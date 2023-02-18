Marcos says Chinese laser attack not enough to activate US defense pact

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday that the Philippines would not invoke a defense pact with the US after recent Chinese aggression in the South China Sea escalated tensions over the disputed waters.
Earlier this month, a Chinese vessel used a military-grade laser to block and a Philippine coast guard ship, temporarily blinding the staff on board.
The incident prompted Manila to summon Beijing’s envoy and openly accuse China of “aggressive activities” and destabilizing the region.
The US also condemned China’s activity as “dangerous” and, this week, the Pentagon said it was ready to invoke the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty in case of attacks on its ally. Under the pact, the US and the Philippines are committed to extending military support to each other if either is attacked by a third party.
But the Philippine president said the laser flareup was not enough for him to consider invoking the treaty.
“If we activated that, what we are doing is escalating, intensifying, the tensions in the area and I think that would be counterproductive,” Marcos told reporters at the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming in Baguio City.
“Despite the fact that it was a military-grade laser that was pointed at our coast guard, I do not think that that is sufficient (grounds) to trigger the Mutual Defense Treaty.”
Marcos added that the Philippines will continue to coordinate with its treaty partners — not only the US, but also the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — and “will not lose an inch” of its territory.
“I think that is the better recourse, rather than to go directly to the Mutual Defense Treaty, which again, I am very concerned would provoke, rather than cool, the tensions,” he said.
Marcos’ announcement comes amid escalating pressure in the Southeast Asia region, where both Washington and Beijing are seeking military influence.
The laser incident took place days after the Philippines granted the US expanded access to its military bases, providing American forces with a strategic footing as tensions grow not only over the disputed South China Sea, but also self-ruled Taiwan.
China claims the strategic and resource-rich South China Sea almost in its entirety, and its military activity in the disputed maritime territory has been increasing, encroaching on the Philippine part of the waters, the West Philippine Sea.