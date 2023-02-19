Christina Karam hits winning note with songs for Egypt

CAIRO: A rising star of Egyptian music is using her songs to highlight and attract tourists to the country’s myriad archaeological wonders, antiquities and landscapes.
Christina Karam’s “Egypt Deserves” initiative helps promote the country through songs in Arabic, Spanish, English and even ancient Egyptian.
“I use singing as a way to express the greatness of Egyptian monuments and antiquities,” she told Arab News. “I sing in these languages, and I wish I could sing in more to reach more people.
“Egypt deserves the best, including the promotion of its archaeological and tourist attractions. It really deserves more. Its antiquities are worth seeing.”
The initiative has gained backing from tourism officials. “They sometimes provide me with assistance in order to properly produce songs,” said Karam, who also works as a specialist for the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
“My goal is to sing and describe every area in Umm Al-Dunya,” she said, referencing an Arabic phrase meaning “mother of the world, which is used to describe Egypt’s achievements over its thousands of years of history.
Karam’s “Song of Isis” became famous after a ceremony held in April 2021 when the mummies of 18 ancient Egyptian kings and four queens were transported from the Egypt Museum in Tahrir Square along the Nile to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, south of the capital.
Karam used her academic background in tourism to learn a lot about history and antiquities. She told Arab News: “I excelled in my studies, and I worked in academia for a short period.
“I was then appointed to an institution concerned with tourism, and this is what qualified me to be part of the promotion system for tourism in my country.”
Karam released the song “Sweet and Authentic” a few days ago which focuses on Aswan’s landmarks, including the Philae Temple, the Nile Museum and Abu Simbel.
The lyrics of the song say: “Sweet and beautiful ... O people of Aswan. My beautiful country is everywhere. Southern sugar and Nubian art.”
Nasr Awad wrote the lyrics, Michael Ayad composed the music and Ahmed Salama directed the clip. The distributor was Kero.
“Before my song about Aswan, I sang a special song for Hurghada,” said Karam.
She said she hoped to sing about all of Egypt’s cities.
“I live in Hurghada Governorate, but I roam all over Egypt, as it is my love,” she said.
The singer is working as a tourism specialist in the office of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in the Red Sea region.
“I perform many concerts to promote tourism, the latest of which was held in the Roman Theater in Alexandria.”
Berlinale jury president Kristen Stewart joins protests against Iran’s regime
Protesters at rally chant ‘Women, Life, Freedom!’
Actress Golshifteh Farahani says innocent people in jail
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The Berlin International Film Festival red carpet on Saturday became a protest platform against Iran’s regime when a group of the country’s filmmakers and international stars, joined by jury president Kristen Stewart, chanted “Women, Life, Freedom!” and demanded the release of imprisoned journalists and an Iranian rapper.
Prominent names among the Iranian professionals joining the protest — hosted by Berlinale co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian — were actress Golshifteh Farahani, who is also on the jury, “Holy Spider” actress Zar Amir Ebrahimi, and “The Siren” director Sepideh Farsi.
The rally took place following a panel discussion titled “The Role of Cinema and the Arts in the Iranian Revolution.”
Panelists included Ebrahimi and Farsi, who expressed hope that the protests spreading across the country could help inspire change.
“This regime lies,” Farahani said in her opening speech as quoted by Variety. “The prisons of Iran are full of innocent people. We need you to stand on the right side of history with the Iranian people. This regime will fall.”
Meanwhile, protesters on the red carpet held demonstrations for women’s rights in Iran, climate change and fair wages for Berlin movie theater workers.
“Whether you like it or not, this festival in particular, historically, is in a positive way, confrontational and political,” said Stewart at the opening press conference, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Franco-Swiss artist Catherine Gfeller to showcase Madinah’s culture, heritage in new exhibition
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News
MADINAH: The internationally renowned Franco-Swiss artist Catherine Gfeller has been commissioned by the Madinah Region Development Authority to capture the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The result is “RHYTHMS,” an expression on how the urban and human converge and cohabitate together.
Large-scale photographs, night monumental projections in the city and NFTs comprise “RHYTHMS,” a multidisciplinary project initiated and designed by the Swiss entrepreneur and board member from Geneva, Aline Garibian. “When I visited Madinah for the first time, it left an imprint on me. The subtle compromise of the rich heritage and its farsighted vision for tomorrow has instilled in me the willingness to unfold new perceptions beyond borders,” Garibian said.
The vernissage of “RHYTHMS” is on Feb. 19 on the sidelines of the Smart Madinah Forum 2023, which is being co-organized by the MRDA and UN-Habitat, under the patronage of Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah region, from Feb. 19-21.
The artworks are 30 large photographs and videos. Each of the large photographs represents, in a poetic manner, the inhabitants, the pilgrims, the visitors and the urban landscapes of Madinah. The title of each photograph is an excerpt from Saudi poetry.
“I wanted to express the cultural and spiritual heritage as well as the contemporary facets of the holy city of Madinah. In that sense, I open a dialogue with the Saudi writers by quoting their poems as titles for my images. They describe their deep relations with their soul, and express their human feelings in daily life,” said Gfeller, who has covered New York, Hong Kong and Kiev between other cities all over the world.
Each photograph will have its digital twin on Ethereum blockchain and be showcased also on the NFT marketplace. The collectors will get both the physical artwork and a certificate of authentication on the blockchain, the NFT marketplace Nuqtah, the first NFT marketplace in Saudi Arabia.
The exhibition will be open to public from Feb. 20 to March 10.
The artwork will be showcased at:
• King Salman International Convention Center
• Madinah Art Center
• Jadat Quba (Quba Avenue) will host nocturne monumental projections from Feb. 19-26.
• NFTs market place “Nuqtah,” the first NFT platform in Saudi Arabia
Omani label Atelier Zuhra stages show at London Fashion Week
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Omani label Atelier Zuhra showcased its latest collection at London Fashion Week on Saturday — just weeks after the brand dressed US superstar Beyonce for her performance in Dubai.
Designer Rayan Al-Sulaimani treated guests to a runway full of glittering evening gowns with a heavy dose of drama in the form of voluminous shoulders, heavily feathered looks and floor-grazing capes.
The collection was marked by the liberal use of crystals, heavy pearl work, beading, feathers and decadent fabrics, all of which mirrored the sumptuous chandelier-filled hall where the runway presentation took place.
Lilac gowns jostled for attention next to their similarly toned-down nude-colored counterparts, with the odd jet-black gown thrown in for an element of surprise. Pastel shades won out on the runway, although an electric yellow number did turn heads among the well-heeled crowd.
Atelier Zuhra CEO and head designer Al-Sulaimani’s mother Mouza Al-Awfi founded the couture house in Dubai in 2015.
“My ambition for the future is for the brand to be well recognized internationally. Over the next five years I hope to have Atelier Zuhra established in Europe – either in London or Paris,” Al-Sulaimani previously told Arab News, proving she has stayed true to her plan.
Besides Beyonce’s show-stopping canary yellow look, which the singer showed off on stage at her recent concert at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal hotel, the Omani label has also dressed a number of international celebrities. US socialite Paris Hilton, US singer Nicole Scherzinger, British supermodel Naomi Campbell and Saudi star Dalia Mubarak, who recently signed with US record label Warner Recorded Music, have all been spotted in the brand’s creations.
Atelier Zuhra was one of a handful of regional designers to showcase a collection at London Fashion Week.
Designers Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa of Bahraini label Noon By Noor also unveiled their Fall/Winter 2023 collection in a presentation at London’s Royal College of Physicians during the week-long event.
The designers worked with a contrast of dense, opaque cloths and light transparencies to create a wardrobe inspired by the core inspiration of “shared” or “borrowed” pieces.
“Sometimes we are so busy looking outward that we forget to look inward and this season, we also looked at the things surrounding us growing up. Art, culture and the beauty of our home,” the designers said in a statement.
Bahraini label Noon By Noor unveils new collection in London
Updated 18 February 2023
ARAB NEWS
DUBAI: Designers Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa of Bahraini label Noon By Noor this week unveiled their fall/winter 2023 collection in a presentation at London’s Royal College of Physicians during London Fashion Week.
“Sometimes we are so busy looking outward that we forget to look inward and this season, we also looked at the things surrounding us growing up. Art, culture and the beauty of our home,” the designers said in a statement.
The new collection features long, lean and chic silhouettes.
The designers worked with a contrast of dense, opaque cloths and light transparencies to create a wardrobe inspired by the core inspiration of “shared” or “borrowed” pieces.
The designs feature column-cut cowl-front dresses. The designers also presented classic sailor collars on T-shirt-shaped shirts or tunics.
For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
The legendary Saudi singer’s son talks to Arab News about his father’s life and legacy
Updated 18 February 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Saudi musician, composer and singer Talal Maddah was hugely popular across the Middle East for his melodious voice and emotionally resonant music.
Dubbed “The Earth’s Voice” and “The Golden Throat” for his singing talent, Maddah left an indelible mark on the culture and music of the Arab world in the 20th century.
He was also a talented oud player, earning the nickname “Ziryab” from renowned Egyptian musician Mohammed Abdel Wahab. Ziryab was an entertainer in the Court of Cordoba in the early 9th century and a great musician of his time who played a key role in developing medieval Eastern music.
Maddah was born on Aug. 5, 1940, in Makkah. He began his career in the late 1950s with the release of his first album “Wardak Ya Zaree Al-Ward” (Grower of Roses) — the title song of which was a fixture on Saudi radio at the time. He quickly became one of the most popular singers of the era, along with artists including Muhammad Ali Sindi, Fawzi Mhasson and Abdullah Mohammed.
Maddah was the first singer to perform on Saudi television, and the first to have his performances from Europe broadcast on TV in his homeland.
Over the course of his career, he released more than 80 albums and composed songs for a number of other renowned Arab singers, including Mohammed Abdo, Warda Al-Jazairia, Faiza Ahmed, Samira Said, Raja Belmalih, Abadi Al-Jawhar and Etab. He even tried his hand at acting, starring in the 1965 movie “Fog Street” alongside Lebanese singer and actress Sabah.
Maddah died aged 60 in August 2000 following a heart attack during a live performance on the Saudi TV show “Al Methafa.”
Speaking to Arab News, his son Abdullah Maddah said his father’s career was made special by his fans’ love for him.
“That’s the most distinguished element, but it’s not the main element of his success — that was his voice,” Abdullah told Arab News. “But people’s love for him, (was because of) the way he treated his fans and the way he treated people around him. That made a huge difference.”
Abdullah, who helped his father with his work at various times, said Talal was famed for being humble and down to earth.
“It was his nature; he was a simple person. His life was dedicated to art,” he said. “Maybe this is why his fans’ love for him was (so great).
“To me, no matter what, I will always see him as my father first. Then, I will look up to him as an artist. It’s so hard for me to judge his art. I grew up listening to his music,” Abdullah continued. “What we always noticed was that he always wanted to perform his best, he always wanted to please his fans, even if (it exhausted) him. He would say: ‘These people are here to listen to me, so I need to present my best.’”
Abdullah was always interested in Western music, he said. It was his father who taught him how to play Arabic instruments and made him listen to Arabic music.
“Even the musical instruments I learned, like the oud or violin, I learned them for him, because he played those instruments. He was the reason I loved music and art,” Abdullah said. “The best thing I learned from him was to learn. ‘Learn everything, have background knowledge in everything,’ he would say.”
Talal himself remained an eager student throughout his life, learning various schools of oud playing — Arab, Turkish and Iranian.
“He listened to them all. He always (wanted to develop) his skills,” Abdullah added. “Maybe this is one of the things he instilled in us, to keep developing.”
Maddah’s memory is still honored among Arabs today. A concert in Riyadh on Feb. 1 saw 43 major artists from across the Arab world (“the largest gathering of Arab artists in the Middle East,” according to a press release) — including Saudi singers Mohammed Abdo and Rabeh Saqr, Kuwaiti singer Nawal Al-Kuwaitia, Emirati star Ahlam, Syria’s Assala Nasri, Egyptian icon Hany Shaker, Tunisian crooner Saber Al-Rebai, Lebanon’s Nawal Al-Zoghbi, and Egyptian superstar Angham — take to the stage to perform some of Maddah’s songs.
The star-studded event, organized by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and broadcast live on more than 40 channels across the Arab world, saw some of the singers, including Abdo, sing duets with the late star, accompanying videos of him singing on the screen behind them.
The concert made Maddah’s family feel “honored and proud,” Abdullah said. “To me, all the artists were exceptional. They all presented their best. As the chairman of the GEA, Turki Al-Sheikh, said, it was ‘an exceptional night.’”
The event included a documentary in which poets, musicians and singers who collaborated with Maddah discussed their experiences with the late singer. All of them praised his humanity, and his ability to get along with everyone.
Some of Maddah’s most precious ouds, his sheet music and passport were also on display. Saudi singer Abadi Al-Johar, whose talent was first discovered by Maddah, played one of his ouds during the concert.
Abdullah told Arab News that many of his father’s songs have not yet been released and that if an artist approached them with their interpretation of one of Talal’s compositions “we for sure would want to share it with the audience.”
He said: “There is no reason to keep it on the shelf,” he said. “During his life, he presented everything he could to his audience, so we would love for his fans to hear these songs.”
We may not have heard the last of ‘The Earth’s Voice.’