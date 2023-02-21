You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism
Iran sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd to death "on charge of corruption on earth through planning and directing terrorist acts," the Judiciary's Mizan Online agency reported. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxdtd

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism
  • Iran-born Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in August 2020
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: A Tehran court on Tuesday sentenced to death an Iranian-German dual national accused of being the leader of a “terrorist” group behind a deadly 2008 mosque bombing, the judiciary said.
“The Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced Jamshid Sharmahd, the leader of the Tondar terrorist group, to death on the charge of corruption on earth through planning and directing terrorist acts,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency reported.
Mizan said Sharmahd could appeal against his death sentence before the supreme court.
“The trial of this case was held in seven sessions in the presence of the accused and his lawyer, the plaintiffs and their families,” it said.
“According to the documents of the case, Sharmahd planned to commit 23 terrorist acts, of which he succeeded in five including the bombing of a mosque in (the southern city of) Shiraz on April 12, 2008, which killed 14 people and wounded 300 others.”
Iran-born Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in August 2020.
The group he is accused of leading aims to topple the Islamic republic and is outlawed as a terrorist organization by Iran.
Tondar, which means “thunder” in Farsi, is also known as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran.
Iran has criticized its arch-enemy Washington for having welcomed Sharmahd, accusing it “of supporting known terrorists who have claimed responsibility for several terrorist acts” in Iran.
Sharmahd, whose dual nationality is not recognized under Iranian law, grew up in an Iranian-German family, and moved to California in 2003, where he reportedly made statements hostile to both Islam and the Islamic republic on Farsi-language television channels based outside Iran.
Iran has carried out several executions in recent months that have sparked international outcry. In mid-January, it executed Iranian-British dual national Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official, after convicting him of spying.

Topics: Iran Jamshid Sharmahd

Related

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media
Middle-East
Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media
Iran International said it was moving its live broadcasting studios to the US following threats it faced in Britain. (Screenshot
Media
UK summons Iran envoy over ‘threats’ to journalists

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media

Iranian foundation offers land to Salman Rushdie’s attacker — state media
  • Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian foundation has praised the man who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie last year, leaving him severely injured, and said it will reward him with 1,000 square meters of agricultural land, state TV reported on Tuesday through its Telegram channel.
Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand following the assault by a 24-year-old Shiite Muslim American from New Jersey on the stage of a literary event held near Lake Erie in western New York in August.
“We sincerely thank the brave action of the young American who made Muslims happy by blinding one of Rushdie’s eyes and disabling one of his hands,” said Mohammad Esmail Zarei, secretary of the Foundation to Implement Imam Khomeini’s Fatwas.
“Rushdie is now no more than living dead and to honor this brave action, about 1,000 square meters of agricultural land will be donated to the person or any of his legal representatives,” Zarei added.
The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after “The Satanic Verses” was published.
Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim Kashmiri family, has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent nine years in hiding under British police protection.
While Iran’s pro-reform government of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa in the late 1990s, the multimillion-dollar bounty hanging over Rushdie’s head kept growing and the fatwa was never lifted.
Khomeini’s successor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was suspended from Twitter in 2019 for saying the fatwa against Rushdie was “irrevocable.”
The man accused of attacking the novelist has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges.

Topics: Iran Salman Rushdie

Related

Salman Rushdie says he feels ‘lucky’ in first interview since stabbing
World
Salman Rushdie says he feels ‘lucky’ in first interview since stabbing
Iran warns Charlie Hebdo magazine of similar fate to Salman Rushdie
Media
Iran warns Charlie Hebdo magazine of similar fate to Salman Rushdie

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?

How does aid get into rebel-held northwest Syria?
  • Many aid groups say they do not trust Syrian authorities to dispatch aid to areas under rival control
  • Nearly three million people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria’s war, live in the Idlib region under HTS control, while 1.1 million reside in areas of northern Aleppo held by Turkish proxies
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Two weeks after a deadly earthquake struck Syria, only a trickle of UN aid has entered the rebel-held northwest of the war-ravaged country, with the slow pace sparking outrage and anger.
The 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 44,000 people in Turkiye and Syria, including 3,600 in Syria, piling more misery on a population who activists say has been abandoned by the world in the midst of tragedy.

More than four million people live in areas outside government control in Syria’s north and northwest, 90 percent of whom depend on aid to survive.
Yet the first UN aid convoy crossed into the area on February 9 — three days after the quake struck — and carried tents and other relief for 5,000 that had been expected before the earthquake.
The UN largely delivers relief to Syria’s northwest via neighboring Turkiye through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing — the only way for aid to enter without Damascus’ permission.
The number of UN-approved crossings has shrunk from four in 2014 after years of pressure from regime allies China and Russia at the UN Security Council.
With the road leading to Bab Al-Hawa briefly damaged after the quake and aid workers in the devastated areas also affected, international pressure mounted for relief to pour in.
On February 13, the United Nations said Damascus had allowed it to also use Bab Al-Salama and Al-Rai crossings for three months.
Turkish-backed rebels operate the two crossings in the northern Aleppo province, while the jihadist Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group controls Bab Al-Hawa in the Idlib region.
Despite the additional crossings, relief workers say the UN aid deliveries remain insufficient.
Since the quake struck, the UN said it sent nearly 200 trucks to northwest Syria — less than the weekly average of 145 recorded in 2022 according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
Syria’s White Helmets rescue group which operates in rebel-held areas have slammed the UN’s slow response, calling it a “crime.”
On February 12, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths acknowledged the body had “failed the people of northwest Syria.”
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Monday that 10 aid trucks had crossed at the Al-Rai border point.
“This is the first UN convoy through this border crossing since the Government of Syria agreed to its use for aid deliveries, which now brings us to three fully operating border crossings for the United Nations.”

International aid groups are not bound by the UN’s cross-border aid mechanism and can truck aid through other crossings with Turkiye’s approval.
International organizations also provide funding to aid groups in the northwest to “buy what they need either from the local market or from Turkiye through commercial crossings,” said Racha Nasreddine of ActionAid.
But with millions made homeless by the quake, stocks of blankets, food and tents were quickly depleted.
Although donations poured in, local groups struggled to secure necessities as prices of basic goods shot up at home while roads leading to Turkiye were damaged in the tremor, she said.
And while planeloads of foreign aid flooded regime-held areas after the quake, Syria’s northwest was largely left to fend for itself.

Although the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad does not control crossing points with Turkiye, the United Nations sought its approval to use them.
Syria and its ally Russia have long insisted that all relief pass through regime-controlled areas and Moscow has threatened to veto the UN cross-border mechanism at past security council meetings.
Many aid groups say they do not trust Syrian authorities to dispatch aid to areas under rival control.
On February 10, the Assad regime said it approved the delivery of humanitarian aid directly from government-held territory to rebel areas.
But the head of the jihadist HTS group, Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani, has said he would refuse any aid crossing going that route.
Nearly three million people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria’s war, live in the Idlib region under HTS control, while 1.1 million reside in areas of northern Aleppo held by Turkish proxies.
Turkish troops and about 30 Ankara-backed groups control border areas administered by local councils affiliated with nearby Turkish governorates.
Rival Kurdish authorities that rule swathes of the northeast sent 30 fuel tankers to northern Aleppo, but the convoy had to turn back after failing to get the greenlight to cross.
 

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria Turkiye

Related

Update This aerial photograph taken on February 19, 2023 shows the extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.
Middle-East
Mounting death toll as new quake hits battered Turkiye, Syria

Israel parliament gives initial approval to judicial reform bill

Israel parliament gives initial approval to judicial reform bill
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

Israel parliament gives initial approval to judicial reform bill

Israel parliament gives initial approval to judicial reform bill
  • Lawmakers vote 63 to 47 to give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges
  • Opposition leader Yair Lapid accuses the coalition of pushing Israel toward civil war
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament backed a key part of a controversial judicial overhaul at first reading Tuesday despite protests across the country against a bill critics see as a threat to democracy.

Lawmakers vote 63 to 47 to give more weight to the government in the committee that selects judges, and to deny courts the right to rule on legislation they deem in conflict with so-called Basic Laws, Israel’s quasi constitution.

Tens of thousands had protested on the streets of Jerusalem Monday against the anticipated vote. Inside parliament, opposition lawmakers disrupted the debate with shouts of “shame,” and were temporarily removed.

The bill will now return to the law committee for more debate, ahead of its second and third readings in the plenum before it becomes law.

“From now on, the court will belong to everyone,” Justice Minister Yariv Levin said after the bill passed its first reading, calling on members of the opposition to “come and talk.”

“We can reach understandings,” Levin said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the coalition of pushing Israel toward civil war, saying if “you care about Israel and its people” then “you’ll halt legislation today.”

President Isaac Herzog has been trying to bring the sides together for talks on the reform with no success.

The sweeping judicial reform is a cornerstone of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, an alliance with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties which took office in late December.

Another element of it would give parliament the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 votes in the 120-member parliament.

The premier presents the overhaul as key to restoring balance between the branches of government, arguing judges currently have too much power over elected officials.

Critics accuse the government of a power grab, and weekly protests against the legislation since early January have been joined by tens of thousands of people.

Topics: Israel

Related

Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN
Middle-East
Statement by UN Security Council keeps Israel isolated, says Palestinian envoy to UN
A picture shows Israeli settlement outpost of Gevat Arnon, near Nablus city in the southern occupied West Bank.
Middle-East
Israeli settlements ‘impede peace’: UN Security Council

Jordanian and British military forces cooperate in joint tactical drill

British forces on a previous exercise in Jordan.
British forces on a previous exercise in Jordan.
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Jordanian and British military forces cooperate in joint tactical drill

British forces on a previous exercise in Jordan.
  • Part of the ongoing ‘Olive Grove’ series of exercises, the drill included live firing, storming operations and sniping
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The King Faisal II/16 Brigade, a unit of the Jordanian Armed Forces, conducted a joint tactical exercise with British military forces on Monday, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The drill, part of the “Olive Grove” series of joint military exercises carried out by the two nations, took place in Jordan in the presence of the brigade’s commander, Omar Shqeirat, and the UK’s defense attache in the country, Will Davis.

Officials said the forces demonstrated their combat efficiency, professionalism and accuracy through the use of live fire with medium and light weapons, storming operations using armored vehicles, and sniping.

The drill was designed to test the ability of forces to carry out military operations in built-up areas and internal security operations, and to provide training in reconnaissance operations and dealing with a variety of ground targets.

The exercise is part of the ongoing training of forces from the two countries to improve their combat readiness and efficiency, officials added.

Topics: Middle East Jordan UK

Related

Jordanian aid plane jets off to Turkiye and Syria
Middle-East
Jordanian aid plane jets off to Turkiye and Syria
Jordan’s Queen Rania and US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are pictured at the White House. (Queen Rania)
Offbeat
Jordan’s Queen Rania, US First Lady Biden meet in Washington

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body
Updated 20 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body

Lebanon heading to oblivion: Head of economic, social advisory body
  • Lebanese banks’ strike continues as reform group claims prosecution launched against Societe Generale, its chairman
  • Riad Salameh: The black market in Lebanon is outside the control of the central bank, which has become unable to solve crises because solutions require a concrete national project
Updated 20 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon could be headed to oblivion, the head of the country’s independent advisory body warned on Monday.

Charles Arbid, president of the Economic and Social Council, told an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the General Labor Union that with no savior on the horizon, the nation risked spiralling out of control.

He said: “We fear that Lebanon as we know it is changing under the leaders who could not care less about its fate.

“Many countries have been forgotten and left to their fate. Poverty and violence prevailed after the world lost interest in them.”

The council, a product of the Taif Agreement, is tasked with conveying the opinion of sectors involved in the formulation of economic and social policies in Lebanon.

The meeting, titled “Save the homeland,” came as a strike by Lebanese banks over judicial prosecutions against them and the non-approval of the Capital Control Bill entered its third week.

Also, on Monday, the Lebanese pound dropped to 81,000 to the dollar. Central bank financial operations fell to $10 million per day as the platform lost its influence on the currency market, specifically the black market.

A source in the Lebanese prime minister’s office told Arab News: “Measures to resolve this impasse must be taken by the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council. The prime minister cannot intervene, even though he wishes he could since the issue is affecting Lebanon’s stability.”

The Association of Banks in Lebanon said it would only end its strike when judicial prosecutions carried out by Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun stopped. And it urged the Supreme Judicial Council to suspend prosecutions by some judges and block lawsuits against banks by depositors.

The association has refused to be held fully responsible for the country’s financial crisis.

Central bank governor, Riad Salameh, told Al-Qahera News: “The black market in Lebanon is outside the control of the central bank, which has become unable to solve crises because solutions require a concrete national project.”

Meanwhile, The People Want to Reform the System — an association to fight corruption — announced that judge Aoun had decided on Monday to prosecute Societe Generale and its chairman, Antoun Sehnaoui, on charges of money laundering, while freezing the bank’s funds. The judge was acting based on a complaint submitted by the association.

The group said Aoun had referred the case to Nicolas Mansour, the first investigative judge in the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeal, requesting an inquiry and the issuance of necessary arrest warrants.

On Monday, the Parliamentary Bureau failed to set a date for a legislative session to discuss and approve the Capital Control Bill.

Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab said: “We recognize the parliament’s right to legislate, as happened previously, but the capital control draft, according to what was issued by the joint committees, must be accompanied by a comprehensive plan.”

Dozens of MPs have refused to hold a legislative session until a new president is elected.

MPs Melhem Khalaf and Najat Saliba have been staging a parliament sit-in for more than a month in protest over the presidential election stalemate.

Addressing their fellow MPs over Zoom, they urged them to, “face those who are squabbling over the presidential election and delaying it, in search for a president that serves their personal criteria.”

They said the situation violated the provisions of the constitution and added: “It is a mass suicide; rather a deliberate killing and extermination of an entire people.”

Tensions between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah have intensified after FPM head Gebran Bassil on Sunday criticized Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah for his party’s support of Marada Movement leader Suleiman Franjieh for the presidency.

Bassil said: “We choose a president based on conviction. No one can impose anyone on us, and no one can threaten us with chaos.”

Topics: Lebanon Charles Arbid Riad Salameh

Related

Special Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi video
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘is a hostage to the veto power’ of Hezbollah, says Lebanese economist Nadim Shehadi
Hezbollah expands financial wing as Lebanon’s banking crisis continues
Middle-East
Hezbollah expands financial wing as Lebanon’s banking crisis continues

Latest updates

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race
Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race
Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism
Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for terrorism
United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel
United Media Services launches first Egyptian documentary channel
Review: Steven Spielberg’s joyful, emotional ‘The Fablemans’ heads to the Oscars  
Review: Steven Spielberg’s joyful, emotional ‘The Fablemans’ heads to the Oscars  
Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia surged by $8.54bn in 2022
Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia surged by $8.54bn in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.