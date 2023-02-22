Saudi deaf female chess team aims to make right moves in debut continental tournament

JEDDAH: A Saudi team of deaf female chess players is hoping to make all the right moves competing in its first major continental tournament.
Rasha Mahfouz Abu Zaid, Fatimah Mohammed Al-Amoudi, Zahrah Abdulrahman Al-Somali, and Wafa Ali Baghanim, are taking part in the first Asia Pacific Deaf Rapid and Blitz Championships for Open and Women 2023.
The competition, being staged in the Jordanian capital Amman until Feb. 28, has been organized by the Jordanian Deaf Sports Federation and the Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation.
Registered under the Saudi Deaf Sports Federation, the four players from the Women’s Association for Hearing Impairment (Emkan) in Jeddah, will be among more than 100 competitors from 20 countries participating in the event.
Head of the Saudi delegation and member of the SDSF’s board of directors, Faiza Abbas Natto, told Arab News: “We are hopeful our players will win and show good results for the Saudi team, despite the fact that it is the first participation of its kind for Saudi Arabia in such a big continental championship.”
She said the Saudi federation had struggled to find the money to fund the team’s involvement in the tournament.
“Despite that, the SDSF has spared no efforts in coordinating with the Jordanian side to facilitate the participation of the team. The federation also approved the team in its future domestic and external participations,” she added.
Natto noted that the Emkan team members had received months of intensive training under the supervision of chess coach Eman Fallatah.
She said: “The players succeeded in winning the local federation’s trust to represent their country in the events, amid great aspirations and hopes that they will achieve good results that reflect the high levels Saudi sportspeople have reached.
“It is hoped they can reflect the impressive results achieved by male and female champions with special needs in many international sporting events.”
She pointed out that the Emkan team, the first Saudi chess squad for people with hearing impairment, was established in September last year with the support of board chair, Princess Nouf bint Muqrin bin Abdulaziz.
“The team consists of five female players who have been trained and rehabilitated at the headquarters of the Emkan by specialized chess coaches so that they can competently participate in local and international tournaments,” Natto added.
The dresses that link Saudi Arabia’s present with the past
Bisht Al-Barqa and Al-Moassamah were two of the most widely worn outfits in Diriyah and the middle region
Middle region was free from outside influences, so the traditional dress was unique to the area
Updated 22 February 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: When the First Saudi State was established, traditional attire had several distinctive characteristics, some of which have remained over time while others have vanished.
What is certain is that on Feb. 22, also known as Founding Day or the Day of the Beginning, Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing from that era is returning to popularity.
Every region of the Kingdom has its distinctive traditional clothing, and in the Diriyah region, bisht Al-Barqa and Al-Moassamah were two of the most widely worn outfits.
Bisht Al-Barqa is one of the most prominent traditional men’s costumes in Diriyah, a hand-woven garment made of goat's wool that is open from the front, the sleeves appearing long and wide, either in black or brown and separated by a thin white line.
It was worn during the time of the First Saudi State and by succeeding generations. Saudi royal family rulers, princes and their sons have worn it and continue to do so.
“Bisht Al-Barqa is one of the types of bishts, or cloaks, and it was used by men in the region. The people of the central region, Al-Aridh and Diriyah used to call the abaya a bisht, whether a man or a woman wore it,” Laila Al-Bassam, a heritage and traditional Arab costumes and textiles expert, told Arab News.
According to Al-Bassam, the central region was free from outside influences so the traditional dress was particular to the area.
“It did not have any outside influence. (Just) look at the outside influence in the coastal areas, the areas where pilgrims, and many came from abroad,” she said. “But, still, in the central region, the Diriyah region and Al-Aridh region, the clothes were localized.”
The primary lines are the same for the abaya or bisht for women and men, but the women’s bisht has embroidery on the shoulders, called “Al-Moassamah.”
The Al-Moassamah abaya is made of sheep’s wool and decorated with zari (buttons) and ama’iI (braids). It surrounds the head and shoulders, hanging from the front two sides, and each side is made of circles and ends with button threads without braids (kshakeesh).
The moassamah method embellishes the abaya, and black silk threads are woven or formed into cords or braids. It is made by placing a thin rope around the hand hole, the shoulder line and the front hole line. Gold button threads have also been used.
“The woman differed from the man in that she wore the abaya on the head until it reached the ground and had holes on the sides where the wearer could pass a hand through, the man wore it on the shoulders,” Al-Bassam said.
Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud wore the Al-Moassamah abaya and employed women who were paid for their sewing; most of them were from the Al-Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasser and Al-Aflaj, and were known for their expertise in decoration.
Princess Noura designed the abayas. Her designs were modest but had dignity and her choice of decorations were highly valued.
Al-Bassam said Founding Day activities and learning about the history and heritage of traditional clothes should be taught to future generations.
“Traditional fashion is an identity that binds us to our roots and our land, and we cherish it. When we wear it, we feel this pride and patriotism. When I watch fashion events, I enjoy watching young people who are dressed in traditional attire. They rejoice in it,” she said.
“They can sense these garments’ beauty. Then, when they don their ordinary clothing again, they notice the difference. When it comes to holidays and national days, they search for these items and dress in them. This is a crucial element that links the present with the past and gives us a sense of belonging.
“We need to start educating these generations early. These costumes must be included in the curricula. The next generation should be taught about traditional national clothes early.”
Founding Day exhibition displays Saudi history through art
Key moments in Kingdom’s past highlighted as artists ‘show their love for their nation’
At the far end of the exhibition hall, a video installation invited viewers to become its focus
Updated 22 February 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Founding Day celebrations kicked off early this year for Riyadh’s art scene with the “Estihlal” exhibition held by the art initiative Piece of Feel at Line Furniture from Feb. 19-21.
“Estihlal,” an Arabic word for prologue or beginning, was a fitting title for the three-day exhibition, which featured patriotic artworks by 15 Saudi artists from all corners of the Kingdom honoring the region’s history, heroes and heritage that lay the groundwork for the country today.
Piece of Feel is an initiative by Princess Roqayaih bint Saud to create a platform for an art society offering workshops, exhibitions and community engagement opportunities.
Princess Roqayaih, who also curated the exhibition, told Arab News: “The initiative aims to allow each artist to express their feelings about Founding Day, their love for their nation, and the unification of the Kingdom.
“I selected each artwork that truly carries the artist’s emotions within the piece, not merely a piece that contributes to the exhibition because that also aligns with the mission of Piece of Feel,” she said.
The exhibition showcases artworks by Princess Roqayaih, as well as fine artists Mohammed Al-Ajlan, Ibrahim Alalmai, Modhi Muslih, Wedad Alahmadi, Mohammed Rayes, photographer Hadeel Al-Jmaan, sculpture artist Mohammed Althaqafi and calligrapher Bader Aljafen.
At the far end of the exhibition hall, a video installation invited viewers to become its focus. As they stood in the center facing the immersive content, they experienced the events that took place before the establishment of the First Saudi State, the amalgamation of the region, to King Abdulaziz’s reign.
“This is to give off the perception that ‘This is for you, as a Saudi. You’re the focal point,’” she said, describing the artwork.
Princess Roqayaih’s own exclusive artwork, “Fath Al Riyadh (Unification of Riyadh),” offers a slice of history about the Kingdom we know today. In the dark of night, the moon following behind, the heroes of the past emerge to the forefront of the canvas, perched on their steeds and cast in hues of patriotic green.
King Abdulaziz is accompanied by his men, including Princess Roqayaih’s grandfather Prince Nasser bin Saud and his son Prince Saud bin Nasser, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Prince Fahad bin Jiluwi and his brother Abdullah bin Jiluwi.
“Not many people know this story and the heroes who accompanied King Abdulaziz, and they all have their own story and contribution to acquiring Riyadh. So I wanted to join them all in one frame. It’s night-time because their plan took place during the night,” she said.
The national holiday holds a special place in Princess Roqayaih’s heart, not only for its ability to bring people together but also for its potential to educate the Saudi public on its relevant history.
“Founding Day means a lot to me, aside from the fact that it’s my family and one of these heroes is my grandfather. It’s the foundation of who we are today. It’s because of their initial efforts.
“If you read the history, so many things were never mentioned to us, which is why I wanted to highlight the smaller details like King Abdulaziz’s saying before he made any decisions (by calligrapher Bader Aljafen), so people understand the meaning behind Founding Day and what the difference is between it and National Day, as well.”
Digital artist Shams Alsehli has updated her usual surrealist style to recreate a portrait of King Abdulaziz.
“I don’t have any school of art that I stick to, just my mind and my feelings, and sometimes dreams that come to me. This piece was challenging but in a good way. It was a beautiful pain,” she told Arab News.
While Alsehli does not usually create realistic artworks, she put the style into practice specifically to achieve the digital piece showcased in the exhibition.
Not far off, artworks by renowned artist Tagreed Albagshi tell a story of their own. “Women Driving and Social Life” bursts with color as it depicts the freedom women have gained since being granted the right to drive. The work frames three vehicles, all operated by women, in the artist’s signature style.
The other is an exclusive artwork curated specifically for the exhibition.
Mixed media artist Mai Hamdan merges traditional aspects and techniques with contemporary versions in her artwork “Mader,” a mashup Arabic term for “past” and “present.” The artwork overlays rough and uncut gemstones fabricated using resin, making up the outer layer of the artwork, with detailed traditional Sadu embroidery underlying the exterior.
“I’m very interested in consolidating our identity and heritage, so I started to create modern but timeless paintings that stray away from traditional methods,” Hamdan told Arab News.
For Hamdan, the exhibition stands for the unification of not just the state but the artists as well. They all have integrated to showcase a solid identity and greater purpose, regardless of the sway of their paint brushes or nature of their medium.
“Founding Day is when all our stories began,” she said. “Previously, Western artists received more attention, but after Vision 2030, the situation changed completely. The camera lens focused more on Saudi artists to show the world how much art, how much talent and how many creations emanate from our souls.”
The significance of Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s move from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah in Diriyah
Ghasibah was the first governing district and a hub of education, agriculture and good livelihood for hundreds of years
Imam Muhammad bin Saud resided in At-Tarafiyyah with family until the end of his reign
Updated 22 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: When people reflect on the Kingdom’s timeline, many tend to overlook the importance of the Ghasibah district and its position as the center of the ruling Al-Saud family for around 300 years.
This was even before the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif in Diriyah was established as the governing seat in 1766 AD.
“The district is one of the oldest places, witnessing the Saudi families’ assumption of power 600 years ago, following the establishment of the First Saudi State,” Dr. Badran Al-Honaihen, associate director of historical research and studies at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, told Arab News.
Ghasibah was the seat of government between the era of Prince Mani' Al-Muraydi and the early days of Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s reign
Diriyah had five districts: Ghasibah, At-Tarafiyyah, Al-Murayih, Al-Qusairen and At-Turaif.
Ghasibah was located in the northeastern region of Diriyah, on top of a plateau surrounded by Wadi Hanifa.
“Ghasibah became the core of Diriyah and the center of government, and it played a prominent role in protecting convoys of pilgrimage and trade passing through its areas,” Badran said.
Ghasibah was the first seat of government; once Diriyah established the First Saudi State the city became a hub for education, agriculture and an overall better livelihood.
“When Diriyah became the capital of the First Saudi State, the number of immigrants increased, and this greatly affected the composition of modern society, which required moving the center of power from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah in a short time to At-Turaif district,” Badran said.
The 18th century saw a flood of new migrants to the Ghasibah and bordering areas, leading to the move from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah and eventually At-Turaif.
“As a result of overpopulation, the state moved to At-Tarafiyyah, which is one of the finest neighborhoods of Diriyah,” the historian said.
The transition from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah was an important segment in the Kingdom’s timeline as it highlighted how successful Diriyah was.
“Many new residential neighborhoods emerged after Ghasibah became overcrowded, such as At-Tarafiyyah, which holds evidence suggesting the greatness of Imam Muhammad bin Saud’s reign,” Badran said.
After Diriyah flourished and its population increased, the district of Ghasibah filled up with people. Imam Mohammad bin Saud moved from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah, a part of Samhan, located on the eastern bank of Wadi Hanifa, south of Ghasibah.
“In the early days of the First Saudi State, the (royal) family moved from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah. Imam Mohammed bin Saud resided in At-Tarafiyyah until the end of his reign, which consisted of nearly 40 years of reform and educational, social, cultural and political successes,” Badran said.
“Ghasibah's strategic location made it one of the most prominent fortified places that contributed to the defense of Diriyah,” he said.
“Ghasibah had its own stories, around the end of the First Saudi State, the period of resilience and the defense of Diriyah, the palace of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the grandson of Imam Saud. He had a historical palace and was famous for his courage and resilience, along with a number of Bani Hanifa members in Ghasibah.”
Some of the most prominent stories about Ghasibah concern its doors.
“Najd’s palaces are known to have Diriyah-style doors. Such doors were made out of tamarisk wood and had many architectural details. But the door of Prince Saud bin Abdullah’s palace was made out of iron. It astonished both locals and armies invading Diriyah, and specifically Ghasibah.”
According to the Diriyah historian, Imam Mohammed bin Saud’s grandson, Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz (the great), wanted to confirm the Saudi state’s connection with Ghasibah.
“He (Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz) built a great palace in Ghasibah to be another home for him if he wanted to leave At-Turaif and change the place. He made an iron gate for the palace, and it was one of the greatest forts in the region,” Badran said.
The name “Ghasibah” was mentioned for the first time in historical sources following the settlement of Prince Mani' Al-Muraydi and his Murada clan from Drou' in Diriyah in the year 1446
“Perhaps the reason for naming it ‘Ghasibah’ is taken from the meaning of the name itself, which indicates the quality of a thing that is taken by force or compulsion, or is a sign of the neighborhood’s invulnerability and immunity,” Badran said.
“Prince Saad, son of Imam Abdullah bin Saud, barricaded himself in it with the residents of the neighborhood and defended it with a heroic defense. Ibrahim Pasha could not storm it until after he launched a violent attack on it, forcing Prince Saad to surrender,” he said.
Ibrahim Pasha, the commander of the invading forces, then took the wounded and injured to the palace in Ghasibah because of its forts, capacity and abundance of rooms.
Today, there are merely structural remains left in Ghasibah. These highlight the strength of its walls and the role they played in the Kingdom’s history.
Princess Lamia reappointed Goodwill Ambassador for UN-Habitat
Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of UN-Habitat, told Arab News: “Today is a historic moment for us in UN-Habitat for signing the extension of her royal highness, Princess Lamia, as our Goodwill Ambassador
Updated 21 February 2023
Jasmine Bager
RIYADH: Princess Lamia bint Majed has been reappointed as the UN Human Settlements Program’s (UN-Habitat) Goodwill Ambassador for the Arab world.
Surrounded by the Saudi and UN flags, she signed to extend her tenure at the UN headquarters in Riyadh on Monday and reiterated her commitment to the UN-Habitat mission and to continuing the collaborative work.
She told Arab News: “I'm very pleased and honored to be renominated as the Goodwill Ambassador for the Arab region for the UN-Habitat.
“I’m very excited because habitat or housing, it’s one of the most important — and I would say crucial — things for a human to feel safe, to just have a roof over your head.
“We worked in the last couple of years with UN-Habitat in different countries. So, we worked in Syria, we worked in Sudan, Iraq, Palestine; we did thousands of units, we helped thousands of families, and this is what makes me sleep well at night.
“And what’s happening in the world now in Syria and Turkiye, we will be able to support more,” she said.
The princess pointed out that the world had changed, and needs had shifted since she took on the role, especially before and after the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need now is how to reach, how you tackle the problem, how to create awareness.
“In some areas, it’s very easy. It’s much easier than before because everyone is already used to the digital world. And sometimes it’s very hard because it’s not that easy to reach that person physically, as seen with what’s happening now in Syria and Turkiye.
“So, it’s always a challenge, but to be able to serve and to help is an honor and a pleasure. And I think it’s a learning curve for everyone.
“I hope inshallah, with this appointment, I’ll be able to help from a philanthropic perspective and with the United Nations, as well,” she added.
Princess Lamia noted the support of the Saudi government in helping with UN-Habitat’s achievements and said her goal for the upcoming term was to maintain the momentum.
She also encouraged Saudi youth to volunteer and get involved with supporting the UN-Habitat mission.
Maimunah Mohd Sharif, executive director of UN-Habitat, told Arab News: “Today is a historic moment for us in UN-Habitat for signing the extension of her royal highness, Princess Lamia, as our Goodwill Ambassador. And we’re very happy that she agreed to continue the work and champion the mandate of UN-Habitat.
“She’s been with us for the first three years and she’s an advocate for our work, not only in this region, but also the other parts of the region.”
The chronicle of how Saudi Arabia’s ancient capital Diriyah was transformed
The groundwork was laid in 1727 for a quiet town to emerge as a thriving city in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula
Settlers flocked to the new state, sparking huge growth in commerce, agriculture, education and architecture
Updated 22 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ancient capital, once a small and sleepy town, saw a significant movement that shook up its community, transforming it into a thriving and vibrant city in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula. It was 1727, the year that changed everything.
Located near Wadi Hanifa and home to the Bani Hanifa tribe, Diriyah became a cultural hub and pitstop for major ancient pilgrimage and trade routes, and was once the home of the Saudi Royal Family.
In a town with a small population, historians estimate about 70 houses were built at the time before the establishment of the First Saudi State, which indicates the population did not exceed several hundred in the early 18th century AD.
The First Saudi State saw a flourishing of activity in the area. New settlers from across the region flocked to the new state, sparking huge growth in commerce, agriculture, education and architecture.
“During Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz’s reign, the First Saudi State witnessed great prosperity, as its influence extended to to most parts of the Arabian Peninsula; from the Levant and Iraq to Yemen and Oman, and from the Arabian Gulf to the Red Sea, with stabilized security and prosperity enjoyed by its citizens in the Arabian Peninsula,” Dr. Badran Al-Honaihen, an expert in the Saudi history, told Arab News.
“The state’s resources increased as a result of that great unity under economic diversification.”
Many factors contributed to the improvement in the quality of life in Diriyah, from its strategic location at the crossroads of ancient trading routes to its lush lands suitable for farming and the diverse markets that sparked economic growth in the region.
The city was divided into five central districts; Ghasibah, At-Tarafiyyah, Al-Murayih, Al-Qusairen and At-Turaif, which became the center of power soon after the move from Ghasibah to At-Tarafiyyah due to population growth. Each of the districts had a distinctive character and unification was achieved through community outreach and support from the ruling family.
“At-Turaif district witnessed a great architectural renaissance, represented by the building of palaces, public residences, mosques and walls,” Al-Honaihen said.
“Among the most famous architectural renaissances are Salwa Palace, which was the seat of government during the First Saudi State, the palace of Imam Abdullah bin Saud, and the palaces of Prince Saad bin Saud, Prince Omar bin Saud, and Prince Mishari bin Saud,” he said.
With time, the city’s community diversified and became a hub for students, farmers, traders and people seeking secure livelihoods, bringing much-needed skills to expand the city, and creating a strong demand for building materials and a workforce.
The majority of Diriyah’s population was made up of workers and families occupied in farming, which was the main source of economic growth for the area. Farming was broken down into different categories; those that owned farms, those that looked over others’ lands.
With time, Diriyah changed from an agricultural to a financier community as its economy transformed into a monetary economy and led to the emergence of professionals and specialists operating to meet the needs of local consumption, Al-Honaihen said.
In the Najd region, hospitality was embedded in the culture very early on, and families across the city welcomed travelers and guests, a tradition still upheld to this day. Members of the upper classes, or perhaps a town prince, were hosted in guest houses suitable for their status, with all their needs provided for by the community, a sign of prosperity.
As a growing capital, the city’s market, also known as Souq Al-Mawsim, was the center of commercial activity. Located in Wadi Hanifa between the At-Turaif district and Al-Bujairi district, it was named due to the variety of goods brought in from across the land, attracting locals and visitors alike.
Historian ibn Bishr described it as a place where the hustle and bustle was evident “as far as the eye can see, in which you only hear the sound of peoples’ movement buying and selling from the shops and saying, I sold and I bought.”
“The market not only represented a commercial movement but it also became a place for education. Imam Saud bin Abdulaziz had a daily lesson that he held at sunrise, and many of the Diriyah’s inhabitants gathered to attend his lessons. During the summer, they used to gather near the eastern shops, and in the winter, near the western shops,” Al-Honaihen said.
Education became a pillar of the city as Islamic studies and calligraphy, reading, writing and other subjects schools were established in the At-Turaif district. Education was a focus for leaders at the time, who provided students, educators and scholars with housing from the state treasury or from endowments. This notion has transcended time and is still a pillar today.
Local historians believe At-Turaif Mosque was once the place where seminars were led by the country’s scholars and taught religion and calligraphy to students.
For hundreds of years, ancient trade routes went through the city, mainly from the southwest, passing through Najran, moving north into Al-Yamamah, reaching Daumat Al-Jandal, and then east to Iraq and west to Hijaz.
Though it required a difficult and perilous journey to reach it, Al-Honaihen said that “Diriyah’s geographical location is distinguished as a location at the crossroads of ancient trade routes and pilgrimage convoys that contributed to the enhancement of trade movement in the Arabian Peninsula,” and provided safe sanctuary for the weary.