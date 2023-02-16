MBC Group partners with social app Vuz

DUBAI: MBC Group has partnered with Vuz, an immersive social app that allows users to stream in the metaverse and extended reality, an umbrella term encompassing new technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality.
Through the partnership, Vuz aims to “bring in the best content to integrate within our immersive social app,” while embracing the latest media trends, said Khaled Zaatarah, founder of Vuz.
He added: “Our goal is to provide our users with the most beloved content and the best immersive experiences.”
The partnership will see the Vuz app featured across MBC Group’s media assets in the region including satellite TV, radio, social media and streaming platform Shahid. Key content from the app will also be featured in certain markets.
Additionally, Vuz will launch special social channels for MBC on its platform.
“There’s no doubt that immersive experiences have become increasingly important in the world of entertainment, and the region is fully embracing this,” said Fadel Zahreddine, group director of emerging media at MBC Group.
He added: “Creating a more realistic and engaging environment allows users to become more deeply involved in — and more connected to — the content they are consuming.”
Named Tech Company of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Tech Entrepreneur Awards, Vuz has raised over $30 million in funding and is backed by investors such as e& Capital and Dubai Future District Fund, among others.
