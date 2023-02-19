You are here

  • Home
  • Oman Air to introduce freighter aircraft

Oman Air to introduce freighter aircraft

Oman Air to introduce freighter aircraft
In spite of a challenging environment, Oman Air Cargo continues to deliver numbers ahead of its budget, says Airline CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi. (Twitter: @omanair)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5u43m

Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Oman Air to introduce freighter aircraft

Oman Air to introduce freighter aircraft
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Oman Air has announced the introduction of its first freighter by the end of 2023, while celebrating outstanding 2022 results at its annual cargo workshop, under the theme “Journey to Success.”

The two-day event, which was held at Hormuz Grand, Muscat, brought together employees and stakeholders from across the company’s global network, to celebrate its accomplishments in the past year and discuss future strategies. Attendees engaged in a series of presentations and discussions led by senior executives, as well as visited the state-of-the-art cargo terminal at Muscat International Airport. An awards ceremony was also held for the top performers of 2022.
During his keynote speech, Oman Air Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz Al-Raisi said: “In spite of a challenging environment, Oman Air Cargo continues to deliver numbers ahead of its budget. In 2021, our revenues were 86 percent above target. In 2022, we achieved another 44 percent increase, exceeding our budget revenue by 37 percent, as well as a 36 percent increase in the amount of cargo transported compared to the previous year.

This underscores the success of our many policies to ensure we remain ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry and meet the growing demand for air cargo.” 
 

 

Topics: Oman Air

Roshn promotes quality of life with Riyadh marathon sponsorship

Roshn promotes quality of life with Riyadh marathon sponsorship
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Roshn promotes quality of life with Riyadh marathon sponsorship

Roshn promotes quality of life with Riyadh marathon sponsorship
  • 15,000 contestants and more participated in the second edition of Riyadh International Marathon
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Roshn Group, one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund, was the official sponsor of the second edition of Riyadh International Marathon, in which more than 15,000 athletes participated. The group lauded the success of the marathon, which was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, with the support of the Ministry of Sports, the Quality of Life Program, and the Saudi Athletics Federation.
“We are proud to sponsor Riyadh International Marathon because we are committed to improving the quality of life and public health of people in our projects by providing green spaces, sports tracks for walking, jogging and cycling, as well as playgrounds and gyms,” said Ghada Al-Rumayyan, chief marketing and communications officer at Roshn Group. 
“As sports and physical health are among the most important concerns of Roshn’s communities, we strive to promote one of Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of increasing physical activity in the Kingdom by 40 percent before 2030. Furthermore, this sponsorship is part of YUHYEEK, our social responsibility initiative program.” 
Shaima bint Saleh Al-Husseini, executive director of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, expressed gratitude to Roshn Group for its support and contribution to the success of the sporting event, which she said aims to meet the aspirations of Saudi society to participate in all-age sports programs. “We aim to bring about change and growth by organizing these high-quality sporting events and to convert Saudi society into a healthy one that values physical activity in accordance with the efforts of the Quality of Life Program and the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030,” Al-Husseini said.
“We will work with our partners to achieve even greater success in the future in order to better serve our country and society,” she added.
In order to enhance the fitness level of runners and spectators over the course of two days, Roshn participated in the Marathon Village by erecting a pavilion specifically for that purpose. More than 150 Roshn staff members and their families took part in various races as well. Along with activating its booth in Riyadh City Boulevard to support the competition over the past few days, Roshn also partnered with Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz City for Humanitarian Services to register more than 10 participants with special needs for the 4-km race as part of expanding its interest in targeted community events. 
Roshn’s sponsorship of Riyadh International Marathon comes in the framework of its collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation. 
In the course of its support for Saudi Vision 2030’s efforts to build a vibrant and effective society, the group aims to develop the real estate sector, humanize cities, and deliver a human-centered real estate experience through its projects in different parts of the Kingdom.
 

Topics: ROSHN Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Riyadh International Marathon

Related

Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 15
Sport
Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 15
Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 14. Supplied
Saudi Sport
Team of the week for Roshn Saudi League round 14

stc Bahrain awarded for CSR efforts

stc Bahrain awarded for CSR efforts
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

stc Bahrain awarded for CSR efforts

stc Bahrain awarded for CSR efforts
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: stc Bahrain has been awarded as the “Most Socially Responsible” at the 10th annual International Finance Awards held in Dubai. The award was given to stc Bahrain due to its impactful role in the local community through initiatives that drive innovation, connectivity and empowers locals in Bahrain. 
stc Bahrain has been at the forefront of building the future for the next generation by empowering the youth with education and development opportunities, spreading environmental awareness, and empowering locals with the tools and resources they need to contribute to Bahrain’s thriving economy as part of the Economic Vision 2030. 
stc Bahrain CEO Nezar Banabeela said: “We are honored to accept this award in acknowledgement of our contribution to the community through impactful initiatives in Bahrain. As key digital enablers, we aim to become a source of inspiration for the community through our initiatives that are a contribution to the digital transformation and community development in the kingdom of Bahrain.”
As part of its CSR program, stc Bahrain recently launched Jeel ICT, which will train citizens to develop the skillset of Bahraini youth in technical areas.

Northern Ireland to exhibit at Gulfood 2023

Northern Ireland to exhibit at Gulfood 2023
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Northern Ireland to exhibit at Gulfood 2023

Northern Ireland to exhibit at Gulfood 2023
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Northern Ireland exported more than 22 million pounds ($26.2 million) of food and drink to the GCC in 2022, a 16 percent year-on-year increase from 2021. The figures demonstrate how Northern Ireland’s global reputation for premium produce, coupled with best-in-class food traceability and food security, makes the country’s produce a firm favorite among consumers and restaurateurs across the region.
The release of the figures comes as Northern Ireland prepares to exhibit at Gulfood 2023, the largest annual food and beverage sourcing event. The country’s 16th consecutive participation at the trade show will see a range of its food and drink companies take part in the exhibition, which runs from Feb. 20-24 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Businesses ranging from seafood, cereal, dairy and private-label bakery products through to food tech solutions, will showcase the world-class food and drink offering from Northern Ireland. The region’s progressive agri-food sector and enterprising producers have been key to its successful export growth to the GCC and over 70 countries worldwide, with an industry worth 5.4 billion pounds.
According to the latest statistics, the total export of goods from Northern Ireland to the GCC countries is 137 million pounds, of which 16 percent of these exports are from the food and drink sector; the beverage category makes up the largest proportion of exports at 4.6 million pounds, followed by cereal products with 2.9 million pounds, and dairy products with 2 million pounds.
Scott Hanna, senior business development manager at Invest Northern Ireland — UAE, Oman and Bahrain, said: “The GCC offers huge potential for world-famous Northern Ireland food and drink. With some of the world’s top dining experiences present in the region, it remains a core market for dairy, seafood, beverages and raw ingredients targeting both the high-end retail and food service sectors.”
He added: “The UAE has established itself as a global destination for fine dining, and we are seeing particular success for our food and drink companies with regional consumers seeking out more of our best-loved premium Northern Ireland brands. All of this is supported by the export figures, which show that the GCC in general and the UAE specifically have become key markets for Northern Ireland companies.”
Invest NI, the regional economic development body of Northern Ireland, is committed to working collaboratively with key partners in the food and drink industry to help Northern Ireland companies trade more effectively in the region. By doing so, the entity supports businesses to increase turnover, fuel greater prosperity, and realize their ambitious growth plans.
Invest NI’s stand will be located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Stand S1-B34 at Gulfood 2023.
 

Virtuzone launches region’s first business plan builder 

Virtuzone launches region’s first business plan builder 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Virtuzone launches region’s first business plan builder 

Virtuzone launches region’s first business plan builder 
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Emirati company formation specialists and award-winning corporate services provider Virtuzone has launched SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone, an automated business plan builder powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT to allow users to generate a complete business plan in less than 10 minutes.
The AI-assisted business plan builder generates business plans that comply with requirements set by free zone authorities and banks in the UAE for setting up a business or opening a bank account.
As of now, SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone is the only AI-driven business plan builder in the world. It is programmed to make it easier for entrepreneurs, especially those who do not speak English as their first language, to create professionally designed, grammatically correct and detailed business plans that satisfy the documentation requirements for setting up a business or opening a bank account in the UAE.
“The idea for SWYFT Plan by Virtuzone originated from our commitment to responding to the unique needs of our clients and entrepreneurs who want to do business in the country,” said Geoff Rapp, co-founder of Virtuzone. 
 

Topics: Virtuzone SWYFT Plan

Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus

Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus

Prince Sultan University partners with Coursera to deliver job-relevant, in-demand skills on campus
  • Coursera currently supports the skills development of more than 795,000 learners in the Kingdom, and more than 6.7 million learners across the MENA
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Prince Sultan University, the first nonprofit private university in the Kingdom, has announced its partnership with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to provide students across its six colleges with new pathways to job-relevant, multidisciplinary learning, and unlimited access to high-quality content. 
By fully integrating Coursera for Campus into its curriculum, PSU students will have access to a wide range of online courses from across the Coursera catalogue, equipping them with the necessary skills for the digital economy and creating opportunities for career paths in the high-demand entrepreneurial and technology sectors.
Furthermore, students will benefit from a world-class online, mobile and hands-on learning experience while earning job-relevant credentials for courses they complete. The Coursera catalogue currently includes more than 5,400 courses, 3,400 guided projects, 675 specializations and 125 certificates, taught by over 275 university and industry partners. 
This partnership between Coursera and PSU supports Saudi Arabia’s ambitious long-term Vision 2030 and the Human Capability Development Program, which aims to increase equal access to education, build a lifelong learning journey, and align educational outputs with labor market needs to boost the Kingdom’s competitiveness globally.
Dr. Ahmed S. Yamani, president of PSU, said: “At Prince Sultan University, we are developing new ways to support digital transformation in the Kingdom by increasing learning resources for students, staff, and our broader community to become digital citizens. We believe this partnership with Coursera will be a unique opportunity that affords curriculum integration, course authorship, and professional development resources to our faculty, staff and students, in addition to strengthening our students’ digital literacy skills. Our partnership with Coursera also aids in PSU’s pursuit to achieve the digital transformation goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” 
Kais Zribi, Coursera’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa, said: “With Coursera for Campus, we are bridging the gap between education and employment. Our courses seamlessly integrate into the existing academic curricula and equip students with in-demand skills required for the modern workforce, while also allowing academic institutions to keep pace with the ever-changing job market. Our partnership with Prince Sultan University is aimed at narrowing skill gaps and developing a competitive talent pool to enhance student employability and position them for success in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing and rapidly transforming economy.”
 

Topics: Prince Sultan University Coursera

Latest updates

Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi against aiding Russia in Ukraine
Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds
Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds
Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle to boost top-4 hopes
Nigerian cash crisis brings pain: ‘Everything is just tough’
Nigerian cash crisis brings pain: ‘Everything is just tough’
Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle
Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.