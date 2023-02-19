Swiatek sweeps past Pegula to win back-to-back Qatar titles

DOHA: World number one Iga Swiatek won her second successive Qatar Open title on Saturday, sweeping past Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final.
It was the Pole’s first title of 2023 and 12th of her career.
The reigning French and US Open champion, Swiatek dropped just five games all week on her way to the Doha title.
Swiatek completed victory over world number four Pegula in just 69 minutes to take her career head-to-head over the American to 5-2.
Doha remains a special place for Swiatek — last year her title triumph in the Qatari capital sparked a 37-match winning streak which culminated in her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.
“I’m really happy that I could kind of find more balance, comparing to how I felt at the beginning of the season,” Swiatek said, after her win.
“I think this tournament is going to give me a lot of confidence, but still, I want to take everything step by step. I’m just really happy that I could win this match today.”
Swiatek next makes the short journey to the UAE for the Dubai WTA tournament which gets underway on Sunday.
If nothing else, she’ll be hoping the playing conditions are easier than in Doha where high winds presented challenges all week.
“Yesterday it kind of hit me that even though it’s windy, I can use the wind properly,” said the 21-year-old.
“I kind of use my intuition to sometimes imagine that I should play shorter, or on the other hand, play with more topspin so the wind is going to kind of take this ball even further.
“So today I just kind of continued that, but I didn’t really want to overanalyze that, and I just kind of played how my intuition told me.”
LONDON: Liverpool won at 10-man Newcastle 2-0 and boosted their push for a top-four finish in the English Premier League on Saturday.
January signing Cody Gakpo scored for the second game in a row.
A rampant Liverpool were already two goals up by the time Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off in the 22nd minute for a straight red card after handling the ball outside the area. That made the rest of the game largely a matter of seeing things out for the visitors, who cut the gap to fourth- placed Newcastle to six points and have a game in hand to boot.
Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with an emphatic finish in the 10th minute after Trent Alexander-Arnold sent a ball over the top of the defense to the Uruguayan forward, who managed to control it with the help of his chest before firing past Pope.
Mohamed Salah then picked out Gakpo in the area with a delicate chip seven minutes later and the Netherlands international finished clinically to double the lead. Gakpo, who joined from PSV Eindhoven in January, netted his first Liverpool goal on Monday in the 2-0 win over Everton.
Matters only got worse for Newcastle when Pope rushed out to meet a kick up the field by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and attempted a diving header to prevent Salah from coming clear on goal.
Pope made a total mess of his attempt, though, and then grabbed the ball with his hand in what looked like an inadvertent reflex.
Going a man down seemed to galvanize Newcastle and Allan Saint-Maximin managed to force a good save from Alisson in the 31st. Liverpool missed chances to increase the lead in the second half.
The visitors passed their way through the Newcastle defense in the 75th to give Andy Robertson a chance but he opted to square the ball back toward Salah, whose pass was off target.
Salah tried to tee up Alexander- Arnold after a quick counter in the 80th, but that pass was deflected for a corner. The Egyptian went for goal himself a minute later but shot only tamely at substitute goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle had its best chance to get back in the game when Anthony Gordon led a counterat- tack and fed Callum Wilson, whose low shot was saved by Alisson.
Pope’s red card means he will be suspended for the League Cup final against Manchester United next weekend, while Joelinton also went off with an apparent hamstring problem.
A moment of silence was held before the game for former Newcastle forward Christian Atsu, who died in the earthquake in Turkiye at the age of 31.
Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk made his return after sitting out for nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Also on Saturday, Arsenal regained pole position in the Premier League title race on Saturday as the Gunners fought back for a thrilling 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, while Manchester City were held to a damaging 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Just three days after surren- dering first place with a 3-1 defeat against City, Arsenal bounced back in impressive style to move two points clear of the champions.
With just minutes left at Villa Park, Mikel Arteta’s side were in danger of slipping up again in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.
Arsenal twice trailed to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, only for Bukayo Saka and then Oleksandr Zinchenko to haul them level.
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches
Updated 18 February 2023
SALEH FAREED
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The women’s Al-Ahli team participated on Friday in various golf training sessions on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).
Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches who gave them training sessions on the rules and nature of golf competitions.
The team also observed the performance of the female golf players from around the world while they were participating in the second day of the ASLI tournament.
The visit concluded with a tour around the tournament facilities and a visit to the fans’ area, where a number of female players participated in some activities and events along with guests and visitors.
The participating guests expressed happiness at the opportunity provided by Golf Saudi.
“I was pleased to visit the Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with my teammates,” midfielder Bahia Talaat Eid said. “The experience was very nice at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club, (it’s) wonderful and well-equipped, we enjoyed watching golfers of different nationalities, and I advise everyone to come,” she added.
Her teammate, Malouk Hawsawi, the club’s striker, said: “It is wonderful to watch such tournaments, which reflect the amount of support and empowerment that we have as Saudi women in the sports sector.”
She continued: “Football is my main hobby, but I liked golf and it can be one of the other sports that I practice, obviously, it differs from football, but it's a fun sport and worth trying.”
Golf Saudi’s strategy focuses on empowering women and their participation in the game, through the Ladies First Club initiative, which was introduced to support women and girls wishing to being playing golf and learn the basics.
Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri soar to victory at Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023
Men’s gold awarded to Koech with winning time of 58:45
Obiri takes women’s elite race with time of 1:05:05
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
RAS AL-KHAIMAH: The Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon returned for its 16th edition this morning, with an electrifying race that saw world-class athletes Bernard Koech and Hellen Obiri cross the finish line as winners.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council member and ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, the event saw intense competition from 28 elite athletes vying for the top spot.
Following the race, the first, second and third place runners were recognized at an award ceremony. In addition to the elite field, the race recorded more than 5,500 amateur runners across four categories, including the half marathon — relay teams of two, five km and one-mile races.
Offering an attractive prize fund of more than $330,000, the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon saw runners tackle a flat and fast course, which took them on a scenic route across stunning Marjan Island set against the backdrop of the emirate’s shimmering coastline.
Storming ahead in the men’s category and through the finish line in first place was Kenya’s Bernard Koech, who set an impressive new personal best time of 58 minutes, 45 seconds. He was followed closely by fellow countrymen Daniel Mateiko in second, with a time of 58 minutes, 49 seconds. Richard Kimunyan, with a time of 59 minutes, 37 seconds, came in third.
Similarly, the women’s race saw intense competition from start to finish, with Hellen Obiri from Kenya being crowned the winner of the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 with an exceptional time of one hour, five minutes, five seconds. Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of one hour, five minutes, 51 seconds, while the half marathon’s third place went to Ftaw Zeray, who secured a time of one hour, six minutes, four seconds.
Speaking on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon was a display of remarkable athleticism and unwavering spirit.
“We are thrilled to see our community come to together for one of our most important events of the year and to welcome participants from home and abroad.
“Not only does RAK Half Marathon remain the world’s fastest half marathon but it genuinely positions our Nature Emirate as a premier sports destination.
“We thank all our sponsors for their instrumental contribution to making this event a huge success, and look forward to continuing our partnership as we organize an enhanced experience in future editions to come.”
Mona Nemmer recalls ‘overwhelming’ Champions League triumph as Liverpool look to kick-start second half of their season
Head of nutrition at Anfield reveals behind-the-scenes work that has contributed to success of Jurgen Klopp’s team over recent years
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby last Monday night may not have fixed all their recent problems overnight, but it certainly changed the complexion of their season ahead of an important few weeks that will include a double-header against Real Madrid, and before that an important Premier League match against Newcastle.
The Champions League has always been a special competition for the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp’s team has in recent years been responsible for one of the club’s six triumphs, and three of their 10 finals.
A pillar of the club’s backroom staff over the past seven years has been Mona Nemmer, who as the club’s head of nutrition would become part of the revolution that her compatriot Klopp set in motion when he joined in 2015.
Nemmer recalls the day all of the hard work behind the scenes finally came to fruition; the 2-0 win over Tottenham that clinched the 2019 Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
“I think there was a moment where no one really could digest and understand and take in what is really happening,” said Nemmer at the Liverpool FC Store in Dubai Mall on a recent trip to the UAE. “For me, it took me weeks and months to actually understand, and I’m not really sure if I’ve understood it by now. It was such an overwhelming situation, so unique, so historic. I’m just super grateful being part of it.”
Nemmer joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2016, and Klopp has often cited her as one of his best signings at Liverpool.
“So when I arrived we already had a good basic setup, and I was in this lucky position that I got the full trust and power to develop it,” she said. “Jurgen and the ownership said you have a white canvas here. So you were the expert, let’s see what we have to do, and over these seven years it has been an amazing journey so far.”
“We have established so many things, we have created a complete department and we have wonderful members of staff. We still have our girls, Caroline (Guest) and Carol (Farrell), they have been there for such a long, long time. They are part of our team, they are part of the heart of the catering team.
“And also our dining room is like a central point in the training ground, it’s a little bit like home, like the best part is starting out in the kitchen. And that’s how we try and live our philosophy there.”
Nemmer has released a book, “A Taste of the Liverpool Way: Recipe for Success,” and says that her role involves keeping up with constant advances in the nutrition and health fields.
“Over the last 10 years, there has been a massive development in nutrition, and it’s super important that we don’t stand still. So there’s too much movement everywhere, when we think about sciences moving on really quickly.
“There is so much more in technology,” she said. “What is moving on, where we can do more from the cooking side, but also more toward typical body composition measurements. And we are in such a lucky position to work for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, so I think (we are) just trying to always hit the benchmark and trying to be a tiny bit ahead. And the Premier League is such a competitive league as well, where we try to always be a tiny bit quicker.”
The season has been a challenging one for Liverpool on and off the pitch, with the World Cup for the first time taking place in the middle of the domestic English and European campaigns.
Nemmer says that while the Liverpool staff kept in touch with their players while they were in Qatar, they also trusted — and worked with — the national teams to ensure the best possible care for them.
“So the wonderful thing is we are really big family, also all over the world, not only in football, but around the nutritionists. We have a very collegial, very open exchange,” Nemmer said. “And it’s the same interests, where we are there for the players, we want to help the players and we have some secrets, but not in that context. So we want to share their match routines, we want to give comfort to the other institutions, what our players do. I think it’s very, very important to stick together because we all work for the same goal.”
Nemmer is keen to highlight that her pivotal role is still part of the team effort.
“It’s so interesting because football is a team sport,” she said. “And it’s the same behind the scenes, with team cooperation, exchange, communication with all the different departments, medical departments, sports science, kitman, player liaison. So everyone is contributing toward it.
“Teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s how we are playing.”
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
His body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP
HATAY, Turkiye: The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkiye, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.
There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.
His manager in Turkiye, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.
“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.
Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.
Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.