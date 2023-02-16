You are here

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister following talks in Ankara, on February 16, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Membership bids of Sweden and Finland have been ratified by all NATO allies except Hungary and Turkiye
ANKARA: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the “time is now” for Turkiye to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defense alliance.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids “without further delay.”

Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkiye.

Turkiye is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland’s application while not going ahead with Sweden’s.

Turkiye says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK, which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the EU and others.

Last month Turkiye suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Stoltenberg described protest as “a disgraceful act” and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised.

“For me, this just demonstrates that Sweden and Finland understand and are implementing policies which recognize the concerns that Turkiye expressed. And this is why I think that time has come to ratify,” he said.

Cavusoglu repeated Turkiye’s position that it could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately.

While conceding that Sweden had changed its legislation on terrorism in line with Turkiye’s demands, Cavusoglu said the changes should be fully implemented.

Stoltenberg, who later met with Erdogan in Ankara before departing for southern Turkiye to visit earthquake-hit regions, said that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. 

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
Gobran Mohamed

  • Pontiff welcomes back those who wanted to secede
  • Protests called off after PM Abiy Ahmed intervention
CAIRO: Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, has announced that the crisis in the Ethiopian Church has likely been resolved, with the return to the fold of several members who had tried to secede over alleged discrimination.

The pontiff’s remarks came at the conclusion of his weekly Wednesday sermon. “We pray and thank our God that the crisis that the Ethiopian Church was exposed to showed signs of a solution,” said the head of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church.

“Those who made a mistake and wanted to separate and distance themselves and divide the church have decided to return to their mother church,” he added.

“The Ethiopian Church is very important to us. It is our sister, and it is sufficient that the Coptic Church established it since the fourth century A.D.”

The weekly sermon was held at the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbassia District in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

It also hosted the first day of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, organized by the Egyptian Council of Churches.

The new agreement between an Ethiopian church delegation and the country’s prime minister has resolved the conflict, which earlier saw calls for more street protests.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church had called for demonstrations following the refusal of the Abiy Ahmed government to intervene to end the crisis that erupted in the Orthodox House.

However, an agreement reached between the two parties after discussions at the Ethiopian Republican Palace paved the way for a suspension of the demonstrations.

A court of first instance in Addis Ababa has now issued a ruling accepting the church’s lawsuit regarding the dismissal of dissidents.

The mother church’s initial efforts to isolate the dissident group was not supported by the Ethiopian government.

Authorities did not arrest the dissidents or prevent them from using church facilities.

Meanwhile, the pope also expressed sympathy for those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Iraqi-born man admits causing woman’s death in London car crash onto rail line

Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
  • Basra born jewelry manager hit parked car before landing on Tube tracks
  • Prosecutor cited defendant’s previous record of speed convictions
LONDON: An Iraqi-born man who drove a car that crashed onto Tube tracks in London has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of one of his passengers, the Metro reported on Thursday.

Beauty therapist Yagmur Ozden died on Aug. 22 when Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines.

Mom-of-one Ozden, 33, was ejected from the back seat of the car by the force of the crash. An inquest later recorded that she had died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Appearing at a London crown court, jewelry manager Kazem, who later had his left leg amputated due to injuries caused in the crash, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to his other passenger Zamarod Arif, the Metro reported.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn told the court that Kazem had a history of speeding convictions, including one for driving at 95mph in a 50mph zone not long before the fatal incident.

Kazem’s lawyer David Rhodes described him as a “young man of otherwise good character.”

He said: “He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.”

Rhodes noted that his client had “suffered a serious injury himself,” spent weeks in a coma, and may require additional surgery.

Basra-born Kazem, who had previously appeared in court in a wheelchair, was remanded in custody after the judge adjourned the case.

 

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
  • Spokesman says laws to fine, impound charity vessels will cause death, suffering
  • EU, UN experts suggest new proposals may contravene international law
LONDON: Italy’s decision to impose stricter laws on charities that rescue or help migrants found in the Mediterranean has been denounced by Amnesty International, which said the policy will result in “more deaths at sea.”
Italy has taken the brunt of migrants crossing the sea from North Africa — especially Libya — over the past few years, with many thousands arriving on the peninsula as well as the islands of Sicily and Lampedusa.
The new rules will see increased fines for charities that flout Italian laws to bring migrants onto Italian soil, and could even see ships impounded by the authorities.
The change in the law, approved by Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, will move to the Senate before full ratification.
The proposals have been criticized by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, and Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders, both of whom suggest the new laws could contradict international law.
Matteo de Bellis, a migration researcher with Amnesty, said in a statement: “These measures are clearly designed to hinder NGOs undertaking life-saving search and rescue missions in the central Mediterranean.
“This is part of an effort to ensure that as many people as possible are instead intercepted by Libyan coast guards and returned to Libya where they face arbitrary detention and torture.
“This new legislation — in combination with the ‘distant ports’ practice, requiring NGO ships to disembark rescued people in ports a long way from where rescues are typically carried out — risks resulting in more deaths at sea.
“It will inevitably lead to increased suffering for shipwreck survivors, and in further criminalization of the legitimate work of human rights defenders.”

Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply

Bangladesh seeks to produce fertilizer in Saudi Arabia amid dwindling supply
  • South Asian nation signs feasibility study agreement with Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company
  • Bangladesh needs 1.6 million tons of DAP a year to fuel its agriculture sector
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is preparing to set up a fertilizer plant in Saudi Arabia, its trade ministry said on Thursday, as the South Asian nation seeks to meet domestic demand amid a crisis in global supply.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 exacerbated a global fertilizer shortage, boosting prices to all-time highs. The price hikes have already affected Bangladesh’s agriculture sector, threatening the country’s food security.
Talks on the establishment of a diammonium phosphate fertilizer plant in Saudi Arabia began last year, and on Wednesday a memorandum for a feasibility study was signed by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation and Hanwha Saudi Contracting Company.
The agreement was inked in a virtual meeting organized by the Bangladeshi Ministry of Industry and the country’s embassy in Riyadh, which said in a statement that it was the first Bangladeshi government initiative to set up an industrial plant on foreign soil.
“We estimate that it may take around six months for the completion of the feasibility study. Once we receive the positive report in the feasibility study, our government will start the agreement negotiations with the Kingdom’s authorities. Usually, it takes two-three years for a factory like this to start production,” Sharif Md. Mashud, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Industries in Dhaka, told Arab News.
The plant, co-owned by the countries, will help meet demand for the fertilizer in Bangladesh, which needs 1.6 million tons of DAP a year to fuel its agriculture sector.
The production volume of the Saudi-based plant will be established after the feasibility study.
“We have chosen Saudi Arabia for the fertilizer factory since the country has a huge supply of raw materials and they also have sufficient capital to invest. We are yet to fix the production capacity of this fertilizer factory,” Mashud said.
“Primarily, we plan to meet our local demand from this factory’s production. We import fertilizer regularly from different countries. The establishment of this factory would enable us to secure fertilizer imports for farmers.”
Bangladesh used to meet over 70 percent of its DAP demand from domestic production, but the figure has fallen in recent years.
“Now, the production volume has come down to 30 percent. Many of our local fertilizer factories are not functioning at full capacity,” Jahangir Alam, agricultural economist and former vice-chancellor of the University of Global Village in Barisal, told Arab News.
Sourcing fertilizer from different countries has become difficult, he said.
“If we can establish a joint venture fertilizer factory, our farmers will benefit a lot. The supply channel will be smooth, and it will check the increase of fertilizer prices during the peak demand season.”

Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20

Tajik avalanche death toll rises to 20
  • More than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas
  • All international traffic has been suspended
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan: A series of avalanches has killed 10 more people in eastern Tajikistan, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Thursday, bringing the death toll over the past two days to 20 and forcing hundreds of families from their homes.
Most of the avalanches hit the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region, which borders China and Afghanistan, and where more than 400 households have been relocated away from dangerous areas.
Avalanches have hit homes as well as roads, the government said, and all international traffic has been suspended.
The mayor of provincial capital Khorog, Rizo Nazarzoda, urged its 30,000 residents to stay at home as heavy snow and rain fell.
Videos from the area showed one-story buildings covered up to their roofs with snow and ice blocks, with rescue teams digging through the snow in search of bodies.

