You are here

  • Home
  • Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war
At least 46 people were killed last month when a residential building in Dnipro was shelled. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gru99

Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war
  • Pro-Russian propaganda used pseudo fact-checking to shift the blame away from Moscow
  • Hijacking of the fact-checking format exacerbated the information war
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: A Russian missile smashed a Ukrainian apartment complex, killing dozens. Pro-Russian propagandists offered a slick counter-narrative that shifted the blame away from Moscow -- using pseudo fact-checking as a tool of disinformation.
Since the start of its invasion one year ago, Russia and its supporters have sought to aggressively distort Moscow's role in Ukraine with what experts call a highly potent weapon in its arsenal -- disinformation campaigns.
Global fact-checkers have debunked a blizzard of falsehoods that seek to deflect attention from Russia's potential war crimes or malign its opponent, a task made more complex by fictitious "fact-checks" that risk undermining trust in their own work.
Last month, at least 46 people were killed when a residential building in the city of Dnipro was struck by what Ukrainian officials and experts including the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said was a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile.
The battered nine-story building came to epitomize one of the deadliest single attacks in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
But a website called "War on Fakes" -- which disseminates what experts identify as Russian propaganda -- claimed in an "exclusive" that the building had been destroyed by a Ukrainian air defense missile.
Akin to professional fact-checkers, it used visuals with the word "fake" stamped across them in bold red letters, alongside open-source material including a dashcam video and a graphic that used complex trigonometry to make its case.
"Since Russia's invasion, the 'War On Fakes' initiative has become a powerhouse of spreading false debunks," Roman Osadchuk, from the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, told AFP.

"War On Fakes," whose Telegram channel has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, calls itself "objective" and "unbiased" and claims to combat the "information war launched against Russia."
It does not name its writers and it remains unclear who was behind the project, launched last year soon after the invasion, but among its amplifiers are pro-Kremlin actors including Russian ministries and embassies.
"It is an effective tool of state propaganda and disinformation," said Osadchuk.
"It works primarily because fact-checking usually serves for readers as an 'authoritative' source to seek 'objective information.'"
Similar pseudo fact-checking campaigns have appeared on Russian state television, which runs a segment called "AntiFake," as well as a pro-Moscow Telegram channel called "Fake Cemetery."
They and other pro-Russian agitators have used pseudo-fact-checks to discredit reports by Western media, including AFP, of multiple incidents in the conflict.
Those include killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of bodies were discovered after the Russian army was driven out last March, and shelling of a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol that was captured by Moscow after a long siege.
States including Russia have a "long tradition of using fact-checking type techniques as part of propaganda efforts," Martin Innes, director of the Security, Crime and Intelligence Innovation Institute at Cardiff University, told AFP.
"Rather than simply sowing disinformation, these are typically used to try and deny claims being made by an adversary, or to induce doubts about the veracity of claims being made by them."

The hijacking of the fact-checking format has intensified what analysts call the information war around the invasion, raising new challenges for authentic debunkers of disinformation.
"Fake fact-checks risk undermining trust in credible media and legitimate fact-checking institutions," Madeline Roache, from the watchdog NewsGuard, told AFP.
"They can also warp perceptions of Ukraine and the West, and make it seem as though facts about the war are impossible to obtain."
Pro-Russian actors seek to overwhelm the information landscape with multiple, contradictory versions of a story to make it difficult to decipher the exact truth, analysts say.
"War on Fakes" often publishes a series of fact-checks about the same topic, sometimes with multiple and conflicting statements that overwhelm readers.
It publishes "so many false claims that the fact-checks often contradict each other," said the US-based Poynter Institute.
"The aim is to confuse the audience, overload it," Jakub Kalensky, a senior analyst with the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, told AFP.
"The ideal result will be a consumer who ends up saying 'there are too many versions of events, it is impossible for me to find out where the truth is,'" Kalensky added.

Topics: Russia Ukraine disinformation Russian propaanda

Related

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
Media
A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 
Media
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 

Mali junta cracks down on hookahs

Mali junta cracks down on hookahs
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago

Mali junta cracks down on hookahs

Mali junta cracks down on hookahs
  • Shisha smokers would be liable to a maximum of 10 days in prison and a fine of $0.45 to $15
  • Mali's anti-drug agency has carried out dozens of arrests in Bamako
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
DAKAR: The authorities in Mali have begun a crackdown on hookah smoking after giving a grace period to shisha bars to adjust to a ban.
The country's anti-drug agency says it has carried out dozens of arrests in the capital Bamako and seized water pipes after the six-month moratorium expired.
Bars where small groups of smokers -- primarily young men -- hang out to chat and puff on hookahs have flourished in Bamako in recent years.
But their days became numbered when the junta-dominated government on August 15 announced a surprise ban.
It warned that shisha smokers would be liable to a prison term of one to 10 days and a fine of 300 to 10,000 CFA francs ($0.45 to $15).
The Central Narcotics Office (OCS) in a Facebook posting said there had been "vigorous" raids by its agents in Bamako on Tuesday night, culminating in "about 50 individuals in prison and a large amount of seized material."
It published photos of young men and women being taken away in the back of pickup trucks and a picture of a pile of water pipes.
"The grace period given by the authorities for importers, distributors, sellers and consumers of shisha in Mali is over," the OCS said.
The ban has divided opinion in Mali.
The country is overwhelmingly Muslim, and interpretations of Islam are generally unfavourable to cigarettes and to shisha.
But it is also a secular nation that tolerates alcohol, even if consumption is limited to certain public places and most shops and restaurants do not serve it.
Shishas, or hookahs, typically burn tobacco flavoured with fruit to provide a sweetened taste. The smoke is inhaled in through a long rubber tube, passing through water to cool it down. "Shisha" is also the term sometimes used for the tobacco product.
A working group of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned in 2017 about the danger of shisha smoking.
The practice is up to 10 times more harmful than cigarettes but is not targeted by the same awareness campaigns as with tobacco, it said.

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Websites of several German airports not reachable
Updated 19 min 34 sec ago

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Websites of several German airports not reachable
  • The hacker attacks did not seem to immediately affect the country's air traffic
Updated 19 min 34 sec ago

BERLIN: The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported.
The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country's air traffic, the agency said.
Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airports in the west of the country were also unreachable, dpa reported.
In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport's internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.
On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights away from the country's busiest airport after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction works.

Related

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack
World
European Parliament website affected by cyberattack
US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers
World
US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2
  • The new season is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 2, 2023.
Updated 43 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix revealed on Thursday the official trailer for the second season of Masameer County, the smash-hit Saudi animation sensation.

The six-episode series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 2, 2023.

The trailer for season two teases the wild escapades of beloved characters Saad, Saltooh and Trad the dog, including a daring 24-hour mission, an unexpected ride in an elevator, and a mischievous rocket launch.

Created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer, the series follows the comical adventures of the mischievous citizens of Masameer County.

In the series’ first season, which debuted on Netflix in June 2021, the characters embarked on a long-standing tribal feud, a media war, and a health craze gone too far.

Season two builds on the first, promising further exciting stories and humorous entertainment.

This series is part of Netflix’s five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, signed in 2020 to bring viewers Saudi-focused shows and films.

Masameer County season two will be available on Netflix in 190 countries on March 2, 2023.

 

Topics: Masameer Netflix

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
AFP

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
  • Pro-Russian agitators sought to portray the Ukrainian side as 'Nazis' or 'drug users'
  • Russian authorities propagated that the Bucha massacre was staged
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The war in Ukraine has been accompanied by a ferocious battle of disinformation, waged in particular by pro-Russian agitators seeking to distort and shift the blame for many atrocities on the ground.
These agitators have sought to depict the Ukrainian side as Nazis or suggest that Western support for Kyiv is evaporating.
Here are some of the main narratives, false or misleading, that have been fact-checked over the past year by AFP's digital verification teams.

Russian authorities themselves have propagated the idea that some of the worst atrocities -- such as the massacre of civilians in Bucha not far from Kyiv in April 2022 -- were staged.
In this case, two clips of poor-quality video footage were used to imply that people were only pretending to be dead, which AFP was able to debunk thanks to its teams on the ground.
Many other videos have been spread widely on social media with similar allegations that some horrific crimes were staged.
But the accompanying footage turned out to be completely unrelated, such as a rap video, a sci-fi film or a Russian TV series.

Many of the accusations point the finger at the world's major media organisations. Countless doctored screenshots have been shared on this theme, for example, claiming to show that CNN used old footage completely unrelated to the war in its coverage.
Other internet users have taken aim at television channels, accusing them of broadcasting images of people bandaged and bloodied, but only pretending to be wounded. In fact, they were very real victims of Russian attacks.

A flood of false claims online parrot Moscow's narrative that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the head of a gang of "Nazis" or "drug users".
Thus, social media posts have been shared worldwide saying that a man covered in Nazi tattoos was a chief of police in Kyiv or that Zelensky had been photographed in a football shirt imprinted with a swastika.
The drug accusations have circulated alongside manipulated video footage of questionable quality, claiming to prove Zelensky's cocaine addiction.

Ukrainian refugees have also been targeted, particularly in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Slovakia.
Manipulated or misleading photos or videos have proliferated online purporting to show refugees as neo-Nazis, criminals or the source of trails of garbage on public transport.
Other misleading messages, shared in different European nations, claim that Ukrainian refugees are paid more in social benefits than pensioners or veterans in the host countries.

Another recurrent theme is the alleged betrayal of Ukraine by its neighbour and ally, Poland.
Thus, weather maps are manipulated to suggest that Poland wants to annex part of Ukrainian territory, or documents are falsified to show that Warsaw is planning to establish a protectorate in western Ukraine.
Other social media posts suggest that support for Kyiv is not as watertight as the West would like to believe.
There are photoshopped images of anti-refugee posters in Prague or Warsaw; manipulated photos of anti-Zelensky street art in major cities around the world; or fake front pages of the French satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo, mocking Zelensky.

Disinformation has also focused on energy issues against the backdrop of Western sanctions against Russia, and skyrocketing oil and electricity prices.
In addition to countless incorrect claims about prices or supplies, posts say the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell wants to ban homes from being heated above 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).
A massive campaign came to light in Europe in which leading news sites -- mainly in Germany but also other European countries -- were being imitated to pump out pro-Moscow messages.
The website of Germany's top tabloid, Bild, for example, appeared to feature an article about a boy killed in a cycling accident in Berlin after streetlights were turned off at night, as Europe's top economy faced an energy crunch.
But the news site and the article were fake.

Topics: disinformation Ukraine War Russia Ukraine

Related

Turkish authorities arrest more than 80 social media users, journalists over quake ‘disinformation’
Media
Turkish authorities arrest more than 80 social media users, journalists over quake ‘disinformation’
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
Media
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours
  • Horror anthology series breaks viewership records, increases engagement on platform 20% Arab News Dubai
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Streaming platform Starzplay’s first Arabic original series “Kaboos,” co-produced with Image Nation Abu Dhabi, has broken viewership records for the streaming platform within 48 hours of the premiere of the first two episodes.

Since the show’s release on Feb. 9, the platform has seen an uplift in new subscribers with many watching directly after subscribing, resulting in a 20 percent increase in engagement, according to a company statement.

Maaz Sheikh, chief executive officer of Starzplay, said: “The phenomenal success of ‘Kaboos’ within such a short time frame has been beyond what we ever could have hoped for.

“It shows that Starzplay’s commitment to delivering original, Arabic-first content has been the correct path to take.”

Filmed in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE, the five-episode series takes viewers on a journey through urban legends of the region, with spine-chilling modern takes on stories inspired by local mythology.

In the first episode of the series, “Al Ghoul,” a remote Bedouin tribe in Saudi Arabia in the 1930s is being stalked by a pack of wild hyenas that is devastating livestock and is suspected to be killing humans. When a child of the tribe is snatched in the night, a chain of horrifying events unfolds in the desert.

“Werewolf (Al-Salawa),” the second episode, is set in 1920s Egypt in the Valley of the Kings, amidst excavations of ancient Egyptian tombs. These excavations coincide with tales of rabid werewolf-like beasts claiming victims up and down the Nile. The clash between ancient practices and modern ideas polarizes the population in the remote valley.

Nearly 90 percent of users who watched the first episode also watched the second.

Ben Ross, chief content officer of Image Nation, said: “It’s always been a priority for Image Nation Abu Dhabi to create a show like ‘Kaboos’ and the viewership figures drive home the opportunity in the market to deliver even more original Arabic content.”

Topics: Starzplay Kaboos

Related

OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
Media
OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan
Media
OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan

Latest updates

Stepping back in time
Stepping back in time
Mali junta cracks down on hookahs
Mali junta cracks down on hookahs
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince launches New Murabba Development Co. to develop downtown Riyadh 
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince launches New Murabba Development Co. to develop downtown Riyadh 
Man shot in French migrant camp believed to be Kurdish smuggler
Man shot in French migrant camp believed to be Kurdish smuggler
Websites of several German airports not reachable
Websites of several German airports not reachable

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.