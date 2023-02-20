You are here

  Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 30,000 Saudi citizens for job market

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 30,000 Saudi citizens for job market

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 30,000 Saudi citizens for job market
Amazon MENA Vice President Ronaldo Mouchawar (Supplied)
 MOHAMMED ALSULAMI  

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 30,000 Saudi citizens for job market

Amazon Academy seeks to develop over 30,000 Saudi citizens for job market
  • The program aims to equip over 30,000 Saudi citizens with sought-after competencies for the current and future labor market.
  • Amazon Academy’s tailored curriculum will cover in-demand skills across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, logistics and retail.
JEDDAH: Amazon Academy Program seeks to develop more than 30,000 trainees of national competencies, transfer experiences to them and prepare them for career advancement and success in entrepreneurship. 

In an interview with Arab News, Amazon MENA Vice President Ronaldo Mouchawar talks about the company’s first-of-its-kind immersive curriculum that combines both theoretical knowledge and hands-on training in order to offer Saudi talent a competitive edge in the regional and global job market. 

Here are the excerpts: 

What was the thought process behind initiating the Amazon Academy Program that will be launched to train and certify trainees in the digital field? 

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major digital transformation that impacts many areas such as 5G and artificial intelligence to online purchasing, digital payments and a digitalized customer service experience. We believe that certified training and expertise in future-facing sectors will help Saudi talent to develop the in-demand skills required to achieve career growth and advancement. Therefore, we developed Amazon Academy, a multi-year program, designed specifically with Saudi talent market needs at its core and aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s human capability development goal.  

The program aims to equip over 30,000 Saudi citizens with sought-after competencies for the current and future labor market. According to recent research by Boston Consulting Group, the market value of e-commerce in Saudi Arabia is expected to more than double to SR57 billion by 2025, up from SR25 billion in 2021.  

Amazon Academy’s tailored curriculum will cover in-demand skills across cloud computing, artificial intelligence, logistics and retail to enable Saudi Arabia to accelerate its economic potential through a future ready workforce.  

What kind of planning and R&D went into developing this first initiative of its kind in the Middle East targeting the logistics, retail and cloud computing sectors? 

Amazon Academy’s innovative curriculum combines the global expertise at Amazon Web Services, Amazon Operations and Amazon’s Customer Experience teams with its understanding of the Saudi talent landscape to support capacity-building objectives, as outlined in Vision 2030. We see ourselves as a partner in this journey and that is why we spent time and effort on evaluating the current and future talent market needs and designed Amazon Academy specifically to assure Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness on the global stage.  

For example, one of the focus areas of Saudi Vision 2030’s path to a diversified economy is to establish the Kingdom as a worldwide logistics hub. Amazon Academy’s logistics certification courses cover our proven capabilities in building and managing customer-centric operations at scale, including training to empower local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own last-mile businesses, thus equipping talent for a more advanced e-commerce and logistics sector in the Kingdom.  

Second, Saudi Arabia has implemented a cloud-first policy to drive the Kingdom’s digital transformation, encouraging public and private sector companies to boost digital capabilities through cloud technologies. Amazon Academy’s cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and other transformative technology certifications by Amazon Web Services will equip talent with the necessary cloud skills to support the rapid growth in cloud adoption across the Kingdom.  

And third, the academy’s leadership curriculum is designed to build Saudi’s leaders of tomorrow – covering management and leadership models that unlock customer obsession, passion for invention and innovation in their careers and at their companies, all underpinned by Amazon’s ‘customer backwards’ philosophy.  

What innovations will this three-year training program initiate? 

All courses offered by the academy will impart Amazon’s “customer backwards” philosophy, which aims to unlock customer obsession among learners and create a passion for invention and innovation. The courses will cover learning paths in the areas of cloud computing, retail, and e-commerce logistics, equipping learners with management and leadership models to strive for innovation in each of these fields. The cloud computing curriculum path will deliver transformative technology certifications. The operations learning path will incorporate Amazon’s distinctive end-to-end fulfillment and last-mile capabilities, including training to empower local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own logistics businesses. By enhancing knowledge, skills and values, the program will initiate a culture of innovation among talent and organizations.  

What are the key features of the program that will help realize the aim of developing more than 30,000 trainees of national competencies? 

Amazon Academy aligns with MCIT’s Future Skills Program that focuses on opportunities for training and increasing partnerships to equip local talent for the current and future labor market. Candidates who join the academy will benefit from a higher bar of learning through regular assessments and examinations that will prepare them for a competitive job market at both regional and international levels.  

The first-of-its-kind immersive curriculum combines self-paced virtual learning, with in-classroom sessions and hands-on workshops to ensure a dynamic, job-ready talent pool. Course offerings will cover in-demand technology certifications in cloud architecting, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics that will ensure career advancement in future-facing sectors.  

Deploying Amazon’s distinctive capabilities in customer-centric operations at scale and innovations that power customer experience, the academy’s operations learning tracks will also empower local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own scalable e-commerce operations. The training and certification courses across basic, advanced and specialized levels are open to all candidates, from novices to experts, at no cost. 

How will this initiative help support policies to ensure the Kingdom’s competitiveness? 

Amazon Academy is designed to deliver a high bar of learning through a first-of-its-kind immersive curriculum that combines both theoretical knowledge and hands-on training. Individuals who complete the academy’s courses will leave the program with cutting-edge expertise, innovative leadership models and in-demand certifications to equip them for career advancement and entrepreneurship success in today’s promising sectors – cloud computing, e-commerce logistics and retail.  

A recent study by LinkedIn has revealed that the most in-demand jobs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2023 will be in the technology sector in response to the region’s growing emphasis on digitalization. The world-class knowledge and skills gained through the academy will give Saudi talent a competitive edge in the regional and global job market. 

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved $3.7bn in loans in 2022 

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved $3.7bn in loans in 2022 
Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved $3.7bn in loans in 2022 

Saudi Industrial Development Fund approved $3.7bn in loans in 2022 
RIYADH: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF, approved 111 loans amounting to SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) in 2022 in sectors including industry, energy, mining, and logistics. 

The organization has revealed that small and medium enterprises obtained 87 loans, representing 79 percent of the total approved, while 40 loans were provided to factories.

Lending from the fund was directed at qualitative and strategic projects that would contribute to increasing the local content and raising the quality of local industries. 

The industry sector took SR13.4 billion in 102 loans followed by the logistics sector with five loans at SR552 million.

The energy sector with two loans at SR225 million, and finally the mining sector with two loans at a value of SR55 million. 

The net value of approved loans to the fund’s clients since its inception exceeded SR180.6 billion in 2022, while the total amounts disbursed since inception reached SR142 billion. 

SIDF concluded last year by launching a set of new initiatives, products and programs, most notably the Industrial Investment Fund Company – the competitive accelerator and facilitated financing tracks under the umbrella of the Local Industry Stimulation Initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince reveals strategic office for the development of the Northern border region

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reveals strategic office for the development of the Northern border region
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince reveals strategic office for the development of the Northern border region

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince reveals strategic office for the development of the Northern border region
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the establishment of the Strategic Office for the Development of the Northern Border region to enhance the quality of life in the area.

The office will aim to raise the level of development in cities and governorates of the northern region by investing in economic, natural and historical elements in the area. 

The development project will be responsible for launching qualitative initiatives and programs that contribute to creating an attractive investment environment for capital, which will achieve a great development and economic renaissance and provide job opportunities, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Moreover, the office will coordinate between government agencies to support development in the cities and governorates of the northern borders, organizing their development mechanisms, and measuring the performance of government agencies, by reemploying potential and natural resources. 

The Crown Prince’s announcement comes as an extension of a number of strategic offices and development agencies in several regions to address difficulties and obstacles that prevent maximizing the utilization of economic growth. 

The office greatly reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to turn all cities and regions into major attractions for internal and external investments in addition to global tourism, political, economic, cultural and sports events. 

The northern border area occupies an area of 133 square kilometers of the Kingdom’s territory, is inhabited by 400,000 people and contributes SR27 billion ($7.2 billion) to the gross domestic product. 

The area holds a huge stock of phosphate, equivalent to seven percent of the global reserve, as well as large reserves of natural gas. 

Riyadh also spread into the region with fields of herbs and pastures as well as 15,000 kilometers of natural reserves. The area is home to many archaeological sites that date back to pre-Islamic times such as the foundations of the wall of the Dawqara, and the Rafha governorate, which was a station for pilgrims, and the archaeological sites in Lina, Luke and the historical village of Zabala.   

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom's efforts to lead the energy transition

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition
Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom's efforts to lead the energy transition

Saudi Minister of Energy, US Senator discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the energy transition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman has met with US Senator Mitch McConnell to discuss the Kingdom’s efforts to lead the global energy transition, Saudi Press Agency reported.

This came as part of a meeting held at the minister’s office in Riyadh on Feb. 19 which witnessed the participation of other members of the US Senate who are visiting the Kingdom.

The officials focused on the energy field in particular and examined the local as well as regional initiatives pursued by the Kingdom, including the Saudi Green Initiative and the Green Middle East Initiative.

There was also discussion around the Kingdom’s continuous works in the field of clean energy technologies in an attempt to manage emissions of hydrocarbons, renewable energy sources, and clean hydrogen.

Moreover, the officials also reviewed the historical cooperation and friendship between the two countries in all fields in addition to discussing developments in the global energy market conditions.

Just last month, the Kingdom’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan told a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the “strong partnership” between Saudi Arabia and the US in ensuring energy market stability will be a key factor in the global economic recovery.

“We have a strong partnership with the US and we continue to work through that partnership,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to transitioning toward a clean energy future, but the switch could take decades,” he added.

 

World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow

World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow
World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow

World Defense Show 2024 to serve as a platform for startups to grow
  • The event in Riyadh to help new entrants showcase their products, CEO tells Arab News
RIYADH: The second edition of the World Defense Show, scheduled from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2024, in Riyadh will provide a strong platform for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to showcase their talent and ideas, according to the CEO of the show.  

In an interview with Arab News, Andrew Pearcey said that the upcoming event will proclaim the growth of Saudi Arabia in the sector, as the Kingdom is now one of the biggest spenders in the defense market. 

“We are doing a startup zone where all of the new SMEs, Saudi companies, and the new upcoming companies with technology can come and demonstrate their products. In the last two days of the show, we are going to be focussed on new talents, students, getting them in, and showing what they can expect to get a career in the world of defense,” said Pearcey. 

The official said the space sector is also growing fast and turning out to be strategic part of the defense industry. 

“The new sector that we are looking at is space. I get particularly excited about the space sector. People talk about the future. Space is the future. It covers everything. So, space is one of those things, with the satellites, that connect all of the defense industry across all of the domains,” Pearcey noted.  

He added: “Saudi Arabia (is) one of the big spenders in the defense market. And on top of that, there’s a huge energy in the country and growth around Vision 2030. So, people know that there’s business to be done here.” 

According to Pearcey, most of the innovative ideas in the defense sector usually come from smaller companies, and the upcoming WDS will provide these companies space in the startup zone where they can showcase the technology they developed.  

He said: “Very often, what happens is (that) new players come up with technology and the big players will come in, and help the startups with the funding. So, it is a good place for SMEs.”  

Pearcey, however, did not mention the exact number of SMEs that will be participating in WDS 2024.  

He added that the upcoming edition of WDS will have a B2B Connect program where suppliers and buyers can meet each other and can do business.  

He further noted that the event will also have another program named “KSA: Meet the government,” which will allow international partners to interact with Saudi officials and get involved in the Saudi market.  

“We want the international (companies) to come, learn about Saudi, and we want Saudis to meet the international (firms), and that is where the show will be,” he said.  

During the talk, Pearcy noted that the second edition of the WDS will be much bigger than the first edition which was organized in March 2022.  

WDS 2022 was a huge success with over 60,000 visitors. (Supplied)

“WDS 2022 was a huge success. We had 60,000 visitors, 600 exhibitors, and positive feedback from the industry. And as a result of that, we have seen demand for the show grow. So, in 2024, we have gone from 35,000 sq. m to 47,000 sq. m,” said Pearcey.  

He revealed that 70 percent of the exhibition space for the upcoming WDS has already been sold, adding that WDS is targeting 700 exhibitors in 2024, compared to 600 in 2022. 

Pearcey added that the show in 2024 will witness new participation from countries like Denmark and Turkiye, while countries who were part of the first edition are expected to double their size in the show.  

“We are adding a day to the show as well. So, we have gone from four days to five days. We are seeing big demand,” he noted.  

The WDS CEO went on to say that the second edition of the show will portray futuristic technologies in the defense sector, and the event will witness major players in the industry getting involved in knowledge-sharing and learning more about the defense landscape in Saudi Arabia.  

“We hope all our exhibitors bring through their new technologies, and you will see lots of things such as artificial intelligence coming through. Big data is always used as well throughout the defense industry,” he further said. 

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion
GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion

GAMI launches Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2023, eyes expansion
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries has launched the Kingdom’s pavilion at the 16th edition of the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

Inaugurated by the GAMI Gov. Ahmad Al-Ohali, the pavilion is anticipated to further expand and increase outreach after what was a dynamic 2022 for the company, according to a statement.

On the opening day of the event, the defense regulator, enabler, and licensor pinpointed and shed light on multiple investment opportunities and prospects worth billions of dollars in an attempt to incentivize and further encourage investors from around the world.

This comes as the Kingdom is aiming for localizing half of the defense expenditure by the year 2030.

“We have achieved a localization rate of 11.7 percent in 2022, up from just 2 percent in 2018,” Al-Ohali said. 

“Strategic partnerships with global investors have been a key component of this success, and IDEX 2023 is a great opportunity for us to meet industry leaders who are keen to join us along our journey of localizing more than 50 percent of our defense expenditure by the year 2030,” the governor added.

In addition to this, the KSA pavilion will see representation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Ministry of Investment, as well as 14 private sector defense firms.

Moreover, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, GAMI continues to contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts through the numerous strategic programs such as the supply chain localization and the Military Industry Human Capital Strategy – which ranges from manufacturing to education.

“We are delighted to be present at IDEX 2023 to showcase our initiatives and our sector’s capabilities to the global defense community, and to empower meaningful and strategic engagement between our KSA pavilion partners amongst key public and private sector entities, and our valued stakeholders and investors from all over the world,” the governor said.

IDEX 2023 aims to offer a global platform through which the latest innovations in international defense with regards to advanced technology and equipment are showcased and discussed.

