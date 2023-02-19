Saudi forum to outline new vision for media

You are here

Badr Alenezi, Saudi writer (L) and Mofarh Al-Jabari, media and communications lecturer at King ‎Abdulaziz University. (Supplied)
Hebshi Alshammari

  • The forum will bring together the views of media specialists in different countries, and also clarify the role of Saudi Arabia regionally and globally‎, Alenezi said
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Media Forum will kick off on Feb. 20 in Riyadh, with industry professionals looking to explore a range of challenges facing the sector regionally.

Badr Alenezi, a Saudi writer, said: ‎“‎It is important to rearrange media work in the Arab region, especially the Arab Gulf region, in light of the many challenges facing the region, including political and economic development‎.

“We must develop a single media approach‎ with multiple tools and a flexible strategy that contributes to highlighting our national gains, helps achieve the supreme interest of our countries, and shows the true image of society, especially after the impact left by the Western media on Arab countries in the past decade‎.”

The forum will bring together the views of media specialists in different countries, and also clarify the role of Saudi Arabia regionally and globally‎, Alenezi said.

Ahmed Addayhani, a correspondent at Montecarlo Al-Doualiya in Saudi Arabia, said that ‎“‎media is one of the sectors most affected by the communications revolution. The sector has lost many of its previous forms, and many employees have lost hundreds of jobs that were prevalent in an era before this wave of technical development‎.”

Mofarh Al-Jabari, a media and communications lecturer at King ‎Abdulaziz University, said: ‎“‎Media is one of the most important influences in decision-making and directing public opinion at the level of countries and peoples as well. Saudi media is witnessing rapid digital development within the Saudi Vision 2030, which has made the Kingdom a pioneer in the field of modern technologies.

“Arab media, in general, is in dire need to strengthen its influential role, especially in light of the dominance of social media and openness to foreign media. Media institutions are required to produce distinctive content that is able to attract the audiences and restore confidence in what Arab media platforms offer.”

Specialists agreed that there is a critical need to deal positively with the opportunities of artificial intelligence and its applications in the media industry in an effort to keep pace with rapid changes in the media market.

The two-day forum will include discussions on the development and future of the sector in its various forms, including visual, audio, print and digital. It will also review the media’s social, political and economic role globally.

Honors will be awarded to those who contributed to the media in categories including print and electronic journalism, visual and audio production, and research.

 

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats
Updated 18 February 2023

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats

Iran International halts London broadcasts on police advice amid threats
  • Persian-language station moves operations to US a week after man, 30, arrested on terror charge
  • Police say foreign threats are now so severe they can no longer mitigate danger to staff and the general public
Updated 18 February 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A London-based Persian-language television channel has been forced to close its offices on police advice in response to potential threats from Iran against a number of UK-based individuals.

“After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington D.C.,” where it will continue to operate uninterrupted, the station said in a statement.

The move comes a week after police arrested and charged Austrian national Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, 30, for allegedly “collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” police said. 

“Threats had grown to the point that it was felt it was no longer possible to protect the channel’s staff, other employees at Chiswick Business Park and the general public,” the company added.

Iran International, which was launched in May 2017 and provides extensive coverage of anti-regime demonstrations, is headquartered in a complex in west London formed of 12 buildings that host several foreign and global companies, employing thousands of staff from all over the world.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, head of the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism unit, said: “In light of the ongoing investigation that follows the arrest of a man last weekend in that area, and despite extraordinary security measures, we still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company.”

In November, police installed barriers and security checks, and placed armed officers around the channel’s building, and Jukes confirmed that despite the relocation, “protective security measures” will remain in place to “reassure” the local community.

“I cannot believe it has come to this. A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move,” said Mahmood Enayat, general manager of Iran International TV.

“Let’s be clear this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large. Even more, this is an assault on the values of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear,” he added in a statement.

Adam Baillie, lead media liaison at Volant Media, which owns Iran International TV, confirmed to Arab News that there has been no interruption to the station’s broadcasts and that it is now transmitting through its studios in the US.

He said that Afghanistan International, also owned by Volant Media, is continuing to work inside the studios in Chiswick, but Iran International employees are now working remotely.

“It’s basically (like) another COVID lockdown, which is working from home, because it’s just easier and safer at the moment, as far as the police are concerned, for us to do that.

“Remember that it’s a big business park, we just occupy one part of a building and there are something like 10,000 people, so the police have to be mindful of the safety of the area, not just us,” Baillie added.

He said that aside from the rise in threat level, all staff are safe, and although the situation is “very worrying, in a way nothing has changed and people just carry on working.”

Baillie also said that the shift is temporary, and there are no plans to move out, shut down or make staff redundant.

Since its inception, staff at Iran International TV claim they have faced a campaign of threats, and that pressure has been applied on their families in Iran.

Jukes said police and MI5 have foiled 15 plots since the start of 2022 to either kidnap or kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.

“This news may also be of concern to members of the wider Iranian diaspora in the UK,” he said. “If anyone has concerns over their own safety or the safety of somebody else, then they should contact their local police force.”

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
  • BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year”
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

LONDON: Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a long-time Kremlin critic, on Friday said he had been “banned” from attending the upcoming British Academy Film Awards in London, where a documentary about dissident Alexei Navalny is nominated.
Grozev, who is credited with having helped reveal the plot to kill Navalny, appears in the documentary.
But on Friday he tweeted that he had been “surprised to discover that my whole family and I have all been banned by British police from attending this weekend’s BAFTA awards.”
Police had deemed them a “public security risk,” he added.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said the force could not comment on individual cases, but that “the fact that some journalists face the hostile intentions of foreign states whilst in the UK is a reality that we are absolutely concerned with.”
It could not ban individuals from attending private events, but had advised organizers of the showpiece British film awards, the Met added.
“We recognize that our advice can mean organizers have difficult choices to make when deciding how best to mitigate any risks to the security of their event, and we are grateful for the ongoing engagement of BAFTA.”
BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year.”
Grozev, who is the lead Russia investigator for the award-winning investigative website Bellingcat, tweeted that “moments like this show the growing dangers to independent journalists around the world.
“These dangers don’t stem just from murderous dictators, but also from having journalists’ voices hushed — instead of amplified — by the civilized world they are trying to serve,” he added.
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been held for the past two years at a maximum-security prison outside Moscow after an embezzlement conviction.
Before that, however, he was poisoned with the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok on a trip to Siberia in 2020 and has accused Putin of being behind the attack.

 

Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report

Tal Hanan. (video grab)
Tal Hanan. (video grab)
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report

Tal Hanan. (video grab)
  • Undercover journalists posed as potential clients to gather information on the firm’s methods and capabilities
  • Notorious British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — since shut down — was allegedly used to develop software steering voters toward Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said Israel’s tech sector was “a threat to the world, not just Palestinians” Friday, after a report accused an Israeli firm of manipulating public opinion.
The Wednesday report by an international consortium of journalists led by French non-profit Forbidden Stories said a private Israeli firm sought to influence more than 30 elections around the world through hacking, sabotage and spreading disinformation.
“Israeli repression tech is a threat to the world, not just Palestinians,” said a statement from the BDS movement, which calls for a boycott of Israel over what it describes as the “oppression” of Palestinians.
BDS “reiterates the call to impose an immediate military embargo” on Israel, the statement said, calling for “cutting US military funding and banning trade in Israeli arms and spyware.”
The firm, dubbed “Team Jorge” by the team of investigating journalists, was led by former Israeli special forces operative Tal Hanan, who has denied “any wrongdoing.”
Undercover journalists posed as potential clients to gather information on the firm’s methods and capabilities.
Other similar companies have been named in media reports or sanctioned by Western governments in recent years over their role in trying to influence elections and public opinion.
Notorious British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — since shut down — was allegedly used to develop software steering voters toward Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.
Following the latest revelations, Israel might also face increased pressure to rein in its cutting-edge cyberware and technology sector which was spotlighted in another media investigation led by Forbidden Stories in 2021.
It highlighted how the powerful Israeli-made Pegasus spyware had been sold by the cyber intelligence company NSO Group Technologies to governments and used against at least 50,000 people around the world.
Some of the alleged targets included human rights defenders and religious leaders, as well as politicians such as French President Emmanuel Macron.
Forbidden Stories is a collaborative platform set up in 2017 at the initiative of French documentary maker Laurent Richard, with the support of Reporters Without Borders, and brings together more than 30 different media outlets from around the world.
 

 

ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts

Photo/Supplied
  • It is why the company plans to continue using the AI tool and get at least one paid account that would be used across the team for “creating, summarizing and explaining content whenever needed,” Dargham explained
Updated 17 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: In an almost ominous foretelling of what the future might look like for creative industries, ChatGPT, the controversial OpenAI tool, has become the brains behind tech festival STEP Conference’s latest outdoor adverts.

The ads feature taglines like “Your money needs a side hustle,” “Save the planet, it’s the only one with good coffee,” “Art on the wall is so last century” and “Who needs football cards when you have digital cats?” among others.

Initially, STEP planned to use its agency Mink to create the ads, but “we weren’t satisfied” with the taglines created by the agency and STEP’s internal team, Ray Dargham, founder of STEP Conference, told Arab News. “Then, we gave ChatGPT a try and they came out much better, so we went with it.”

In addition to the outdoor campaign, the company has also used the chatbot for “writing session briefs, creating social posts and writing copy and content in general,” he said.

For STEP’s team, the chatbot is “almost like an artificial intelligence assistant that makes them faster and more efficient at their job.”

It is why the company plans to continue using the AI tool and get at least one paid account that would be used across the team for “creating, summarizing and explaining content whenever needed,” Dargham explained.

One only has to look at movies like “Her” or “Ex Machina” to realize that neither the concept of AI and AI-powered chatbots nor the existential threat posed by them is new. Moreover, experts have argued that AI has created more jobs than it has erased, with one report stating that 85 percent of jobs that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet.

When copywriters are replaced by chatbots, however, it is hard to recognize AI’s job creation capacity. And with other AI tools like Meta’s Open Pretrained Transformer, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard, the use of chatbots — and the threat to jobs — is likely to increase.

Dargham clarified that he does not plan to enforce the use of ChatGPT within the company, “but I think our team will naturally want to use it if they feel like it makes their lives easier.

“If you’re a copywriter, you have to constantly churn out copy and it’s not always easy to be creative,” he added.

For Dargham, ChatGPT and other AI tools are more complementary than competitive. But does he foresee such AI tools replacing human talent?

“I think AI tools will both complement and replace human talent. However, I also think that human talent will find more useful things to do,” he said.

He added: “Human creativity will always be extremely valuable.”

 

 

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
  • The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users
  • Those labelled as VLOPs have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Tech giants including Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok face stricter online content rules in the European Union due to their huge number of users.
The new rules, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), classify companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms (VLOPs) and require them to do risk management and external and independent auditing.
They will also have to share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.
The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users. Those labelled as VLOPs have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines.
Twitter on Thursday said it had 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, based on an estimation of the last 45 days.
Google owner Alphabet provided one set of numbers based on users’ accounts and another set based on signed-out recipients, saying users can access its services whether they sign in to an account or are signed out.
It said the average monthly number of signed-in users totalled 278.6 million at Google Maps, 274.6 million at Google Play, 332 million at Google Search, 74.9 million at Shopping and 401.7 million at YouTube.
Apple said only its App Store built for its iPhones, with more than 45 million monthly users, qualified as a very large online platform. But it will also apply the same rules to the App Store for iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watch and TV, and to its Apple Books e-books and podcasts paid subscriptions.
“Apple intends, on an entirely voluntary basis, to align each of the existing versions of the App Store (including those that do not currently meet the VLOP designation threshold) with the existing DSA requirements for VLOPs,” it said on its site.
Amazon said it had more than 45 million users in the EU, while Microsoft said its Bing search engine had 107 million average monthly users in the last six months of 2022.
Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce site AliExpress said its average monthly active users in the EU was above 45 million from Aug. 1 last year to Jan. 31 this year.
TikTok has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU based on an estimation of the last 45 days.
Ebay said it was below the EU user threshold.
Meta Platforms has said it had 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU and about 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram in the last six months of 2022. Companies will have to report user numbers every six months.

