Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus

Prince Sultan University, the first nonprofit private university in the Kingdom, has announced its partnership with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to provide students across its six colleges with new pathways to job-relevant, multidisciplinary learning, and unlimited access to high-quality content.
By fully integrating Coursera for Campus into its curriculum, PSU students will have access to a wide range of online courses from across the Coursera catalogue, equipping them with the necessary skills for the digital economy and creating opportunities for career paths in the high-demand entrepreneurial and technology sectors.
Furthermore, students will benefit from a world-class online, mobile and hands-on learning experience while earning job-relevant credentials for courses they complete. The Coursera catalogue currently includes more than 5,400 courses, 3,400 guided projects, 675 specializations and 125 certificates, taught by over 275 university and industry partners.
This partnership between Coursera and PSU supports Saudi Arabia’s ambitious long-term Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program, which aims to increase equal access to education, build a lifelong learning journey, and align educational outputs with labor market needs to boost the Kingdom’s competitiveness globally.
Dr. Ahmed S. Yamani, president of PSU, said: “At Prince Sultan University, we are developing new ways to support digital transformation in the Kingdom by increasing learning resources for students, staff, and our broader community to become digital citizens. We believe this partnership with Coursera will be a unique opportunity that affords curriculum integration, course authorship, and professional development resources to our faculty, staff and students, in addition to strengthening our students’ digital literacy skills. Our partnership with Coursera also aids in PSU’s pursuit to achieve the digital transformation goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Kais Zribi, Coursera’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa, said: “With Coursera for Campus, we are bridging the gap between education and employment. Our courses seamlessly integrate into the existing academic curricula and equip students with in-demand skills required for the modern workforce, while also allowing academic institutions to keep pace with the ever-changing job market. Our partnership with Prince Sultan University is aimed at narrowing skill gaps and developing a competitive talent pool to enhance student employability and position them for success in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing and rapidly transforming economy.”
Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus
https://arab.news/wzxhf
Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus
- Coursera currently supports the skills development of more than 795,000 learners in the Kingdom, and more than 6.7 million learners across the MENA
Prince Sultan University, the first nonprofit private university in the Kingdom, has announced its partnership with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to provide students across its six colleges with new pathways to job-relevant, multidisciplinary learning, and unlimited access to high-quality content.