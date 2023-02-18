Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station

PARIS: Conspiracy theories about a US research station have resurged, with social media users falsely blaming it for the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes, following debunked claims it causes weather disasters and spreads the coronavirus.
Scientists have for years been refuting claims that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), with its Alaska facility boasting 180 radio antennae, is a US government-backed program to weaponize the atmosphere and subjugate the population.
The series of earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing tens of thousands of people, gave rise to a new variant of the theory on social media in various languages.
It has been dismissed by experts as science fiction.
Some users cited flashes of light before the quake as evidence they were artificially generated by HAARP.
Some claimed it was to punish Turkiye for resisting the admission of new member countries to NATO.
“This is so crazy. It’s like asking if the earthquake was caused by Bugs Bunny digging for carrots,” said David Keith, professor of applied physics at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
“There is simply no known mechanism for anything remotely like HAARP to have any impact on earthquakes.”
HAARP sends radio waves to heat electrons in the ionosphere, the top layer of Earth’s atmosphere, to study their effects on communications systems.
Its waves are not big enough to reach Turkiye.
Quakes are caused by movements of the Earth’s crust.
Experts told AFP lights are commonly seen during earthquakes.
Theories vary about their origin. In some cases, they come from power lines or electricity stations shaken by the quake.
HAARP was run by the United States Air Force and Navy before being handed over in 2015 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Michael Lockwood, professor of space environment physics at the University of Reading, said claims about HAARP being used as a weapon may have stemmed from the program initially using radio waves to communicate with submarines — a function that became obsolete after the Cold War.
This history “got blown up into the farcical idea that HAARP is some form of a weapon,” Lockwood said.
“Some form of social mind control is the usual favorite but generating earthquakes is one that I hadn’t heard before.”
Numerous social media posts have claimed HAARP is used to engineer storms and heatwaves.
Some recent ones suggested the aim is to create climate change so that authorities can restrict people’s activities or even reduce the population.
Some cited a patent for a proposed device to heat parts of the ionosphere for defense purposes.
Filed in 1985 at the height of the Cold War, the document claims the technology could be used for “missile or aircraft destruction” or “weather modification.”
But the patent has since expired and there is no evidence the technology in it was developed.
HAARP’s transmitters send radio waves from 80 kilometers to more than 500 km (50-310 miles) above the Earth’s surface — far too high for such signals to affect weather or climate.
“The idea that technology can somehow bring about these extreme events makes no sense,” Ella Gilbert, a meteorologist at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP.
“It is technically extremely difficult to influence such a large, complex and chaotic system as the weather.”
Other posts claim signals from HAARP can hit Earth, disrupting communications and power, and even harming people’s health.
David Hysell, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University, said HAARP was no more dangerous than any other electrical or radio station.
Researchers have identified similarities between the HAARP claims and a wave of conspiracy theories about 5G telecommunications that emerged during the Covid pandemic.
Millions of people viewed Facebook posts claiming to show spacecraft from HAARP “emitting 5G radiation which contains the coronavirus.”
The posts showed a photo of a flying object leaving contrails. An analysis by AFP Fact Check indicated the photo was a montage.
“I don’t know where the conspiracy theories surrounding HAARP come from,” said Hysell.
“I think people confuse the research purpose of HAARP, which is to study naturally occurring hazards in space, with the operations of the facility itself.”
Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source
British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack
Updated 21 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
JERUSALEM: At least one Israeli-owned vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 10, a regional defense source said on Friday, in an assault that Iran is assumed to have carried out.
The source said drones were likely used and that there were no reports of casualties.
There was no immediate comment by Iran, which has rejected accusations it was behind similar incidents in the past few years.
The attack came during tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.
British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned, it said, and one was Emirati.
Iran has blamed Israel for a Jan. 29 drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.
Several nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been many explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Iran was expanding its advanced weapons proliferation beyond the region despite an embargo, including talks to sell drones and precision-guided munitions to 50 countries.
Guney said Istanbul had an ample supply of vacant properties just recently constructed and strong enough to withstand major jolts
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP
ISTANBUL: The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed tens of thousands across Turkiye’s southeast has reignited fears of an even more catastrophic death toll if a long-feared one hits Istanbul.
Seismologists warn that a massive earthquake is likely to strike Turkiye’s biggest city — officially home to 16 million people but estimated to hold up to 20 million — by 2030.
The city lies on the northern edge of one of Turkiye’s main fault lines and is densely packed.
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter on the city’s eastern outskirts killed more than 17,000 people in 1999.
The number of Istanbulites has roughly doubled since then.
Independent urban scholar Murat Guney said carnage can be avoided if the government has the political will to relocate people from shoddy buildings filling the city’s shanty towns.
Guney said Istanbul had an ample supply of vacant properties just recently constructed and strong enough to withstand major jolts.
FASTFACT
Tunisia sent aid planes to Syria, including rescue and civil protection teams, which arrived at Aleppo airport under the control of the Syrian regime.
Procrastination could spell doom, he said.
“A major earthquake of up to 7.5 magnitude is expected in Istanbul. Such an earthquake may cause the death of hundreds of thousands of residents while estimates about the number of buildings that will totally collapse or be severely damaged range from 50,000 to 200,000,” said Guney.
“Those high-risk buildings, which are mostly squatter style and not resistant to earthquakes needed immediate transformation before they collapse even following a minor earthquake.
The Feb. 6 earthquake claimed the lives of more than 38,000 people in southeastern Turkiye and nearly 3,700 in neighboring Syria.
Officials say more than 55,000 buildings were either leveled or damaged beyond repair.
Its impact was felt across a part of Turkiye with approximately the same population as Istanbul.
Guney said Istanbul had around 1,166,000 residential buildings.
“Of these, 817,000 buildings (70 percent) were constructed before the 1999 earthquake, when there were no construction inspections regarding resistance to earthquakes,” he said.
But there was a sliver of good news: Guney said Istanbul had 150,000 earthquake-resistant properties built after 2008 that still stood empty.
“They either belong to the construction companies that are waiting for customers, or they are the second or third houses of the rich, who do not bother to rent those apartments,” Guney said.
“There is even no need for more construction in Istanbul,” he said.
“The number of empty buildings is sufficient to move in those who live in the high-risk buildings ... However, such a political decision has never been taken by the government.”
The 1999 quake prompted the government to impose a special levy that became known as the “earthquake tax.”
The money was meant to help make Turkish cities earthquake-proof.
“However, that tax money was not used properly and efficiently,” Guney said. “That special tax money was used to cover other government expenses.”
The Turkish government has issued no public breakdown of how that money has been spent.
“So far, the majority of the high-risk buildings were not covered by an urban transformation project,” Guney said.
‘Armed robbery’: Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned
Qadura Faris, chief of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, described the persecution as a “renewed catastrophe,”
Authorities also claimed $31,700 from the account of a mother of a freed prisoner, in addition to closing their bank accounts
Updated 17 February 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israel’s right-wing government on Friday was accused of stepping up its unprecedented campaign against Palestinian prisoners and their families in occupied Jerusalem.
Qadura Faris, chief of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, described the persecution as a “renewed catastrophe,” highlighting the Israeli confiscation of tens of thousands of dollars under the pretext of prisoners receiving undue funding from the Palestinian Authority.
Faris warned that the occupation had found “innovative ways” to expand its repression of Palestinians.
His remarks came as Palestinian sources confirmed that Israeli security authorities seized money from several Jerusalem convicts and their families on Thursday over fears that funding prisoners could incentivize violence ahead of Ramadan.
The sources said that Israeli authorities seized $33,370 from the bank account of liberated prisoner Iman Al-Aawar and her son, Mohammed.
Authorities also claimed $31,700 from the account of a mother of a freed prisoner, in addition to closing their bank accounts. The family was informed of the closure via a WhatsApp message.
The Israeli security forces also raided dozens of homes of prisoners and released prisoners in East Jerusalem, seizing money and valuables, and confiscating family bank accounts.
Sources said that the Israeli security forces stormed the homes of three Jerusalem prisoners, seized money, private property and jewelery, and vandalized the properties.
The targeting of prisoners and their families came after the Feb. 10 decision by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, supported by both right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to seize money from 87 prisoners and released prisoners in East Jerusalem.
Israel devised the policy of seizing funds from Jerusalem prisoners and ex-prisoners several years ago. The strategy is being vigorously implemented after the arrival of Yoav Galant, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to the Israeli government in late December.
In January, the Israeli Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs ordered the deduction of about $39 million of Palestinian Authority funds in order to allocate the money to Israeli victims of terrorism.
The Israeli Ministerial Committee also ordered the offsetting of welfare payments made by the Palestinian governments to prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli forces in 2022.
Galant, meanwhile, signed an order on Jan. 26 to seize $148,000 and a vehicle belonging to the families of released prisoners Karim and Maher Younis from the town of Ar’ara in the Northern Triangle, within Israel.
They had spent 40 years in Israeli prisons.
Israeli sources claimed that the money and the vehicle were obtained from stipends allotted to the prisoners by the Palestinian Authority.
Palestinian prisoners and their families are persecuted, harassed and routinely intimidated by Israeli authorities, who resent that the PA pays stipends to support families of the imprisoned, sources said.
The grant is similar to a social security payment, but Israel views it as an incitement for Palestinians to conduct attacks against Israel.
Ahmed Guneim, Fatah’s prominent leader in East Jerusalem, told Arab News that targeting prisoners’ money and property is a “catastrophic failure” of the Israeli government, which promised its people security.
Guneim added that extremist ministers were now resorting to “retaliatory measures” by “sending armed gangs to rob the homes of Jerusalemites, stealing their money, jewelry and property, and closing their bank accounts.”
He said: “This is an armed robbery. What is their evidence that the confiscated money, vehicles and jewelery belong to the prisoner personally?”
Guneim added that the repressive Israeli measures were a factor in rising tensions in East Jerusalem.
Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem told Arab News that Galant would target 300 Palestinian prisoners from East Jerusalem, up from the previous 87.
“The decision of the Israeli defense minister aims to combat Palestinian violence, because there is a belief among the Israeli security services that this money can be used to incite the Palestinians in East Jerusalem to launch an uprising to coincide with the beginning of Ramadan,” Ben Menachem told Arab News.
Survey of Lebanon offshore gas field promises ‘positive results’
Lebanese Security Council documents 90 protests in two weeks
Protesters setting banks alight ‘are not depositors,’ says caretaker PM
Updated 17 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The outlook for Lebanon’s Qana gas field project appears promising, caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad said on Friday as authorities race against time to resume exploration work after demarcating the maritime borders with Israel in October.
Fayyad visited the Janus 2 ship at Beirut port, brought by TotalEnergies and its partners Eni and QatarEnergy to complete environmental surveys of the offshore Block 9 in the exclusive economic zone in preparation for oil and gas exploration.
“We expect positive results from the survey, but we must be realistic and await discovery,” Fayyad said.
During the past few days, Israel announced the start of its commercial production in the Karish field.
The Janus 2 has completed an eight-day mission during which it collected images of the seabed, and took samples of water and sediment.
FASTFACT
The local currency has lost over 120 percent of its value during the past three years. The pound fell to 82,000 to the dollar on Friday.
It also monitored marine life in the area, providing data for an environmental impact assessment study, an essential step before drilling under international and local law.
The Lebanese are pinning their hopes on a successful exploration that will unlock oil and gas reserves worth billions, helping to revive the country’s faltering economy.
The local currency has lost over 120 percent of its value during the past three years.
The pound fell to 82,000 to the dollar on Friday, a day after protesters attacked banks and blocked roads in a display of anger over the deteriorating economy and sharp rises in the price of essential items.
Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said: “We understand what citizens are going through, but riots and attacks on public and private property are not the solutions.”
Speaking after Friday’s Central Security Council meeting, Mawlawi said that 90 protests had taken place around Lebanon since the beginning of February, 59 of which were against the prevailing living conditions.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who chaired the meeting, said: “We are doing our best to preserve the authority of the state and the prestige of laws, especially since all state departments and institutions are collapsing.”
However, he added: “After seeing protesters setting banks alight, I could not help but wonder if these were really depositors, or some people following certain directives to create chaos.”
Mikati’s media adviser, Fares Al-Jamil, told Arab News: “After apprehending and interrogating the protesters who set fire to banks Thursday, we discovered that they had no bank accounts whatsoever.”
Al-Jamil said that Mikati was following up on the issue and will seek to end the bank strike early next week.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah issued a series of warnings in a speech on Thursday evening, saying that it would not allow Israel to extract oil from the Karish field, “while Lebanon made no progress in this area.”
Nasrallah added: “If you try to starve us, we will kill you.”
He also threatened the US, saying: “If Lebanon is pushed into chaos, then the world must brace for chaos all over the region, most notably within your protege, Israel.”
Referring to the Lebanese presidential issue, he said: “No one can impose a president on the country. It is necessary for the state to continue looking for ways to solve the issue.”
A political observer described Nasrallah’s positions as “tense and linked to the deteriorating economic situation, which has worsened in recent days, even for the party’s supporters.”
The source said: “Accusing the US and holding it responsible for the deterioration of the economic and financial conditions is a clear attempt by the party to evade the responsibility of causing the collapse in Lebanon, by using the force of arms, disrupting the path of the state and depleting its resources to serve Iran’s interests.”
Hezbollah and its allies have criticized protesters since 2019, accusing them of following orders from foreign embassies
Richard Kouyoumjian, head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Lebanese Forces Party, said: “Lebanon is living in chaos because Hezbollah and its allies are obstructing the constitution, institutions and the presidential elections, while they fail to produce solutions.”
He said that “a serious solution begins with the election of a sovereign, reformist, non-corrupt president, who is not affiliated with the Hezbollah team.”
Earthquake devastation reveals humanitarian cost of isolating Syria’s Assad regime
Debate reopened by US move to exempt for a limited time some transactions relating to quake relief from sanctions
It was not until Feb. 10 that the Assad government approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to opposition areas
Updated 17 February 2023
ANAN TELLO
LEEDS, UK: Three days after two massive earthquakes struck northwestern Syria and southeastern Turkiye in the early hours of Feb. 6, the US Treasury announced a 180-day exemption from sanctions on “all transactions related to earthquake relief efforts” sent to Syria by overseas donors.
The decision reopened the debate over whether the US should take action to lift sanctions imposed on the regime of President Bashar Assad in response to allegations that it committed horrific war crimes, to allow the country to begin to recover from more than a decade of destruction and displacement.
Syrian economic adviser Humam Al-Jazaeri described the Treasury’s move as a “bold signal to (the) international community — individual countries and organizations — to provide tangible help and assistance” in the wake of the earthquakes.
“This is evident in the growing number of countries coming forward, which have probably found it difficult otherwise,” Al-Jazaeri told Arab News.
US sanctions were first imposed on Syria in 1979, when Washington designated it a “state sponsor of terrorism.”
The restrictions were further tightened during the Iraq war in 2004, and several more times since the civil war in Syria began in 2011. The Caesar Act, introduced in 2019 to penalize Assad’s financial and political backers abroad, brought about the most severe constraints.
After 12 years of civil war, more than 15 million people in Syria were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the earthquakes hit.
As of Feb. 17, at least 5,800 people have been confirmed dead in Syria as a result of the disaster and tens of thousands were injured. The UN estimates about 5.3 million Syrians have been left homeless.
Arab nations were among the first countries to send aid convoys to Syria and Turkiye in the days after the disaster, some of them doing so even before sanctions were lifted. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, the Palestinian Authority, Libya, Mauritania and Algeria were quick to provide financial assistance and critical humanitarian relief.
After Washington announced its sanctions exemption, Italy was the first EU country to send aid to Syria. Massimiliano D’Antuono, Rome’s envoy to Damascus, said the 30-ton shipment, which arrived in Beirut on Feb. 11, included ambulances and other medical equipment for regime-held areas, Reuters reported.
Nevertheless, many Syrians have taken to social media to complain that they feel abandoned by the international community and to condemn the sanctions. Several shared screenshots of the flight-tracking app, FlightRadar24, showing relief flights pouring into Turkiye but not Syria.
“What we need urgently is full humanitarian access so that we can respond as effectively as possible to earthquake relief efforts,” Nicola Banks, advocacy manager at the UK-based charity Action for Humanity, told Arab News.
“This must be done in close cooperation and coordination with civil society and NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) on the ground in northwestern Syria … The UN Security Council should urgently expand authorization for the UN to cross into northwestern Syria through additional (border) crossings.”
Deprived of the level of international assistance being provided to Turkiye, Syrians and local rescue teams have been forced to dig through the mountains of rubble in search of survivors using only basic machinery and, often, their bare hands.
People in regime-controlled areas were not alone in feeling ostracized. Syria Civil Defense, better known as the White Helmets, which has led the emergency response in opposition-held areas, accused the UN in the days after the quakes of failing to deliver appropriate aid.
“The UN has committed a crime against the Syrian people in the northwest,” Raed Saleh, head of the White Helmets, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.
Damage to roads and the harsh winter weather have impeded the rescue efforts. The first UN aid convoy to reach northwestern Syria arrived on Feb. 9, three days after the disaster — and was greeted with disappointment. The White Helmets expressed their sense of frustration and desperation in a Twitter thread, pointing out that the aid was simply “the regular and periodic assistance that has been occurring since before the earthquake.”
The organization added: “It is not special aid and equipment for the search and rescue teams, and the recovery of those trapped under the rubble.”
Asked whether the international sanctions imposed on the Syrian regime had obstructed the humanitarian response to the earthquakes, Banks said: “When it comes to earthquake relief, things are a bit more complicated.
“Idlib, an area heavily impacted by the earthquake, has been under the control of the Syrian Salvation Government — a de facto alternative government of the Syrian opposition in Idlib governorate, formed in early November, 2017.
“The people in Idlib have relied on humanitarian assistance, including from Action for Humanity, ever since. The government of Syria has never sent humanitarian assistance to these regions and continues to bombard the area.”
Khaled Hboubati, head of the Damascus-based Syrian Arab Red Crescent, recently emphasized the organization’s readiness to deliver aid to opposition-held areas, and urged the US and Europe to lift the sanctions on the Syrian regime to facilitate relief efforts.
But it was not until Feb. 10 that the Syrian government approved the delivery of humanitarian aid directly across the front lines from regime-held territory to opposition areas, according to state media.
FASTFACTS
* Syria has been under US sanctions since 1979, when Washington designated it a state sponsor of terrorism.
* The White House tightened restrictions during the Iraq War in 2004, and then repeatedly after the Syrian civil war began in 2011.
* In 2019, Congress approved the Caesar Act, penalizing President Bashar Assad’s financial and political backers abroad.
Initially, Bassam Sabbagh, the Syrian ambassador to the UN, had said the delivery of all aid into Syria, including to areas outside the government’s control, should go through Damascus.
In a recent message posted on Twitter, Charles Lister, director of the Syria and Counterterrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, accused the Assad regime of taking advantage of the tragedy to push for the lifting of sanctions.
“Sanctions have zero effect on the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas of Syria controlled (by) Assad’s regime,” he said.
David Romano, a professor of Middle East politics at Missouri State University, agreed that “sanctions relief for Syria in order to deliver urgent humanitarian aid … is not actually necessary.”
He told Arab News: “Current sanction rules allow exceptions for humanitarian aid and pose no obstacle to such emergency relief.” However, “the longer-term and very difficult rebuilding process in Syria would greatly benefit from sanctions relief.”
Others, though, believe sanctions relief would make a world of difference to the immediate earthquake response in Syria.
Mohammed Al-Asadi, a research economist for the Syrian Center for Policy Research, based in Germany, told Arab News: “Sanctions relief would absolutely ease the humanitarian response to the earthquake, starting from small financial donations for affected people to large procurement contracts of local humanitarian organizations.
“The political exploitation of the relief might be inevitable. However, the humanitarian response should be prioritized at this stage.”
Until Feb. 13, Bab Al-Hawa was the only crossing on the border between Turkiye and Syria that remained open for deliveries of UN aid to rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, where about 4 million people have been dependent on external assistance for nearly a decade. Earlier during the war, other crossings were available but were closed down amid arguments in the UN Security Council over whether aid should be delivered directly to opposition-held areas, or through the regime in Damascus.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, welcomed the Assad regime’s decision to reopen the Bab Al-Salam and Bab Al-Raee border crossings to facilitate the delivery of additional aid to the region via Turkiye.
This year, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to renew the mandate for cross-border aid to Syria for an additional six months, maintaining the only lifeline into the country’s north. More than 80 percent of aid for the area has been delivered through Bab Al-Hawa.
Nicola Banks said that “until assistance can reliably access impacted areas to support the earthquake efforts, local organizations … are the only actors responding.”
She urged the international community to “ensure that resources and funding reach local actors in sufficiently flexible form.”
For the time being, though, the small window of sanctions relief offered by the US Treasury offers the regime some respite from its crippling isolation.
Long reliant on Russia and Iran to shore up its economy, military and diplomatic standing, Damascus has only recently started to make inroads toward the formal restoration of ties with Turkiye and the wider Arab region.
Al-Jazaeri said the population’s suffering can only be remedied by “a wider and more pronounced lifting of sanctions” linked to an overall solution to the conflict and Syria’s global isolation.
“This could probably be based upon a renewed dialogue of all parties to possibly make a breakthrough in the entire Syria ‘problem,’” he added.
“Otherwise, in the absence of such a move, a more drastic deterioration in the livelihood of the wider population and regions in Syria would be inevitable.”