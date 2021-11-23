You are here

Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 

date 2021-11-23 
Twitter is also rolling out profile pages that will make it easy to see someone’s past Birdwatch contributions. (File/Shutterstock)
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 

Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 
  • Birdwatch enables Twitter users who are part of the program to fact-check tweets and add notes to questionable tweets
LONDON: Twitter said Monday it was introducing aliases for participants in its Birdwatch moderation tool, a fact-checking mechanism to combat misleading or inaccurate information.

Introduced as a pilot in January, Birdwatch enables Twitter users who are part of the program to fact-check tweets and add notes to questionable tweets, helping to flag misinformation and harmful content.

Twitter said that contributors in Birdwatch “overwhelmingly voiced a preference for contributing under aliases. This preference was strongest for women and Black contributors.”

As a result, the social media platform will automatically introduce aliases for new Birdwatch users who are not publicly associated with their Twitter accounts.

“We know that not everyone feels comfortable contributing under their @handle. From our most active contributors to prospective participants, people overwhelmingly voiced a preference for contributing under aliases,” Twitter said in a blog post. “We want everyone to feel comfortable contributing to Birdwatch, and aliases let you write and rate notes without sharing your Twitter username.”

Twitter is also rolling out profile pages that will make it easy to see someone’s past Birdwatch contributions, so there will be a way to track activity even without the users’ real handle.

Social media sites have come under fire over the past year for not doing enough to halt the spread of misinformation and harmful content.

Prince Harry said recently he warned Twitter boss Jack Dorsey ahead of the US Capitol riots that the social media site was being used to stage political unrest in Washington.

In September, Twitter launched a safety feature allowing users to temporarily block accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies, in a move aimed at fighting harassment on social media sites.

Topics: Twitter Online safety users

Kevin Spacey to pay Netflix $31 mn after losing arbitration case with makers of ‘House of Cards’

The wave of accusations that halted the 62-year-old’s illustrious career coincided with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse. (File/AFP)
The wave of accusations that halted the 62-year-old’s illustrious career coincided with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse. (File/AFP)
Kevin Spacey to pay Netflix $31 mn after losing arbitration case with makers of 'House of Cards'

The wave of accusations that halted the 62-year-old’s illustrious career coincided with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse. (File/AFP)
  • Netflix had sought damages for lost revenue attributed to Spacey’s abrupt exit from the show after allegations of harassment and sexual abuse emerged
LOS ANGELES: Disgraced US movie star Kevin Spacey will have to pay almost $31 million to the production company that made the series “House of Cards” in which he starred until he was fired over allegations of sexual harassment, according to legal documents made public Monday.
MRC, the production company that made the popular tale of political intrigue that was broadcast on Netflix, had sought damages for lost revenue attributed to Spacey’s abrupt exit after allegations of harassment and sexual abuse emerged.
An arbitration judge made the ruling on October 19 when MRC filed a petition to confirm the verdict in a Los Angeles court.
In the document, MRC detailed that after the allegations came to light it suspended Spacey and launched an investigation which found that the “American Beauty” star had “breached provisions of both the Acting and Executive Producing Agreements that set standards for his workplace conduct, including by breaching MRC’s Harassment Policy.”
The wave of accusations that halted the 62-year-old’s illustrious career coincided with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse, sparked by the case of the all-powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Two-time Oscar winner Spacey had starred as unscrupulous US politician Frank Underwood in five seasons of “House of Cards” until the allegations of sexual harassment against co-workers were made public in the media.
“MRC had no knowledge whatsoever of any such conduct by Spacey with any cast or crew associated with the Show,” the company said in its petition.
The production company said the actor’s abrupt exit from the popular series required a reorganization that resulted in “substantial losses” for MRC.
It had to rewrite the script excluding Underwood, the main character of the series, and redesign the sixth season that went from 13 to eight episodes.
The production company launched its legal battle against Spacey in 2019. The actor’s legal representatives did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Topics: Netflix Kevin Spacey

Italy hits Amazon and Apple with 200 million euro antitrust fine

A crackdown on Big Tech firms could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms in Europe. (File/AFP)
A crackdown on Big Tech firms could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms in Europe. (File/AFP)
Italy hits Amazon and Apple with 200 million euro antitrust fine

A crackdown on Big Tech firms could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms in Europe. (File/AFP)
  • Italy's competition watchdog imposed a 200 million euro fine on Amazon and Apple in the latest action taken against US tech giants
ROME: Italy’s competition watchdog imposed fines totalling 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple on Tuesday in the latest action taken against US tech giants in Europe over their business practices.
It ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and e-commerce firm Amazon 68.7 million euros for infringing EU laws through restrictions which penalized sellers of Apple and Beats products.
US big tech firms have faced a slew of antitrust challenges in Europe — an approach being watched closely by regulators in Washington, which has pledged to intensifying scrutiny of the technology industry.
The Italian watchdog said a 2018 deal between the two US companies had “barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner.”
The aim had been to restrict the number of retailers and limit cross-border sales, it said.
The agreement spelled bad news for consumers, because at least 70 percent of electronics goods bought in Italy were purchased on Amazon, it added.
The watchdog said its investigation had attracted the attention of “the national competition authorities in Germany and Spain, which have also launched similar procedures.”
A crackdown on Big Tech firms could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms, with Europe powering ahead with antitrust litigation and US lawmakers eyeing moves to make antitrust enforcement easier.
Big Tech critics in the European Union and United States want Apple and Google to loosen the grip of their online app marketplaces; more competition in a digital advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook; and better access to Amazon’s e-commerce platform by third-party sellers.

Topics: Amazon Apple Big Tech Italy

Digital consultancy Monstarlab to establish strategic base in Saudi Arabia

Digital consultancy Monstarlab to establish strategic base in Saudi Arabia
Digital consultancy Monstarlab to establish strategic base in Saudi Arabia

Digital consultancy Monstarlab to establish strategic base in Saudi Arabia
  • The move comes as part of the company’s planned Middle East expansion 
RIYADH: Monstarlab, a global digital consultancy firm, has announced that it will establish a strategic base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

The move is aimed at expanding the company’s regional presence, accelerating digital transformation, and developing tech talent in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, according to a company statement.

“Saudi Arabia is an exciting market that has invested heavily in digitalization and the development of people and talent. We have been working with clients in the Kingdom for some time, including a new company within the Public Investment Fund, and we see tremendous opportunities for further growth,” said Hiroki Inagawa, Monstarlab’s group CEO.

Founded in Japan in 2006, Monstarlab offers a range of digital services from design and customer experience to data analytics and artificial intelligence. With offices in 29 cities around the world, the firm specializes in end-to-end transformation of enterprise and scale-up businesses

Monstarlab’s regional presence includes an office in Dubai, UAE. Through its new Riyadh office, the company will support diversification within the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia, focusing on customer-centric design and experiences. The new office will be the latest strategic addition to Monstarlab’s growing footprint, which forms part of the company’s overall commitment and investments in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“Our goal will be to bring Monstarlab’s global experience and expertise to Saudi Arabia and unlock value for our customers. With a large portion of the nation’s population under the age of 35, we aim to promote the local digital and technology communities,” said Adam Alalwan, Monstarlab’s Saudi-based engagement director.

The company will focus on working within key sectors such as tourism and hospitality, finance, government, and healthcare, he added.

Topics: Monstarlab Saudi Arabia Digital Consultancy

Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse

Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse
Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse

Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse
  • Meta, formerly Facebook, with the UAE Digital WellBeing Council and the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Center launches “Report it. Don’t Share it.”
DUBAI: The UAE’s Digital WellBeing Council, the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Center and Meta have launched a new campaign to tackle online child abuse, “Report it. Don’t Share it.”

The campaign aims to educate the public about the harm caused by sharing images or videos of child sexual abuse, and how to report such content.

Launched on World Children’s Day on Nov. 20, the campaign is based on research conducted earlier this year by Meta and experts on child exploitation, such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Prof. Ethel Quayle, a clinical psychologist who specializes in working with sex offenders and their victims.

“We are taking a research-informed approach to develop effective solutions that disrupt the sharing of child exploitation material,” said David Miles, Meta’s head of safety policy, EMEA.

In a statement, Meta said that much of the research on why people engage with child sexual abuse materials has involved evaluations of people’s psychological makeup. However, the company’s research “looks at behavioral signals from a fixed point in time and from a snapshot of users’ life on Meta’s platforms.”

Researchers evaluated 150 accounts that Meta reported to NCMEC for uploading child exploitation content in July and August of 2020 and January 2021, and found that more than 75 percent did not exhibit malicious content. Instead, these accounts appeared to share for other reasons, such as outrage or poor humor.

Meta said that it reports each individual instance of child exploitation content to NCMEC, including content the company has identified and removed before it was seen by anyone. The study also found that the majority of reports Meta sent to NCMEC had the same or visually similar content. About 90 percent of the images or videos of child sexual abuse analyzed in the study were found to be copies, rather than unique or new content.

In addition, just six pieces of visually distinct media were responsible for more than half of all child exploitative content that the company reported.

Based on this analysis, the company developed the campaign together with child safety partners to help reduce instances of such content being shared on its platforms.

“While this data indicates that the number of pieces of content does not equal the number of victims, one victim is one too many,” said Miles.

“Preventing and eradicating online child sexual exploitation and abuse requires a cross-industry approach, and Meta is committed to doing our part to protect children on and off our apps,” he added.

If someone feels a child is at risk, they are encouraged to report it to the Ministry of Interior’s Child Protection Centre Helpline on the phone number 116111. If someone sees an image or video on Facebook or Instagram of a child being abused, they are asked to report the photo or video to Meta and law enforcement.

Additionally, the campaign also warns people against sharing, downloading or commenting on any such content, as there could be criminal penalties associated with such actions.

“No matter the reason, sharing images or videos of child sexual abuse online has a devastating impact on the child depicted in that content. We are working with Meta to get a better understanding of how we can effectively disrupt sharing and prevent re-victimizing children, and also educating people on what they can do to report this crime,” said Abdul Rahman al-Tamimi, director of the Child Protection Center at the Ministry of Interior, United Arab Emirates.

Topics: Facebook UAE Child abuse

CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region

CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region
CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region

CNN Marketplace Middle East highlights digital transformation in region
  • This month, CNN’s Eleni Giokos, Jomana Karadsheh and Hadas Gold look at how technology and cognitive cities are transforming the region
DUBAI: CNN’s anchor and correspondent Eleni Giokos, international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh, and Jerusalem correspondent Hadas Gold are presenting this month’s CNN Marketplace Middle East exploring how technology is transforming the region.

The global show was extended to cover the business landscape in the Middle East region earlier this year.

Giokos presents the show from the annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where global leaders gathered last month to discuss innovations and solutions to pressing problems.

The biggest names in technology and innovation have been making their presence known in Saudi Arabia, as they look to the Middle East as their next frontier for growth. Karadsheh reports on how the Kingdom is attracting businesses to the Kingdom, with the construction of the world’s first cognitive city, NEOM.

Jonathan Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech and Digital Holding, explained the concept of such a city: “When we go to a cognitive city, we mean one that is predictive, that is proactive — in other words, eliminates friction from your life.”

Bradley also talked about why he thinks companies are investing in Saudi Arabia. With 60 percent of Saudis under the age of 25, and cloud penetration growing at 40 percent year-on-year, “it’s a growth story,” he said.

In Dubai, Giokos met the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama to discuss the country’s digital transformation. He spoke about how advances in technology will affect people in the coming years: “We are going to see human beings be able to do their jobs better. They’re going to have a lot more time on their hands, and they’re going to be a lot happier; that is the ultimate goal.”

“Our goal as a government is to use all of these tools, whether it’s AI, blockchain, or any other technology to improve the human life in the UAE,” he said.

Gold visited Israeli company TytoCare, an on-demand medical service that allows consumers to bring the doctor’s office to their home. The company’s modular smart device allows people to perform eight types of medical exams at home and share the results with their health providers from anywhere, at any time.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down most in-person medical visits, Tytocare experienced exponential growth. CEO and co-founder Dedi Gilad explained the gap in the market that the company fills, saying that the company gets its edge from data analytics.

“We created for the first time this very basic, but (previously) inaccessible data. Those sound recordings of the heart, the lungs, the imaging of the ear, the throat, and so forth, were not existing in a digital way anywhere,” he told Gold.

Topics: CNN Marketplace digital transformation

