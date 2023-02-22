You are here

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case

Supreme Court weighs Google's liability in Daesh terror case
Nohemi Gonzalez was killed during the 2015 Paris terror attacks while she was on a semester abroad in Paris. (AFP/File)
AP

  Family of a Paris terrorist attack victim consider suing YouTube for helping Daesh attract new recruits
  Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields social media platforms from lawsuits over user-generated content
WASHINGTON: In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seemed unlikely Tuesday to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter in a terrorist attack.
In two and a half hours of arguments, the justices seemed concerned about upending the internet in their interpretation of a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others.
“We really don’t know about these things. These are not like the nine greatest experts on the internet,” Justice Elena Kagan said of herself and her colleagues, several of whom smiled at the description.
Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age, Kagan said.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of six conservatives, agreed with his liberal colleague in a case that seemed to cut across ideological lines.
“Isn’t it better,” Kavanaugh asked, to keep things the way they are and “put the burden on Congress to change that?”
The case before the court stems from the death of American college student Nohemi Gonzalez in a terrorist attack in Paris in 2015. Members of her family were in the courtroom to listen to arguments about whether they can sue Google-owned YouTube for helping Daesh spread its message and attract new recruits, in violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
The justices used a variety of examples to probe what YouTube does when it recommends videos to viewers, whether content produced by terrorists or cat lovers. Chief Justice John Roberts suggested what YouTube is doing isn't “pitching something in particular to the person who's made the request” but just a “21st century version” of what has been taking place for a long time, putting together a group of things the person may want to look at.
Justice Clarence Thomas asked whether YouTube uses the same algorithm to recommend rice pilaf recipes and terrorist content. Yes, he was told.
Lower courts have broadly interpreted Section 230 to protect the industry, which the companies and their allies say has fueled the meteoric growth of the internet and encouraged the removal of harmful content.
But critics argue that the companies have not done nearly enough and that the law should not block lawsuits over the recommendations, generated by computer algorithms, that point viewers to more material that interests them and keeps them online longer.
Any narrowing of their immunity could have dramatic consequences that could affect every corner of the internet because websites use algorithms to sort and filter a mountain of data.
Kagan noted that “every time anybody looks at anything on the internet, there is an algorithm involved,” whether it's a Google search, YouTube or Twitter. She asked the Gonzalez family's lawyer, Eric Schnapper, whether agreeing with him would ultimately make Section 230 meaningless.
Lower courts sided with Google.
A related case, set for arguments Wednesday, involves a terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that killed 39 people and prompted a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook and Google.
Several justices suggested that Wednesday's arguments might provide an avenue for avoiding the difficult questions in Tuesday's case. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was “a little under the weather” according to the court and participated in arguments by phone, suggested the justices send the case back to a lower court.
Separate challenges to social media laws enacted by Republicans in Florida and Texas are pending before the high court, but they will not be argued before the fall and decisions probably won't come until the first half of 2024.

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre

US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
  Twitter is accused of failing to police the platform for Daesh-related accounts or posts
  Similar accusation was levelled against Google in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear for a second straight day a bid to hold Internet companies accountable for contentious content posted by users, this time involving a lawsuit against Twitter Inc. by the American relatives of a Jordanian man killed in a Istanbul nightclub massacre.
The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in an appeal arising from a separate lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc, by the family of an American woman killed in a Paris attack by Islamist militants. Both lawsuits were brought under a US law that enables Americans to recover damages related to “an act of international terrorism.”
Relatives of Nawras Alassaf accused Twitter of aiding and abetting the Daesh group, which claimed responsibility for the Jan. 1, 2017, attack that killed him and 38 others shortly after midnight during a New Year’s celebration, by failing to police the platform for its accounts or posts.
Twitter is appealing after a lower court allowed that lawsuit to proceed and found that the company had refused to take “meaningful steps” to prevent Islamic State’s use of the social media platform.
The nine justices in the case argued on Tuesday appeared torn over whether to narrow a form of legal immunity provided under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that shields Internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits. The lower court dismissed that case largely based on Section 230 immunity.
That case involves a bid by the family of an American woman named Nohemi Gonzalez who was fatally shot in a 2015 rampage in Paris — an attack for which Islamic State also claimed responsibility — to hold Google liable for recommending to certain YouTube users content from the group.
In the Twitter case, the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals did not consider whether Section 230 barred the family’s lawsuit. Google and Meta’s Facebook also are defendants, but did not formally join Twitter’s appeal.
A key issue is whether the family’s claims sufficiently allege that the company knowingly provided “substantial assistance” to an “act of international terrorism” that would allow the relatives to maintain their suit and seek damages under the anti-terrorism law.
President Joe Biden’s administration is backing Twitter in the case, saying the Anti-Terrorism Act imposes liability for assisting a terrorist act and not for “providing generalized aid to a foreign terrorist organization” with no causal link to the act at issue. The administration backed the plaintiffs in the case argued on Tuesday.
Islamic State called the attack revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria. The main suspect, Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was later captured by police.
Twitter in court papers has said that it has terminated more than 1.7 million accounts for violating rules against “threatening or promoting terrorism.”
Rulings in both cases are due by the end of June.

Iran regime condemned for threats against journalists

Iran regime condemned for threats against journalists
  RSF urged Iranian authorities to cease efforts to stifle independent media
LONDON: Reporters Without Borders has denounced threats from the Iranian regime that forced an independent news network to end its operations in the UK.

The Persian-language satellite channel Iran International suspended its London bureau and moved its operation to the US after threats against its staff. 

Despite receiving armed police protection, the network also closed its television studio in the west of the British capital.

“We condemn the ongoing threats against Iran International which have forced the channel to suspend its UK operations for safety,” said RSF UK Bureau Director Fiona O’Brien.

“No journalist should face such risks in connection with their work, whether in Iran, the UK, or anywhere else.

“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately cease efforts to silence independent reporting, and urge the UK government to do its utmost to ensure journalists can safely do their jobs.”

London’s Metropolitan Police advised the channel to relocate after an Austrian national was charged on Feb. 13 with “collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,” according to the Metropolitan Police.

Last October, RSF denounced Tehran’s sanctions against UK-based international news outlets, including Iran International TV and BBC Persian.

Iranian journalists working in Turkey for Iran International TV have also reported being threatened.

Saudi Arabia should look into investing in AI to control English narrative: Saudi Media Forum panelists

The session discussed the future of artificial intelligence and recent developments in the field. (Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)
The session discussed the future of artificial intelligence and recent developments in the field. (Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)
  AI can improve lives in 'transformative way' unless misused, says panel speaker
RIYADH: The second Saudi Media Forum, which was held in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday, discussed the role of digital transformation in developing artificial intelligence systems and explored challenges being faced by the media industry.  

The two-day forum hosted a number of workshops and sessions led by industry professionals.  

One session, titled “Robot journalism in the face of senses and talents,” was moderated by Noor Nugali, assistant editor in chief of Arab News.

The session discussed the future of AI, recent developments in the field and the impact of robot journalism.

During the panel discussion, British American physician and journalist Qanta Ahmed said: “I would encourage your leaders to actually begin acquiring the AI … technologies from the outset. Bill Gates just invested $10 billion in ChatGPT.”

Ahmed says that Saudi Arabia should likewise look into investing in AI.

We are living in an exciting time, and we should not be technology skeptics, but as with any new technology there could be unintended consequences that must be considered along the way.

Johnnie Moore, President, Congress of Christian Leaders and JDA Worldwide

“Unless Saudi Arabia embraces AI from the outset … we are going to see an expanded bias that we already see in English-language media, which … (often) promotes ancient stereotypes that are actually not true,” she said.

She explained how AI systems gain information from data that is given to them and how that might affect how the Kingdom is viewed.

“Computers have neural networks that learn only from the data that is fed to them. You are going to see an exaggeration of sentiment that is not in favor of this nation,” said Ahmed.

Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders and of JDA Worldwide, also spoke in the panel discussion.

In an interview with Arab News, Moore elaborated on his perspective on the future of AI.

“AI can vastly improve our lives — in a truly transformative way — unless it is misused,” he said.

Moore says that AI has a long way to go in order to replace humans.

“As for technology, AI cannot replace humans and won’t be able to replace humans in our lifetime. The human brain is like a quantum computer inside a quantum computer, and it’s incredibly efficient. It just needs a little food and water, and it runs. Technology is accelerating, but it cannot replace us. AI has too far to go.

“We are living in an exciting time, and we should not be technology skeptics, but as with any new technology there could be unintended consequences that must be considered along the way,” he said.

Prior to attending SMF, Moore said he has visited the Kingdom numerous times and that so much of his life intersects with Saudi Arabia since he grew up visiting his father, who previously worked here.

“I’ve been coming to the Kingdom a lot … I just can’t keep up with the pace of change ... the most exciting thing is talking to young Saudis because it’s people who studied all around the world, who’ve lived all around the world, who are choosing to invest in the future here because of what’s happening in this place.

“I’m betting on Saudi Arabia and betting on the future of this region,” Moore said.  

 

Meta celebrates MENA social media communities

Meta celebrates MENA social media communities
  Four creators from Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco lauded for their efforts on Facebook
DUBAI: Facebook owner Meta is highlighting the work of social media users in the MENA region who have used its platforms to create large online communities.

The #CommunityStoriesMENA campaign focuses on four people: 

• Hala Dahrouge, who founded Lebanon-based LibanTroc in 2019 as the country’s economic crisis began to bite; 

 

 

• Marouan Zitane, founder of Moroccan Travelers Community, which champions sustainable travel; 

 

 

• Rania Atef from Egypt, who began a support system for female entrepreneurs through I Make This!

 

 

• Ibrahim Safwat of Cairo Runners, who created one of the largest sports groups in Egypt.

 

 

Dahrouge’s LibanTroc is an 85,000-member organization that posts jobs, exchanges free goods and services, hosts fundraisers and more. It has helped more than 2,000 families by providing food, housing, and even life-saving surgeries.

“Grassroots efforts like ours have been around for as long as we can remember, but online platforms like Facebook Groups have boosted our reach and our ability to resolve issues and create impact,” Dahrouge said.

Zitane’s Moroccan Travelers Community encourages travelers to share their experiences and tips for sustainable tourism, and inspire each other to discover Morocco and beyond. Today, it has more than 340,000 members.

“Travel is such a rewarding experience, and by bringing members across Morocco together to celebrate it, we have encouraged people not only to discover more but to do so responsibly and sustainably,” said Zitane.

Atef, a photographer, started the group when she found traditional marketing hard and expensive and ended up building a community of 189,000 members.

Female-owned businesses can advertise their products on the page in exchange for inviting their network to like the page, thereby boosting the market audience for everyone.

“As a freelancer, I needed more bookings but could not afford the massive marketing budget. I realized that I was not the only one in the same boat and created I Make This! to band together like-minded female entrepreneurs and their networks and promote each other’s businesses, thus amplifying our reach many times over,” she explained.

Safwat’s Cairo Runners community organizes the Cairo Half Marathon, the biggest running event in Egypt with more than 5,000 participants. 

“Through the Cairo Runners Facebook Page, we went from an online community to a real movement,” said Safwat. “As we grow, we are championing sustainability in sports with the aim of inspiring more environmentally friendly sports events.”

Rawya AbdelKader, Meta’s regional communications manager, said: “On a daily basis, we see stories that showcase the best of humanity.

“It may not always make the public spotlight, but every day people are using our apps to help others and support their community — becoming blood donors, connecting with people who need help, or joining a collective movement to change and discover,” she added.

Tunisian press syndicate chief says he faces prosecution over protest

Tunisian press syndicate chief says he faces prosecution over protest
  Mehdi Jlassi said he learned of the accusations after police showed his lawyer the formal complaint
  The complaint accuses Jlassi of inciting disobedience against the police
TUNIS: The head of Tunisia’s press syndicate said on Tuesday he faced a police complaint over a protest last year, calling it an attempt to intimidate his organization and silence criticism of the president.
Mehdi Jlassi said he learned of the accusations after police showed his lawyer the formal complaint while she was defending other activists in the same case. She told him that his name was one of several listed alongside those activists, he said.
The complaint accuses Jlassi of inciting disobedience against the police and assaulting police officers during a small protest in July last year, Mehdi told Reuters by phone.
However, “there was no attack or clash with the police” during that protest, he added.
The police and Interior Ministry declined to comment on the complaint.
Police have this month carried out a wave of arrests of critics of President Kais Saied, who shut down the elected parliament in 2021 and assumed broad powers, moves his critics have called a coup.
Saied has said his actions were legal and necessary to save Tunisia from chaos. The police and Interior Ministry have declined comment on those arrests too but Saied has accused some of those detained of being behind price rises and shortages of goods.
Jlassi and the press syndicate have been vocal champions of freedom of speech in Tunisia, which blossomed after the 2011 revolution that brought democracy, and has largely persisted since Saied’s seizure of powers.
Concerns over press freedom have increased because one of those detained was Noureddine Boutar, head of Mosaique FM, Tunisia’s main independent news outlet. Jlassi said the syndicate would not back down.

