Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP

Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP
In a photo provided by SailGP, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, helmed by Ben Ainslie, sails past the Sydney Opera House during a practice session on the first day of sailing ahead of the Sail Grand Prix in Sydney on Feb. 16, 2023. (AP)
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP

Emirates signs 3-year deal to sponsor British team in SailGP
  • It’s a breakthrough team title sponsorship in SailGP, which was co-founded by tech tycoon Larry Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

SYDNEY: Emirates is expanding its sponsorship in sailing with a three-year deal to become the title partner of Sir Ben Ainslie’s British team in the SailGP global league.

The squad will be known as Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team starting with this weekend’s regatta in Sydney. The team showed off the new red and white color scheme and the Emirates logo on the wingsail and hulls as it sailed its foiling 50-foot catamaran past the Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge on Thursday.

It’s a breakthrough team title sponsorship in SailGP, which was co-founded by tech tycoon Larry Ellison and five-time America’s Cup winner Russell Coutts and has three regattas left in its third season, which will culminate in a $1 million, winner-take-all championship race at the end of the San Francisco regatta in early May.

The announcement of the Emirates deal in Sydney came a day after SailGP announced that Rolex has signed a 10-season partnership as the global presenting partner as well as the title sponsor of the opening regatta of Season 4, the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago on June 16-17.

“I don’t think it’s any exaggeration to say that Emirates is one of a handful, if not the biggest and most prestigious brands in sports sponsorship,” Ainslie said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So, for our team to be associated with that is a massive statement. We’re incredibly proud to now be partnered with Emirates. We’ve talked a lot about the collaboration that we’re looking to set up with our team with like-minded partners that really want to come together and share a lot of these challenges around sustainability.”

Emirates has sponsored Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup since 2004. The Kiwis are the two-time defending champions.

“We’ve always been interested in growing our sports portfolio in the UK,” Emirates chief marketing officer Boutros Boutros said in an email. “We’re proud sponsors of Arsenal and Emirates FA Cup; and we also support cricket, tennis and golf across the country. When Ben reached out with an opportunity to expand our presence into the sailing world, we were very interested.”

Boutros said he attended SailGP’s first-ever Middle East regatta in Dubai, which is Emirates’ home base, in mid-November “and was amazed at the large audience the sport attracts, and also the great potential this partnership can have. Sailing is also one of the most sustainable sports in the world and that’s a key part of our collaboration. We look forward to working closely with like-minded partners to share challenges, ideas and drive joint sustainability initiatives.”

Ainslie is the most-decorated sailor in Olympic history, with four gold medals and a silver. He helped Oracle Team USA successfully defend the America’s Cup in 2013 in a stirring comeback against Emirates Team New Zealand and has led his own British team since 2017 in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sports.

Ainslie is the majority owner of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team and has made big strides on the business side in recent months. He obtained a significant injection of private investment late last year, meaning Ellison’s Oracle Racing no longer owns any portion of the team. Ainslie also signed a three-year partnership with renewable energy company Low Carbon to aid his team’s quest to become the most sustainable elite sports team in the world.

“To bring in Emirates with our team as title partner is a really strong fit, not only for our team but the league and showcase the level the league is at that it can attract these sorts of partners,” Ainslie said.

On Jan. 30, Emirates successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight with one of its two engines entirely powered by so-called sustainable fuel. Air carriers worldwide are trying to lessen their carbon footprint.

The Emirates deal puts Ainslie in a bit of a conundrum. Emirates supports Arsenal in the Premier League. “My home team is Chelsea, so I’m trying to decide whether that means I’m going to ditch Chelsea and start supporting Arsenal. I don’t know where that puts me. In trouble, I guess,” he quipped.

Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team is third in the nine-boat fleet heading into the Sydney regatta, behind two-time defending champion Team Australia and New Zealand.

Topics: Emirates Great Britain SailGP SailGP sailing Russell Coutts sydney regatta

Stellar line-up ready for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

Stellar line-up ready for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Stellar line-up ready for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

Stellar line-up ready for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023
  • Elite field of 28 world-class athletes includes male runners, Seifu Tura, Daniel Mateiko and Kennedy Kimutai
  • Female runners, Hellen Obiri, Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei and Gotytom Gebreslase added to the line-up for Feb. 18 race
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

 

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority on Thursday confirmed the participation of six elite runners in the 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18.

At a press conference on Marjan Island, it was revealed that the 16th Gold Label race in Ras Al-Khaimah will see 28 of the top-ranking runners across the globe competing for a chance to top the course records and take home a piece of the $332,000 (AED 1,219,000) prize money.

The line-up is set to witness the return of male runners Seifu Tura, Daniel Mateiko and Kennedy Kimutai.

Meanwhile, the female elite category will feature Hellen Obiri, Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei and Gotytom Gebreslase at the start line on Saturday.

Obiri said: “I am excited to kick off my competitive season by once again participating in this amazing half marathon on Saturday. I have been training hard for the race in order to put my best foot forward, and if the weather permits, I hope to set a new course record and go home as the new champion.”

Speaking on his aspirations for the race, Mateiko added: “First of all, I would like to thank the race organizers for inviting me back for another opportunity to set a better record. Last year, I ran this course and finished with a good time; however, I’m aiming to secure higher results and potentially break a course record. With such a fast and flat course, I believe anything is possible.”

Commenting on the lineup for the race, Iyad Rasbey, executive director, Destination Tourism Development & MICE at Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are thrilled to welcome all elite athletes and running enthusiasts alike to our nature emirate for the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. With the incredible legacy of the ‘World’s Fastest Half Marathon,’ we look forward to setting new records on our amazing course and further cementing our position as a destination for community-led sporting events, both on the regional and global stage.”

Luca Onofrio, head of mass events at RCS Sports and Events, said: “The preparations are all set to provide an incredible experience for participants of all levels — from elite runners to participants in the various distances. We wish all of the participants, both local and international visitors, a good stay in Marjan Island and a successful day.” 

The event’s official technical sponsor, Under Armor, is looking to ensure an enhanced race-day experience for all of its registered participants.

“Under Armor was honored to be this year’s technical sponsor, and so we’ve made it our mission to elevate the experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Kaarina Pagil, vice president of Under Armor. “It’s not just the fastest half marathon in the world, it’s one of the greatest running communities in the world, a race that brings people from all nations together, and Under Armor is so proud to be a part of that.”   

Topics: Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 marathon Marjan Island

UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Asian Championships in Thailand

UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Asian Championships in Thailand
Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Asian Championships in Thailand

UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Asian Championships in Thailand
  • Emirati athletes enter crucial final round of preparations at training camp in Sydney
Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, is stepping up preparations ahead of the seventh Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships, scheduled to kick off on Feb. 24 in Bangkok with the participation of 37 countries.

The squad, currently ensconced in a training camp in Sydney, have been taking part daily in morning and evening training sessions overseen by technical staff from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, or UAEJJF, and led by coach Ramon Lemos.

Mubarak Al-Menhali, director of the UAEJJF’s technical department, said: “The camp in Australia is the team’s last practice before they depart for Thailand to compete in the Asian Championship. This is crucial for the team as it enhances the players’ technical, physical and mental abilities, and is one of the most important and critical elements in helping the team get ready to win the continental title.”

Lemos, coach of the national jiu-jitsu team, expressed confidence about the team’s performance. “The final training session was productive, accomplished its objectives, and showed an improvement in the technical, tactical and physical levels. We’re putting a lot of emphasis on strengthening the workouts in the next days to improve the technical and skill components and build physical fitness,” he said.

Shamma Al-Kalbani, the national team member, said: “Our preparations are progressing as planned, and we’re working to put all the instructions the coaching team gives into practice so that we can overcome obstacles and keep winning titles.”

The men’s national team delegation includes Theyab Al-Nuaimi and Omar Al-Suwaidi (56 kg), Omar Al-Fadhli and Khaled Al-Shehhi (62 kg), Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Sultan Jabr and Faraj Al-Awlaki (69 kg), and Mahdi Al-Awlaki (77 kg), Saeed Al-Kubaisi and Faisal Al-Ketbi weighed (85 kg), and Abdullah Al-Kubaisi and Hazza Farhan weighed (94 kg).

The women’s team includes Hamda Al-Shekheili and Aisha Al-Shamsi (45 kg), Balqis Abdul Karim and Hessa Al-Shamsi (48 kg), Asma Al-Hosani and Shamsa Al-Ameri (52 kg), Bashayer Al-Matroushi (57 kg), and Haya Al-Jahuri and Shamma Al-Kalbani weighed (63 kg), and Marwa Al-Hosani weighed (70 kg).

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championships Thailand UAE

Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks roll to 12th straight victory

Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks roll to 12th straight victory
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks roll to 12th straight victory

Antetokounmpo injury scare as Bucks roll to 12th straight victory
  • Antetokounmpo’s injury took the shine off another polished performance by Milwaukee, who are second in the Eastern Conference 
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare on Thursday as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 12th straight victory with a 112-100 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo left the game in Chicago in the second quarter, shortly after suffering a heavy collision with the padded pillar behind the basket as he chased down a block.

An initial injury report from the Bucks said the player had suffered a sprained right wrist.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the early reports of Antetokounmpo’s injury were “hopeful.”

“The X-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain,” Budenholzer said.

“I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.”

Antetokounmpo is due to captain the Eastern Conference line-up in Sunday’s All-Star Game against the LeBron James-led Western Conference.

Antetokounmpo’s injury took the shine off another polished performance by Milwaukee, who are second in the Eastern Conference behind leaders Boston with a 42-17 record.

With Antetokounmpo making an early exit, it was left to Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez to provide the offensive thrust for the Bucks.

Lopez finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Jevon Carter impressed with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The defeat was another setback for Chicago.

The Bulls have now lost six straight games and have fallen outside the play-in places in the Eastern Conference at 26-33.

The Bulls offense was blunted by the injury absence of DeMar DeRozan, who also missed Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a thigh injury.

It is not clear if DeRozan will be fit to play in the All-Star game, where he is among the Eastern Conference reserves.

In DeRozan’s absence, Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls scoring, with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Zach LaVine finished with 18 points.

Elsewhere on Thursday, the Phoenix Suns’ new superstar recruit Kevin Durant was courtside to watch as his team suffered a 116-107 home defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant had been formally presented to fans in Phoenix at a news conference earlier Thursday, where he declared that the franchise was poised to end its long wait for an NBA championship.

“I think we got all the pieces to be successful,” Durant said.

Those expectations were given a reality check, however, by a balanced Clippers offense that saw Paul George and Terance Mann score 26 points apiece.

Kawhi Leonard added 16 points while Ivica Zubac and Eric Gordon each finished with 13 points.

Josh Okogie led Phoenix, scoring 24 points on a night where point guard Chris Paul was restricted to five points by the Clippers’ defense.

The Clippers moved into the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a win that left them with a 33-28 record. The Suns are fifth at 32-28.

In Thursday’s other game, the Washington Wizards staged a dramatic late fightback to stun the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-106 on the road.

The Wizards’ Bradley Beal scored 30-plus points for the third time in four games, finishing with 35 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Timberwolves led by 20 points in the first quarter and looked on course for victory after leading by 18 points with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But Washington outscored Minnesota 38-19 in the fourth quarter to take the lead for the first time and closed out a victory.

Anthony Edwards was the pick of the Minnesota offense with 34 points while Kyle Anderson added 18 and Rudy Gobert 17.

Topics: basketball Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo

US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return

US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return

US down Canada, Brazil’s Marta makes winning return
  • The competition continues on Sunday in Nashville with the US facing Japan and Brazil taking on the Canadians
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

MIAMI: The US showed solidarity with the Canadian women’s team in their pay dispute before beating them 2-0 in the opening game of the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando on Thursday.

The Canadian team had threatened to go on strike last week due to their dispute over pay and contracts with the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) before backing down after they were warned their action would not be legal.

The team are also demanding equal terms to the men’s national side and captain Christine Sinclair had made it clear the team were playing under protest.

The team walked out ahead of the game wearing purple tee-shirts emblazoned with the slogan ‘Enough is Enough’ and before kickoff they former a joint huddle with the US team.

American players, who reached a landmark settlement on equal pay and conditions with the men’s team last year, have been vocal in support of the Canadian team, many of whom play in the States for NWSL clubs.

But the gesture of solidarity did nothing to blunt the sharpness of the US team who attacked from the outset with Mallory Swanson forcing Canada keeper Kailen Sheridan into a near post save in the opening minute.

Sheridan was alert again to keep out an effort from Ashley Sanchez and it was no surprise when the Americans grabbed the lead in the seventh minute.

Alex Morgan, who had been honored before kickoff to recognize her recently passing 200 national team appearances, laid off to Swanson who beat Sheridan with a sweetly struck effort from the edge of the box.

It was the fourth straight game in which Swanson has found the target.

Lindsey Horan headed against the post as the Americans pushed for a second which came in the 35th minute with Swanson on target again afer she intercepted a poor back pass from Vanessa Gilles.

Canada finally threatened just before the break with Janine Beckie’s fierce drive forcing Alyssa Naeher into a diving save.

A stream of substitutions from both sides after the interval hampered the flow of the game but the US should have had a third when Ashley Hatch found herself in on goal but Sheridan was again up to the task.

Earlier, Brazil’s six-time World Player of the Year Marta made her return to action after a lengthy injury absence and promptly created the winning goal as Brazil beat Japan 1-0.

Marta suffered an ACL knee ligament injury in late March playing for her club Orlando Pride and missed the rest of last season.

The game was played at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium and Brazil’s Swedish coach Pia Sundhage threw on Marta as an 68th minute substitute in the opening game of the four-team tournament.

The 36-year-old took just four minutes to make her impact.

Cutting in from the left flank she spotted Debinha in space and slipped a low ball across the box which the striker confidently converted for her 58th goal in 133 appearances for Brazil.

Japan responded positively though and should have drawn level when Rikako Kobayashi was found with time and space in the box but wastefully shot over the bar.

Substitute Maika Hamano caused plenty of problems for the Brazil defense, the 18-year-old nearly leveling the scores with a fierce drive which crashed out off the bar.

The competition continues on Sunday in Nashville with the US facing Japan and Brazil taking on the Canadians.

All four teams are preparing for July’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.

Topics: soccer football

Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5

Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5

Tiger Woods opens with 69 at Riviera, trails Homa, Mitchell by 5
  • Woods put on a show in his first competition in seven months, closing with three straight birdies and one big smile 
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

LOS ANGELES: The scene was similar to the last time Tiger Woods played against the world’s best. Fans packed onto every balcony on every level of the Riviera clubhouse Thursday, all of them straining for a rare sight of golf’s biggest star.

Woods had them cheering even louder at the end.

He put on a show in his first competition in seven months, closing with three straight birdies and one big smile for a 2-under 69 in the Genesis Invitational, leaving him five shots behind Max Homa and Keith Mitchell.

Woods went bunker-to-fairway-to-bunker on the 10th hole and had to make an 8-footer to save bogey. He was wild off the tee for another bogey on the 12th, leaving him over par on a mild, breezy afternoon.

And then he looked like the Woods of old at the end — a tee shot to 5 feet on the par-3 16th, another birdie from 25 feet on the par-5 17th and then a big drive — a few yards longer than Rory McIlroy — on the 18th that set up 9-iron to 7 feet.

“I was able to fight back and get it going,” Woods said. “It was a nice finish.”

His legs held up fine, though still sore. The final task was making it up those 52 steps toward the clubhouse to sign his card. The next step is a quick turnaround. Woods finished about 5 p.m. local time, and faced a 7:24 a.m. start to the second round.

Homa played in the morning and also finished with three straight birdies for a 64. Mitchell played in the afternoon and birdied the last two holes to join him.

Jon Rahm opened with a 65 as he bids to return to No. 1 in the world. Matt Kuchar opened with a 30 on the front nine and settled for a 66, along with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

Hardly anyone was watching them. That was to be expected with Woods playing. He has commanded all the attention for the last 25 years, and now Tiger sightings are rare because of legs that have been battered by knee surgeries (left) and a car crash (right).

There also was that matter of rust, which went beyond his golf. He hasn’t heard this kind of noise since last summer at St. Andrews.

“I haven’t played in a tournament in long time,” Woods said. “I didn’t look up as much. I was trying to calm myself down all day, figure out what the hell I’m doing out here. ... I probably should have appreciated the fans more than I did, but there was so much going on in my head.”

The group certainly helped. For the third time in his last four appearances at Riviera, Woods played alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, two of his closest friends in golf. They all birdied the 18th, McIlroy for a 67, Thomas for a 68.

It was a treat for the thousands that followed them along.

The space behind the first tee at Riviera was so crammed that Seamus Power had to squeeze his way through fans to get to the putting green. Fans began chanting Woods’ name when he arrived. The applause when he was announced wasn’t quite as loud, mainly because so many people were holding phones high above their heads to get a picture.

And it stayed that way throughout the afternoon. There was a large rush of fans going down the eighth fairway as Woods was approaching the seventh green. No, this wasn’t the seventh inning of a Dodgers game in a bid to beat traffic. They were moving ahead trying to find a spot to see.

Woods opened with a good pitch to 4 feet for birdie on the par-5 first, the easiest hole at Riviera, and he followed with two more pars before missing the green and then a par putt from 10 feet on the long par-3 fourth.

As for his legs, there was a noticeable limp as he descended a steep cart path from the first tee.

It looked as though his round might fall apart on the 10th — a drive into the bunker some 50 yards short of the green, blasting out weakly short of the green, and then a pitch that ran past the flag and trickled into the back bunker.

He did well to make bogey, and that set up the big surge at the end.

Homa won at Riviera two years ago and called it the coolest thing he had ever done in golf, and for good reason. He grew up about 30 miles away and used to attend this tournament as a fan. He also won when his beloved Dodgers and Lakers were world champions. Oh, and Woods is the tournament host and presented him the trophy.

Victories are not routine for Homa, but he is getting used to them. He already has won twice this season, most recently three weeks ago down the coast at Torrey Pines.

He began his round on the 10th, regarded as the best short par 4 in the US, and went long off the green, hit a flop shot into the back bunker and then holed out for birdie.

The finish was even better, a prelude to what Woods delivered at the end of the day.

Topics: Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational Max Homa Keith Mitchell

