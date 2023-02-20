You are here

  • Home
  • UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative
Dubai Can has placed water fountains in public parks, beaches and popular tourist destinations (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gyf4v

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with Dubai’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and becoming a fully sustainable destination, Dubai Can, a citywide sustainability movement launched last year, has reduced the use of an equivalent of more than 7 million 500-ml single-use plastic water bottles in 12 months. 

The initiative sees participation from homes, offices, hotels and schools, with the installation of 50 fountains that give out free water in different locations.  

Dubai Can has placed water fountains in public parks, beaches and popular tourist destinations, with the help of its partners and sponsors.

All water fountains throughout the city adhere to the highest hygiene standards and provide clean and safe drinking water, which is tested in accordance with local, Gulf and World Health Organization standards.  

Yousuf Lootah, acting CEO of corporate strategy and performance sector at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “We are extremely proud of the progress the initiative has made, and we hope that during this year and beyond, the initiative will continue to encourage residents and tourists to adopt greener practices and lifestyle choices contributing to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top-3 global cities.” 

The initiative has inspired significant change at both the individual and community level over the past year, extending beyond the installation of fountains.

Its objective is to increase awareness of the harmful effects of single-use plastics and promote the use of reusable bottles not only at water fountains but also in homes, hotels and elsewhere, aiming to change people’s mindsets. 

Surge in business licenses 

Reflecting strong growth in its business sector, Abu Dhabi issued a total of 25,593 new economic licenses last year and renewed 73,212 licenses. 

Professional licenses witnessed an increase of 161 percent from 243 in 2021 to 635 in 2022. Tourism sector licenses grew to 181 in 2022 from 126 in 2021, an increase of 43.6 percent, while industrial sector licenses rose to 243 from 206 licenses in 2021, a 17.9 percent rise. 

“The continued growth of new and renewed economic licenses is a testament of the attractiveness of the business sector in Abu Dhabi despite geopolitical and economic challenges that affected confidence of investors and businesses around the globe,” said Rashed Abdulkarim Al-Balooshi, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. 

According to the Business Activity Report issued by the Abu Dhabi Business Center, 23,947 commercial sector licenses were issued in 2022, comprising 93.5 percent of total new licenses. Five hundred and sixty occupational and 25 agricultural, livestock and fishery sector new licenses were issued in 2022.  

Dubai's DIFC has about 60 hedge fund firms waiting to be licensed - governor

The Dubai International Financial Centre has about 60 hedge fund firms, with north of a trillion dollars in assets under management, waiting to be licensed, the governor of the emirate's financial freezone said on Monday.

The hedge fund industry is capitalising on new rules and regulations that have been developed to support the sector, which is one of the sources of DIFC's growth, Essa Kazim told reporters in a news conference. "A few have already been licensed," he added.

Millennium Management, ExodusPoint Capital Management and BlueCrest established a presence in Dubai last year, just three of the many funds attracted by lower licensing fees and capital requirements for the industry.

The DIFC registered record breaking growth last year, with the number of active companies in the Gulf's financial hub up by a fifth year on year to 4377, driven by fintech and innovation firms, Kazim said. The number of people employed at the DIFC rose 22% to 63083 workers, he added.

Topics: UAE in-focus plastic bottles Dubai International Financial Centre

Related

UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus – Emaar posts record property sales of $9.5bn; Brooge Energy and Siemens Energy partner in green hydrogen plans

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries has launched the Kingdom’s pavilion at the 16th edition of the International Defense Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Inaugurated by the GAMI Gov. Ahmad Al-Ohali, the pavilion is anticipated to further expand and increase outreach after what was a dynamic 2022 for the company, according to a statement.

On the opening day of the event, the defense regulator, enabler, and licensor pinpointed and shed light on multiple investment opportunities and prospects worth billions in an attempt to incentivize and further encourage investors from around the world.

This comes as the Kingdom is aiming for localizing half of the defense expenditure by the year 2030.

“We have achieved a localization rate of 11.7 percent in 2022, up from just 2 percent in 2018,” Al-Ohali said. 

“Strategic partnerships with global investors have been a key component of this success, and IDEX 2023 is a great opportunity for us to meet industry leaders who are keen to join us along our journey of localizing more than 50 percent of our defense expenditure by the year 2030,” the governor added.

In addition to this, the KSA pavilion will see representation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Ministry of Investment, as well as 14 private sector defense firms.

Moreover, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, GAMI continues to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts through the numerous strategic programs such as the supply chain localization and the Military Industry Human Capital Strategy – which ranges from manufacturing to education.

“We are delighted to be present at IDEX 2023 to showcase our initiatives and our sector’s capabilities to the global defense community, and to empower meaningful and strategic engagement between our KSA pavilion partners amongst key public and private sector entities, and our valued stakeholders and investors from all over the world,” the governor said.

IDEX 2023 aims to offer a global platform through which the latest innovations in international defense with regards to advanced technology and equipment are showcased and discussed.

Topics: GAMI General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) IDEX 2023

Related

Saudi Arabia to showcase defense sector investment opportunities at IDEX 2023 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to showcase defense sector investment opportunities at IDEX 2023 

Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 

Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 
Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 

Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 
Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Global oil demand was at 102 percent of pre-pandemic levels in December 2022, primarily driven by gains in Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, the latest data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative revealed. 

The report revealed that demand stood at 1.3 million barrels per day – despite global crude production declining by 274,000 bpd in what was a five-month low, led by losses in the US and UK. 

This meant global crude production was at 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

The data showed that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production in December fell by 33,000 bpd to 10.44 million bpd. 

The Kingdom’s crude exports rose by 157,000 bpd to 7.44 million bpd in the same month. 

JODI further added that Saudi Arabia’s crude inventories fell by 3.05 million barrels in December 2022, and product inventories increased by 2.66 million barrels. 

Crude production in the US fell by 288,000 bpd to 12.09 million bpd, while total product demand rose by 169,000 bpd to 20.76 million bpd. 

On the other hand, global inventories of crude and refined products climbed counter seasonally by 5.46 million barrels. 

Global product inventories remained 354 million barrels below the five-year average in December 2022, the JODI report added. 

The report did not have December data for China or Russia. 

The report, however, had Russia’s November data, available for the first time. 

Russian crude production increased by 143,000 bpd in November to 10.02 million bpd and was only 235,000 bpd below pre-invasion levels. Meanwhile, Russia’s natural gas production increased by 2.6 billion cubic meters to a six-month high. 

Combined natural gas inventories of the EU and UK declined by 9.5 bcm in December 2022, less than the seasonal average draw of 11.5 bcm. Inventories stood at 85 percent full at the end of the month. 

Meanwhile, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, on Feb. 14, raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy. 

In its monthly report, OPEC noted that the oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million bpd, or 2.3 percent, a projection which is 100,000 bpd higher than last month’s forecast. 

Topics: Oil jodi Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 5-month low in November: JODI data 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 5-month low in November: JODI data 
Update Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 30-month high: JODI data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports at 30-month high: JODI data

Telecom operator stc’s net profit hits record high thanks to 8% rise

Telecom operator stc’s net profit hits record high thanks to 8% rise
Updated 30 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom operator stc’s net profit hits record high thanks to 8% rise

Telecom operator stc’s net profit hits record high thanks to 8% rise
Updated 30 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. has posted profit exceeding SR12 billion ($3.2 billion) for the first time in its history.

The telecommunications firm reported an 8 percent increase in its net profit to SR12.17 billion for 2022.

Total revenues gained 7 percent to SR67.43 billion in 2022 from SR63 billion in 2021. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the company said that the higher profit was driven by an increase in revenues of SR4.42 billion, which was offset by a slight increase in the cost of revenues by SR824 million due to the reversal of the contingent liability provision in an amount of SR1.07 billion. 

The company’s board of directors on Monday declared a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, doling out SR1.99 billion. The dividend will be paid on March 16. 

“The year 2022 was a year of successes and achievements, as the group delivered on many initiatives and investments that had a positive and clear impact on increasing and diversifying the group’s revenue through expanding its business in the Kingdom and the region,” said Olyan Mohammed Alwetaid, group CEO of stc, told the Saudi Press Agency while commenting on the results.  

Operating expenses rose by SR1.63 billion, as general and administrative expenses increased by SR837 million, with “selling and marketing expenses” and “depreciation and amortization” expenses rising by SR524 million and SR277 million, respectively. 

Earnings per share also increased 7.6 percent to SR2.43 from SR2.26. 

Meanwhile, the net profit after zakat and tax for the fourth quarter of 2022 grew 6 percent to SR2.8 billion from SR2.6 billion in the year-ago period. 

The telecom operator sought to diversify its investment portfolio by launching several companies in cloud computing, the internet of things and digital infrastructure.  

“These investments are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which will contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a main digital hub in the region and the world and will support the group’s profitability and growth in a sustainable manner and line with the group’s vision and ambitious DARE 2.0 strategy,” said Alwetaid. 

Last October, the company committed an additional $300 million to Saudi venture capital firm STV on top of an earlier $500 million investment to raise digital champions in the region. 

“This additional investment reflects stc’s future vision and its significant contribution to the digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond and deepens the group’s focus on innovation and technological development in the Kingdom and the MENA region,” he added. 

 

Topics: STC

Related

Luxury goods retailer Chalhoub Group signs partnership with Saudi telecommunications firm stc 
Business & Economy
Luxury goods retailer Chalhoub Group signs partnership with Saudi telecommunications firm stc 

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 35,000 Saudi citizens for job market

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 35,000 Saudi citizens for job market
Updated 20 February 2023
 MOHAMMED ALSULAMI  

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 35,000 Saudi citizens for job market

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 35,000 Saudi citizens for job market
  • The program aims to equip over 30,000 Saudi citizens with sought-after competencies for the current and future labor market.
  • Amazon Academy’s tailored curriculum will cover in-demand skills across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, logistics and retail.
Updated 20 February 2023
 MOHAMMED ALSULAMI  

JEDDAH: Amazon Academy Program seeks to develop more than 35,000 trainees of national competencies, transfer experiences to them and prepare them for career advancement and success in entrepreneurship. 

In an interview with Arab News, Amazon MENA Vice President Ronaldo Mouchawar talks about the company’s first-of-its-kind immersive curriculum that combines both theoretical knowledge and hands-on training in order to offer Saudi talent a competitive edge in the regional and global job market. 

Here are the excerpts: 

What was the thought process behind initiating the Amazon Academy Program that will be launched to train and certify trainees in the digital field? 

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major digital transformation that impacts many areas such as 5G and artificial intelligence to online purchasing, digital payments and a digitalized customer service experience. We believe that certified training and expertise in future-facing sectors will help Saudi talent to develop the in-demand skills required to achieve career growth and advancement. Therefore, we developed Amazon Academy, a multi-year program, designed specifically with Saudi talent market needs at its core and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s human capability development goal.  

The program aims to equip over 30,000 Saudi citizens with sought-after competencies for the current and future labor market. According to recent research by Boston Consulting Group, the market value of e-commerce in Saudi Arabia is expected to more than double to SR57 billion by 2025, up from SR25 billion in 2021.  

Amazon Academy’s tailored curriculum will cover in-demand skills across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, logistics and retail to enable Saudi Arabia to accelerate its economic potential through a future ready workforce.  

What kind of planning and R&D went into developing this first initiative of its kind in the Middle East targeting the logistics, retail and cloud computing sectors? 

Amazon Academy’s innovative curriculum combines the global expertise at Amazon Web Services, Amazon Operations and Amazon’s Customer Experience teams with its understanding of the Saudi talent landscape to support capacity-building objectives, as outlined in Vision 2030. We see ourselves as a partner in this journey and that is why we spent time and effort on evaluating the current and future talent market needs and designed Amazon Academy specifically to assure Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness on the global stage.  

For example, one of the focus areas of Saudi Vision 2030’s path to a diversified economy is to establish the Kingdom as a worldwide logistics hub. Amazon Academy’s logistics certification courses cover our proven capabilities in building and managing customer-centric operations at scale, including training to empower local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own last-mile businesses, thus equipping talent for a more advanced e-commerce and logistics sector in the Kingdom.  

Second, Saudi Arabia has implemented a cloud-first policy to drive the Kingdom’s digital transformation, encouraging public and private sector companies to boost digital capabilities through cloud technologies. Amazon Academy’s cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and other transformative technology certifications by Amazon Web Services will equip talent with the necessary cloud skills to support the rapid growth in cloud adoption across the Kingdom.  

And third, the academy’s leadership curriculum is designed to build Saudi’s leaders of tomorrow – covering management and leadership models that unlock customer obsession, passion for invention and innovation in their careers and at their companies, all underpinned by Amazon’s ‘customer backwards’ philosophy.  

What innovations will this three-year training program initiate? 

All courses offered by the academy will impart Amazon’s “customer backwards” philosophy, which aims to unlock customer obsession among learners and create a passion for invention and innovation. The courses will cover learning paths in the areas of cloud computing, retail, and e-commerce logistics, equipping learners with management and leadership models to strive for innovation in each of these fields. The cloud computing curriculum path will deliver transformative technology certifications. The operations learning path will incorporate Amazon’s distinctive end-to-end fulfillment and last-mile capabilities, including training to empower local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own logistics businesses. By enhancing knowledge, skills and values, the program will initiate a culture of innovation among talent and organizations.  

What are the key features of the program that will help realize the aim of developing more than 35,000 trainees of national competencies? 

Amazon Academy aligns with MCIT’s Future Skills Program that focuses on opportunities for training and increasing partnerships to equip local talent for the current and future labor market. Candidates who join the academy will benefit from a higher bar of learning through regular assessments and examinations that will prepare them for a competitive job market at both regional and international levels.  

The first-of-its-kind immersive curriculum combines self-paced virtual learning, with in-classroom sessions and hands-on workshops to ensure a dynamic, job-ready talent pool. Course offerings will cover in-demand technology certifications in cloud architecting, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics that will ensure career advancement in future-facing sectors.  

Deploying Amazon’s distinctive capabilities in customer-centric operations at scale and innovations that power customer experience, the academy’s operations learning tracks will also empower local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own scalable e-commerce operations. The training and certification courses across basic, advanced and specialized levels are open to all candidates, from novices to experts, at no cost. 

How will this initiative help support policies to ensure the Kingdom’s competitiveness? 

Amazon Academy is designed to deliver a high bar of learning through a first-of-its-kind immersive curriculum that combines both theoretical knowledge and hands-on training. Individuals who complete the academy’s courses will leave the program with cutting-edge expertise, innovative leadership models and in-demand certifications to equip them for career advancement and entrepreneurship success in today’s promising sectors – cloud computing, e-commerce logistics and retail.  

A recent study by LinkedIn has revealed that the most in-demand jobs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2023 will be in the technology sector in response to the region’s growing emphasis on digitalization. The world-class knowledge and skills gained through the academy will give Saudi talent a competitive edge in the regional and global job market. 

Topics: Amazon training job market Digital

Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries

Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries

Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with several European countries during its participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The international meeting – which took place in Paris, France – discussed the role of responsible business behavior in the global economy, and the contribution of the private sector to economic growth.

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim examined ways to propel financial sustainability and digitization.

Al-Ibrahim met the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire to scrutinize ways to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and resolve issues of common interest, according to a statement. 

In addition to this, the Minister of Economy and Planning also crossed paths with Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions Dimitri Kirkentzes and reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to host the Riyadh Expo 2030.

On the sidelines of the international meeting, the minister met with CEO of French construction engineering firm Egis Laurent Germain and discussed the Gulf country’s roadmap to becoming a pioneer in empowering the private sector within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Ibrahim also spoke with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French President, about the latest economic developments and the most prominent issues of common concern.

Moreover, the minister reviewed with the Secretary General of the OECD Matthias Kormann the economic progress in the Kingdom within the framework of the Vision 2030 as well as potential opportunities for joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the Organization.

Dominican Minister of Labor Luis Miguel de Camps discussed opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries with Al-Ibrahim.

Al-Ibrahim also met with Helen Bodleger Artida, Switzerland’s minister for economic affairs, and the pair held talks over the strengthening of economic relations and the latest developments of common interest between both countries.

He concluded his series of meetings with Peter Siarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade, in which they went over a number of areas of cooperation between the two countries and areas of mutual significance.

Topics: OECD

Related

Saudi economy minister takes part in OECD meeting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister takes part in OECD meeting

Latest updates

Saudi FM meets officials on sidelines of Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
Saudi FM meets officials on sidelines of Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum
World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow
World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow
GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion
GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion
Kingdom takes strict measures to prevent overgrazing
Kingdom takes strict measures to prevent overgrazing
Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 
Global oil demand surpassed pre-pandemic levels in December 2022: JODI Data 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.