Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to 'restore calm'

Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’
In this file photo taken on January 31, 2023 Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (R) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meet in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. (AFP file)
Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a joint press conference on January 30, 2023 in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’

Blinken exhorts Israeli, Palestinian leaders to ‘restore calm’
  Blinken's called the two leaders following a decision by Israel's new hard-right government to give retroactive permission to multiple settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and separately with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, reaffirming Washington's support for a “two-state solution” in the region and asking the two to “restore calm.”
Blinken spoke by telephone with both leaders to reaffirm US commitment to “a negotiated two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
“The Secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions.”
That message followed a decision by Israel’s new hard-right government to give retroactive permission to multiple settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank — a move that drew nearly unanimous criticism among major powers including the United States.
The White House said Thursday it was “deeply dismayed” by the Israeli decision, but it nevertheless voiced opposition to a proposed UN Security Council resolution to demand Israel end settlements in the occupied territories.
Blinken met with Abbas late last month in the West Bank at the end of an intense series of diplomatic meetings planned before the latest flare-up of violence.
In their phone call, the two “discussed efforts to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom,” Price said in a statement.
Blinken and Netanyahu spoke about broader regional challenges, Price said, “including the threats posed by Iran,” and Blinken underscored the United States’ “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.”
Last year was the deadliest year in the West Bank since the United Nations started tracking casualties there in 2005, and the deadly violence has continued this year.

‘Armed robbery’: Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned
Middle-East
‘Armed robbery’: Israeli seizure of Palestinian prisoner funds condemned

Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle

Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle

Syrian baby born in earthquake adopted by aunt and uncle
  • On Saturday, her paternal aunt Hala and uncle by marriage Khalil Al-Sawadi finally picked up their niece — whom they named Afraa, after her deceased mother
  • More than 5,800 people have died across Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake, the bulk in the opposition-held north which had already suffered years of bombardment since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

JANDARIS, Syria: An infant child born in northern Syria during this month’s devastating earthquake was reunited on Saturday with her aunt and uncle, after her parents and siblings died in the disaster.
Footage circulating widely on social media after the quake showed a rescuer scrambling down a hill of rubble carrying a tiny dust-covered baby.
The newborn was later identified as the child of Abdallah and Afraa Mleihan, who died in the earthquake along with their other children in the rebel-held town of Jandaris in Syria’s Aleppo province.
The infant was treated in the Jihan Hospital further west in the Afrin district, also opposition-held, until medics could verify the identities of her relatives.

Khalil Al-Sawadi, the uncle-by-marriage of a baby girl born during a deadly earthquake earlier this month, holds her and his own newborn daughter, in Jandaris, Syria February 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

On Saturday, her paternal aunt Hala and uncle by marriage Khalil Al-Sawadi finally picked up their niece — whom they named Afraa, after her deceased mother.
“This girl means so much to us because there’s no-one left of her family besides this baby. She’ll be a memory for me, for her aunt and for all of our relatives in the village of her mother and father,” Sawadi told Reuters.
He was carrying Afraa, wrapped in a pink blanket, in one arm and his own newborn daughter Ataa, wrapped in blue, in the other. Ataa was born three days after the earthquake and Sawadi said he would raise them together.
“There were legal procedures to confirm the genetic relation, as well as a DNA test,” he told Reuters.
More than 5,800 people have died across Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake, the bulk in the opposition-held north which had already suffered years of bombardment since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011.
The quake also left more than 39,000 dead in Turkiye.
Jandaris, where Sawadi lives, is one of the hardest-hit towns in the rebel-held parts of the north. Other children have been left orphaned there by the quake, after surviving years of bombardment in the nearly 12-year war ravaging Syria.
Government-controlled cities have also been severely damaged. A woman gave birth to a child in the city of Aleppo during the earthquake and said he “brought her back to life.”

 

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake

Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment
Middle-East
Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
Middle-East
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

Israeli strike hits heart of Syria’s security elite, local media report 5 killed

The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. (AP)
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

Israeli strike hits heart of Syria’s security elite, local media report 5 killed

The Israeli strikes come amid a wider shadow war between Israel and Iran. (AP)
  • Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports 15 people dead in the strike on Kafr Sousa in the capital 
  • Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations
Updated 19 February 2023
AP

 

DAMASCUS/BEIRUT:  An Israeli missile strike early Sunday killed 15 people and destroyed a building in a Damascus neighborhood home to much of Syria’s security apparatus, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike, which hit close to an Iranian cultural center, had killed 15 people including civilians.

Syrian state media agency SANA, citing a military source, acknowledged the “destruction of a number of residential buildings,” but reported that five people had been killed, among them a soldier. It said 15 civilians were wounded.

Loud explosions were heard over the capital around 12:30 a.m. local time, and SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.”

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbor, primarily targeting positions of the Syrian army, Iranian forces and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, allies of the Syrian regime.

But it rarely hits residential areas of the capital.

Sunday’s strike hit in Kafr Sousa, home to senior officials, security agencies and intelligence headquarters.

“At 00:22 am (2222 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several areas in Damascus and its vicinity, including residential neighborhoods,” Syria’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Footage posted by state media showed that a 10-story building was badly damaged in the attack, crushing the structure of its lower floors.

“The strike on Sunday is the deadliest Israeli attack in the Syrian capital,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The attack comes more than a month after an Israeli missile strike hit Damascus International Airport, killing four people — including two soldiers.

The January 2 strike hit “positions for Hezbollah and pro-Iranian groups inside the airport and its surroundings, including a weapons warehouse,” the Observatory said at the time.

Israel’s military rarely comments on its strikes against Syria, but regularly asserts that it will not let Iran extend its influence to Israel’s borders.

At the end of last year, the head of the Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate, Major General Oded Basiuk, presented the military’s “operational outlook” for 2023, saying that the force “will not accept Hezbollah 2.0 in Syria.”

The latest strike comes as the Damascus government seeks to recover from the February 6 earthquake, which did not affect the capital but which has killed more than 43,000 people in the country’s north as well as southern Turkiye.

Topics: Syria Israel Palestine Hezbollah Iran

Israel spat erupts at African Union summit
World
Israel spat erupts at African Union summit
Tal Hanan. (video grab)
Media
Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report

Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment

Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment

Turkish teen filmed ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment
  The teen goes on to recount that he believes his family are dead, along with many others in the city, and that he will soon join them
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

ADIYAMAN: A 17-year-old high school student has captured Turkish hearts after he filmed a farewell message to his loved ones as he was trapped under the rubble of his home during last week’s earthquake.
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman on Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city.
Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
He found himself alone and trapped under tons of rubble, with waves of powerful aftershocks shifting the debris, squeezing his space amid the mangled mess of concrete and twisted steel. Taha took out his cellphone and began recording a final goodbye, hoping it would be discovered after his death.
“I think this is the last video I will ever shoot for you,” he said from the tight space, his phone shaking in his hand as tremors rocked the collapsed building.
Showing remarkable resilience and bravery for a teenager believing he was speaking his last words, he lists his injuries and speaks of his regrets and the things he hopes to do if he emerges alive. During the video, the screams of other trapped people can be heard.
“We are still shaking. Death, my friends, comes at a time when one is least expecting it,” says Taha, before reciting a prayer.
“There are many things that I regret. May God forgive me of all my sins. If I get out of here alive today there are many things that I want to do. We are still shaking, yes. My hand isn’t shaking, it’s just the earthquake.”
The teen goes on to recount that he believes his family are dead, along with many others in the city, and that he will soon join them.
But Taha was destined to be among some of the first saved from the destroyed building. He was pulled from the rubble two hours later by neighbors and taken to an aunt’s home.
Ten hours after the quake, his parents and siblings were also saved by local residents who dug at the wreck of the building with their bare hands and whatever tools they could find.
When they were contacted on Thursday they were living in a government-provided tent, along with hundreds of thousands of others who survived the disaster that hit southern Turkiye and north Syria, killing more than 43,000.

 

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake

Murat Guzel scatters bird food on the roof of a restaurant where he worked before the earthquake in Antakya. (AFP)
Middle-East
Bird man in Turkiye vows to tend to flock after quake
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
Middle-East
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

US committed to Iraq’s security, sovereignty: Blinken

US committed to Iraq’s security, sovereignty: Blinken
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

US committed to Iraq’s security, sovereignty: Blinken

US committed to Iraq’s security, sovereignty: Blinken
  • US Secretary of State and Iraq’s PM also discussed energy, climate change and regional security
  • Blinken reaffirmed US commitment to a two-state solution during call with the Palestinian president
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday reaffirmed his support for a stable, secure, and sovereign Iraq and the US’ commitment to cooperate with Baghdad under the strategic framework agreement between the two countries.

His comments came during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

During the meeting, Blinken “expressed readiness to support the prime minister’s efforts to stabilize and grow Iraq’s economy, including by combating corruption and money laundering,” Price said.

The two sides also discussed the recent economic-focused US-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee meeting in Washington, D.C., which focused on economic opportunities and cooperation in the field of energy and addressing climate challenges, he added.

The meeting, which was held on Wednesday and co-chaired by Blinken and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, underscored the breadth of US support for Iraq and discussed a wide range of issues.

Price also said that the two leaders renewed their mutual commitment to regional security and defeating Daesh.

Later on Saturday, Price said that Blinken held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to reaffirm the US commitment to a negotiated two-state solution.

“The secretary underscored the urgent need for Israelis and Palestinians to take steps that restore calm and our strong opposition to unilateral measures that would further escalate tensions,” Price said.

Blinken and Abbas also discussed “efforts to improve the quality of life of the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom,” he added

Topics: United States Iraq Antony Blinken Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani Palestine Mahmoud Abbas US State Department Ned Price Munich Security Conference 2023

Iraqi FM visits US to strengthen ties, shore up economy
Middle-East
Iraqi FM visits US to strengthen ties, shore up economy
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets with Palestinian PM, attends Munich Security Conference panel in Germany

Bird man in Turkiye vows to tend to flock after quake

Murat Guzel scatters bird food on the roof of a restaurant where he worked before the earthquake in Antakya. (AFP)
Murat Guzel scatters bird food on the roof of a restaurant where he worked before the earthquake in Antakya. (AFP)
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Bird man in Turkiye vows to tend to flock after quake

Murat Guzel scatters bird food on the roof of a restaurant where he worked before the earthquake in Antakya. (AFP)
  Two large white and brown birds nestle in a dovecote made of wire mesh and wood, while more than 20 others perch on a ledge in anticipation of food
Updated 19 February 2023
AFP

Murat Guzel scatters bird feed on the roof as the sun sets over the Antakya restaurant at which he used to work before the earthquake that destroyed the southern Turkish city.
Birds, mostly pigeons, some motley and scruffy, others pristine and plump, scrabble for the feed as Guzel, 40, calls to them.
“We take care of our birds the way we take care of our children — and will continue to look after them,” he says.
On the rooftop above Antakya’s old town, he now keeps 40 birds following last week’s 7.8-magnitude quake, having taken 110 back to the village he now calls home.
To reach the birds, Guzel walks through a debris-littered pantry, now covered with jam jars smashed during the tremors, up a narrow staircase to the rooftop of the traditional Turkish townhouse.
Two large white and brown birds nestle in a dovecote made of wire mesh and wood, while more than 20 others perch on a ledge in anticipation of food.
Before the quake that shattered tracts of southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria killing more than 43,000 people, Guzel was the cook at the Antakya Breakfast House where guests would eat olives and cheese in the courtyard of the 300-year-old building.
“There’s five of us at home, and the five of us came out safe and sound,” he said after they were caught up in the quake in Antakya.
Guzel has three children aged nine, 15 and 17 — the youngest of whom, Eren, has inherited his father’s interest in birds.
“Every morning we come to our birds and feed them (and) attend to their food, feathers and illnesses,” he said.
The building, reinforced with steel girders and escaped with only cosmetic damage, is surrounded by destroyed homes and businesses in the heart of the city’s historical quarter.
Guzel gently grips a snow-colored pigeon he called “white rose” and explains how healthy wings are vital to the bird’s survival.
Diggers and excavators picking through ruined buildings could be heard nearby.
His father became a bird fancier before he was born but gave up the hobby following Guzel’s arrival.
Pigeon keeping is a popular hobby in southeastern Turkiye, particularly among the Kurdish community, and pigeon droppings are often used as fertilizer for watermelons.
Guzel and his brother gave each other a bird when he was just 15 — and have built up their collection since. “Our love for animals is something else, we like animals as much as humans ... maybe more,” he said.
Three or four regular avian visitors have disappeared in the wake of the quake, but have been replaced by 50 more as, he assumes, their keepers were killed.
Initially, Guzel was mostly interested in carrier pigeons but now looks after a variety — like humans “some are very handsome and some are very ugly.”
Guzel, who has a salt and pepper beard and wears a body warmer and jumper, said his birds help to reduce stress when he sits with them.

 

Topics: Turkiye

Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
Sport
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
Turkiye’s deadly quake renews alarm for Istanbul
Middle-East
Turkiye’s deadly quake renews alarm for Istanbul

