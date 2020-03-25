You are here

  • Home
  • Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

Netflix is streaming the Myrkott-produced film with subtitles in more than 30 languages. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gypab

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix is now streaming Saudi animation film “Masameer the Movie,” which is based on an animated YouTube series, co-created by Faisal Al-Amer and Malik Nejer, that is considered one of the most successful local cartoon mini-series to date. 

Netflix is streaming the Myrkott-produced film with subtitles in more than 30 languages, making it available to more than 167 million viewers in 190 countries around the world.

The animation tells the story of Dana, a Saudi girl with a passion for robots and artificial intelligence, who embarks on a journey to create good in the world using robotics.




The film is based on an animated YouTube series. (Supplied)

Meanwhile, three friends: Saad, Saltooh and Kalb hit rock bottom and go on a journey of their own to prove themselves to society by becoming crime-fighting superheroes.

“We as Saudis, tell a story, our story, and as filmmakers or creators don’t need to sugar-coat or create a flowery image of our society,” Al-Amer told Arab News in a previous interview. “This is us, we don’t create movies for the approval of the West, we make them to express ourselves.”

Netflix’s decision to stream the film comes after “Six Windows in the Desert,” a series of short films created by Saudis made its debut on the streaming giant in February.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Masameer the Movie

Art Dubai Residents: Nigerian artist Tonia Nneji wants women to know they aren’t alone

Tonia Nneji works on a new piece in 2020.  A.R.M. Holding is the home of Residents and the program is supported by Tashkeel. (Photo courtesy: Lena Kassicieh)
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
Katrina Kufer

Art Dubai Residents: Nigerian artist Tonia Nneji wants women to know they aren’t alone

Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
Katrina Kufer

DUBAI: Nigerian visual artist, photographer, art blogger and graffiti artist Tonia Nneji was one of six talents invited to take part in the Art Dubai Residents program, which will no longer exhibit physically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Color plays a central role in Nneji’s practice — a tool she embraces to imbue her art with accessibility and positivity. Her diverse works delve into overlooked societal and health issues that negatively impact women and children.

“My work is more social activism than political, because the themes are things people neglect and don’t talk about,” said Nneji. “I come from a society of superstition, so every little health issue is from a witch in the village trying to harm us.” She explained that even educated females rarely visit clinics as they still adhere to longstanding cultural beliefs that medical conditions such as PCOS — with which Nneji has struggled with — or endometriosis are due to “an enemy in the village trying to use voodoo.”

AD Residents_Tonia Nneji, Night Series (2), 2019, Rele Gallery. (Supplied)

Elaborating on the example, she added that there is a widespread social dismissal of even concrete medical test results. “In Africa, people need to understand that things are real,” asserts Nneji of her work’s main goal.

 But just because the themes are weighty, her approach is not. For the piece she created in the UAE, Nneji took advantage of the opportunities to explore markets and fabric. “I use draperies as a tool of hiding, to represent protection, a safe place,” she explained. “Where I come from, it’s very hard for people going through emotional distress to come out and say it because they don’t want to be judged, so I’m using this to explain and show what’s happening.” And the colorful fabrics illustrate more than accessibility. “The storylines may be sad, but the colors brighten them,” she observed. “’Sad’ doesn’t have to be in black or white, gray and brown.”

Nneji is focused on outreach through her works. “I want women to feel safe and not alone, like there’s hope,” she said. Her aim is for viewers “to see my work and know there’s someone out there experiencing the same thing and tell them that they can get help if they need it.”

Tonia Nneji is represented by Rele Gallery in Lagos, Nigeria.

Topics: Tonia Nneji Nigerian artist Art Dubai Residents

Latest updates

Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix
Kuwait withdraws medicines containing anti-malarial drug chloroquine from pharmacies
Art Dubai Residents: Nigerian artist Tonia Nneji wants women to know they aren’t alone
US President Trump requests coronavirus test kits from South Korea: Seoul
Boko Haram militants kill 92 Chadian soldiers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.