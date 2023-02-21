You are here

UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation

UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation
An empty road were trucks from Britain usually leave the Eurotunnel terminal to join the highway is seen in Coquelles, France. (File/Reuters)
UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation

UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation
  • Nicholas Fullwood and Azad Ahmahi, of Derbyshire, jailed while Pamela Fullwood handed suspended sentence
LONDON: A British couple and their accomplice have been sentenced for trying to smuggle Iraqi migrants into the UK hidden in sofas.

Nicholas Fullwood, 48, and his wife Pamela, 45, both of Chesterfield, were stopped in their van by Border Force officers in the UK control zone in Coquelles, France on Jan. 5, 2019. 

The couple said they were returning to the UK after picking up furniture in Lille. Officers searched their van and discovered two Iraqi men in the bases of two sofas. 

A Home Office investigation later identified 31-year-old Azad Ahmadi, a car wash owner in Derby, as a suspect who helped organize the smuggling attempt with the Fullwoods, the Independent reported.

The Fullwoods pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. Ahmadi pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

At a hearing in Canterbury Crown Court, Nicholas Fullwood was sentenced to three years in prison while his wife was given a two-year suspended sentence. 

According to a report in the Independent, defense lawyers said that Nicholas Fullwood was under duress due to money he owed to a loan shark, while his wife was found in a psychiatric report to have “significant problems” with “suggestibility and compliance”. 

The court was also told that she has had cancer and was due to undergo an operation next month.

Ahmadi was described as the “the head” of the operation by Recorder Michael Turner in sentencing, the Independent reported. He was found guilty and jailed for four years and six months. 

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said after sentencing that the British government was “determined to bring to justice the criminal gangs that undertake the repulsive trade of people-smuggling. 

“The Home Office is working night and day to dismantle people-smuggling networks and tackle illegal migration head-on,” he added.

 

Topics: human smuggling United Kingdom

Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast

Three UN peacekeepers killed in Mali blast
  • The mission gave no immediate word about the casualties' nationalities
  • The force recorded 548 IED attacks up to the date of the report, claiming 103 lives and 638 wounded among MINUSMA personnel
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

DAKAR: Three UN peacekeepers were killed on Tuesday when their convoy struck a roadside bomb in militant-torn central Mali, the mission said, in a fresh blow to the long-running operation.
“A MINUSMA Force convoy hit an Improvised Explosive Device #IED today,” it said in a tweet that gave a preliminary toll of three dead and five seriously injured.
The mission gave no immediate word about the casualties’ nationalities.
An impoverished state lying in the heart of West Africa’s Sahel, Mali is struggling with an 11-year-old militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes
MINUSMA — the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali — was created in 2013.
With more than 13,500 military personnel and police, it is one of the biggest but also dangerous UN peacekeeping missions, suffering a high toll especially to IEDs.
In January, UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a report that 165 peacekeepers had died and 687 were wounded in hostile acts since July 2013.
The force recorded 548 IED attacks up to the date of the report, claiming 103 lives and 638 wounded among MINUSMA personnel.
Anger within the Malian military at the government’s failure to roll back the insurgency led to a coup against the elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in August 2020.
The junta wove closer ties with the Kremlin, bringing in Russian paramilitaries and equipment, as relations with France, the country’s traditional ally, spiralled downwards.
France in 2022 withdrew its last troops from Mali deployed under its long-running Barkhane anti-militant force in the Sahel.
The junta in Bamako routinely claims that it is gaining the upper hand against the militants since it has pivoted to Russia.
On Monday, it protested after the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, last week said that the Malian state was “collapsing” and that the militants were gaining ground.
The militants insurgency began alongside a revolt by ethnic Tuaregs demanding self-rule in the north of the country in 2012.
France sent in troops to beat back the rebellion, but the militants regrouped and expanded into the center of the country in 2015.
From there, they carried out bloody incursions into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Meanwhile, armed groups who in 2015 signed a peace deal with the government said Tuesday they were mustering a major force to tackle insecurity — and were doing so without the junta.
“Forces are converging on Anefis and there is another group in Ber,” said Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for a coalition of former rebels called the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA).
Anefis is located in the Kidal region and Ber in the Timbuktu region.
Both regions have been battered by a months-long offensive by militants linked to the Daesh group.
The operation will entail hundreds of men and a large number of vehicles, and will chiefly comprise patrols to boost security for local people, the CMA said.
Asked whether the state would also take part in the operation, the spokesman said, “Not at all. We are intervening in the zones that we control.”
The CMA joined the government and pro-government forces in signing the Algerian-mediated peace deal in 2015.
The accord offered more local autonomy and the chance for former rebels to integrate their fighters into a state-run “reconstituted” army that would operate throughout the north and maintain security in Kidal.
It has often been touted as a potential blueprint for overcoming Mali’s chronic problems.
But it has come under mounting strain.
Virtually all of the armed groups who signed it have suspended participation in the agreement, accusing the junta of failing to uphold its side of the deal.

Topics: mali UN peacekeepers MINUSMA

Bangladesh companies seek to tap into Saudi market with Riyadh expo

Bangladesh companies seek to tap into Saudi market with Riyadh expo
Updated 21 February 2023

Bangladesh companies seek to tap into Saudi market with Riyadh expo

Bangladesh companies seek to tap into Saudi market with Riyadh expo
  • 30 firms taking part in 3-day event this week
  • Dhaka has been aiming to boost presence in Saudi market since last year
Updated 21 February 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi companies are set to showcase their products at a three-day expo in Riyadh starting from Wednesday as they hope to boost exports to the Saudi market.

A private sector delegation of 30 companies, including from Bangladesh’s garment and pharmaceutical sectors, will be in the Saudi capital from Feb. 22-24 to take part in the 2023 Bangladesh Products Exhibition.

Bangladesh has been working to tap into the Saudi market since last year as the South Asian country aims to increase its presence in the Middle East. In October, the Export Promotion Bureau under the Bangladeshi Ministry of Commerce held a trade and investment fair in Riyadh.

“Our target is to explore export potentials for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ goods in the Saudi market,” Khandaker Redwanur Rashid, managing director of expo organizer Only Entertainment, told Arab News.

This week’s event in Riyadh is organized by the private sector with government support. Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is scheduled to inaugurate the expo on Wednesday.

“We have planned to introduce our manufacturers with Saudi buyers through this expo,” he said.

“The manufacturers will have the opportunities to hold B2B meetings and boost their exports in the Kingdom.”

Dhaka currently has an insignificant stake in the Saudi market, with Bangladeshi exports to the Kingdom worth about $300 million in 2021.

The country’s trade portfolio is dominated by the garment sector — the top industry in Bangladesh, employing more than 4 million people, contributing over 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and accounting for 80 percent of exports.

More than a dozen garment manufacturers are taking part in the Riyadh expo this week.

“There are huge opportunities in the Saudi market,” Zahid Hassan, managing director of Zain Apparels and a standing committee chairman of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told Arab News.

“In recent times, European countries have been witnessing financial hardships. On the other hand, Gulf countries are booming in terms of their economies. If we can showcase our products properly to buyers in the Kingdom, it will yield many orders from this expo,” Hassan said.

The success of the event in Riyadh might lead to similar expos in other Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan and the UAE, he added.

The Saudi market’s potential is also attractive to Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry.

“Currently, we don’t have any presence in the Saudi market,” Abu Musa of leading pharmaceutical company Square Pharmaceutical told Arab News.

Musa, who is a senior manager at Square’s international marketing department, said his company is hoping to meet all the regulatory requirements required by the Kingdom but will first focus on engaging potential buyers.

“We are participating in the expo aiming to explore the market and find new suitable buyers from the Kingdom,” Musa added.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Tipu Munshi

US, allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion

US, allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

US, allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion

US, allies to tighten screws on Russian sanctions evasion
  • Coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods
  • Sanctions would also seek to do more to stem the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries
Updated 21 February 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.
Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods like refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions would also seek to do more to stem the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries, although he did not give details.
Officials would also warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they faced sanctions if they continued doing so.
“The breadth of this coalition is what will enable us to continue to isolate Russia,” Adeyemo will say in a speech to be delivered at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“We will force those that fail to implement our sanctions and export controls to choose between their economic ties with our coalition of countries — representing more than half of the world’s GDP — or providing material support to Russia, an economy that is becoming more isolated every day.”
The goal, Adeyemo said, was to keep raising the cost to Russia of evading sanctions and trying to get around an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia by creating its own alternative ecosystem to sell oil.
Russia had already been forced to divert billions in funds from the war to pay for insurance, shipping and other services, and Washington would seek “additional ways to drive up” those costs, he said, without elaborating.
Echoing remarks made in an interview with Reuters last week, Adeyemo said US and allied officials would warn companies and financial institutions in their own countries — and India and China — against evading sanctions imposed on Russia.
They were also providing “actionable” intelligence to countries, including several of Russia’s neighbors, to enable them to stamp out sanctions evasion. If they failed to act, he said, “we and our partners are prepared to use the various economic tools at our disposal to act on our own.”
US and coalition officials would warn companies and banks in these countries that they faced being cut off from Western markets and financial systems if they did not enforce sanctions.
Adeyemo acknowledged that Russia’s economic data appeared better than expected at the start of the war, but said Western sanctions were forcing the Kremlin to use limited resources to prop up its economy. “One year into this conflict, Russia’s economy looks more like Iran and Venezuela’s than a member of the (Group of 20 major economies),” he said in the prepared remarks.
Adeyemo said Washington was concerned about deepening ties between Russia and China, but Beijing could not provide Moscow with advanced semiconductors it needed to replace military equipment lost since the start of the war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US

Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine

Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine
  • Vladimir Putin accused West of raging the war
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suspended Moscow’s participation in a nuclear arms reduction treaty with Washington during a speech in which he accused the West of escalating the Ukraine conflict.
In his scathing state of the nation address to Russian lawmakers, Putin also vowed that Russia would keep fighting in Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of the military campaign.
Accusing Western powers of wanting “to be done with us once and for all,” he said Russia was “forced” to suspend the New START treaty but would not pull out of the agreement altogether.
The 2010 treaty is the last major US-Russia arms control pact still in force but it has frayed in recent years, with accusations from Washington that Moscow was not complying with it.
Putin was speaking a day after US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv in which he promised additional arms deliveries for Ukraine, and ahead of a speech by Biden in Warsaw.
Referring to the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said: “step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us.”
He said it was “impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.”
“The responsibility for fueling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims... lies completely with Western elites,” Putin said.
A top US official described as an “absurdity” Putin’s accusations that Russia had been threatened by the West as justification for sending troops into Ukraine.
“Nobody is attacking Russia. There’s a kind of absurdity in the notion that Russia was under some form of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Warsaw.
Putin also issued a warning to critics within Russia, saying: “Those who have embarked on the path of betrayal of Russia must be held accountable under the law.”
Turning to the economy, Putin said sanctions against Russia had not succeeded and were in fact hurting the West by raising energy prices.
“They have not succeeded and will not succeed,” he said.
“The Russian economy has proved much more resilient than the West expected.”
Russian official data on Monday showed the economy contracted by 2.1 percent last year despite sanctions — far less than had been expected.
Biden is due to deliver his own speech at around 1630 GMT after talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has been a key advocate for Ukraine within the EU and NATO.
From Warsaw’s historic Royal Castle, Biden will “make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine... for as long as it takes,” according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who spoke to reporters last week.
He will also speak by telephone with the leaders of Britain, France and Italy, the White House has said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due in Washington on March 3.
“You’ll hear messages in the president’s speech that will certainly resonate with the American people, certainly will resonate with our allies and partners, without question resonate with the Polish people,” Kirby said of the Warsaw address.
“I would suspect that you’ll hear him messaging Mr.Putin as well, as well as the Russian people.”
At his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, Biden pledged “unwavering” US support and some $500 million in ammunition and artillery supplies.
The visit came ahead of the February 24 anniversary of when Putin gave the order for Russian troops to enter Ukraine.
“One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” Biden said at the Mariinsky Palace, the Ukrainian president’s official residence.
When the Kremlin launched the offensive in Ukraine, its so-called “special military operation” was planned to be a rapid conquest leading to capitulation and the installation of a pro-Russian regime.
“Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided,” Biden said Monday. “He thought he could outlast us.”
“He’s just been plain wrong,” he added.
On Tuesday, China said it was “deeply concerned” about the conflict, which it said was “intensifying and even getting out of control.”
Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Beijing would “urge the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop shifting the blame to China,” following US claims that Beijing may be considering sending arms to Moscow.
China has sought to position itself as a neutral party, while maintaining close ties with its strategic ally Russia.
China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due in Moscow on Tuesday for talks, in his final stop of a European tour.
The Kremlin has said Wang may meet Putin during his visit, according to the state TASS news agency.
According to the latest estimates from Norway, the conflict has wounded or killed 180,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian troops.
Other Western sources estimate the conflict has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States

President Tsai: Taiwan to bolster military ties with United States
  • ‘Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the United States and other democratic partners to confront global challenges’
Updated 21 February 2023
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan will boost military exchanges with the United States to curb “authoritarian expansionism,” President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday after meeting with visiting US lawmakers.
The five-day US Congressional visit comes after a top US defense official reportedly made a rare and highly secretive stopover to the self-ruled island as Washington-Beijing tensions flared over alleged Chinese spy balloons.
“Taiwan and the United States continue to bolster military exchanges,” Tsai said after convening with the US delegation at her office in Taipei.
“Going forward, Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the United States and other democratic partners to confront such global challenges as authoritarian expansionism and climate change.”
Tsai did not provide further details on what the future exchanges might entail.
Washington diplomatically recognizes Beijing over Taipei, but is the self-governing island’s most important international benefactor and supports Taiwan’s right to decide its own future.
Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, opposes any official exchanges with the democracy and has reacted with anger to a flurry of trips to the island by US politicians in recent years.

Topics: Taiwan US Tsai Ing-wen

