Elite pair to represent international master Mott on Saudi Cup night

Elite pair to represent international master Mott on Saudi Cup night
Bill Mott’s Elite Power exercises at King Abdulaziz Racecourse under Neil Poznansky. (JCSA/Ali Alzenidi)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Elite pair to represent international master Mott on Saudi Cup night

Elite pair to represent international master Mott on Saudi Cup night
  • Top trainer will saddle Elite Power and Casa Creed in big sprint contests
  • Neil Poznansky: Elite Power wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think he could win
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Considering Bill Mott’s career, it goes without saying that one must take his world-stage contenders seriously — and serious contenders are exactly what the iconic conditioner has at this year’s Saudi Cup meeting.

Mott won the first major international Flat race in the Middle East — the 1996 Dubai World Cup with Cigar — and has captured 12 Breeders’ Cups since.

Fresh off a victory with Saudi Cup alumnus Art Collector in last month’s Pegasus World Cup, Mott seeks more big race glory with Juddmonte’s Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Elite Power (USA) and LRE Racing and JEH Racing Stable’s Casa Creed (USA) – leading chances in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard and the 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc respectively.

Mott’s right-hand man accompanying his international travels over the past few years has been assistant trainer and exercise rider Neil Poznansky, who was aboard for the final serious workouts on Tuesday morning at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

Having arrived on Friday with a couple of days on the track to acclimatize, the pair appeared comfortable in their 600m blowout breezes down the stretch.

“Elite Power seemed to handle it really well,” Poznansky said. “He’s training exceptionally well. Elite Power wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think he could win. He seemed to like the track in the breeze — I got him in about 38 (seconds) — so hopefully that transfers into his race.

“He is a big, strong animal who just loves running. He can be pretty active in his training, where Casa Creed is an old professional, but both were perfect today and both did all their prep work well back at Payson Park in Florida.”

Three-time Grade 1 winner Casa Creed completed his maintenance work under Poznansky with precision before heading back to the international quarantine without a fuss.

A seven-time winner from 29 starts, who finished second in the 1351 Turf Sprint last year, the son of Jimmy Creed followed up his Riyadh run with a close fifth in Dubai’s Al-Quoz Sprint before winning Belmont’s Jaipur Stakes over 1,200 meters and Saratoga’s Fourstardave over 1,600 meters.

“We can take him anywhere,” Poznansky said. “He’s really a neat horse to be around. The last couple of days he’s just doing his thing and going around there and I think he recognises the place. He’s a seven-year-old, but he’s training as good – if not better – than ever.

“I think Luis [Saez, jockey] knows him a lot better this time, as it was his first time on him last year. The unique distance here hits him right between the eyes and is in his favor. The horses are unraced since the Breeders’ Cup but they’re both doing great and Casa Creed, especially, seems to really enjoy running fresh.”

Being a substantial part of Team Mott gives Poznansky the privilege of learning from a conditioner who appears to have mastered the nuanced process of shipping a top-class runner from America abroad, performing well and then returning the horse to its best form upon return. Casa Creed’s 2022 campaign would be a prime example.

“Bill reads the horse really well and just has a feeling of what to do with them,” Poznansky said. “He knows when he needs to back off and when to press on. He’s very hands-on about everything. He’s really amazing at what he does.”

Topics: Saudi Cup Bill Mott Neil Poznansky

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 min 47 sec ago
Paul Williams

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia

Layan Jouhari carries on family legacy for Al-Ittihad and Saudi Arabia
  • Layan Jouhari set to face Indonesia in series of friendlies starting on Wednesday
  • Jouhari’s uncle, Ghanayem Al-Harbi, played for Al-Ittihad during the 60s and ’70s
Updated 30 min 47 sec ago
Paul Williams

Football clubs the world over are built on the support of their fans.

From the biggest clubs to some of the smallest, tribalism and emotional connection are passed down from grandparents to parents to children.

Stories are told, legends immortalized and cross-generational moments created, adding to the rich fabric of the game.

So it is for 22-year-old Saudi Arabian Layan Jouhari.

Born in the seaside city of Jeddah, she was raised by a family of diehard Al-Ittihad supporters loyal to a club founded almost 100 years ago with with one of the richest histories anywhere in Asia.

Jouhari’s uncle, Ghanayem Al-Harbi, played for Al-Ittihad for almost a decade during the 1960s and ’70s and went on to work as an assistant coach under Carlos Alberto Parreira with the Saudi Arabian national team when the Green Falcons won the AFC Asian Cup in 1988.

“He talks about winning the cup, and there’s a picture of him holding the cup (that) he always shows me,” she said of her uncle.

Her father, Abdulmojeeb, also represented Al-Ittihad, but in different sports, playing both volleyball and table tennis for the Jeddah club.

So it is fair to say Jouhari and her family bleed yellow and black.

“Ittihad is like blood for so many, because it started in 1927, so it’s already one of the oldest clubs in Saudi,” she told Arab News.

“From the beginning my whole heritage is Ittihad, so we’re huge fans of Ittihad.”

Jouhari, part of an emerging generation of female players, has gone one better than just wearing the famous yellow-and-black kit as a fan; she is now wearing it as an Al-Ittihad player, having been signed by her childhood club to be part of their inaugural squad for the first season of the recently completed Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Having grown up idolising players such as Moroccan midfield maestro Karim Al-Ahmadi, who played almost 100 times for Al-Ittihad across three seasons, and recent signings such as Tarek Hamed and Ahmed Hegazi, Jouhari could scarcely believe the news when she found out.

“Just talking about it, I can’t get rid of the smile on my face,” she said.

“It came so rapidly, all the changes and all the developments here for women’s football in Saudi. This was one of the huge steps that Saudi took, which is to have all the major clubs, the men’s clubs in Saudi, start a women’s team.

“When I heard that I’m going to be part of Ittihad, it was maybe the best news I’ve heard in my life. I called up my whole family one by one just to tell them the news. It was indescribable.”

She added: “Some of them, like my uncles who are older, they couldn’t believe it; they were just so curious and excited.

“They’re like, ‘when are you going to play, can we watch the matches?’ So I was like, of course, it’s all going to be open.

“Here in Jeddah we have Al-Jawhara (King Abdullah Sports City) Stadium, it’s the biggest stadium in our region, and that’s where we were playing the league games, on the reserve field.

“So they were even shocked that we’re getting that much support. It’s very exciting.”

Almost her entire family came to watch that first match, a Jeddah derby against rivals Al-Ahli, and they would have walked away happy, with the Tigers winning 3-1 to get their campaign off to the perfect start in front of a healthy crowd there to witness history.

While they could not keep pace with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr, who clinched the inaugural championship, and Al-Hilal, at the end of their first campaign Al-Ittihad finished a respectable fourth, laying a solid foundation for the next generation of women who can look up to the likes of Jouhari and dream of one day also playing for the club they grew up supporting.

“There has been a rapid development happening the past four years. I don’t think it has happened this fast anywhere else in the world,” the 22-year-old said.

“So for me to be a part of that, it’s such a blessing. Every now and then there’s something new, a bigger project, more events, more opportunities, and all I can do now is seize the moment and work hard on myself, because I know that what I’m doing now is important for me, but also important for the future and the next generation.

“I’m rolling out the carpet for the next generation and setting the standards for Saudi football here for women, so it’s a responsibility as much as it is a blessing.”

While the season may have ended, the football will continue for Jouhari, who is also a member of the Saudi women’s national team that will this week play a series of friendlies against Indonesia.

The Indonesian team played at the most recent AFC Women’s Asian Cup and are ranked 97th in the world and 20th in Asia, making them the highest-ranked nation that Saudi Arabia has faced since their formation 12 months ago.

Whatever the result, Jouhari is optimistic for the future of the women’s game in the Kingdom.

“It’s only been a year so far for our national team,” she said. “But already we’ve see a huge change from when we started. Now we have started the RTC (regional training centers) and there are training centers all over Saudi for young girls.

“We are already seeing a lot of talented young girls appearing and I think they are going to take the stage in the next five to 10 years. I feel very optimistic about that.”

Topics: Layan Jouhari Ghanayem Al-Harbi Al-ittihad Green Falcons

Inter’s Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy’s bogey team Porto

Inter’s Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy’s bogey team Porto
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

Inter's Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy's bogey team Porto

Inter’s Inzaghi hoping to turn tide against Italy’s bogey team Porto
  • Inter are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2011
  • Porto have knocked out six Italian clubs in European competition over the last two decades in
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

MILAN, Italy: Simone Inzaghi said Tuesday that he wants Inter Milan to end Italian teams’ dreadful record against Porto as he prepares to host the Portuguese outfit in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.
Inter are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2011 but will have to beat a bogey team for Serie A clubs guided by Inzaghi’s former Lazio teammate Sergio Conceicao.
Porto have knocked out six Italian clubs in European competition over the last two decades, most recently finishing a point above AC Milan in the Champions League group stage last season and taking the Europa League spot.
Inzaghi and Conceicao won the league and cup double in 2000 with Lazio, as well as the 1999 European Super Cup, and since retiring as players both are enjoying successful managerial careers.
“He’s (Conceicao) doing really well right now, his team plays a physical and technical game,” Inzaghi told reporters.
“Porto are a really good team, they’ve won 10 games in a row, conceding only two goals.
“In recent years they have done really well against Italian teams, against Milan last season, Roma, Lazio and Juventus. Let’s hope we can turn the tide.”
Inter are in the knockout stages after qualifying from a group which contained the current leaders of La Liga and the Bundesliga.
They took four points from Barcelona to make it through in second place behind Bayern Munich who won all of their Group C matches.
“We are coming into this game with a lot of belief because we got here in an incredible way; on paper Barcelona and Bayern Munich were the teams everyone wanted to avoid,” said Inzaghi.
“You can see what Barca are doing now against Real Madrid who have just been crowned world champions and we know what Bayern are about. Now we’re here, we wanted it so badly and we’re going to give it a go.”

Topics: Inter Milan Simone Inzaghi champions league

Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action

Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action
Updated 21 February 2023
Laura King

Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year's best action

Saudi Cup 8-race card promises some of the year’s best action
  Taiba the pick of American entries for showpiece event, while Japan runs six horses this weekend
Updated 21 February 2023
Laura King

The Saudi Cup has produced some superb racing since its first run in 2020, and this weekend’s action in Riyadh promises to be just as good as the previous three editions.

“Money can’t buy everything,” the saying goes, so even the $10 million first prize for the G1 Saudi Cup was not enough to tempt the connections of Flightline to keep him in training long enough for a trip to the desert and Saturday’s eight-race card.

Taiba is probably the best still in training, and like Country Grammer, which runs here for the second time after finishing runner-up last year, is owned by Saudi businessman Amr Zedan, who is keen to support his country’s biggest race.

So will Taiba win? Maximum Security won the inaugural Saudi Cup in 2020, but since then some very good American horses, including Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Knicks Go, have come unstuck in Riyadh. The track often suits turf horses, so nothing is taken for granted, although Taiba’s third to Flightline in the Breeders’ Cup Classic is probably the best form on offer here.

The Japanese are yet to win this race, although they enjoyed four winners on this card a year ago. They run six this time, with Panthalassa the most intriguing. The six-year-old, dead-heat winner of last year’s G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan, is probably better known for the huge lead he built up in last year’s Tenno Sho (Autumn), only to be passed close to home by Equinox. Panthalassa has one way of going: fast and from the front.

The Riyadh Dirt Sprint welcomes back Dancing Prince, the devastating five-and-three-quarter-length winner of this race last season. If he is in that same form, he will be hard to beat, but he does face Breeders’ Cup Sprint winner Elite Power — trained by Bill Mott but owned by Saudi-based Juddmonte — as well as the brilliantly fast Dubai Group 3 winner Meraas in what many believe will be the race of the night.

The 1351 Turf Sprint is also an intriguing race, with Mott’s Casa Creed, beaten a whisker in this race last year, returning having won two Grade 1s in the US since. Successful last year was Songline, who is also back to defend her title, while Japanese hopes are also carried by Bathrat Leon, Restencia and Lauda Sion.

The Neom Turf Cup looks an open affair, without a superstar in the line-up this year. John and Thady Gosden run the progressive Mostahdaf, who should find this easier than the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe he ran in last time. Dubai Future, solid all year for Saeed Bin Suroor, is another to consider, while Charlie Appleby’s filly White Moonlight should enjoy this distance.

Lastly, to the Red Sea Turf Handicap, the longest race on the card at nearly two miles. Subjectivist, who looked likely to never run again after picking up an injury in 2021, has by far the best form here but this is a tough ask, under top weight, after such a long time off. My pick is Nate the Great, an nice improving stayer who will have been impeccably prepared for this race by the Andrew Balding team.

The action begins at 3:45 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2023

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race

Jean-Eric Vergne relishes Hyderabad E-Prix victory ahead of inaugural Cape Town race
  French driver for DS Penske overcomes challenge of driving new Gen3 car in all-electric Formula E series
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne believes winning the Hyderabad E-Prix was even more impressive given that he had to adapt his approach to suit the new all-electric Gen3 cars.

The DS Penske driver became the first-ever winner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India, despite having less than 0.5 percent energy left in the Gen3 car introduced in this year’s competition.

The Gen3 vehicle is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built, while its batteries are among the most advanced and sustainable ever made.

Having been behind the wheel in four races this season, including the double-headers at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix at the end of January, the 32-year-old Frenchman said he is a big fan of driving in the high-speed vehicle.

“I think having the extra power is great and the car is more powerful. You get the chance to go down the street much quicker because the car is also lighter. At the same time, you also need to assess the corners, as they are not easy to navigate, so it is challenging to drive, and I think this contributes to more entertaining races,” he said.

“The steering wheel is heavier and it doesn’t allow you to get out of the corners very easily, so we see ourselves battling a lot with the car, which makes it very challenging to drive.”

The Formula E championship moves to Cape Town this weekend and while the Indian victory has put Vergne third in the standings, he expects another stern test in South Africa in what will be a new circuit.

“Winning on a new track doesn’t mean that you’re going to win on another new track in a different country. I would need to come with the same mentality that I came to India and just not overthink it and do the best possible job,” he said.

The 2023 Cape Town E-Prix on Saturday, Feb. 25 — round 5 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship — will be the first Formula E race in South Africa.

Topics: Formula E

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom's expats

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches 6-month basketball program for Kingdom’s expats
  • The Kingdom’s expats will be able to show off their skills while keeping fit
  • Program is open to male residents between the age of 24 and 60
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation launched a six-month resident basketball program that will last until June 2023, aiming to meet the needs of basketball fans, stimulate competition, and encourage communities residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to practice the sport.

The first Basketball Program for Residents league began on Dec. 9, 2022, at Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah International School in Riyadh’s Al-Rayan neighborhood, with the SFA welcoming a diverse group of fans, players, and spectators to launch the program in exciting fashion.

Open to male participants between the age of 24 and 60, over 1,000 players are expected to take part in the program. Taking place from December 2022 to June 2023, basketball matches will be held every Friday as part of an ongoing league, with teams vying for top spot and honors.

The launch of the Basketball Program for Residents is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. It builds upon the SFA’s work to raise physical activity levels in the country and will help empower more people to lead healthier and more active lives.

The new initiative marks another milestone on the SFA’s journey to creating a healthier Saudi Arabia. Working closely with the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation, the SFA aims to enhance the Kingdom’s basketball culture and stimulate interest in the sport.

The SFA, in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation, looks forward to unifying its efforts and launching an innovative program. Both entities will leverage their resources and networks to realize the country’s basketball — and sports — potential, offering access to more basketball experiences, events, and provisions for communities to take full advantage of.

The introduction of the Basketball Program for Residents follows the success of previous and ongoing SFA expat programs, including the National Cricket Championship, an initiative set up to encourage and facilitate a healthy and active lifestyle by harnessing the popularity of the beloved bat-and-ball game. In 2020, the SFA also joined forces with the Mantra Rays swim team to host a swimming program for young expats. Participants, representing 16 different nationalities, took part in the program, competing across six different age groups.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports for All Federation

Latest updates

