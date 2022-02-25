You are here

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion

Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Actor and director Sean Penn attends a press briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
  The 61-year-old star of "Milk" and "Mystic River" is making a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News
LOS ANGELES: US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian president’s office said Thursday.
The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv, and could be seen meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted to the Ukrainian president’s official Instagram account.
“The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” said a post in Ukrainian on the presidential office’s Facebook page.
“Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty.”
The post added that “Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”
Penn, who previously visited Ukraine and met with military staff in November, spoke with journalists and soldiers and “saw how we defend our country,” the president’s office said.
The 61-year-old star of “Milk” and “Mystic River” is making a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News.
Neither Vice nor Penn’s representatives immediately responded to AFP’s requests for comment.
His latest visit comes as invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine, with battles raging on the outskirts of Kyiv, and missiles and shells raining down on multiple Ukrainian cities.
 

Capybaras, marsh deer, anteaters flee Argentina wildfires; many don't escape

Capybaras, marsh deer, anteaters flee Argentina wildfires; many don’t escape
  "There are sectors of the Iberá where animals have been trapped," said Sofía Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina
  Images show alligators, capybaras and marsh deer fleeing from the fire, with some burned
PASO DE LA PATRIA, Argentina: Wildfires in Argentina’s north are forcing local species of wildlife including capybaras, marsh deer and anteaters to attempt to flee ahead of the flames, with many animals killed or injured while trying to escape as the fires spread.
The blazes in Corrientes province, which borders Paraguay, have burned through nearly 900,000 hectares of forest and pasture land, some 12 percent of the region, including destroying habitats in the biodiverse Iberá Park wetlands.
“There are sectors of the Iberá where animals have been trapped,” said Sofía Heinonen, executive director of Rewilding Argentina, a foundation that works to protect at-risk species.
“They usually have water as a refuge area, they always have the mountains, but in this case the extraordinary recent drought has caused many of the ravines, many of the lagoons and a large part of the mountains to be dry,” Heinonen said.
Images show alligators, capybaras and marsh deer fleeing from the fire, with some burned. Heinonen said the foundation, which has reintroduced animals to the wild in Iberá, had found jaguars and bird species alive and brought them back to its centers.
Amid prolonged periods of drought, firefighters have been battling the blazes for some two months, which have caused millions of dollars of damage to ranch lands and farming business as well as putting plant and animal life at risk.
“Many animals fleeing from the fire are hit by vehicles, others are burned or have respiratory problems,” said Eric Pelozo, in charge of rehabilitation at the Aguará Conservation Center, which is helping care for animals from Ibera.
He said some species like capybaras and deer were faster, helping them escape, while snakes and anteaters were more at risk. Many animals, he added, would have “nowhere to return once the fire is over.”
“We are just beginning with the hard work of what is the rescue of animals burned or injured, both directly or indirectly by the effects of the fire,” he said.
Heinonen, a biologist, said rains would eventually help restore the land, with grasslands recovering faster while huge swathes of burned forests would take far longer.
A United Nations report this week said the number of extreme wildfires is expected to rise 30 percent within the next 28 years, with climate change triggering droughts and farmers clearing forests, something Heinonen agreed was hitting Corrientes.
“What’s happening now is extraordinary,” said Heinonen, citing the impact of climate patterns like La Niña, which usually leads to lower rainfall in key parts of the South American country.
“We are facing an event of great dimensions never seen before and we understand that it is due to the global warming that the planet is suffering,” she added.

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father

UK man hands Cyprus Church icon taken by his officer father
  A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva's Villa Moynier
  The son said keeping it out of sight for so long "seemed such a waste"
NICOSIA, Cyprus: An 18th-century icon that a British officer spirited out of war-wracked Cyprus in 1974 was returned Wednesday to the island’s Orthodox Church by the officer’s son to reunite it with those “who really appreciate what it stands for.”
A representative of the Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos II received the icon during a ceremony at Geneva’s Villa Moynier which houses the Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights.
The Royal Air Force officer had been serving on Cyprus during the summer of 1974 when Turkey invaded and cleaved the island along ethnic lines in the wake of Greek junta-backed coup aiming at union with Greece.
The officer found the icon and took it back to Britain, where his son said it remained locked away “in a box for years.” The son, who wished to remain anonymous, said keeping it out of sight for so long “seemed such a waste” and thought it’s return would be “best for all concerned.”
“If only this picture could talk. It would have a great tale to tell about its creation and the joy it has given to many generations of worshippers,” the officer’s son wrote in a note. “It would also tell of the sorrows of the world, conflict and removal to another land for many years.”
He reached out to Professor Marc-Andre Renold who runs the Art-Law Center of the University of Geneva and holds the UNESCO Chair in International Cultural Heritage Law.
Renold then contacted art historian Maria Paphiti — herself involved in the repatriation of several looted religious artworks — who coordinated the icon’s handover with the Cyprus Church.
Renold said the icon’s “smooth and transparent” return was the result of the son’s wish to “do the right thing.” Paphiti said the icon’s return is a cause for celebration but also for “contemplation for the thousands of artworks that are illegally trafficked.”
The Cyprus Church has for decades tried to track down numerous religious icons, mosaics and frescoes stolen from hundreds of abandoned churches and monasteries in the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and sold abroad.

BirdLife Cyprus sees 'worrying' spike in migratory bird killings

BirdLife Cyprus sees ‘worrying’ spike in migratory bird killings
  "This sadly comes as no surprise, following a shameful relaxation of the Cyprus bird-protection law in December 2020," the group said
  Autumn is when trappers target migratory birds, especially Blackcaps and other migrant songbirds
NICOSIA: Conservation group BirdLife Cyprus reported Wednesday a “worrying increase” in illegal bird trappings last year, blaming authorities for reducing fines for killing protected species.
“This sadly comes as no surprise, following a shameful relaxation of the Cyprus bird-protection law in December 2020,” the group said in a statement.
It has systematically monitored bird trapping levels for the past 20 years in the Republic of Cyprus and a British military base area on the Mediterranean island.
Its autumn 2021 report showed a big increase in trapping levels with so-called “mist nets” within the survey areas compared to 2020.
Autumn is when trappers target migratory birds, especially Blackcaps and other migrant songbirds.
Late last year, activity using mist nets — which are barely visible and designed to entangle the birds — was 132 percent higher than for autumn 2020.
At Dhekelia, a British base area, mist netting activity showed an increase of 46 percent from 2020.
Last year’s increase is similar to the past four years but significantly lower than the peak 2016 trapping season when 2.3 million songbirds were killed.
“These recorded trapping levels amount to just over 600,000 birds that might have been illegally trapped and killed in the autumn of 2021 within the survey areas,” said BirdLife Cyprus.
“This troubling increasing trend in trapping activity comes after a series of retrograde steps on a policy level that sent a general message of decriminalizing bird trapping.”
It said fines that were reduced from 2,000 euros (about $2,200) to 200 euros “are non-deterrent and non-punitive, and clearly not proportionate to the profit one would make by illegally selling these birds.”
The illicit trade in migratory birds is estimated at 15 million euros per year, although it has been illegal for decades. Critics blame lax enforcement.
In a letter to the Cyprus government last October, the European Commission expressed concern and urged Nicosia to annul this law amendment and restore the fines starting at 2,000 euros.
“The state’s objective should be the protection and conservation of our natural heritage, starting from re-instating a strict and deterrent law,” said the group.
“Cyprus is very likely to be taken to the EU Court of Justice for the insufficient protection of migratory birds, as highlighted in the Commission’s letter.”

'Superbly preserved' pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland

‘Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland
  The National Museum of Scotland said the fossil of the pterosaur is the largest of its kind ever discovered from the Jurassic period
  Steve Brusatte, a professor of palaeontology at Edinburgh University, said the discovery was the best one found in Britain since the early 1800s
LONDON: The fossil of a 170 million-year-old pterosaur, described as the world’s best-preserved skeleton of the prehistoric winged reptile, has been found on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, scientists said Tuesday.
The National Museum of Scotland said the fossil of the pterosaur, more popularly known as pterodactyls, is the largest of its kind ever discovered from the Jurassic period. The reptile had an estimated wingspan of more than 2.5 meters (8.2 feet), similar to that of an albatross, the museum said.
The fossil was discovered in 2017 by PhD student Amelia Penny during a field trip on the Isle of Skye in remote northwestern Scotland, when she spotted the pterosaur’s jaw protruding from rocks. It will now be added to the museum’s collection.
“Pterosaurs preserved in such quality are exceedingly rare and are usually reserved to select rock formations in Brazil and China. And yet, an enormous superbly preserved pterosaur emerged from a tidal platform in Scotland,” said Natalia Jagielska, a doctoral student at the University of Edinburgh who is the author of a new scientific paper describing the find.
Steve Brusatte, a professor of palaeontology at Edinburgh University, said the discovery was the best one found in Britain since the early 1800s, when celebrated fossil hunter Mary Anning uncovered many significant Jurassic fossils on the southern English coast.
He said the fossil had “feather light” bones, “as thin as sheets of paper,” and it took several days to cut it from rock using diamond-tipped saws as his team battled against encroaching tides.
It “tells us that pterosaurs got larger much earlier than we thought, long before the Cretaceous period when they were competing with birds, and that’s hugely significant,” Brusatte added.
The pterosaur has been given the Gaelic name Dearc sgiathanach, which translates as “winged reptile.”
Pterosaurs were the first vertebrates to fly, some 50 million years before birds. They lived as far back as the Triassic period, about 230 million years ago. They were previously thought to have been much smaller during the Jurassic period.

Brave pilots praised for skilled landings at London's Heathrow airport during storm Eunice

Brave pilots praised for skilled landings at London’s Heathrow airport during storm Eunice
DUBAI: Pilots who landed skillfully at Heathrow International Airport amid brutal storm conditions were hailed on social media in the past few days after videos of their landings went viral. 

Storm Eunice's arrival has forced millions across the UK to stay home due to the strong winds, described as “the worst in decades.”

Many flights in the air have been affected by the winds, with some opting for diverting from Heathrow to other airports.

But the aircrafts that managed to land have attracted thousands of viewers on YouTube channel Jet TV , who tuned in to see the amazing skills of pilots maneuvering through difficult weather. 

Many described the pilots’ landing missions as “craftsmen at work”.

Egypt Air pilot Walid Murad of flight MS777 of the Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner was prasied on social media after he made the professional landing despite the storm.  

Pilots of Air India flight were also praised for managing to land their B787 Dreamliner aircraft Saturday afternoon. 

Qatar Airways Captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who was flying a Boeing 777, also attracted viewers who watched the large aircraft trying to keep steady while making its way to the runway.

Storm Eunice, which began in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain's Meteorological Office said as quoted by Reuters.

Winds of up to 100 miles per hour were reported.

