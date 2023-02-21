You are here

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts
DXB handled 66 million passengers in 2022, a year-on-year growth of 127 percent, propelled by strong volumes in the fourth quarter of the year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: With Dubai set to host major events such as the next UN Climate Change Conference, Dubai International Airport expects to see 78 million travelers pass through its gates in 2023 after passenger traffic more than doubled in the past year.  

One of the biggest international travel hubs, DXB handled 66 million passengers in 2022, a year-on-year growth of 127 percent, propelled by strong volumes in the fourth quarter of the year, the airport operator said in a statement. 

During this period, the airport recorded 19.72 million passengers, up 67 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, making it the busiest quarter since 2019. 

“With DXB forecast to welcome 78 million passengers this year, and Dubai hosting major international events including the Dubai Airshow and COP28, it will be another year of new challenges and opportunities and we are ready for them,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO, DXB. 

December was the busiest month of the year with 7.1 million passengers, the first time since January 2020 that DXB’s monthly traffic hit the 7 million mark.  

India was the top destination country in terms of traffic volume for DXB in 2022 as it received 9.8 million passengers.  

Saudi Arabia came second with 4.9 million passengers followed by the UK with 4.6 million passengers and Pakistan with 3.7 million passengers.  

The number of Russians traveling through DXB came in at 1.9 million as Emirates and Fly Dubai added flights to Russian cities since the Ukraine conflict began early last year.   

London was the top destination city by traffic with 3 million passengers, followed by Riyadh with 2 million passengers and Mumbai with 1.9 million passengers.  

Total flight movements at DXB totaled 96,701 during the fourth quarter of 2022 bringing the annual flight movements to 343,339, a year-on-year growth of 47 percent. The average number of passengers per flight reached 204, up 33 percent year-on-year.  

However, cargo volumes continued to contract with 420,125 tons recorded in the fourth quarter, down 31.7 percent compared to 614,834 tons in the fourth of 2021. 

DXB handled 1.7 million tons of cargo during 2022, a drop of 25.5 percent resulting from the moving of all major freight operators back to Dubai World Central and the return of pax-freighter aircraft back to passenger operations during the year. 

Topics: Dubai Airports passenergs air traffic

Egypt sets yield of 11.62% for its dollar-denominated sukuk 

Egypt sets yield of 11.62% for its dollar-denominated sukuk 
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt sets yield of 11.62% for its dollar-denominated sukuk 

Egypt sets yield of 11.62% for its dollar-denominated sukuk 
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt has set an initial yield of 11.625 percent for the sale of its three-year, dollar-denominated sukuk on Tuesday as part of the country’s measures to defuse its foreign exchange crisis. 

The sukuk will be of benchmark size or in the range of $500 million, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. 

Egypt’s finance minister Mohamed Maait told the agency in December that the country was targeting between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion from its first sovereign sukuk. 

To be listed on the London Stock Exchange, the sukuk will be issued through The Egyptian Financial Co. for Sovereign Taskeek, with the finance ministry as the obligor. 

Joint lead managers and book runners on the sukuk are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citi, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC, the document on the deal revealed. 

The cash-strapped nation also faces a $1.25 billion Eurobond repayment on Feb. 21, and a successful sukuk issue could help repay the debt. 

The country will also need to mobilize funds from its global partners to close a $17 billion financing gap in the coming years, the International Monetary Fund said last month. 

The Washington-based lender approved a 46-month arrangement of $3 billion under the Extended Fund Facility for the North African country to preserve macroeconomic stability, restore buffers and pave the way for inclusive and private sector growth. 

The policy package supported by the EFF aims to unlock substantial additional financing from Egypt’s partners, including non-traditional financing in the form of investments.  

Egypt is facing exceptional balance of payments pressures, including spillovers from the war in Ukraine. In particular, the war has led to lost tourism receipts and a higher food import bill. 

It also triggered a large capital outflow amid the authorities’ stabilization of the exchange rate, which led to significant reserve losses.  

Additionally, given that Egypt has already exceeded the normal access limit under the standby arrangement, access to financing under an EFF arrangement will require exceptional access. 

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service recently downgraded the nation’s sovereign credit rating deeper into junk territory, warning it will take time to reduce its vulnerability to external risks. 

Topics: Egypt Bond Sukuk IMF loan

G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation

G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation
Updated 35 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation

G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation
Updated 35 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss debt troubles in developing economies, crypto currencies and global inflationary pressures at a meeting later this week, Indian officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The Feb. 22 to 25 meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat near Bengaluru is the first major event of India’s G20 presidency. The meeting straddles the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war is likely to be high on the agenda.

Unblocking debt restructuring for distressed economies and boosting aid for Ukraine is expected to take prominence at the meeting, where US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is also expected to press China to
“quickly deliver“ on debt relief for low and middle income countries.

India’s presidency of the bloc comes at a time when neighboring South Asian countries Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan have sought a bailout from the International Monetary Fund over the past year due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.

Reuters reported last week that India is drafting a proposal for G20 countries to help debtor nations by asking lenders, including China, the world’s largest sovereign creditor, to take a large haircut on loans.

“While thinking about debt concerns faced by countries, it is also important to think about what we can do to forestall them,” India’s Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran told reporters at a news conference ahead of the G20 meeting.

“So the discussions would be aimed both at handling them before they arise and after they arise as well.”

Other items on the agenda include rules on crypto-currencies, reform of multilateral development banks, international taxation and securing adequate finance to combat climate change, the officials said.

During the event, the IMF plans to hold a virtual meeting with the World Bank, India, China, Saudi Arabia, the US and other Group of Seven nations to try to reach understandings on common standards, principles and definitions on how to restructure distressed country debts.

India also supports a push by the IMF, the World Bank and the US for the so-called Common Framework — a G20 initiative launched in 2020 to help poor countries delay debt repayments — to be expanded to include middle-income countries.

Topics: G20 debt cryptocurrency Inflation

Oil Updates — Brent down; Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 

Oil Updates — Brent down; Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 
Updated 21 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Brent down; Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 

Oil Updates — Brent down; Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 
Updated 21 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Brent oil fell on Tuesday, reversing the previous day’s gain, as fears that a global economic slowdown, and drop in fuel demand, amid aggressive interest rate hikes by the US central bank prompted investors to take profits. 

Brent crude was down $1, or 1.19 percent, at $83.07 a barrel at 08.37 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude for March, which expires on Tuesday remained stable at $76.34.  

Kazakh oil decouples from Russian crude but risk weighs on price 

Kazakhstan has separated its oil exports from those of Russian crude by launching its own 'Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil' brand, but sanctions against Moscow are still putting pressure on the price of Kazakh oil pumped through Russian pipelines, data shows. 

The Central Asian nation launched KEBCO last June to distance its exports from the Russian Urals blend amid Western sanctions. 

The export route via the Russian port of Ust-Luga has long been a secondary one for Kazakhstan which ships most of its crude through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, but it is an important option for many Kazakh producers. 

Although physically the Urals and KEBCO blends are the same, Urals now trades at a $30 discount to Brent, while KEBCO is about $20 more expensive than Urals. 

That still leaves a sizeable discount to Brent which market players say is due to a number of sanctions-related factors: traders are cautious about buying from Russian ports, some vessels avoid them altogether, and freight and insurance have become more expensive. 

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ decisions not politicized 

Decisions by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, are not politicized and are based on market fundamentals, Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday, adding that the alliance of oil producers is sufficiently flexible to adjust policy as needed. 

Prince Abdulaziz was speaking at a media forum in the capital Riyadh about last October’s decision to cut the group’s production target by 2 million barrels per day. 

Earlier in December, OPEC+ agreed to maintain the status quo on output. 

In October, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

Prince Abdulaziz reiterated in an interview with Energy Aspects last week that the decision was locked in for the rest of the year. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   
Updated 21 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports value climbs over 11% to $23bn in December: GASTAT   
Updated 21 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s oil export value for December 2022 climbed 11.1 percent year-on-year to SR85.5 billion ($22.80 billion), according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

The GASTAT data suggested that the share of oil exports in total exports increased from 71.9 percent in December 2021 to 79 percent in December 2022. 

The report further noted that the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports rose by 1.1 percent in December 2022, compared to the same month in 2021. 

The value of exports amounted to SR108.2 billion in December 2022, up from SR107 billion in December 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s total merchandise exports, however, decreased by SR4.6 billion or 4.0 percent in December, compared to November 2022, the report noted. 

The GASTAT report further added that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including re-exports decreased by 24.4 percent to SR22.7 billion in December 2022, from SR30.1 billion in the same period in 2021.   

Compared to November 2022, non-oil exports including re-exports decreased by SR40 million or 0.2 percent in December 2022.  

According to the report, Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports increased by 16.9 percent to SR62.2 billion in December 2022, compared to SR53.2 during the same period a year ago.  

Merchandise imports, however, decreased month-on-month in December 2022 by SR2.4 billion or 3.7 percent.  

The GASTAT report revealed that the most imported merchandise in December 2022 were machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 22.6 percent of total merchandise imports. 

In December 2022, exports to China amounted to SR16.2 billion or 15 percent of total export, making the Asian giant the main destination for exports from Saudi Arabia. 

China was closely followed by Japan and India with SR12.6 billion and SR11.3 billion of the total exports, respectively. 

As for Saudi imports, China also took the lead with its imports amounting to 21 percent of the total during that period reaching SR13.7 billion, followed by the US and the UAE with imports valued at SR6.4 billion and SR4.4 billion respectively.  

The report further revealed that the Jeddah Islamic Sea Port topped the list of ports through which goods reached the Kingdom in December 2022 at a value of SR18.2 billion, corresponding to 29.2 percent of the total imports. 

Topics: GASTAT export Oil

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX

11 deals worth $1.2bn signed on first day of IDEX, NAVDEX
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Eleven deals worth 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.2 billion) were signed on the first day of the International Defense Exhibition and the Naval Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The deals were signed between Tawazun Council — the independent government entity that works closely with the UAE's Ministry of Defense and security agencies to maximize value through acquisition systems — and local and international companies.

The two exhibitions began in Abu Dhabi on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Zayed Saeed Al-Meraikhi, the official spokesman for Tawazun Council, said the council on behalf of the Defense Ministry signed six contracts worth 2.3 billion dirhams with local companies and five deals worth 2.2 billion dirhams with international companies.

He said Tawazun Council signed a contract worth 2.14 billion dirhams with Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure the Thunder P3 system and a 78 million dirhams contract with Maplin Marine Systems and Services to provide vessels’ technical support services.

Also signed were a 45 million dirhams contract with Mohamed Abdulrahman Al-Bahar LLC to provide technical support services on caterpillar vehicles, a contract worth 26 million dirhams with Atlas Telecom to procure SR Hawk radars and portable radars, and a contract with Romco International to procure mine clearance system for 4 million dirhams.

The sixth local contract was signed with Al Hamra Trades to procure and provide maintenance services on inspection devices and explosives detectors. The contract value is 8 million dirhams.

Majed Ahmed Al-Jaberi, another spokesman for the council, announced the contracts signed with international companies.

They include a 1.5 billion dirhams contract with the Indonesian company PT Pal for the procurement of a multi-mission vessel. Another contract worth 421 million dirhams was signed with Thales LAS of France for the procurement of GM403 radars.

Topics: IDEX NAVDEX Defense UAE deals

