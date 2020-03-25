Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

DUBAI: Netflix is now streaming Saudi animation film “Masameer the Movie,” which is based on an animated YouTube series, co-created by Faisal Al-Amer and Malik Nejer, that is considered one of the most successful local cartoon mini-series to date.

Netflix is streaming the Myrkott-produced film with subtitles in more than 30 languages, making it available to more than 167 million viewers in 190 countries around the world.

The animation tells the story of Dana, a Saudi girl with a passion for robots and artificial intelligence, who embarks on a journey to create good in the world using robotics.







The film is based on an animated YouTube series. (Supplied)



Meanwhile, three friends: Saad, Saltooh and Kalb hit rock bottom and go on a journey of their own to prove themselves to society by becoming crime-fighting superheroes.

“We as Saudis, tell a story, our story, and as filmmakers or creators don’t need to sugar-coat or create a flowery image of our society,” Al-Amer told Arab News in a previous interview. “This is us, we don’t create movies for the approval of the West, we make them to express ourselves.”

Netflix’s decision to stream the film comes after “Six Windows in the Desert,” a series of short films created by Saudis made its debut on the streaming giant in February.