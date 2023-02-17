You are here

  • Home
  • KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced

KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced

KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced
1,660 aid bags to the people of Somalia affected by drought (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzdjh

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced

KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced
  • KSrelief aid reached a large number of families in need
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Somalia, Niger and Pakistan continue with securing food parcels for people in need.

In Niger the center distributed 350 food packages to 400 families.

In Pakistan, the agency has also extended its help to the people of Sindh province and distributed 650 winter bags to families affected by floods.

The agency also gave out 1,660 aid bags to the people of Somalia affected by drought. The bags contain clothing and essential supplies.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims
Middle-East
UN launches $1 bn appeal for Turkiye quake victims
Turkiye lauds Saudi Arabia for emergency medical aid
Saudi Arabia
Turkiye lauds Saudi Arabia for emergency medical aid

Surgeons in Riyadh successfully separate Yemeni conjoined twins

Surgeons in Riyadh successfully separate Yemeni conjoined twins
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

Surgeons in Riyadh successfully separate Yemeni conjoined twins

Surgeons in Riyadh successfully separate Yemeni conjoined twins
  • The procedure, which was performed in six stages by a team of 35 doctors, specialists and nurses, took eight hours
  • It was funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A team of surgeons in Riyadh successfully separated conjoined twin boys from Yemen on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Salman and Abdullah were born joined at the pelvis and abdomen. They shared a bladder and colon, and had a sphincter defect and atrophy of the lower abdominal wall.

Following directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the operation to separate them was carried out at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh. It was funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief.

A team of 35 doctors, specialists and nurses performed the delicate surgical procedures in six stages during an operation that took eight hours.

The parents of the twins gave their heartfelt thanks to the Saudi leadership and medical team for helping their sons, and expressed their gratitude for the warm hospitality they received from everyone involved in caring for the boys.

KSrelief’s Conjoined Twins Program has so far sponsored 55 separation operations for children from 23 countries. The Kingdom covers all costs for treatment and care, transportation, and accommodation for the patients and their families.

 

Topics: conjoined twins

Related

Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
Saudi Arabia
Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
Saudi conjoined twins’ separation surgery completed successfully in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi conjoined twins’ separation surgery completed successfully in Riyadh

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit

Awards for Jeddah Islamic Port at Rotterdam’s Green Shipping Summit
  • Port authority promoted the use of digital technologies and AI to automate the facility
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port took two awards — one for Best Port in 2022 and the other for Digital Transformation — at the Green Shipping Summit in Rotterdam, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The port was ranked eighth on the World Bank’s Container Port Efficiency Performance Index.

The Kingdom’s port authority, known as Mawani, has worked to improve the facility’s operational capabilities and use of clean energy, including the establishment of five integrated logistics zones and the operation of 12 environmentally friendly cranes in its southern and northern container terminals.

In addition, Mawani has heavily promoted the use of advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to automate Jeddah Islamic Port. It has also launched a port community management system, increasing the number of services available in Saudi ports from 46 to 150. 

The Green Shipping Summit aims to lead the maritime community toward an innovative, sustainable, carbon-neutral future. 

 

Topics: Jeddah Islamic Port

Related

Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority and Maersk to develop $346m logistics park at Jeddah port
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 3 ship-to-shore cranes
Business & Economy
Jeddah Islamic Port receives 3 ship-to-shore cranes

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation

WAMY secretary general, African organizations heads discuss cooperation
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Saleh Al-Wohaiby, the secretary-general of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth, recently received a delegation of heads of African organizations and societies at his office in Riyadh. 
The Kingdom is focusing on further boosting its religious and economic ties with the African countries. 
Last week, Saudi Arabia called on leading stakeholders in the mining industry across Africa to work together and benefit from the Kingdom’s rich and vast natural resources, to help support economic growth and social development.
Speaking during the African Mining Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Khalid Al-Mudayfer, the Saudi deputy minister for mining affairs, said the value of the Kingdom’s mineral wealth is estimated at $1.3 trillion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: World Assembly of Muslim Youth

Related

Dr. Saleh Al-Wohaiby meets with Sheikh Omar Khalil Al-Ayoubi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
WAMY chief receives head of Al-Ain Association for Development in Lebanon
WAMY hands out 8,000 iftar meals in Senegal
Saudi Arabia
WAMY hands out 8,000 iftar meals in Senegal

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects
Updated 16 February 2023
SPA

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects

International Dates Council approves 2023 projects
  • The council includes the membership of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Tunisia, Sudan, Mauritania, Yemen, Oman, Palestine, Somalia and Lebanon
Updated 16 February 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The International Dates Council recently held its second session via video conference, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ahmed Al-Ayada.

The council’s Executive Director Abdulrahman Al-Habib highlighted the main activities of the council during the previous session, which included organizing international forums and scientific meetings and participating in international conferences and exhibitions. He also reviewed the agreements signed by the council’s secretariat with international Arab organizations.

During the meeting, the council’s action plan for 2023 was approved. The plan features various projects and the formation of committees from member states and organizations, mainly the marketing and promotion committee, the technical committee, and the information, networks, and statistics committee.

The attendees thanked the Saudi government for sponsoring the council’s $4 million budget for two years and hosting its headquarters in Riyadh. The participants also welcomed the membership of The Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands.

The International Dates Council includes the membership of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Tunisia, Sudan, Mauritania, Yemen, Oman, Palestine, Somalia and Lebanon.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Dates Council

Related

Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports
Updated 16 February 2023
(SPA)

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports

Report issued on performance of Saudi airports
  • The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria
  • The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance
Updated 16 February 2023
(SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation issued on Thursday its monthly report on the performance of the Kingdom’s domestic and international airports in January 2023. The report was issued based on 14 basic performance criteria and the implementation of strategies aimed at improving services provided to passengers.
King Khalid International Airport, King Fahd International Airport, Abha International Airport, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Gurayat Domestic Airport ranked first in the report.
The authority followed the principle of transparency when evaluating the sector’s performance, which is divided into five categories, starting with international airports, where the number of passengers exceeds 15 million passengers annually. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh ranked first with a commitment rate of 82 percent, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah came in second with a commitment rate of 73 percent.
In the second category of international airports with passengers numbering between 5-15 million annually, King Fahd International Airport ranked first with a commitment rate of 91 percent. While Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport also had a commitment rate of 91 percent, King Fahd International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
As for the third category of international airports, where the number of passengers ranges between 2 and 5 million annually, Abha International Airport ranked first with a 100 percent commitment rate, while King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan came second with a commitment rate of 100 percent, as Abha International Airport excelled in achieving the program’s targets.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) King Khalid International Airport

Related

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Business & Economy
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport ranks top in November performance: GACA  
Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals

Latest updates

KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced
KSRelief continue distributing aid parcels for the displaced
Saudi Public Investment Fund raises Nintendo stake, second such disclosure this week
Saudi Public Investment Fund raises Nintendo stake, second such disclosure this week
UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Asian Championships in Thailand
UAE jiu-jitsu team gears up for Asian Championships in Thailand
Abu Dhabi state gas company ADNOC to sell 4 percent of shares in IPO
Abu Dhabi state gas company ADNOC to sell 4 percent of shares in IPO
Arab models shine on the Michael Kors runway in New York 
Arab models shine on the Michael Kors runway in New York 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.