Kazakhstan’s Rybakina eliminates No. 1 Swiatek from Australian Open

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina eliminates No. 1 Swiatek from Australian Open
Iga Swiatek reacts during her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne on Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo)
Updated 50 sec ago
AP

  • Wimbledon champion Rybakina was born in Moscow but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018
  • Swiatek is a three-time major champion, including titles at the French Open and US Open last season
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time.
The 22nd-seeded Rybakina used her big serving to unsettle Swiatek and got the better of their baseline exchanges to win 6-4, 6-4 in about 1 1/2 hours.
Swiatek is a three-time major champion, including titles at the French Open and US Open last season.
Rybakina’s ranking does not properly reflect her ability or results because her championship at the All England Club last July did not come with any ranking points. The WTA and ATP tours withheld all points at Wimbledon in 2022 after the All England Club barred players from Russia and Belarus from participating because of the invasion of Ukraine.
Rybakina was born in Moscow but has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career.
Despite her status as a major champion, Rybakina has been out of the spotlight: Her first-round match at Melbourne Park was placed on tiny Court 13 last Monday; her match against two-time Slam champ Garbiñe Muguruza at least year’s US Open was on Court 4.
But her game is worthy of much more attention, as she displayed in knocking out Swiatek at Rod Laver Arena.
Rybakina hit six aces and compiled a 24-15 edge in winners against the 21-year-old from Poland, who was a semifinalist a year ago in Australia. That followed Rybakina’s victory over 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins in the third round.
Until Sunday, Swiatek had looked fairly dominant, winning every set she contested and dropping a total of just 15 games through three matches.
 

Topics: Elena Rybakina Iga Swiatek 2023 Australian Open

Personal record no consolation for Eddie Howe as Newcastle drop points at Palace

Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe (R) hugs Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (L) after the match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe (R) hugs Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (L) after the match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Personal record no consolation for Eddie Howe as Newcastle drop points at Palace

Newcastle's head coach Eddie Howe (R) hugs Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (L) after the match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
  • Eddie Howe became the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Eddie Howe became the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League - but it comes as no consolation as Newcastle United let two top flight points slip through their fingers against Crystal Palace.

As has been the case so often against the Eagles, United came up short in the final third, failing to take advantage of their utter dominance from start to finish at Selhurst Park.

The result, although flavoured with disappointment, does take Howe's men back to third in the table, leapfrogging Manchester United who take on Premier League runaway leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Howe now stands alone as the only homegrown manager to put together such a lengthy unbeaten run in the top flight, but his side have lost ground in their bid to cement a Champions League spot as their own.

Despite injury fears, Newcastle were able to name an unchanged team from the side that battled to a late, late 1-0 win over a resilient Fulham at St James' Park six days earlier.

Fears Bruno Guimaraes would miss the encounter with an ankle problem were unfounded as the popular Brazilian lined up in the United midfield engine-room.

Last week's goal hero Alexander Isak, as well as Allan Saint-Maximin started on the bench again at Selhurst Park.

And Bruno & Co started where they left off against the Cottagers as Joe Willock found space down the left having been set away by the Brazilian, only for his cross to be turned wide by in-form Miguel Almiron at the back post. It was an opportunity that has so often this season hit the back of the net for the Magpies' top scorer.

Dan Burn was next to pepper the Palace goal with a powerful half volley that stung the palms of Vicente Guaita after some silky build up play by Sean Longstaff and Kieran Trippier.

United were lining them up as the first 45 wore on and Joelinton could and should have done better when found by the marauding Fabian Schar. His shot, though, was weak and comfortable for Guaita.

United then had a penalty call turned down when a goal-bound Joelinton strike was deflected off a Palace arm and then on to Guaita, but referee Craig Pawson refused to be swayed.

Palace's only chance of the half came right as the 45 closed with Chris Richards nodding a corner wide from the penalty spot. It would have been a goal the Eagles scarcely deserved.

After the break the one-way traffic continued as Trippier's well-worked corner routine ended up on the head of Wilson, but the No.9 could not break the stalemate with a guided header.

The Magpies kept knocking on the Palace door, but couldn't quite find that finishing touch. Sven Botman, a colossus at the back in United's push up the table, headed another Trippier corner wide.

Totally against the run of play this one almost slipped away from United. Over complicating things in their own third, the ball was lost and, and Palace pounced on it as substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta smashed one goalwards, only for Nick Pope, a relative spectator to that point, produce one of the saves of the season to keep things level.

Having thrown on their big guns from reserve, United went for the jugular and it was a player called from the bench who almost won it - Isak rose highest in a crowded area but his header was straight at Guaita. An inch or two either side and it was another late goal and three points claimed. Fellow sub Saint-Maximin also saw a shot deflected wide late on.

It very much feels like two points dropped for United and Howe, however with battles on another valuable front ahead - they play Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday - coming through unscathed with a point was the bare minimum.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Crystal Palace Premier league

Andy Murray’s exhausting Australian Open ends with loss

Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

  • Novak Djokovic will face Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals as he closes on a 10th Melbourne Park crown and a record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam title
AFP

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic’s hamstring just about held up as the hot favorite battled into the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, but Andy Murray’s heroic run is over.

Hard-hitting Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, burnished her title credentials as she barreled through, along with several other women’s seeds.

An ailing Djokovic had heavy strapping and needed treatment twice on his troublesome left hamstring before defeating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Serb will face home hope Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals as he closes on a 10th Melbourne Park crown and a record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam title.

“Obviously, I didn’t know how I’m going to feel physically, it was going up and down,” said Djokovic.

“It was an incredible battle, three sets over three hours. Let’s rest up and prepare for the next one.”

Djokovic’s fellow 35-year-old Murray will not join him in the next round, however, as the Briton’s 4:05 a.m. finish eventually caught up with him.

Former No. 1 Murray was clearly feeling the effects of his epic five-setter in round two, which started on Thursday but ended in the early hours of Friday.

The 24th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut won 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 6-4 and faces unseeded Tommy Paul of the US.

“I gave everything that I had the last three matches — I’m very proud of that,” said Murray.

“But I’m also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run, have a deep run.”

Also in the men’s draw, fifth seed Andrey Rublev surged into a clash with Holger Rune — then thanked his beaten opponent Dan Evans for giving him a banana mid-match.

The Russian crushed the Briton 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to make the fourth round for a third time.

He will face Danish teenager Rune for a place in the quarter-finals after the ninth seed survived a nasty fall to sweep past unseeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

His friend and 25th seed Evans threw a banana to Rublev at a changeover when he ran out.

“I didn’t ask him, I asked the ball boy, but Danny asked for bananas earlier and he had two so he just said ‘take it’, and I caught it,” said Rublev.

In two all-American matches, Jeffrey Wolf strolled past Michael Mmoh in three sets while Paul made equally light work of Jenson Brooksby.

Sabalenka is building a head of steam in her pursuit of a first Grand Slam title.

The Belarusian fifth seed blew away 26th-seeded Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Thirtieth seed Karolina Pliskova and 23rd seed Zhang Shuai also went through in straight sets on day six at Melbourne Park, and will clash in the fourth round.

Sabalenka is trying not to get carried away.

The Minsk-born 24-year-old teased the Margaret Court Arena crowd for supporting Belgium’s Mertens over her, but said she was enjoying the ride into the second week.

“About the favourite, that I am on that favourite list ... I mean, it’s really good that I’m there,” said the Belarusian, who is yet to drop a set.

“But I better focus on myself, on my game, make sure that my dream will happen.”

Bencic has also not dropped a set in Melbourne. The Swiss 12th seed eased past unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5.

Also into the fourth round is the 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, who beat her fellow Czech Marketa Vondrousova in three sets. She faces Donna Vekic of Croatia.

“It feels pretty surreal,” the teenager told reporters.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I’m just so happy and excited to be able to say: ‘Hi second week!’”

French fourth seed Caroline Garcia fought back after a disastrous first set to beat world number 158 Laura Siegemund 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Topics: Andy Murray 2023 Australian Open Roberto Bautista Agut

AmCham Saudi Arabia hosts ladies and juniors golf tournament

Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

  • A golf clinic was also held for beginners willing to learn the basics to keep the game growing
Arab News

RIYADH: The American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia's Sports Committee in coordination with American Express organized a first-of-its-kind Ladies & Juniors Golf Tournament at the Safaa Golf Club in King Abdullah University of Science and Technology on Friday.

The tournament aimed to promote not only the growth of ladies and junior golf activities, but also encourage people with disabilities to have an equal chance of competing.

A golf clinic was also held for beginners willing to learn the basics to keep the game growing.

The Safaa Golf Club staged a 9-hole tournament and concluded a par-3 fun event allowing beginners, children, and their parents to join the fun.

Forrest Young, president of the AmCham Jeddah Chapter said: “This tournament provided the perfect venue to promote awareness and drive interest in the sport of golf to a wider audience. This is another step forward to integrate golf into the Saudi culture in alignment with Saudi golf strategic objectives.”

He continued: “We look forward to continued success in supporting the further development of a Golf Ecosystem.”

Maxwell Andrews, operations lead at KAUST and a chairman at AmCham Saudi Arabia said: “We believe the sport of golf can bring value to the bilateral business between American and Saudi companies.”

“It's exciting for us to be hosting the AmCham Saudi Arabia AMEX Ladies and Juniors Golf Tournament at KAUST to promote the game and supplement Vision 2030's goal towards a better quality of life,” he added.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to project and manage the golf program. This kind of event shows how far the country has progressed sports-wise throughout the years.

Shohreh Shadmand, Golf Program Director at AmCham Saudi Arabia Sports Committee said: “This is just the first of the three golf events that we are delighted to have launched for the year as we truly believe in the huge potential the sport of golf can carry in the region.”

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Women's Sport

Abu Dhabi Championship: Lowry, Molinari and Lee share lead

Updated 21 January 2023
AP

AP

ABU DHABI: Shane Lowry moved into position to win the Abu Dhabi Championship for a second time but the Irishman has plenty of company on a stacked leaderboard.

That includes, out of nowhere, his compatriot and fellow major winner Padraig Harrington.

Lowry, the 2019 champion, shot 6-under 66 to tie for the third-round lead on Saturday with Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee at 13-under overall.

There were 12 players within three shots of the joint leaders and among them is the 51-year-old Harrington, who shot 64.

Lowry, who began the day three shots off the lead, eagled the par-4 sixth when he holed out from the fairway. He added five birdies and one bogey.

“First tournament of the year, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” the 35-year-old Irishman said. 

“My thing would be I try and give myself as many chances to win as I can and at some stage hopefully it happens. Tomorrow I’ve got a chance to go out there and do something special, so hopefully I can bring the game that I brought the last few days and roll a few putts in as well and you never know.”

Australian Lee made seven birdies and one bogey in his 66, with the highlight coming at the short fourth as he almost made a hole-in-one.

Molinari, co-leader at the halfway point, had birdies at the second and third but bogeyed the fifth before staging a strong back nine that saw the Italian pick up shots at the 10th and 18th to shoot 69.

“Definitely it’s going to be sort of a shootout tomorrow,” Molinari said. 

“There’s loads of guys with a chance.”

Grant Forrest of Scotland, Victor Perez of France and Sebastian Söderberg of Sweden are one shot off the lead.

Harrington, a three-time major champion, is in the four-strong group another stroke back.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Championship Francesco Molinari Shane Lowry

Drone causes brief delay at Southampton’s EPL game

Updated 21 January 2023
AP

  • Referee Michael Salisbury instructed all players to leave the field minutes before the scheduled halftime break
AP

SOUTHAMPTON, England: The English Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was briefly halted after a drone was spotted flying around St. Mary’s Stadium late in the first half on Saturday.
Referee Michael Salisbury instructed all players to leave the field minutes before the scheduled halftime break, and match officials waited near the tunnel.
A short time later, the drone was gone and play resumed.
A similar incident occurred one year ago in London when play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a league match between Brentford and Wolverhampton because a drone was hovering above the field.

Topics: Premier league Southampton Aston Villa drone

