teases the wild escapades of beloved characters Saad, Saltooh and Trad the dog, including a daring 24-hour mission, an unexpected ride in an elevator, and a mischievous rocket launch.
Created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer, the series follows the comical adventures of the mischievous citizens of Masameer County.
In the series’ first season, which debuted on Netflix in June 2021, the characters embarked on a long-standing tribal feud, a media war, and a health craze gone too far.
Season two builds on the first, promising further exciting stories and humorous entertainment.
This series is part of Netflix’s five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, signed in 2020 to bring viewers Saudi-focused shows and films.
Masameer County season two will be available on Netflix in 190 countries on March 2, 2023.