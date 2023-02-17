KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Somalia, Niger and Pakistan continue with securing food parcels for people in need.

In Niger the center distributed 350 food packages to 400 families.

In Pakistan, the agency has also extended its help to the people of Sindh province and distributed 650 winter bags to families affected by floods.

The agency also gave out 1,660 aid bags to the people of Somalia affected by drought. The bags contain clothing and essential supplies.