Saudi forum to outline new vision for media

RIYADH: The Saudi Media Forum will kick off on Feb. 20 in Riyadh, with industry professionals looking to explore a range of challenges facing the sector regionally.
Badr Alenezi, a Saudi writer, said: “It is important to rearrange media work in the Arab region, especially the Arab Gulf region, in light of the many challenges facing the region, including political and economic development.
“We must develop a single media approach with multiple tools and a flexible strategy that contributes to highlighting our national gains, helps achieve the supreme interest of our countries, and shows the true image of society, especially after the impact left by the Western media on Arab countries in the past decade.”
The forum will bring together the views of media specialists in different countries, and also clarify the role of Saudi Arabia regionally and globally, Alenezi said.
Ahmed Addayhani, a correspondent at Montecarlo Al-Doualiya in Saudi Arabia, said that “media is one of the sectors most affected by the communications revolution. The sector has lost many of its previous forms, and many employees have lost hundreds of jobs that were prevalent in an era before this wave of technical development.”
Mofarh Al-Jabari, a media and communications lecturer at King Abdulaziz University, said: “Media is one of the most important influences in decision-making and directing public opinion at the level of countries and peoples as well. Saudi media is witnessing rapid digital development within the Saudi Vision 2030, which has made the Kingdom a pioneer in the field of modern technologies.
“Arab media, in general, is in dire need to strengthen its influential role, especially in light of the dominance of social media and openness to foreign media. Media institutions are required to produce distinctive content that is able to attract the audiences and restore confidence in what Arab media platforms offer.”
Specialists agreed that there is a critical need to deal positively with the opportunities of artificial intelligence and its applications in the media industry in an effort to keep pace with rapid changes in the media market.
The two-day forum will include discussions on the development and future of the sector in its various forms, including visual, audio, print and digital. It will also review the media’s social, political and economic role globally.
Honors will be awarded to those who contributed to the media in categories including print and electronic journalism, visual and audio production, and research.