  Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

For families still waiting to retrieve relatives in Turkiye, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development. (AP)
Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

  • Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkiye and Syria
  • Domestic teams continue search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors
ANTAKYA/KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkiye: More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria, and the toll is expected to soar with some 264,000 apartments in Turkiye destroyed and many still missing in the country’s worst modern disaster.
Eleven days after the quake hit, three survivors were dug out from the rubble in Turkiye on Friday. The death toll in Turkiye stands at 39,672, while neighboring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. Syria’s toll has not changed for days.
Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkiye and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.
While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, domestic teams continued to search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors who defied the odds. Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake.
Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued in the southern province of Hatay, 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6, the Istanbul Fire Brigade said.
Earlier, Osman Halebiye, 14, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were saved in Turkiye’s historic city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch. As Avci was carried away, he was put on a video call with his parents, who showed him his newborn baby.
“I had completely lost all hope. This is a true miracle. They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage and I thought nobody could be saved alive from there,” his father said.
An exhausted Avci was later reunited with his wife Bilge and daughter Almile at a hospital in Mersin.
Aid organizations say the survivors will need help for months to come with so much crucial infrastructure destroyed.
In neighboring Syria, already shattered by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of fatalities have been in the northwest, an area controlled by insurgents who are at war with President Bashar Assad — a conflict that has complicated efforts to aid people affected by the earthquake.
The sides clashed overnight for the first time since the disaster, with government forces shelling the outskirts of Atareb, a rebel-held town badly hit by the earthquake, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Thousands of Syrians who had sought refuge in Turkiye from their country’s civil war have returned to their homes in the war zone — at least for now.
Neither Turkiye nor Syria have said how many people are still missing following the quake.
For families still waiting to retrieve relatives in Turkiye, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating.
One such building was the Ronesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence), which keeled over in Antakya, killing hundreds.
“It was said to be earthquake-safe, but you can see the result,” said Hamza Alpaslan, 47, whose brother had lived in the apartment block. “It’s in horrible condition. There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It’s a real hell.”
Turkiye has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.
The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation, and has launched a $400 million appeal for Syrians.

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts

Australian boys in Syrian detention facing removal to men’s prisons: UN experts
  • Children facing ‘exploitation, abuse and torture’ in adult jails
  • Camp authorities separating boys over radicalization fears
Updated 51 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Australian boys held in detention camps in northeast Syria are set to be separated from their families and placed in men’s prisons, The Guardian reported.

At least 10 boys of various nationalities — family members of former Daesh fighters — were removed from Roj camp on Jan. 31 because they had celebrated their 12th birthdays, UN experts said.

Several Australian families in the camp have been warned that their male children will soon be placed in senior prisons upon turning 12.

A UN group of experts warned that most boys in Syrian camps had been detained for several years and were “victims of terrorism.”

They deserve the full protection of international human rights law, the experts added.

Children are typically removed from detention camps over radicalization fears and are jailed with adults in single-sex prisons.

The UN experts said: “The indefinite, cradle-to-grave, camp-to-prison detention of boys, based on crimes allegedly committed by their family members, is a shocking example of the legal black hole that northeast Syria currently epitomizes.

“The pattern of forcibly removing boys who reach the ages of 10 or 12 from the camps, separating them from their mothers and siblings and taking them to unknown locations is completely unlawful.

“We are extremely concerned that serious harm may befall these boys and fear they may be forcibly disappeared, and subject to sale, exploitation and abuse, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.”

About 60 Australians remain in detention camps across northeast Syria, including women who claim that they were coerced into traveling to the region due to their marriages with slain Daesh fighters.

In October last year, the Australian government repatriated four women and 13 children from Roj camp.

But the families of the Australians remaining in Syrian detention camps are pressuring authorities into launching more repatriation missions.

Sources said that the government would continue its repatriation efforts but that further missions would prove “more complex.”

Save the Children Australia CEO Mat Tinkler said: “Failing to act now would be unconscionable…there is no excuse not to bring home these vulnerable children without delay.

“They are all Australian citizens who deserve full access to the education, healthcare and support systems available here, that will allow them to reintegrate and recover.”

If Australian boys are removed from their families and sent to men’s prisons, “they are left vulnerable by the lack of communication with their mothers, without any clear pathway for release,” Tinkler added.

Turkiye quake fuels conspiracy posts on US antenna station

Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

  • Numerous social media posts have claimed the US research station HAARP is used to engineer storms and heatwaves
  • Expert allays fears, says HAARP was no more dangerous than any other electrical or radio station
PARIS: Conspiracy theories about a US research station have resurged, with social media users falsely blaming it for the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes, following debunked claims it causes weather disasters and spreads the coronavirus.
Scientists have for years been refuting claims that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), with its Alaska facility boasting 180 radio antennae, is a US government-backed program to weaponize the atmosphere and subjugate the population.
The series of earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing tens of thousands of people, gave rise to a new variant of the theory on social media in various languages.
It has been dismissed by experts as science fiction.

Some users cited flashes of light before the quake as evidence they were artificially generated by HAARP.

Some claimed it was to punish Turkiye for resisting the admission of new member countries to NATO.
“This is so crazy. It’s like asking if the earthquake was caused by Bugs Bunny digging for carrots,” said David Keith, professor of applied physics at the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
“There is simply no known mechanism for anything remotely like HAARP to have any impact on earthquakes.”
 

A view of the HAARP facility near Fairbanks, Alaska. (Courtesy: Geophysical Institute, University of Alaska Fairbanks)

HAARP sends radio waves to heat electrons in the ionosphere, the top layer of Earth’s atmosphere, to study their effects on communications systems.
Its waves are not big enough to reach Turkiye.
Quakes are caused by movements of the Earth’s crust.
Experts told AFP lights are commonly seen during earthquakes.
Theories vary about their origin. In some cases, they come from power lines or electricity stations shaken by the quake.
HAARP was run by the United States Air Force and Navy before being handed over in 2015 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Michael Lockwood, professor of space environment physics at the University of Reading, said claims about HAARP being used as a weapon may have stemmed from the program initially using radio waves to communicate with submarines — a function that became obsolete after the Cold War.
This history “got blown up into the farcical idea that HAARP is some form of a weapon,” Lockwood said.
“Some form of social mind control is the usual favorite but generating earthquakes is one that I hadn’t heard before.”

Numerous social media posts have claimed HAARP is used to engineer storms and heatwaves.
Some recent ones suggested the aim is to create climate change so that authorities can restrict people’s activities or even reduce the population.
Some cited a patent for a proposed device to heat parts of the ionosphere for defense purposes.
Filed in 1985 at the height of the Cold War, the document claims the technology could be used for “missile or aircraft destruction” or “weather modification.”
But the patent has since expired and there is no evidence the technology in it was developed.
HAARP’s transmitters send radio waves from 80 kilometers to more than 500 km (50-310 miles) above the Earth’s surface — far too high for such signals to affect weather or climate.
“The idea that technology can somehow bring about these extreme events makes no sense,” Ella Gilbert, a meteorologist at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP.
“It is technically extremely difficult to influence such a large, complex and chaotic system as the weather.”

Other posts claim signals from HAARP can hit Earth, disrupting communications and power, and even harming people’s health.
David Hysell, a professor of earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell University, said HAARP was no more dangerous than any other electrical or radio station.
Researchers have identified similarities between the HAARP claims and a wave of conspiracy theories about 5G telecommunications that emerged during the Covid pandemic.
Millions of people viewed Facebook posts claiming to show spacecraft from HAARP “emitting 5G radiation which contains the coronavirus.”
The posts showed a photo of a flying object leaving contrails. An analysis by AFP Fact Check indicated the photo was a montage.
“I don’t know where the conspiracy theories surrounding HAARP come from,” said Hysell.
“I think people confuse the research purpose of HAARP, which is to study naturally occurring hazards in space, with the operations of the facility itself.”
 

Israeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian Sea on Feb. 10 — regional security source

Updated 18 February 2023
Reuters

  • British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack
JERUSALEM: At least one Israeli-owned vessel was attacked in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 10, a regional defense source said on Friday, in an assault that Iran is assumed to have carried out.
The source said drones were likely used and that there were no reports of casualties.
There was no immediate comment by Iran, which has rejected accusations it was behind similar incidents in the past few years.
The attack came during tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.
British maritime security company Ambrey Intelligence said unmanned aerial systems had attacked two tankers and one bulk carrier in the Arabian Sea and assessed that Tehran had mounted the attack. Two of the merchant vessels were Israeli-owned, it said, and one was Emirati.
Iran has blamed Israel for a Jan. 29 drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.
Several nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been many explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that Iran was expanding its advanced weapons proliferation beyond the region despite an embargo, including talks to sell drones and precision-guided munitions to 50 countries.

Turkiye's deadly quake renews alarm for Istanbul

Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

  • Guney said Istanbul had an ample supply of vacant properties just recently constructed and strong enough to withstand major jolts
ISTANBUL: The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed tens of thousands across Turkiye’s southeast has reignited fears of an even more catastrophic death toll if a long-feared one hits Istanbul.
Seismologists warn that a massive earthquake is likely to strike Turkiye’s biggest city — officially home to 16 million people but estimated to hold up to 20 million — by 2030.
The city lies on the northern edge of one of Turkiye’s main fault lines and is densely packed.
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter on the city’s eastern outskirts killed more than 17,000 people in 1999.
The number of Istanbulites has roughly doubled since then.
Independent urban scholar Murat Guney said carnage can be avoided if the government has the political will to relocate people from shoddy buildings filling the city’s shanty towns.
Guney said Istanbul had an ample supply of vacant properties just recently constructed and strong enough to withstand major jolts.

Procrastination could spell doom, he said.
“A major earthquake of up to 7.5 magnitude is expected in Istanbul. Such an earthquake may cause the death of hundreds of thousands of residents while estimates about the number of buildings that will totally collapse or be severely damaged range from 50,000 to 200,000,” said Guney.
“Those high-risk buildings, which are mostly squatter style and not resistant to earthquakes needed immediate transformation before they collapse even following a minor earthquake.
The Feb. 6 earthquake claimed the lives of more than 38,000 people in southeastern Turkiye and nearly 3,700 in neighboring Syria.
Officials say more than 55,000 buildings were either leveled or damaged beyond repair.
Its impact was felt across a part of Turkiye with approximately the same population as Istanbul.
Guney said Istanbul had around 1,166,000 residential buildings.
“Of these, 817,000 buildings (70 percent) were constructed before the 1999 earthquake, when there were no construction inspections regarding resistance to earthquakes,” he said.
But there was a sliver of good news: Guney said Istanbul had 150,000 earthquake-resistant properties built after 2008 that still stood empty.
“They either belong to the construction companies that are waiting for customers, or they are the second or third houses of the rich, who do not bother to rent those apartments,” Guney said.
“There is even no need for more construction in Istanbul,” he said.
“The number of empty buildings is sufficient to move in those who live in the high-risk buildings ... However, such a political decision has never been taken by the government.”
The 1999 quake prompted the government to impose a special levy that became known as the “earthquake tax.”
The money was meant to help make Turkish cities earthquake-proof.
“However, that tax money was not used properly and efficiently,” Guney said. “That special tax money was used to cover other government expenses.”
The Turkish government has issued no public breakdown of how that money has been spent.
“So far, the majority of the high-risk buildings were not covered by an urban transformation project,” Guney said.

'Armed robbery': Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned

Updated 18 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

  • Occupation had found ‘innovative ways’ to expand its repression of Palestinians
  • Israel devised policy of seizing funds from Jerusalem prisoners and ex-prisoners years ago
RAMALLAH: Israel’s right-wing government on Friday was accused of stepping up its unprecedented campaign against Palestinian prisoners and their families in occupied Jerusalem.
Qadura Faris, chief of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, described the persecution as a “renewed catastrophe,” highlighting the Israeli confiscation of tens of thousands of dollars under the pretext of prisoners receiving undue funding from the Palestinian Authority.
Faris warned that the occupation had found “innovative ways” to expand its repression of Palestinians.
His remarks came as Palestinian sources confirmed that Israeli security authorities seized money from several Jerusalem convicts and their families on Thursday over fears that funding prisoners could incentivize violence ahead of Ramadan.
The sources said that Israeli authorities seized $33,370 from the bank account of liberated prisoner Iman Al-Aawar and her son, Mohammed.
Authorities also claimed $31,700 from the account of a mother of a freed prisoner, in addition to closing their bank accounts. The family was informed of the closure via a WhatsApp message.
The Israeli security forces also raided dozens of homes of prisoners and released prisoners in East Jerusalem, seizing money and valuables, and confiscating family bank accounts.
Sources said that the Israeli security forces stormed the homes of three Jerusalem prisoners, seized money, private property and jewelery, and vandalized the properties.
The targeting of prisoners and their families came after the Feb. 10 decision by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, supported by both right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to seize money from 87 prisoners and released prisoners in East Jerusalem.
Israel devised the policy of seizing funds from Jerusalem prisoners and ex-prisoners several years ago. The strategy is being vigorously implemented after the arrival of Yoav Galant, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to the Israeli government in late December.
In January, the Israeli Ministerial Committee on National Security Affairs ordered the deduction of about $39 million of Palestinian Authority funds in order to allocate the money to Israeli victims of terrorism.
The Israeli Ministerial Committee also ordered the offsetting of welfare payments made by the Palestinian governments to prisoners in Israeli jails and the families of those killed by Israeli forces in 2022.
Galant, meanwhile, signed an order on Jan. 26 to seize $148,000 and a vehicle belonging to the families of released prisoners Karim and Maher Younis from the town of Ar’ara in the Northern Triangle, within Israel.
They had spent 40 years in Israeli prisons.
Israeli sources claimed that the money and the vehicle were obtained from stipends allotted to the prisoners by the Palestinian Authority.
Palestinian prisoners and their families are persecuted, harassed and routinely intimidated by Israeli authorities, who resent that the PA pays stipends to support families of the imprisoned, sources said.
The grant is similar to a social security payment, but Israel views it as an incitement for Palestinians to conduct attacks against Israel.
Ahmed Guneim, Fatah’s prominent leader in East Jerusalem, told Arab News that targeting prisoners’ money and property is a “catastrophic failure” of the Israeli government, which promised its people security.
Guneim added that extremist ministers were now resorting to “retaliatory measures” by “sending armed gangs to rob the homes of Jerusalemites, stealing their money, jewelry and property, and closing their bank accounts.”
He said: “This is an armed robbery. What is their evidence that the confiscated money, vehicles and jewelery belong to the prisoner personally?”
Guneim added that the repressive Israeli measures were a factor in rising tensions in East Jerusalem.
Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem told Arab News that Galant would target 300 Palestinian prisoners from East Jerusalem, up from the previous 87.
“The decision of the Israeli defense minister aims to combat Palestinian violence, because there is a belief among the Israeli security services that this money can be used to incite the Palestinians in East Jerusalem to launch an uprising to coincide with the beginning of Ramadan,” Ben Menachem told Arab News.
 

