You are here

  • Home
  • MBC Group partners with social app Vuz

MBC Group partners with social app Vuz

MBC Group partners with social app Vuz
MBC Group has partnered with Vuz, an immersive social app that allows users to stream in the metaverse and extended reality.
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybrfs

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

MBC Group partners with social app Vuz

MBC Group partners with social app Vuz
  • The partnership will see the Vuz app featured across MBC Group’s media assets in the region
  • Additionally, Vuz will launch special social channels for MBC on its platform
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group has partnered with Vuz, an immersive social app that allows users to stream in the metaverse and extended reality, an umbrella term encompassing new technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality.
Through the partnership, Vuz aims to “bring in the best content to integrate within our immersive social app,” while embracing the latest media trends, said Khaled Zaatarah, founder of Vuz.
He added: “Our goal is to provide our users with the most beloved content and the best immersive experiences.”
The partnership will see the Vuz app featured across MBC Group’s media assets in the region including satellite TV, radio, social media and streaming platform Shahid. Key content from the app will also be featured in certain markets.
Additionally, Vuz will launch special social channels for MBC on its platform.
“There’s no doubt that immersive experiences have become increasingly important in the world of entertainment, and the region is fully embracing this,” said Fadel Zahreddine, group director of emerging media at MBC Group.
He added: “Creating a more realistic and engaging environment allows users to become more deeply involved in — and more connected to — the content they are consuming.”
Named Tech Company of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Tech Entrepreneur Awards, Vuz has raised over $30 million in funding and is backed by investors such as e& Capital and Dubai Future District Fund, among others.
 

Topics: MBC Group VUZ Metaverse

Related

MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid partners with Euronews
Media
MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid partners with Euronews
MBC Group names Christina Wayne as managing director of its studio arm
Media
MBC Group names Christina Wayne as managing director of its studio arm

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Websites of several German airports not reachable
Updated 16 February 2023

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Websites of several German airports not reachable
  • The hacker attacks did not seem to immediately affect the country's air traffic
Updated 16 February 2023

BERLIN: The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported.
The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country's air traffic, the agency said.
Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airports in the west of the country were also unreachable, dpa reported.
In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport's internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.
On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights away from the country's busiest airport after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction works.

Related

European Parliament website affected by cyberattack
World
European Parliament website affected by cyberattack
US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers
World
US airport websites go offline after being targeted by Russian-speaking hackers

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war

Fake 'fact-checks' seek to obscure Russian role in war
  • Pro-Russian propaganda used pseudo fact-checking to shift the blame away from Moscow
  • Hijacking of the fact-checking format exacerbated the information war
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: A Russian missile smashed a Ukrainian apartment complex, killing dozens. Pro-Russian propagandists offered a slick counter-narrative that shifted the blame away from Moscow -- using pseudo fact-checking as a tool of disinformation.
Since the start of its invasion one year ago, Russia and its supporters have sought to aggressively distort Moscow's role in Ukraine with what experts call a highly potent weapon in its arsenal -- disinformation campaigns.
Global fact-checkers have debunked a blizzard of falsehoods that seek to deflect attention from Russia's potential war crimes or malign its opponent, a task made more complex by fictitious "fact-checks" that risk undermining trust in their own work.
Last month, at least 46 people were killed when a residential building in the city of Dnipro was struck by what Ukrainian officials and experts including the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said was a Russian Kh-22 cruise missile.
The battered nine-story building came to epitomize one of the deadliest single attacks in Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
But a website called "War on Fakes" -- which disseminates what experts identify as Russian propaganda -- claimed in an "exclusive" that the building had been destroyed by a Ukrainian air defense missile.
Akin to professional fact-checkers, it used visuals with the word "fake" stamped across them in bold red letters, alongside open-source material including a dashcam video and a graphic that used complex trigonometry to make its case.
"Since Russia's invasion, the 'War On Fakes' initiative has become a powerhouse of spreading false debunks," Roman Osadchuk, from the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, told AFP.

"War On Fakes," whose Telegram channel has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, calls itself "objective" and "unbiased" and claims to combat the "information war launched against Russia."
It does not name its writers and it remains unclear who was behind the project, launched last year soon after the invasion, but among its amplifiers are pro-Kremlin actors including Russian ministries and embassies.
"It is an effective tool of state propaganda and disinformation," said Osadchuk.
"It works primarily because fact-checking usually serves for readers as an 'authoritative' source to seek 'objective information.'"
Similar pseudo fact-checking campaigns have appeared on Russian state television, which runs a segment called "AntiFake," as well as a pro-Moscow Telegram channel called "Fake Cemetery."
They and other pro-Russian agitators have used pseudo-fact-checks to discredit reports by Western media, including AFP, of multiple incidents in the conflict.
Those include killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of bodies were discovered after the Russian army was driven out last March, and shelling of a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol that was captured by Moscow after a long siege.
States including Russia have a "long tradition of using fact-checking type techniques as part of propaganda efforts," Martin Innes, director of the Security, Crime and Intelligence Innovation Institute at Cardiff University, told AFP.
"Rather than simply sowing disinformation, these are typically used to try and deny claims being made by an adversary, or to induce doubts about the veracity of claims being made by them."

The hijacking of the fact-checking format has intensified what analysts call the information war around the invasion, raising new challenges for authentic debunkers of disinformation.
"Fake fact-checks risk undermining trust in credible media and legitimate fact-checking institutions," Madeline Roache, from the watchdog NewsGuard, told AFP.
"They can also warp perceptions of Ukraine and the West, and make it seem as though facts about the war are impossible to obtain."
Pro-Russian actors seek to overwhelm the information landscape with multiple, contradictory versions of a story to make it difficult to decipher the exact truth, analysts say.
"War on Fakes" often publishes a series of fact-checks about the same topic, sometimes with multiple and conflicting statements that overwhelm readers.
It publishes "so many false claims that the fact-checks often contradict each other," said the US-based Poynter Institute.
"The aim is to confuse the audience, overload it," Jakub Kalensky, a senior analyst with the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, told AFP.
"The ideal result will be a consumer who ends up saying 'there are too many versions of events, it is impossible for me to find out where the truth is,'" Kalensky added.

Topics: Russia Ukraine disinformation Russian propaanda

Related

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
Media
A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 
Media
Twitter rolls out new feature to protect fact-checking tool participants 

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2

Netflix releases official trailer of Saudi comedy Masameer County season 2
  • The new season is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 2, 2023.
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix revealed on Thursday the official trailer for the second season of Masameer County, the smash-hit Saudi animation sensation.

The six-episode series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 2, 2023.

The trailer for season two teases the wild escapades of beloved characters Saad, Saltooh and Trad the dog, including a daring 24-hour mission, an unexpected ride in an elevator, and a mischievous rocket launch.

Created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer, the series follows the comical adventures of the mischievous citizens of Masameer County.

In the series’ first season, which debuted on Netflix in June 2021, the characters embarked on a long-standing tribal feud, a media war, and a health craze gone too far.

Season two builds on the first, promising further exciting stories and humorous entertainment.

This series is part of Netflix’s five-year exclusive partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, signed in 2020 to bring viewers Saudi-focused shows and films.

Masameer County season two will be available on Netflix in 190 countries on March 2, 2023.

Topics: Masameer Netflix

Related

The new episodes of the smash hit animated series, which has taken the Kingdom by storm, will premier on March 2. (Netflix)
Media
Netflix announces premier date for season 2 of Saudi TV show ‘Masameer County’
Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix
Lifestyle
Need something to watch? Saudi Arabia’s ‘Masameer the Movie’ hits Netflix

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine

A year of disinformation around the war in Ukraine
  • Pro-Russian agitators sought to portray the Ukrainian side as 'Nazis' or 'drug users'
  • Russian authorities propagated that the Bucha massacre was staged
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: The war in Ukraine has been accompanied by a ferocious battle of disinformation, waged in particular by pro-Russian agitators seeking to distort and shift the blame for many atrocities on the ground.
These agitators have sought to depict the Ukrainian side as Nazis or suggest that Western support for Kyiv is evaporating.
Here are some of the main narratives, false or misleading, that have been fact-checked over the past year by AFP's digital verification teams.

Russian authorities themselves have propagated the idea that some of the worst atrocities -- such as the massacre of civilians in Bucha not far from Kyiv in April 2022 -- were staged.
In this case, two clips of poor-quality video footage were used to imply that people were only pretending to be dead, which AFP was able to debunk thanks to its teams on the ground.
Many other videos have been spread widely on social media with similar allegations that some horrific crimes were staged.
But the accompanying footage turned out to be completely unrelated, such as a rap video, a sci-fi film or a Russian TV series.

Many of the accusations point the finger at the world's major media organisations. Countless doctored screenshots have been shared on this theme, for example, claiming to show that CNN used old footage completely unrelated to the war in its coverage.
Other internet users have taken aim at television channels, accusing them of broadcasting images of people bandaged and bloodied, but only pretending to be wounded. In fact, they were very real victims of Russian attacks.

A flood of false claims online parrot Moscow's narrative that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the head of a gang of "Nazis" or "drug users".
Thus, social media posts have been shared worldwide saying that a man covered in Nazi tattoos was a chief of police in Kyiv or that Zelensky had been photographed in a football shirt imprinted with a swastika.
The drug accusations have circulated alongside manipulated video footage of questionable quality, claiming to prove Zelensky's cocaine addiction.

Ukrainian refugees have also been targeted, particularly in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Slovakia.
Manipulated or misleading photos or videos have proliferated online purporting to show refugees as neo-Nazis, criminals or the source of trails of garbage on public transport.
Other misleading messages, shared in different European nations, claim that Ukrainian refugees are paid more in social benefits than pensioners or veterans in the host countries.

Another recurrent theme is the alleged betrayal of Ukraine by its neighbour and ally, Poland.
Thus, weather maps are manipulated to suggest that Poland wants to annex part of Ukrainian territory, or documents are falsified to show that Warsaw is planning to establish a protectorate in western Ukraine.
Other social media posts suggest that support for Kyiv is not as watertight as the West would like to believe.
There are photoshopped images of anti-refugee posters in Prague or Warsaw; manipulated photos of anti-Zelensky street art in major cities around the world; or fake front pages of the French satirical weekly, Charlie Hebdo, mocking Zelensky.

Disinformation has also focused on energy issues against the backdrop of Western sanctions against Russia, and skyrocketing oil and electricity prices.
In addition to countless incorrect claims about prices or supplies, posts say the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell wants to ban homes from being heated above 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).
A massive campaign came to light in Europe in which leading news sites -- mainly in Germany but also other European countries -- were being imitated to pump out pro-Moscow messages.
The website of Germany's top tabloid, Bild, for example, appeared to feature an article about a boy killed in a cycling accident in Berlin after streetlights were turned off at night, as Europe's top economy faced an energy crunch.
But the news site and the article were fake.

Topics: disinformation Ukraine War Russia Ukraine

Related

Turkish authorities arrest more than 80 social media users, journalists over quake ‘disinformation’
Media
Turkish authorities arrest more than 80 social media users, journalists over quake ‘disinformation’
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
Media
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours

Starzplay original ‘Kaboos’ becomes No. 1 show on platform in 48 hours
  • Horror anthology series breaks viewership records, increases engagement on platform 20% Arab News Dubai
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Streaming platform Starzplay’s first Arabic original series “Kaboos,” co-produced with Image Nation Abu Dhabi, has broken viewership records for the streaming platform within 48 hours of the premiere of the first two episodes.

Since the show’s release on Feb. 9, the platform has seen an uplift in new subscribers with many watching directly after subscribing, resulting in a 20 percent increase in engagement, according to a company statement.

Maaz Sheikh, chief executive officer of Starzplay, said: “The phenomenal success of ‘Kaboos’ within such a short time frame has been beyond what we ever could have hoped for.

“It shows that Starzplay’s commitment to delivering original, Arabic-first content has been the correct path to take.”

Filmed in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE, the five-episode series takes viewers on a journey through urban legends of the region, with spine-chilling modern takes on stories inspired by local mythology.

In the first episode of the series, “Al Ghoul,” a remote Bedouin tribe in Saudi Arabia in the 1930s is being stalked by a pack of wild hyenas that is devastating livestock and is suspected to be killing humans. When a child of the tribe is snatched in the night, a chain of horrifying events unfolds in the desert.

“Werewolf (Al-Salawa),” the second episode, is set in 1920s Egypt in the Valley of the Kings, amidst excavations of ancient Egyptian tombs. These excavations coincide with tales of rabid werewolf-like beasts claiming victims up and down the Nile. The clash between ancient practices and modern ideas polarizes the population in the remote valley.

Nearly 90 percent of users who watched the first episode also watched the second.

Ben Ross, chief content officer of Image Nation, said: “It’s always been a priority for Image Nation Abu Dhabi to create a show like ‘Kaboos’ and the viewership figures drive home the opportunity in the market to deliver even more original Arabic content.”

Topics: Starzplay Kaboos

Related

OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
Media
OSN+ launches immersive experience at Riyadh Front
OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan
Media
OSN to launch ‘Stand Up! Ya Arab!’ for Ramadan

Latest updates

MBC Group partners with social app Vuz
MBC Group partners with social app Vuz
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m
Jordanian woman accused of faking her own death in attempt to swindle insurers out of $2m
Idlib healthcare crisis: ‘We just wish for a bit of humanity’ 
A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
Saudi FM meets with Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with  2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad in Brussels. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.