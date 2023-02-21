You are here

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt's economy

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt’s economy
The income from the canal was about 25 percent higher than the $6.3 billion netted in 2021 (Shutterstock)
Gobran Mohamed 

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt’s economy

Suez Canal revenue hits record monthly high of $594m in boost to Egypt’s economy
Updated 31 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed 

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal revenue saw a record high of 18.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($594 million) in December 2022, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The figures come after the Suez Canal Authority announced 2022 delivered an all-time annual revenue record for the waterway, earning $8 billion in transit fees.

The income from the canal was about 25 percent higher than the $6.3 billion netted in 2021, following a series of toll hikes to help pad Egypt’s siphoned foreign reserves.

The canal is a source of much-needed foreign currency for Egypt, with global investors pulling billions out of the import-dependent economy during the current crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Annual inflation hit 21.9 percent in December and the local currency has lost around half its value in less than a year in successive devaluations demanded as part of a $3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the canal authority, said an average of 93 ships traversed the vital waterway daily during the aforementioned period carrying 1.41 billion tons of cargo.

The official attributed the boom in the canal’s traffic to the New Suez Canal project that helped increase the capacity of the waterway to receive giant ships and increased number of vessels.

Rabie said the North African country is steadily working to further expand the canal’s navigational course through the southern sector development project, which will improve navigational safety by 28 percent and increase the canal’s capacity.

This is in conjunction with the efforts to develop and modernize the fleet of marine units affiliated with the authority and adopt environmentally friendly procedures and policies, he added.

Connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the canal accounts for roughly 10 percent of global maritime trade and the majority of oil transported by sea.

Tolls were hiked three times last year for vessels traversing the man-made waterway, which is the fastest crossing from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

Topics: suez canal Suez Canal Authority

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region
Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region

Saudi Arabia unveils 27 projects to boost water desalination in Asir region
RIYADH: In a move to boost the water supply to wider parts of the country, Saudi Arabia has unveiled 27 development projects worth SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) in the Asir region that will serve about 160,000 new beneficiaries.  

Inaugurated by Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz, the projects are aimed at developing the drinking water system, securing the supply, and expanding the availability of services in the region.  

The schemes will also enable water and environmental sustainability in the Asir region in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.  

During the inauguration, the governor recognized the efforts of Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water, and agriculture, for ideating these projects.  

The Asir governor was briefed about the ministry’s efforts to enhance the operational capacity of projects, prepare new environment systems, and sustain natural resources.  

In addition, it was highlighted that the ministry enhanced the protection of vegetation covers, as well as expanded the rehabilitation and development of national parks.  

Al-Fadhli said the Saline Water Conversion Corp. has built a water transmission system to support strategic projects and enhance the security of desalinated water supplies.

The minister noted that the SWCC developed the water transmission system of the Abha urban feeding line, with a total cost of more than SR1.35 billion.

This will transport water from the preserved reservoirs in the city of Abha to the east of Khamis Mushayt.  

With a length of 57 kilometers and a transport capacity of 375,000 cubic meters per day, it will be able to feed the two cities through seven branches.  

Al-Fadhli added that the SWCC also established the third phase of the Shuqaiq-Abha water transmission system, worth over SR2 billion.  

This scheme includes pipes stretching a length of 137 km and will enhance the water supply in the city of Abha, governorates, and centers associated with its water system.  

In addition, the National Water Co. has implemented 21 water and environmental projects at a cost of more than SR535 million.  

These projects are expected to strengthen the drinking water distribution system and manage the demand in the Asir region.  

To achieve full utilization of water and its reuse, the water company implemented a project to deliver recycled water to Yala National Park in the Bisha governorate.  

This was done through the implementation of irrigation networks with lengths of more than 1.33 million meters, and at a cost that exceeded SR12 million.  

The ministry also implemented a concrete dam in Wadi Yabah in Bariq governorate, at a cost of more than SR121 million, to maximize the benefit of rainwater harvesting and enhance surface water sources.  

Another project implemented by the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification is to increase the vegetation cover in Bisha. The scheme was executed by planting more than 150,000 trees, at a cost of over SR6 million.  

Al-Fadhli said they ensured that these projects were implemented in accordance with best practices and technical expertise in Saudi Arabia.  

Topics: Asir water supply Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz minister of environment water and Agriculture

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points
Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points

Closing bell: TASI plunges for the second day in a row, sheds 101 points
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday lost 101.24 points — or 0.98 percent — to close at 10,269.73, extending Monday’s 122 points crash.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.17 percent to 1,401.04, the parallel market Nomu declined 1.40 percent to 19,017.37.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.36 billion ($900 million) as 52 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 152 receded.

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest gained.

The Real Estate Management and Development Index took the biggest hit, declining 2.15 percent to 2,658.37 as five of its six constituents slipped.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst-performing stock of the day as it crashed 9,41 percent to SR70.30.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. also plummeted 6.88 percent to SR13.

The other prominent losers were Arab National Bank, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., and Saudi Investment Bank.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also mirrored the bearish momentum as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, and Qatar inched lower.

On the announcements front, Advanced Petrochemical Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that it booked a 64 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR295 million for 2022 from SR815.4 million in 2021.

Revenue fell 5.24 percent to SR2.95 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, from SR3.11 billion in the year-ago period.

The decline in net profit was due to the SR109 million loss the company accumulated from its subsidiary SK Advanced Co. in 2022 compared to the profit of SR11 million in 2021.

Moreover, propane and propylene purchase prices increased by 13 percent and 4 percent, respectively, during the period under review.

APC informed Tadawul that its board of directors approved a 5.5 percent cash dividend, or SR0.55 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company’s share price fell 2.39 percent to SR44.85.

Water equipment manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced that its accumulated losses declined to 34.91 percent on Dec. 31, 2022, from 42.12 percent on Sept. 30, 2022.

The accumulated losses amounted to SR34.56 million of the paid-up capital of SR99 million. Amiantit’s share price increased slightly to SR38.80.

Meanwhile, Mobile Telecommunication Co. Saudi Arabia, also known as Zain KSA, signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance to convert an existing commercial loan to a Shariah-compliant Murabaha facility.

The telco appointed Al Rajhi Bank as a Murabaha facility agent, it said in a statement on Tadawul. Zain KSA’s share price rose 1.53 percent to SR10.60.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties
Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties

Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica sign deals to boost trade ties
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Costa Rica on Tuesday signed two cooperation agreements to increase the volume of trade and investment between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deals were signed during a meeting between prominent members of the Saudi business community and a Costa Rican delegation led by the country’s Foreign Minister Dr. Arnoldo Andre Tinoco.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Costa Rican Export Authority signed two agreements to boost economic cooperation and establish a joint business council to explore and identify investment opportunities in both countries.

The Costa Rican foreign minister expressed his country’s desire to strengthen economic ties with Saudi Arabia and described the establishment of the joint business council as the starting point in that direction.

He called on the Saudi business community to explore investment opportunities in Costa Rica and benefit from the incentives the country offers to foreign investors.

Badr bin Suleiman Al-Ruzaiza, vice president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries. He noted the volume of trade exchange increased by 59 percent to reach SR355 million ($95 million) in 2021. 

The undersecretary for communication with investors at the Ministry of Investment, Badr bin Ibrahim Al-Badr, said a Saudi delegation comprising officials and representatives of the private sector will visit Costa Rica in near future to explore investment opportunities in different sectors particularly renewable energy, tourism and agriculture.

During the meeting, both sides gave presentations on the available investment opportunities in different sectors.

Tinoco also held a meeting with Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim during which they discussed ways to strengthen economic ties. The ministers also reviewed issues of mutual interest.

Topics: Saudi Investment

Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia surged by $8.54bn in 2022

Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia surged by $8.54bn in 2022
Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia surged by $8.54bn in 2022

Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia surged by $8.54bn in 2022
RIYADH: Industrial investments in Saudi Arabia rose SR32.03 billion ($8.54 billion) in 2022 as the Kingdom steadily diversified its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

In its monthly bulletin, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said the total volume of industrial investments in Saudi Arabia until December 2022 stood at SR1.428 trillion.

The ministry revealed that from January 2022 to December 2022, 1,023 factories started operations, with investments amounting to SR28.79 billion, while 964 industrial licenses were issued.

During the same period, Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector created 51,723 job opportunities, the ministry’s monthly bulletin added.

The number of mining licenses issued by the ministry until the end of December 2022 were to 2,272 licenses, which includes 1,383 building materials quarry licenses, 635 exploration licenses, 178 mining and small mine exploitation licenses, 43 reconnaissance licenses, and 33 surplus mineral ores licenses.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef revealed that there are 212 industrial investment opportunities in the Kingdom through the Invest Saudi platform.

The platform currently presents 82 out of the 163 investment opportunities previously announced by the Kingdom’s national strategy Vision 2030, and will add the rest by the end of 2023.

Speaking at the Al-Ahsa Investment Forum, the minister said that the industrial sector is one of the focal points of Vision 2030 which aims to achieve an industrial renaissance and unleash enormous capabilities into the strategic sector.

According to the Invest Saudi website, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest-growing countries in the industrial sector with an average growth rate of 7.5 percent per year.

The mining sector is one of the key pillars of the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts.

A recent report by The Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School for Mines in the US suggested that Saudi Arabia is set to become a “global leader” in the mining sector due to its healthy investment atmosphere.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts
Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts

Dubai Airport set to welcome 78m passengers in 2023, operator forecasts
RIYADH: With Dubai set to host major events such as the next UN Climate Change Conference, Dubai International Airport expects to see 78 million travelers pass through its gates in 2023 after passenger traffic more than doubled in the past year.  

One of the biggest international travel hubs, DXB handled 66 million passengers in 2022, a year-on-year growth of 127 percent, propelled by strong volumes in the fourth quarter of the year, the airport operator said in a statement. 

During this period, the airport recorded 19.72 million passengers, up 67 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, making it the busiest quarter since 2019. 

“With DXB forecast to welcome 78 million passengers this year, and Dubai hosting major international events including the Dubai Airshow and COP28, it will be another year of new challenges and opportunities and we are ready for them,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO, DXB. 

December was the busiest month of the year with 7.1 million passengers, the first time since January 2020 that DXB’s monthly traffic hit the 7 million mark.  

India was the top destination country in terms of traffic volume for DXB in 2022 as it received 9.8 million passengers.  

Saudi Arabia came second with 4.9 million passengers followed by the UK with 4.6 million passengers and Pakistan with 3.7 million passengers.  

The number of Russians traveling through DXB came in at 1.9 million as Emirates and Fly Dubai added flights to Russian cities since the Ukraine conflict began early last year.   

London was the top destination city by traffic with 3 million passengers, followed by Riyadh with 2 million passengers and Mumbai with 1.9 million passengers.  

Total flight movements at DXB totaled 96,701 during the fourth quarter of 2022 bringing the annual flight movements to 343,339, a year-on-year growth of 47 percent. The average number of passengers per flight reached 204, up 33 percent year-on-year.  

However, cargo volumes continued to contract with 420,125 tons recorded in the fourth quarter, down 31.7 percent compared to 614,834 tons in the fourth of 2021. 

DXB handled 1.7 million tons of cargo during 2022, a drop of 25.5 percent resulting from the moving of all major freight operators back to Dubai World Central and the return of pax-freighter aircraft back to passenger operations during the year. 

Topics: Dubai Airports passenergs air traffic

