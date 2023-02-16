You are here

'Kaku' Romero gunning for glory at Al-Taawoun

Alejandro “Kaku” Romero is enjoying his time at Al-Taawoun who are fifth in the Saudi Pro League. (@AltaawounFC)
Alejandro “Kaku” Romero is enjoying his time at Al-Taawoun who are fifth in the Saudi Pro League. (@AltaawounFC)
Ralph Hannah

  Despite injury interruptions, Paraguayan playmaker has been instrumental taking his club to 5th place in Roshn Saudi League
RIYADH: The sporting world’s attention was focused on the Middle East at the end of 2022, and the incorporation of a certain Portuguese superstar has meant eyes will remain locked on the region into 2023.

But there were those that had already believed in the peninsula’s potential and one man who had already signed up looking to create a power shift in the Saudi Pro League. He was Alejandro “Kaku” Romero.

The diminutive attacking-midfielder from Paraguay went through a lot last year but now he appears as relaxed as ever, having scored his first goal in December since suffering a cruciate ligament injury at the start of last year.

It was a welcome return for Al-Taawoun who only managed four wins in the 15 league games the 28-year-old was unavailable; now they have already picked up eight victories in the 14 matches since his return, incorporating just three defeats.

Romero told Arab News: “I’m really good. It was great to finally be back, 100 percent fit, and seeing the improvements each day, allowing me to get back to my previous level.”

That previous level was a high bar, as Romero hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia scoring seven goals in 11 league matches before his injury on Jan. 7 last year in a game against Al-Hazm.

The road back to fitness was a long one — just one full 90 minutes before the SPL restarted on Dec. 15 — and the man from Ciudadela in Argentina is eager to resume his leading role on the pitch and expects to play a key part in their title challenge.

Romero said he had been happy with what he had seen from the team so far in the new season under the management of Brazilian coach Pericles Chamusca. It is hardly surprising with the team lying fifth, and within touching distance of those above them.

“We’ve found a coach with clear concepts, and he transmits both security and confidence to everybody in the team.

“We’ve started very well, and we really believe we can fight for the championship this year,” he added.

The Wolves currently sit fifth in the league, 10 points behind leaders Al-Shabab but with two games in hand.

They are rubbing shoulders with powerhouses such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and recent World Club finalists Al-Hilal, managed by Ramon Diaz, a side who provided most of the players to the Saudi Arabia national team that shocked Argentina at the World Cup.

“It was a surprise to all of us here, even the locals,” Romero said as he reflected on famous Saudi victory over the eventual tournament winners. “It’s good the world realised that the Saudi league is very difficult and has some real quality players. It keeps growing year after year here.”

Romero had to fight hard off the field to even be allowed to make his SPL debut in early 2021. New York Red Bulls had claimed he was still part of their roster by way of a contract extension, something Romero and his team claim they never signed. Despite threats of legal action from America’s Major League Soccer, the player drew a line in the sand and made his debut in Saudi Arabia providing an assist in his very first game.

At the time, he told Arab News: “I think it’s a good league, I’m very happy to be here.”

That first impression has not changed, in fact the strength of the competition grew on him so much that by December 2021 the Paraguayan international signed a four-year contract extension with Al-Taawoun, committing himself until 2025.

He has always been somebody that dedicates himself to projects and likes to leave with trophies. He played more than 100 games with Huracan in Argentina, taking them from the second tier to Copa Argentina glory in 2014.

Meanwhile, in the MLS, he won the 2018 Supporters’ Shield with the New York Red Bulls, almost reaching a century of appearances before making the switch to the Middle East.

On his plans for 2023, Romero said: “I feel as good as I was before the injury and want to start the year the best way possible. I’m confident and ready to give it all with Al-Taawoun and also the national team.”

His creative talent has been sorely missed by Guillermo Barros-Schelotto’s side, with the Albirroja desperate to find more goals ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which begin later in the year. Romero was not called up for the friendlies at the end of 2022 having been told by the fitness coach a “lack of minutes” cost him a place in the squad, but the coaching staff have been following him closely in the SPL.

And they will likely be happy with what they have recently seen.

In a game against Abha in the King’s Cup in December, Romero was on fire despite the team’s defeat. He started the match with a fantastic 30-yard chip from his favored left foot having intercepted his rival goalkeeper’s poor clearance. The match ended with two goals and an assist, taking his tally of assists to seven in all competitions since coming back from injury.

Since then, there have been three more goals in the league, as well as two more assists.

On what lies beyond 2025, he said there was still hope of making “a jump to Europe” or return to a “big club” in his home continent. But for now, the player pointed out he was fully focused on helping his team try to conquer the league for the first time ever.

In a message to Al-Taawoun fans, he added: “We’ve been together since the first game. Now let’s stick together and make history this year.”

And why not? With Morocco writing a new chapter for Arab football in Doha, and with Riyadh celebrating the arrival of one of the greatest ever footballers, as well as an appearance in a global final, could there be space in the history books for a small side from Buraidah to inscribe their name too?

Their Paraguayan magician believes so.

Topics: Alejandro Romero Al-Taawoun Saudi Arabia

