United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
The VGTRK website displayed a "technical works were being carried out" message
MOSCOW: Russian state media websites broadcasting President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday suffered an outage during his speech. Reuters journalists in multiple locations were unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech. A message on the VGTRK website said that "technical works were being carried out" while the Smotrim website was not loading. Shortly before the speech started, state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech, saying the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said the outage was the result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. Reuters was unable to independently verify the reason for the outages.
China Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after launch
The platform was named MOSS after a superintelligent quantum computer in Chinese sci-fi hit movie "Wandering Earth 2"
BEIJING: A team from China's Fudan University apologized on Tuesday after a ChatGPT-like chatbot platform they developed crashed hours after it launched to the public, due to a sudden surge of traffic.
The team's announcement on Monday of the platform they called MOSS instantly went viral on Chinese social media, generating tens of millions of hits on China's Twitter-like Weibo. State media described it as the first Chinese rival to OpenAI's hit ChatGPT platform.
But MOSS, which bears the same name as a superintelligent quantum computer in Chinese sci-fi blockbuster "Wandering Earth 2," crashed soon after and by Tuesday the team said it would no longer be open to the public.
The launch of MOSS and the public response to it underlines the fervor for generative AI and ChatGPT in China and the challenges its domestic industry faces, as several of China's top universities and tech companies race to produce a Chinese version of the Microsoft-backed chatbot.
While the Fudan University team had on Monday initially described MOSS as a conversational language model like ChatGPT, on Tuesday they played down the comparison, saying they had much to improve.
"MOSS is still a very immature model, it is still has a long way to go before reaching ChatGPT. An academic research lab like us is unable to produce a model whose ability nears ChatGPT," a statement published on its website said.
"Our computing resources were not enough to support such large traffic and as an academic group we do not have sufficient engineering experience, creating a very bad experience and first impression on everyone, and we hereby express our heartfelt apologies to everyone."
ChatGPT, the fastest-growing consumer application in history, has also crashed several times due to heavy traffic.
While few users were able to share their experiences of the platform before the crash, a journalist from the Shanghai Observer shared a detailed account of an interaction with MOSS and said that the chatbot's English was better than its Chinese.
The team's leader, Qiu Xipeng, a professor at Fudan's School of Computer Science, told the Shanghai Observer on Monday that the main gap between MOSS and ChatGPT was that the number of parameters put into MOSS' language training was an order of magnitude smaller than ChatGPT.
Qiu did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
The newspaper said the Dhaka district authorities ordered the shutdown on December 26, but it continued to publish after making an appeal at the Press Council headed by a top high court judge
DHAKA: The only newspaper of Bangladesh’s main opposition party halted printing on Monday after a government suspension order was upheld, stoking fears about media freedom in the South Asian nation.
Campaigners and foreign governments including the United States have long expressed worries about efforts by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to silence criticism and what they see as creeping authoritarianism.
The Dainik Dinkal, a broadsheet Bengali-language newspaper, has been a vital voice of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for more than three decades. It employs hundreds of journalists and press workers.
It covers news stories that the mainstream newspapers, most of which are controlled by pro-government businessmen, rarely do.
This includes the frequent arrests of BNP activists and what the party says are thousands of fake cases against its supporters.
The newspaper said the Dhaka district authorities ordered the shutdown on December 26, but it continued to publish after making an appeal at the Press Council headed by a top high court judge.
“The council rejected our appeal yesterday (Sunday), upholding the district magistrate’s order to stop our publication,” Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, managing editor of the newspaper, told AFP.
The order, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, said the printing permit of the newspaper was canceled after the newspaper violated the country’s printing and publication laws.
The council said the paper’s publisher, Tarique Rahman — the acting chief of BNP — was a convicted criminal and was living abroad without handing over his job to another person.
Biswas said Rahman, now based in London, submitted his resignation and appointed a new publisher, but the authorities did not accept the changes.
“This shutdown is all part of the government crackdown on dissenting voices and freedom of speech,” Biswas said.
The government on Monday did not comment on the shutdown.
Two Dhaka-based journalist unions said in a joint statement that the decision was a “reflection of the repression of opposition voices.”
Unions and journalists staged small street protests over the shutdown on Monday.
Last month, Hasina’s government ordered the closure of 191 websites it accuses of publishing “anti-state news,” citing intelligence reports.
The Bangladesh government has previously blocked websites several times, notably in December 2018 ahead of national elections.
The 2022 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh at 162, worse than Russia (155) and Afghanistan (156).
Bangladesh’s draconian Digital Security Act, under which hundreds of people have been arrested since 2018, has caused particular alarm.
Media forum in Riyadh draws professionals from around the world
Abduljalil Al-Saeid told Arab News: “This forum is in line with Vision 2030 because the media plays a great role in the fulfillment of the vision itself
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Media specialists from around the world traveled to Riyadh to attend the Saudi Media Forum on Monday.
The two-day event was organized by the Saudi Journalists Association in partnership with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority. About 1,500 people attended the forum on the first day.
Authority president and forum chairman Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi stressed in his opening remarks that development is the way forward and Saudi Arabia is working hard to create and shape its own bright future.
The forum’s theme, “Media in a world that is taking shape,” aims to highlight the importance of the new era of media and how it impacts communication within cultures.
David Reaboi, president of Strategic Improvisation, a communication company based in Miami, US, visited the Kingdom for the first time to attend the forum.
As a guest speaker in the session “The New Media Generation: Variables and Opportunities,” he discussed the rapid changes and challenges facing new media.
“The trend is going more towards democratization, less centralization and more personality driven material. Media is going to consist of more short, digestible content,” Reaboi said.
Journalist and director of the Scandinavian Gulf Center for Studies, Abduljalil Al-Saeid, came all the way from Sweden for the event.
He told Arab News: “This forum is in line with Vision 2030 because the media plays a great role in the fulfillment of the vision itself.
“Media shows and highlights the different stages of the vision’s success to the world. I believe the future of media is always fraught with success rather than failure because media is a social situation more often than a political one.”
Coworkers Lubna Abdulrahman and Reem Quqandi visited the forum from the Emirates to look for new ideas and perspectives to bring back to Matrix, a PR agency based in Dubai.
“Media is the voice and picture of this world and it is the future of today … we want to learn more about the recent media trends and to get a look at where the future of media is going,” Abdulrahman said.
Whether connecting with different media outlets, discovering new businesses or chatting with media specialists, the media forum has a place and benefit for everyone who attends.
Volkswagen’s ‘Made for Life’ campaign showcases photographers from KSA & UAE
New campaign aims to create relatable content while supporting local talent
Arab News
DUBAI: Volkswagen Middle East has launched its new campaign titled “Made for Life,” featuring the automobile brand’s fleet of cars through the lens of local photographers.
The new campaign is an extension of Volkswagen’s “Made for Families” campaign as the brand aims to expand its target audience beyond families to couples and single audiences.
“As a people-focused brand, one of our main goals is to create content that resonates with our audience and to showcase the work of regional talent,” said Anja Petrovski, marketing director of Volkswagen Middle East.
Volkswagen teamed up with photographers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to shoot pictures of its fleet of cars, which will be used across the brand’s various marketing channels.
“Through commissioning up-and-coming regional photographers to capture our line-up through their lens, we developed a series of authentic, humanized, vibrant and simulating images underpinning the message that Volkswagen is truly ‘Made for Life’.”
The first phase of the campaign features seven photographers: Ali Murad, Nino Consorte, Ushma Dhakan, Norah Alamri, Sami Altokhais, and Omar Shaheen.
“The campaign highlights our commitment to supporting working creatives in the region while having our audience at our core,” Petrovski added.