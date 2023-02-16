You are here

  • Home
  • Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
Sean Penn stands on stage as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the audience on a TV screen during the opening gala of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival, Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4tsdh

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
  • Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, ‘Superpower,’ which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale
  • Before the opening ceremony, US actress Anne Hathaway lauded the Ukrainian president as a ‘hero of our time’ and thanked the festival for inviting him via video link
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country during a live video address at the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.
Referring to the Berlin Wall which divided the German capital from 1961 to 1989 into the capitalist west and communist east, Zelensky said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new — figurative — wall in his country.
“This is a wall between freedom and slavery,” Zelensky said adding that the art world cannot remain indifferent because amid silence the “voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing.”
Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.
Before the opening ceremony, US actress Anne Hathaway lauded the Ukrainian president as a “hero of our time” and thanked the festival for inviting him via video link, German news agency dpa reported.
Germany’s minister of culture also stressed the importance of culture in times of war and crisis. “Whoever makes films and whoever shows films in dark times resists bondage,” Claudia Roth said.
This year’s film festival, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.
The festival was set to open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s “She Came to Me,” starring Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Sean Penn Anne Hathaway Berlinale International Film Festival

Related

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion
Offbeat
Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion
Zelensky calls for faster military aid as Russia pounds Ukraine’s east
World
Zelensky calls for faster military aid as Russia pounds Ukraine’s east

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications

NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkiye to ratify Finland, Sweden membership applications
  • Membership bids of Sweden and Finland have been ratified by all NATO allies except Hungary and Turkiye
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the “time is now” for Turkiye to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defense alliance.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids “without further delay.”

Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkiye.

Turkiye is widely seen as the main hold-up, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicating his country could ratify Finland’s application while not going ahead with Sweden’s.

Turkiye says Sweden harbors members of the Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK, which is seen as a terrorist group by Turkiye, the EU and others.

Last month Turkiye suspended talks with Sweden and Finland on their applications after a protest during which Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Stoltenberg described protest as “a disgraceful act” and said the Swedish government had demonstrated a strong position against the protest which should be praised.

“For me, this just demonstrates that Sweden and Finland understand and are implementing policies which recognize the concerns that Turkiye expressed. And this is why I think that time has come to ratify,” he said.

Cavusoglu repeated Turkiye’s position that it could evaluate Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO separately.

While conceding that Sweden had changed its legislation on terrorism in line with Turkiye’s demands, Cavusoglu said the changes should be fully implemented.

Stoltenberg, who later met with Erdogan in Ankara before departing for southern Turkiye to visit earthquake-hit regions, said that the fight against terrorism would be high on the agenda at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. 

Topics: NATO Turkiye Sweden Finalnd

Related

NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together
World
NATO chief unfazed about Finland, Sweden joining together
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind
World
Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church

Pope Tawadros II announces breakthrough in crisis at Ethiopian Church
  • Pontiff welcomes back those who wanted to secede
  • Protests called off after PM Abiy Ahmed intervention
Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, has announced that the crisis in the Ethiopian Church has likely been resolved, with the return to the fold of several members who had tried to secede over alleged discrimination.

The pontiff’s remarks came at the conclusion of his weekly Wednesday sermon. “We pray and thank our God that the crisis that the Ethiopian Church was exposed to showed signs of a solution,” said the head of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church.

“Those who made a mistake and wanted to separate and distance themselves and divide the church have decided to return to their mother church,” he added.

“The Ethiopian Church is very important to us. It is our sister, and it is sufficient that the Coptic Church established it since the fourth century A.D.”

The weekly sermon was held at the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbassia District in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

It also hosted the first day of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, organized by the Egyptian Council of Churches.

The new agreement between an Ethiopian church delegation and the country’s prime minister has resolved the conflict, which earlier saw calls for more street protests.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church had called for demonstrations following the refusal of the Abiy Ahmed government to intervene to end the crisis that erupted in the Orthodox House.

However, an agreement reached between the two parties after discussions at the Ethiopian Republican Palace paved the way for a suspension of the demonstrations.

A court of first instance in Addis Ababa has now issued a ruling accepting the church’s lawsuit regarding the dismissal of dissidents.

The mother church’s initial efforts to isolate the dissident group was not supported by the Ethiopian government.

Authorities did not arrest the dissidents or prevent them from using church facilities.

Meanwhile, the pope also expressed sympathy for those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Topics: Pope Tawadros II Ethiopia

Related

Runners from all walks of life lined up for 2023 Riyadh Marathon on Friday. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah) photos
Sport
Ethiopia’s Alemu Mesert Abebayehu and Morocco’s Jouaher Samir victorious at 2023 Riyadh Marathon
Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence
World
Herders in Ethiopia forced to give up their nomadic existence

Iraqi-born man admits causing woman’s death in London car crash onto rail line

Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Iraqi-born man admits causing woman’s death in London car crash onto rail line

Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
  • Basra born jewelry manager hit parked car before landing on Tube tracks
  • Prosecutor cited defendant’s previous record of speed convictions
Updated 27 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An Iraqi-born man who drove a car that crashed onto Tube tracks in London has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of one of his passengers, the Metro reported on Thursday.

Beauty therapist Yagmur Ozden died on Aug. 22 when Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines.

Mom-of-one Ozden, 33, was ejected from the back seat of the car by the force of the crash. An inquest later recorded that she had died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Appearing at a London crown court, jewelry manager Kazem, who later had his left leg amputated due to injuries caused in the crash, also pleaded guilty to a second charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to his other passenger Zamarod Arif, the Metro reported.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn told the court that Kazem had a history of speeding convictions, including one for driving at 95mph in a 50mph zone not long before the fatal incident.

Kazem’s lawyer David Rhodes described him as a “young man of otherwise good character.”

He said: “He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.”

Rhodes noted that his client had “suffered a serious injury himself,” spent weeks in a coma, and may require additional surgery.

Basra-born Kazem, who had previously appeared in court in a wheelchair, was remanded in custody after the judge adjourned the case.

 

Topics: Car Crash

Related

Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
World
Iraqi-born man loses leg after car crash in London
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Middle-East
Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea

Amnesty International slams Italy’s stricter laws on NGOs helping migrants at sea
  • Spokesman says laws to fine, impound charity vessels will cause death, suffering
  • EU, UN experts suggest new proposals may contravene international law
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Italy’s decision to impose stricter laws on charities that rescue or help migrants found in the Mediterranean has been denounced by Amnesty International, which said the policy will result in “more deaths at sea.”
Italy has taken the brunt of migrants crossing the sea from North Africa — especially Libya — over the past few years, with many thousands arriving on the peninsula as well as the islands of Sicily and Lampedusa.
The new rules will see increased fines for charities that flout Italian laws to bring migrants onto Italian soil, and could even see ships impounded by the authorities.
The change in the law, approved by Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, will move to the Senate before full ratification.
The proposals have been criticized by Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, and Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders, both of whom suggest the new laws could contradict international law.
Matteo de Bellis, a migration researcher with Amnesty, said in a statement: “These measures are clearly designed to hinder NGOs undertaking life-saving search and rescue missions in the central Mediterranean.
“This is part of an effort to ensure that as many people as possible are instead intercepted by Libyan coast guards and returned to Libya where they face arbitrary detention and torture.
“This new legislation — in combination with the ‘distant ports’ practice, requiring NGO ships to disembark rescued people in ports a long way from where rescues are typically carried out — risks resulting in more deaths at sea.
“It will inevitably lead to increased suffering for shipwreck survivors, and in further criminalization of the legitimate work of human rights defenders.”

Topics: Amnesty international Italy migrants charities

Related

Sicily judge weighs trial of migrant rescue NGOs
World
Sicily judge weighs trial of migrant rescue NGOs
Investigation raises concern about treatment of migrants at UK site
World
Investigation raises concern about treatment of migrants at UK site

Philippines eyes expansion of halal food footprint in Gulf countries

Philippines eyes expansion of halal food footprint in Gulf countries
Updated 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines eyes expansion of halal food footprint in Gulf countries

Philippines eyes expansion of halal food footprint in Gulf countries
  • Special Philippine trade tour started last week, covering four Gulf states
  • GCC countries host the largest number of overseas Filipinos
Updated 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A special trade mission to Gulf Cooperation Council countries is looking to expand the market presence for Philippine halal-certified food, Manila’s envoy to Abu Dhabi said, as delegates started the last leg of the tour in the UAE on Thursday.
The Outbound Business Matching Mission by the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry started in Bahrain on Feb. 11 and will also cover Kuwait and Qatar.
It will end in Dubai during next week’s Gulfood 2023 — the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo.
A total of 26 Philippine exporters of halal-certified food, personal care and cosmetic products joined the mission to the Gulf states to tap into the $3 trillion global industry.
“Organizing these business matching sessions is a way for us to open the door to the Philippine private sector,” Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver told Arab News.
“While governments open the door, it is the private sector that ultimately needs to enter that door to reap the benefits of this cooperation.”
This year’s mission includes exporters from five Philippine regions offering a variety of products to the GCC’s population, including overseas Filipino workers.
GCC countries host the largest number of Philippine expats, among whom 800,000 live in Saudi Arabia and 650,000 in the UAE — the country’s two largest trading partners in the Gulf region.
“Based on the products of participating exporters in the OBMM and the export potential assessment conducted by the International Trade Center, the mission aims to maximize the Philippines’ additional export potential to the GCC estimated at $100 million,” Ver said.
The additional trade volume would mean an increase of over 50 percent, as in 2022, Philippine exports of food products and personal care products to the GCC amounted to $223 million and $11 million, respectively.
The trade mission will conclude at Gulfood, where the Philippines will be represented by 18 manufacturers and exporters of fruits and vegetables, seafood, and ethnic and gourmet products, highlighting small and medium enterprises with halal certification under the banner of the country’s food promotion program FOODPhilippines.
“The Philippines is continuously strengthening its halal ecosystem to be able to better serve the growing global halal market. The mission aims to contribute to increased understanding of Philippine exporters on the halal market in the GCC,” the Department of Trade and Industry said as it started the GCC tour last week.
“Our sustained initiatives to strengthen partnerships in the Middle East is a testament to our desire to work with other countries in attaining food security through cooperation and innovation.”
 

Topics: Philippines halal food GCC

Related

Celebrity chef serves up halal feast of Thai cuisine for global elite at APEC summit
World
Celebrity chef serves up halal feast of Thai cuisine for global elite at APEC summit
London Halal Food Festival opens its gates to 18,000 visitors video
Lifestyle
London Halal Food Festival opens its gates to 18,000 visitors

Latest updates

Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
Zelensky asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest
WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation
WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation
Saudi crown prince appoints new chairman of board at SME Bank
Saudi crown prince appoints new chairman of board at SME Bank
UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims
UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims
International Dates Council approves 2023 projects
International Dates Council approves 2023 projects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.