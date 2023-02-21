You are here

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
A fire breaks out outside a hotel providing refuge to asylum seekers, following a protest, in Knowsley, near Liverpool, Britain, Feb. 10, 2023. (Reuters)
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
  • Lack of acknowledgment of migrant hotel riot ‘shocking but unfortunately unsurprising,’ says signatory
  • Migrants’ Rights Network CEO Fizza Qureshi: ‘Once again racism, orientalism and Islamophobia have been omitted from discussions on the far-right attack’
LONDON: The UK government must do more to address far-right Islamophobia and tackle violence against asylum seekers, charities have urged in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The open letter claims that the government has “failed to adequately address the dangers posed by Islamophobia and racism against vulnerable people seeking protection and racialised communities in the UK,” The Guardian reported.

It was penned by charities and rights groups including the Community Policy Form, Refugee Council and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

The letter added: “With government ministers continuing to promote incendiary language labeling asylum seekers with harmful stereotypes and painting them as unworthy of sanctuary, there must be accountability for their role in normalizing and tacitly endorsing the threats that asylum seekers now face.

“As such, the government must immediately disown such language and pledge to tackle far right rhetoric inciting hatred against minority groups.”

The letter’s warning comes amid the release of the Shawcross report into the government’s anti-extremism Prevent program.

The inquiry argued that the program had failed to focus on growing Islamist extremism, instead unduly targeting the far right.

However, the letter urges the government to reject the Shawcross report’s findings, arguing that they were based on “incomplete and skewed evidence to minimize the threat of the far right.”

The government must also clamp down on far-right violence against asylum-seekers, the letter warns, highlighting a recent incident in which demonstrators in the UK staged a protest outside a hotel that was housing new arrivals.

The protest in Knowsley descended into a riot, with several people arrested in the aftermath.

“The response to the violence and intimidation directed at refugees has highlighted the normalized far-right hatred in the UK,” the letter said.

The government must “outline a robust strategy to tackle far-right ideologies,” the letter added, warning that authority figures must “distance themselves from the statements of government ministers normalizing and mainstreaming far-right hatred against minority groups.”

Migrants’ Rights Network CEO Fizza Qureshi, who signed the letter, said: “The lack of acknowledgment about the role Islamophobia and racism played in the Knowsley riot is shocking but unfortunately unsurprising.

“At the Migrants’ Rights Network, we have been warning about the devastating impact hostile rhetoric and ideas can have on refugees and migrants for some time, and how it has emboldened the far right.

“Once again racism, orientalism and Islamophobia have been omitted from discussions on the far-right attack.

“Far-right extremism and hate crimes toward people of color and Muslims have been widespread for a number of years. So, we must publicly acknowledge the prejudice that drives attacks like these and prevent them from happening again.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Islamophobia rishi sunak Knowsley asylum seekers

WARSAW: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said wartorn Ukraine would “never be a victory for Russia” as he delivered a speech in Poland ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people’s love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never,” Biden told a crowd gathered outside the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

LONDON: A British couple and their accomplice have been sentenced for trying to smuggle Iraqi migrants into the UK hidden in sofas.

Nicholas Fullwood, 48, and his wife Pamela, 45, both of Chesterfield, were stopped in their van by Border Force officers in the UK control zone in Coquelles, France on Jan. 5, 2019. 

The couple said they were returning to the UK after picking up furniture in Lille. Officers searched their van and discovered two Iraqi men in the bases of two sofas. 

A Home Office investigation later identified 31-year-old Azad Ahmadi, a car wash owner in Derby, as a suspect who helped organize the smuggling attempt with the Fullwoods, the Independent reported.

The Fullwoods pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. Ahmadi pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

At a hearing in Canterbury Crown Court, Nicholas Fullwood was sentenced to three years in prison while his wife was given a two-year suspended sentence. 

According to a report in the Independent, defense lawyers said that Nicholas Fullwood was under duress due to money he owed to a loan shark, while his wife was found in a psychiatric report to have “significant problems” with “suggestibility and compliance”. 

The court was also told that she has had cancer and was due to undergo an operation next month.

Ahmadi was described as the “the head” of the operation by Recorder Michael Turner in sentencing, the Independent reported. He was found guilty and jailed for four years and six months. 

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said after sentencing that the British government was “determined to bring to justice the criminal gangs that undertake the repulsive trade of people-smuggling. 

“The Home Office is working night and day to dismantle people-smuggling networks and tackle illegal migration head-on,” he added.

 

Topics: human smuggling United Kingdom

DAKAR: Three UN peacekeepers were killed on Tuesday when their convoy struck a roadside bomb in militant-torn central Mali, the mission said, in a fresh blow to the long-running operation.
“A MINUSMA Force convoy hit an Improvised Explosive Device #IED today,” it said in a tweet that gave a preliminary toll of three dead and five seriously injured.
The mission gave no immediate word about the casualties’ nationalities.
An impoverished state lying in the heart of West Africa’s Sahel, Mali is struggling with an 11-year-old militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes
MINUSMA — the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali — was created in 2013.
With more than 13,500 military personnel and police, it is one of the biggest but also dangerous UN peacekeeping missions, suffering a high toll especially to IEDs.
In January, UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a report that 165 peacekeepers had died and 687 were wounded in hostile acts since July 2013.
The force recorded 548 IED attacks up to the date of the report, claiming 103 lives and 638 wounded among MINUSMA personnel.
Anger within the Malian military at the government’s failure to roll back the insurgency led to a coup against the elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in August 2020.
The junta wove closer ties with the Kremlin, bringing in Russian paramilitaries and equipment, as relations with France, the country’s traditional ally, spiralled downwards.
France in 2022 withdrew its last troops from Mali deployed under its long-running Barkhane anti-militant force in the Sahel.
The junta in Bamako routinely claims that it is gaining the upper hand against the militants since it has pivoted to Russia.
On Monday, it protested after the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, last week said that the Malian state was “collapsing” and that the militants were gaining ground.
The militants insurgency began alongside a revolt by ethnic Tuaregs demanding self-rule in the north of the country in 2012.
France sent in troops to beat back the rebellion, but the militants regrouped and expanded into the center of the country in 2015.
From there, they carried out bloody incursions into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Meanwhile, armed groups who in 2015 signed a peace deal with the government said Tuesday they were mustering a major force to tackle insecurity — and were doing so without the junta.
“Forces are converging on Anefis and there is another group in Ber,” said Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, spokesman for a coalition of former rebels called the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA).
Anefis is located in the Kidal region and Ber in the Timbuktu region.
Both regions have been battered by a months-long offensive by militants linked to the Daesh group.
The operation will entail hundreds of men and a large number of vehicles, and will chiefly comprise patrols to boost security for local people, the CMA said.
Asked whether the state would also take part in the operation, the spokesman said, “Not at all. We are intervening in the zones that we control.”
The CMA joined the government and pro-government forces in signing the Algerian-mediated peace deal in 2015.
The accord offered more local autonomy and the chance for former rebels to integrate their fighters into a state-run “reconstituted” army that would operate throughout the north and maintain security in Kidal.
It has often been touted as a potential blueprint for overcoming Mali’s chronic problems.
But it has come under mounting strain.
Virtually all of the armed groups who signed it have suspended participation in the agreement, accusing the junta of failing to uphold its side of the deal.

Topics: mali UN peacekeepers MINUSMA

DHAKA: Bangladeshi companies are set to showcase their products at a three-day expo in Riyadh starting from Wednesday as they hope to boost exports to the Saudi market.

A private sector delegation of 30 companies, including from Bangladesh’s garment and pharmaceutical sectors, will be in the Saudi capital from Feb. 22-24 to take part in the 2023 Bangladesh Products Exhibition.

Bangladesh has been working to tap into the Saudi market since last year as the South Asian country aims to increase its presence in the Middle East. In October, the Export Promotion Bureau under the Bangladeshi Ministry of Commerce held a trade and investment fair in Riyadh.

“Our target is to explore export potentials for ‘Made in Bangladesh’ goods in the Saudi market,” Khandaker Redwanur Rashid, managing director of expo organizer Only Entertainment, told Arab News.

This week’s event in Riyadh is organized by the private sector with government support. Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is scheduled to inaugurate the expo on Wednesday.

“We have planned to introduce our manufacturers with Saudi buyers through this expo,” he said.

“The manufacturers will have the opportunities to hold B2B meetings and boost their exports in the Kingdom.”

Dhaka currently has an insignificant stake in the Saudi market, with Bangladeshi exports to the Kingdom worth about $300 million in 2021.

The country’s trade portfolio is dominated by the garment sector — the top industry in Bangladesh, employing more than 4 million people, contributing over 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and accounting for 80 percent of exports.

More than a dozen garment manufacturers are taking part in the Riyadh expo this week.

“There are huge opportunities in the Saudi market,” Zahid Hassan, managing director of Zain Apparels and a standing committee chairman of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told Arab News.

“In recent times, European countries have been witnessing financial hardships. On the other hand, Gulf countries are booming in terms of their economies. If we can showcase our products properly to buyers in the Kingdom, it will yield many orders from this expo,” Hassan said.

The success of the event in Riyadh might lead to similar expos in other Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan and the UAE, he added.

The Saudi market’s potential is also attractive to Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry.

“Currently, we don’t have any presence in the Saudi market,” Abu Musa of leading pharmaceutical company Square Pharmaceutical told Arab News.

Musa, who is a senior manager at Square’s international marketing department, said his company is hoping to meet all the regulatory requirements required by the Kingdom but will first focus on engaging potential buyers.

“We are participating in the expo aiming to explore the market and find new suitable buyers from the Kingdom,” Musa added.

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia Tipu Munshi

WASHINGTON: The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions this week to crack down on Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions and export controls aimed at forcing Moscow to end its war in Ukraine, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.
Adeyemo said a coalition of more than 30 countries would crack down on Russia’s purchases of dual-use goods like refrigerators to secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions would also seek to do more to stem the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries, although he did not give details.
Officials would also warn companies and individuals still doing business with Russia that they faced sanctions if they continued doing so.
“The breadth of this coalition is what will enable us to continue to isolate Russia,” Adeyemo will say in a speech to be delivered at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, ahead of Friday’s one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“We will force those that fail to implement our sanctions and export controls to choose between their economic ties with our coalition of countries — representing more than half of the world’s GDP — or providing material support to Russia, an economy that is becoming more isolated every day.”
The goal, Adeyemo said, was to keep raising the cost to Russia of evading sanctions and trying to get around an oil price cap imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia by creating its own alternative ecosystem to sell oil.
Russia had already been forced to divert billions in funds from the war to pay for insurance, shipping and other services, and Washington would seek “additional ways to drive up” those costs, he said, without elaborating.
Echoing remarks made in an interview with Reuters last week, Adeyemo said US and allied officials would warn companies and financial institutions in their own countries — and India and China — against evading sanctions imposed on Russia.
They were also providing “actionable” intelligence to countries, including several of Russia’s neighbors, to enable them to stamp out sanctions evasion. If they failed to act, he said, “we and our partners are prepared to use the various economic tools at our disposal to act on our own.”
US and coalition officials would warn companies and banks in these countries that they faced being cut off from Western markets and financial systems if they did not enforce sanctions.
Adeyemo acknowledged that Russia’s economic data appeared better than expected at the start of the war, but said Western sanctions were forcing the Kremlin to use limited resources to prop up its economy. “One year into this conflict, Russia’s economy looks more like Iran and Venezuela’s than a member of the (Group of 20 major economies),” he said in the prepared remarks.
Adeyemo said Washington was concerned about deepening ties between Russia and China, but Beijing could not provide Moscow with advanced semiconductors it needed to replace military equipment lost since the start of the war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US

