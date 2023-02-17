Stellar line-up ready for Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority on Thursday confirmed the participation of six elite runners in the 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday, Feb. 18.
At a press conference on Marjan Island, it was revealed that the 16th Gold Label race in Ras Al-Khaimah will see 28 of the top-ranking runners across the globe competing for a chance to top the course records and take home a piece of the $332,000 (AED 1,219,000) prize money.
The line-up is set to witness the return of male runners Seifu Tura, Daniel Mateiko and Kennedy Kimutai.
Meanwhile, the female elite category will feature Hellen Obiri, Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei and Gotytom Gebreslase at the start line on Saturday.
Obiri said: “I am excited to kick off my competitive season by once again participating in this amazing half marathon on Saturday. I have been training hard for the race in order to put my best foot forward, and if the weather permits, I hope to set a new course record and go home as the new champion.”
Speaking on his aspirations for the race, Mateiko added: “First of all, I would like to thank the race organizers for inviting me back for another opportunity to set a better record. Last year, I ran this course and finished with a good time; however, I’m aiming to secure higher results and potentially break a course record. With such a fast and flat course, I believe anything is possible.”
Commenting on the lineup for the race, Iyad Rasbey, executive director, Destination Tourism Development & MICE at Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are thrilled to welcome all elite athletes and running enthusiasts alike to our nature emirate for the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. With the incredible legacy of the ‘World’s Fastest Half Marathon,’ we look forward to setting new records on our amazing course and further cementing our position as a destination for community-led sporting events, both on the regional and global stage.”
Luca Onofrio, head of mass events at RCS Sports and Events, said: “The preparations are all set to provide an incredible experience for participants of all levels — from elite runners to participants in the various distances. We wish all of the participants, both local and international visitors, a good stay in Marjan Island and a successful day.”
The event’s official technical sponsor, Under Armor, is looking to ensure an enhanced race-day experience for all of its registered participants.
“Under Armor was honored to be this year’s technical sponsor, and so we’ve made it our mission to elevate the experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Kaarina Pagil, vice president of Under Armor. “It’s not just the fastest half marathon in the world, it’s one of the greatest running communities in the world, a race that brings people from all nations together, and Under Armor is so proud to be a part of that.”