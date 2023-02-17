You are here

  • Home
  • UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan

UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan

Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4e3u

Updated 22 sec ago

UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan

Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
  • World Food Program to reduce the value of food assistance by 17 percent
  • Experts say rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient
Updated 22 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN’s decision to slash food aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh would have catastrophic consequences, experts warned on Friday, as the World Food Program plans to reduce rations from next month.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom escaped deadly violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

International aid for the Rohingya has been dropping since 2020 despite urgent pleas for donations by the UN World Food Program Rohingya Refugee Response. The WFP is appealing for $125 million in funding to avoid ration cuts and has warned it would reduce the value of its food assistance to $10 per person from $12, or by 17 percent, starting March.

If no new funding commitments are made by April, the UN body said another round of deeper reductions will have to be made.

The cuts, which will coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, would deepen food insecurity and child malnutrition in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, which are already the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The rations currently provided to the Rohingya are already insufficient and further decreasing them would pose grave health problems for the refugee population.

“Without access to nutritious food, children will be malnourished and there may be effects on their growth as well as their life expectancy. That may actually go down over a period of time,” Asif Munier, a migration expert and former official of the International Organization for Migration, told Arab News.

Two UN special rapporteurs, Michael Fakhri and Thomas Andrews, warned that the cuts would impact vulnerable people who are already food insecure.

“Acute malnutrition levels remain high, and chronic malnutrition is pervasive among the Rohingya refugee population in Bangladesh, with more than a third of children stunted and underweight,” they said in a Human Rights Council report.

“The most vulnerable, including children under 5, adolescent girls, and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, will be particularly exposed…The Rohingya, survivors of genocidal attacks by the Myanmar military, are now further victimized by the failure of the international community to ensure their basic right to food.”

Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the Rohingya it is hosting cannot be legally employed to earn their livelihood. They also cannot freely leave their camps to engage in any business activity with the local community.

The refugees are dependent on aid, and if it is lacking, more of them will be desperate to leave, which may affect the security situation.

Mohammed Nur Khan, renowned Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert, said that if food supplies are insufficient, the Rohingya will try to move to other places in Bangladesh, which would have repercussions on Bangladeshi society.

“There will be social problems. The Rohingya are not acquainted with the social system of Bangladesh, and vice versa. So, there will be a crisis in this context,” he told Arab News.

“When people are experiencing a crisis with no solution, this makes them desperate, and law and order will deteriorate.”

 

 

Topics: Rohingya refugees Bangladesh Ramadan

Related

UN expert warns of another Rohingya genocide if world continues to do nothing
World
UN expert warns of another Rohingya genocide if world continues to do nothing
After 5 years in no man’s land, last group of Rohingya enters Bangladesh
World
After 5 years in no man’s land, last group of Rohingya enters Bangladesh

2 dead, 3 injured after gun attack at police headquarters in Karachi

2 dead, 3 injured after gun attack at police headquarters in Karachi
Updated 17 February 2023

2 dead, 3 injured after gun attack at police headquarters in Karachi

2 dead, 3 injured after gun attack at police headquarters in Karachi
  • Heavy exchange of fire between the attackers and police was reported from outside the building
  • Local media said the attackers stormed into the police facility before trying to fortify themselves
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Pakistan

KARACHI: A group of armed men launched an attack on Karachi police headquarters on Friday, reported the local media, adding they had forced their way into the building as heavy exchange of fire was heard between the attackers and the police.

A Karachi police surgeon said at least two people had been killed in the attack, and three more injured.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months after a proscribed network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), unilaterally called off a cease-fire with the government last November.

A TTP spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack.

TTP fighters have launched similar attacks in the past in which they temporarily fortified themselves in government facilities while fighting the police and other security agencies.

“Heavy exchange of fire between attackers and police can be heard outside the police headquarters in Karachi,” said Geo News television.

One of the correspondents of the channel said the attackers were thought to have entered the building where they were fighting with police personnel.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident, saying he had directed the authorities to send additional police force and paramilitary rangers to the police headquarters to handle the situation.

“I want immediate arrest of the accused of the attack on the office of the additional inspector general of Sindh police,” he was quoted as saying by a statement released by his office. “The attack on Karachi Police Chief’s office is not acceptable under any circumstances. I want a report of the incident from the concerned officer as soon as possible.”

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Pakistan edition, click here to read it.

Topics: Pakistan Karachi

Related

Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war

Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war

Ukrainian refugees safe, but not at peace, after year of war
  • Across Europe, about 8 million refugees have been recorded, according to UN estimates based on data from national governments
  • The psychologists see women struggle to put on a brave face for children, trying to survive in countries where they often don’t speak the language
Updated 17 February 2023
AP

WARSAW: Months after Russian forces occupied southern Ukraine’s Kherson province last year, they started paying visits to the home of a Ukrainian woman and her Russian husband.
They smashed their refrigerator and demanded possession of their car. One day, they seized the wife and her teenage daughter, put pillowcases over their heads and led them away.
The woman was locked up for days, her legs beaten with a hammer. The men accused her of revealing Russian soldiers’ locations. They subjected her to electric shocks and bore down on her feet with the heels of their military boots until two of her toes broke. She heard screams nearby and feared they came from her daughter.
More than once, with a bag on her head and her hands tied, a weapon was pointed at her head. She’d feel the muzzle at her temple, and a man started counting.
One. Two. Two and a half.
Then, a shot fired to the floor.
“Although at that moment, it seemed to me that it would be better in my head,” she told The Associated Press, recounting the torture that lasted five days, counted by the sliver of sunlight from a tiny window in the room. “The only thing that kept me strong was the awareness that my child was somewhere around.”
The Russian officials eventually released the woman and her daughter, she said, and she made her way home. She took a long shower and packed a bag, and the two fled the occupied area — first to Russian-occupied Crimea and then to mainland Russia, from where they crossed by land into Latvia and finally Poland.
Her body was still bruised, and she could barely walk. But in December in Warsaw, she reunited with a son. And she and her daughter joined the refugees who have fled their homes since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions fleeing across Ukraine’s border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. Crowds of terrified, exhausted people boarded trains and waited for days at border crossings.
Across Europe, about 8 million refugees have been recorded, according to UN estimates based on data from national governments, and nearly 5 million of those have applied for temporary protection. Experts say those numbers are fluid — some people apply in more than one country — but they agree it’s the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. Unlike refugees from recent conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, the Ukrainians were largely met with an outpouring of sympathy and help.
Yet while the Ukrainian refugees have found safety, they have not found peace.
They suffer from trauma and loss — uprooted from their lives, separated from relatives, fearing for loved ones stuck in Russian-occupied areas or fighting on the frontline. Children are separated from fathers, grandparents, pets. Others have no family or homes to return to.
The woman from Kherson spoke to the AP this month at a Warsaw counseling center run in partnership with UNICEF. She insisted on anonymity; she fears for the safety of her husband and other relatives in Russian-occupied areas.
She doesn’t like to talk about herself. But she has a goal: For the world to see what Russian troops are doing.
“Even now, I am afraid,” she said, wiping her eyes with her pastel-color nails and fiddling over a tissue. “Do you understand?”
She is among the refugees seeking trauma treatment, most often from Ukrainian psychologists who themselves fled home and struggle with their own grief and loss. No agency has definitive numbers on refugees in treatment, but experts say the psychological toll of the conflict is vast, with rates of anxiety and depression skyrocketing.
At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids.
One patient, a boy from Mariupol, was used as a human shield. His hair has already begun to turn gray. The home of the counselor who treats him was destroyed by a Russian bomb.
Refugee mental health is a priority for aid organizations large and small, even as they work to meet needs for housing, work and education.
Anastasiia Gudkova, a Ukrainian providing psychological support to refugees at a Norwegian Refugee Council reception center in Warsaw, said the most traumatized people she meets come from Mariupol, Kherson and other occupied territories. Those who flee bombing in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia also arrive terrified.
But there’s pain for those even from relatively safer areas in western Ukraine, she said: “All Ukrainians, regardless of their location, are under a lot of stress.”
According to the UN refugee agency, 90 percent of the Ukrainians who have sought refuge abroad are women, children and the elderly.
The psychologists see women struggle to put on a brave face for children, trying to survive in countries where they often don’t speak the language. Many women with higher education have taken jobs cleaning other people’s homes or working in restaurant kitchens.
The luckiest ones are able to keep doing their old jobs remotely from exile or are beginning to envision new lives.
Last January, Anastasia Lasna was planning to open her own bakery in Mykolaiv after finding success with providing other businesses with her vegan foods and healthy desserts. Today she is running a food pantry of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, which has helped some 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, and integrating herself into the southern Polish city’s growing Jewish community.
She has Israeli citizenship, but doesn’t want to live in another conflict-scarred land. Joined now in Krakow by her husband and her 6-year-old daughter, she cannot imagine returning to her former home.
“There is no future there,” she said.
But many refugees still dream of returning home. Their belief that Ukraine will eventually prevail helps them cope.
Last Feb. 23, Maryna Ptashnyk was in the Carpathian mountains celebrating her 31st birthday with her husband and daughter. For months, Russian forces had surrounded her country; waves of anxiety came as she pondered whether there would be “a big war.” So she switched off her phone for her special day.
It was the last night of peace for Ukraine, the last night of normality for Ptashnyk. The next morning, her husband, Yevhen, woke her and told her Kyiv was being bombed.
Now Yevhen is in the Ukrainian army, serving in an artillery unit near Soledar in eastern Ukraine, an area of brutal fighting. Ptashnyk lives alone with their 3-year-old daughter, Polina, in a small suburban Warsaw apartment.
Though Polina is settling well into a Polish preschool, her mother sees the stress.
“For the last year she often asks me about death, about when we will die,” she said.
Polina sees other children out with their fathers, but she’s seen hers only three times since the war began. On a recent visit home, she embraced him. “Daddy’s mine,” she said.
For the woman from Kherson, trying to face the trauma from her torture is just one challenge. She also must find work to afford an apartment in Warsaw, which is now home to more Ukrainian refugees than any other city.
The influx of people has exacerbated a housing shortage and caused rental prices to surge amid high inflation — an issue in many countries welcoming refugees.
The mother finds herself struggling to create a home, a sense of normalcy. The physical pain and scars haunt her, but some days the lack of moral support hurts the most.
Her husband’s family in Russia supports the invasion. Worst of all, he and other loved ones remain trapped in the Russian-occupied territory.
“I am safe now, but it is very dangerous there,” she said. “And I can’t know if they will survive.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Ukrainian refugees

Related

Love blossoms in Serbia between Ukrainian, Russian ‘enemies’
Offbeat
Love blossoms in Serbia between Ukrainian, Russian ‘enemies’
Ukrainian police rescue six-year-old girl from besieged Bakhmut
World
Ukrainian police rescue six-year-old girl from besieged Bakhmut

UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran

UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran

UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran
  • 5 plots on British soil identified so far in 2023 following 10 last year
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

London: Police in the UK say Iran is suspected of as many as 15 plots against dissidents on British soil since January 2022.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said five schemes by Iran to assassinate, kidnap or intimidate people in the UK had been stopped already in 2023.

Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, said in November that British intelligence had identified 10 such plots last year.

McCallum’s revelation came after armed police were stationed outside the offices of London-based Iran International, a Persian-language news organization critical of the regime in Tehran.

Two journalists at Iran International received “credible” threats against them, with McCallum saying Tehran’s intelligence agencies were “aggressive” toward dissidents in the UK.

Topics: UK Iran

Related

London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths
World
London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths
Rida Kazem’s Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines. (Reuters)
World
Iraqi-born man admits causing woman’s death in London car crash onto rail line

London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths

London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths

London mosque receives letter praising Muslim earthquake deaths
  • ‘I’m only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn’t die,’ author says
  • Mosque chairman: ‘I can only pray for the person who sent it, because they need help’
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

London: A mosque in London has received an Islamophobic letter gloating over the deaths of thousands of Muslims in Turkiye and Syria following the deadly earthquakes earlier this month, the Metro reported.

Masjid Ramadan, also known as Shacklewell Lane Mosque, which has contributed to aid relief in the wake of the disaster, received the letter that said: “This heartfelt letter is to express my sincerest sorrow about the events in Turkey and Syria.

“I wish to make it clear that it is not heartfelt sorrow that I feel that thousands of people died.

“I’m only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn’t die.”

The author of the letter added that they hoped more than 2 million Muslims would die “at the very minimum.”

They said: “It is extremely comforting to know that many of your pointedly bearded attendees will undoubtedly have lost many family members following the earthquake.

“This has got to be the best news anyone who hates Muslims as much as I do could hear about. It’s simply fantastic!”

Erik Guney, the mosque’s chairman, said that he will raise the matter with local police.

He told MyLondon: “We just received a letter today in the post and it’s very disturbing. As a Muslim and as a Turkish Cypriot, I can only pray for the person who sent it, because they need help.

“My stomach turns and at the same time I feel pity for this person because the people who have taught him to be this way sadden me.

“This person obviously has mental health conditions. It is a hate crime to wish that not enough of us died. This will be forwarded to the police.”

The death toll from the earthquakes currently stands at 35,418 in Turkiye and more than 5,800 in Syria.

Topics: UK London Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Related

Special Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Middle-East
Earthquake havoc compounds misfortune of Syrians left destitute by war
Britain's King Charles III is greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Trafalgar Square, central London, on February 14. (AFP)
Middle-East
Britain’s King Charles meets Turkiye-Syria earthquake volunteers

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
  • Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offenses under the Official Secrets Act
  • Smith told the court he is “disgusted with myself and ashamed of what I’ve done”
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A man who passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin was on Friday jailed for 13 years and two months in a London court.
The court heard David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including “secret” government communications with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.
Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offenses under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attaché to Berlin, in November 2020.
The seven other charges involve collecting information which might be useful to Russia, four of which relate to an MI5 officer posing as “Dmitry,” a Russian national who was supposedly providing assistance to Britain.
Earlier this week, Smith told the court he is “disgusted with myself and ashamed of what I’ve done” and had started collecting confidential information during a dispute with colleagues and while suffering depression.
He said he had filmed the documents after drinking “seven pints of beer,” adding: “It seemed like a good idea at the time.” But he said he did not pass the documents on to anyone as “it would be knowingly damaging the UK.”

Topics: UK Russia spy

Related

Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia
World
Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia

Latest updates

UN to cut food rations for Rohingya refugees ahead of Ramadan
Rohingya refugee children look on as they play in Jamtoli refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangaldesh, on Dec. 11, 2019. (AFP/File)
ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts
Photo/Supplied
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria
UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria
US says Daesh commander killed, troops wounded in NE Syria raid
US says Daesh commander killed, troops wounded in NE Syria raid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.