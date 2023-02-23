You are here

  • Home
  • Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League

Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League

Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, right, scores during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Porto at the San Siro stadium in Milan Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9f8sx

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League

Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League
  • Belgium forward Lukaku struck with four minutes remaining of the round of 16 first leg on the rebound from his own header
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku gave Inter Milan a good chance of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in over a decade after scoring the only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Porto.

Belgium forward Lukaku struck with four minutes remaining of the round of 16 first leg at the San Siro on the rebound from his own header to decide an absorbing encounter at the San Siro.

Simone Inzaghi’s side travel to Portugal next month to decide who will go through to the last eight thanks to Lukaku’s second goal in as many games in all competitions.

The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injury all season, struck his first league goal since August at the weekend and came off the bench to ensure Inter will have a lead to protect in the second leg as they seek a first quarterfinal tie since 2011.

Lukaku struck as Sergio Conceicao’s Porto were playing the final portion of the match with 10 men after key midfielder Otavio, in his first appearance since the start of February, was sent off in the 78th minute for two bookable offenses.

The Portuguese champions have been a bogey side to Italian teams in recent seasons but will have to turn the aggregate score around if they are to add to the series of Serie A scalps which include Juventus and Roma.

Inter should have been ahead in the 13th minute when Federico Dimarco found Lautaro Martinez with a deep cross, but the Argentina striker sent his header way of the bar.

Five minutes later Hakan Calhanoglu forced a fantastic save from Diogo Costa, the Turkiye international playing a one-two from his own corner and whipping a beautifully struck effort shot which nearly went in at the near post.

However it was Porto who wasted the best chance of a niggly half in the 37th minute after a lovely team move, their first decent attack of the match.

From Otavio’s pass Mehdi Taremi played the perfect layoff to Marko Grujic, who should have done better in front of Andre Onana before Wenderson Galeno headed wide with the goal gaping.

Costa then made sure that the teams would go into the break level with another superb stop, this time reacting brilliantly to keep out Alessandro Bastoni’s flicked header from Dimarco’s inswinging free-kick.

Barella flicked just wide before Porto missed two more great chances to take the lead.

In the 54th minute, Terami shot weakly at Onana at the end of a lightning break led by his striker partner Pepe, and then three minutes later Onana twice save Inter’s bacon in the space of seconds.

Milan Skriniar did well to block Zaidu’s low shot before former Cameroon goalkeeper Onana grasped at the Porto left-back’s second effort and then recovered in time to stop what looked like a certain Taremi goal.

Lukaku almost immediately replaced the disappointing Edin Dzeko and in he 72nd minute the Belgium striker almost laid on the opener for Martinez, who just couldn’t quite meet an inviting low cross as he slid into the six-yard box.

Just as the match looked destined for a goalless draw, Lukaku headed Nicolo Barella’s cross against the post before slotting in the winner on the rebound.

Topics: champions league Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan FC Porto

Related

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
Sport
Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16 first leg
Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2
Sport
Real Madrid mount stunning fightback to thrash sorry Liverpool 5-2

Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev

Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev

Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
  • The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller in quarter
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Andy Murray teetered on the brink before beating Alexander Zverev in a marathon that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.
Murray won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 after he was twice two points from defeat on his serve in the third set.
In his on-court interview after the victory, Murray said the crowd helped him.
“It makes a big difference for the players when we come and get a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd,” Murray said. “I obviously enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight.”
The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset Dutch eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.
Murray and Muller have never met.
“Not so familiar,” said Murray. “But he’s obviously had a good week this week coming through qualifying. He will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions,“
“My coach will obviously watch video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow.”
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev, the Doha winner in 2020, was in danger of suffering a fourth opening-match exit in five tournaments this year before fighting his way back from 2-5 in the third set to edge Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).
Griekspoor squandered three match points on his serve in the ninth game of the third set.
He then saved two match points in the tie-break before Rublev won in one hour 54 minutes.
Rublev will face Jiri Lehecka, a 21-year-old Czech, who beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Canadian second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime struggled against Jason Kubler’s serve in the first set but recovered to overcome the Australian 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 after two hours and 16 minutes.
Kubler had won the only previous meeting in Newport last year.

Topics: Andy Murray Alexander Zverev Qatar Open

Related

Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships
Tennis
Wildcard Andy Murray relaxed and ready for Dubai Tennis Championships
Andy Murray gets wildcard entry for Dubai Tennis Championships
Sport
Andy Murray gets wildcard entry for Dubai Tennis Championships

Nagelsmann fined for outburst against ref, avoids suspension

Nagelsmann fined for outburst against ref, avoids suspension
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

Nagelsmann fined for outburst against ref, avoids suspension

Nagelsmann fined for outburst against ref, avoids suspension
  • The federation refrained from any ban for Nagelsmann after noting he apologized the same evening
  • Nagelsmann was upset after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

FRANKFURT, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was fined 50,000 euros ($53,200) on Wednesday but avoided suspension for his outburst against match officials after the Bundesliga leader’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
The German soccer federation issued the fine for what it called Nagelsmann’s “unsportsmanlike comments” to referee Tobias Welz and officials in their locker room after Saturday’s game.
The federation refrained from any ban for Nagelsmann after noting he apologized the same evening and had not previously appeared before its sports court.
Nagelsmann was upset after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eighth minute for a foul on Gladbach’s Alassane Plea as the forward was heading toward the goal. There was only minimal contact, but Welz said it was enough for Plea to lose his balance.
Nagelsmann saw it differently at the time and angrily confronted the match officials afterward.
“Is he messing me around or what?” Nagelsmann reportedly roared, before he knocked on the door of the officials’ dressing room.
Bayern lead the Bundesliga on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin but Nagelsmann is under pressure after seeing the team’s four-point lead disappear since the winter break.
Bayern host Union in Munich on Sunday.

Topics: Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann

Related

Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie
Sport
Coman scores winner as Bayern edge PSG in first leg of Champions League tie
‘Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Hoeness hits out at PSG
Football
‘Money doesn’t score goals’: Bayern’s Hoeness hits out at PSG

Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day in traditional Saudi attire with Al-Nassr teammates

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day wearing traditional Saudi attire with his Al-Nassr teammates.
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day wearing traditional Saudi attire with his Al-Nassr teammates.
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day in traditional Saudi attire with Al-Nassr teammates

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Founding Day wearing traditional Saudi attire with his Al-Nassr teammates.
  • Appearing in a video posted by Al-Nassr FC’s Twitter account, the footballer was seen wearing a white Saudi thobe
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Founding Day wearing traditional Saudi attire with his Al-Nassr teammates on Wednesday.

Appearing in a video posted by Al-Nassr FC’s official Twitter account, the footballer was seen drinking Saudi coffee, a hospitality staple in the Kingdom, while wearing a crisp white Saudi thobe.

“Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at Al-Nassr FC,” Ronaldo tweeted.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a cup of coffee on Founding Day. (@AlNassrFC)

He was also seen later in the day wearing a dashing navy blue and gold-printed daglah over the thobe.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses while wearing a daglah over his thobe. (@AlNassrFC)

The thobe is a full-length, typically long-sleeved, gown-like garment worn by men in Saudi Arabia and is considered national dress.

Ronaldo and his teammates were seen enjoying a traditional Ardah performance with swords and singing, and the superstar was also spotted dancing with the Saudi flag draped around his shoulders.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in a traditional Ardah performance. (@AlNassrFC)

Last week, Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, posted a picture of herself on Instagram with her grandson, Cristiano Jr., who was wearing a thobe. The image delighted Ronaldo’s Saudi fans.

Founding Day is celebrated in the Kingdom on Feb. 22.

Topics: Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Founding Day 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe
Lifestyle
Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate first Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia at Clap Riyadh video
Lifestyle
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate first Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia at Clap Riyadh

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle

Kieran Trippier eyes Wembley glory and a long career at Newcastle
  • The Magpies take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday
  • The club captain believes Newcastle will be challenging on all fronts in the coming years
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Kieran Trippier thinks Newcastle United will be competing for every trophy in the next few years — and he is hoping to keep playing until he is 40 to get a taste of it.
Trippier will lead the Magpies out at Wembley on Sunday as they take on his boyhood club Manchester United in the final of the Carabao Cup.
The England defender only signed on the dotted line for Newcastle 13 months ago — and few would have thought the transformation in fortunes would be so stark. Trippier arrived at St. James’ Park with the club fighting relegation. They now head into this weekend’s capital showpiece with eyes on the Champions League and the club’s first meaningful silverware since 1969.
“If you look back to last January, the progress we have made, we have earned the right to be in this position that we’re in today,” said the 32-year-old.
“The way that we have performed this season, we have tried to compete with all the top teams and we want to be where the top four are with Man United, Man City. That’s where Newcastle want to be. We have earned the right to be in the position that we are in.”
While this is the end of one particular journey — in the Carabao, a competition Newcastle have never won — it is far from the finish of the club’s rise, according to Trippier.
“I certainly believe this club will be fighting for every trophy possible and I’m not just saying that,” he said.
“A year down the line, we’re in a cup final. That’s a great stepping stone for us as a club to move forward,” Trippier added. “If I’m not here and they are playing Champions League football, I’ll be absolutely delighted that I’ve managed to help in some way to get them into the position that they will hopefully be in. I certainly believe they could be fighting for everything in a couple of years’ time. They have got the perfect manager in charge. He’s unbelievable. The owners are fantastic. I just hope that they do because Newcastle is a massive club.”
Trippier only recently penned a new one-year extension to his Magpies’ deal — but he hopes it will not be his last.
When asked about the longevity of his own career, he said: “You look at Tom Brady and Ryan Giggs. I played with a great pro, Michael Duff, when I was at Burnley. This is what I love. This is what I was born to do.”
Trippier says he will not stop playing until someone tells him to, and he hopes that will be many years from now, and at Newcastle.
“There’s nowhere else I would rather be. I love it here,” he said. “I have got a great relationship with everybody, from my teammates right to the top. I want to help the club and, hopefully, I will retire here in many years.”
Trippier believes he has the fitness levels necessary to play until his late 30s and has had a good injury record since returning from a broken foot last year.
“I have had a great injury record and I feel really good. I will do everything right, recover right, prepare right as I always have done. Hopefully, you will see me when I’m 40. You never know, do you? You’ve seen stranger things happen.”
The Trippier family will in some respects have divided loyalties at the weekend, with the Newcastle skipper coming for Red Devils stock, although he hopes his father puts his Old Trafford passions aside for one weekend at least.
“Me, of course. Well, I hope so,” said Trippier, when asked whom his father will be supporting this weekend.
“It’s a proud moment for all my family even though they are Reds. They will be supporting me. Hopefully, we can give a good account of ourselves for the club and bring the trophy back to Newcastle,” he said.
While he is proud to captain the team, Trippier says the club’s fortunes come first.
“If I’m captain or not, I’m still representing myself in the same way for the club but, of course, I would be proud to lead the lads out and hopefully it’s very positive by the end of the game.”
One of the biggest challenges facing the Magpies is Marcus Rashford, arguably the most in-form striker in the whole of top-level world football.
Rashford, of course, is no stranger to Trippier; they train and play regularly with each other for England.
“I know Marcus very well. I’m actually really happy for him because I’ve always known how unbelievable he is and he’s certainly hit some form,” said Trippier.
“But it’s not about one individual. You’ve got (Bruno) Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, who’s been unbelievable this season as well. We can’t be too focused on them. Obviously, we need to review them, of course, but we need to focus on how we can hurt them. We want to go into that final to win. That’s our only priority.”

Topics: Newcastle United Kieran Trippier Premier league

Related

Pope, Trippier help Newcastle grind out 0-0 draw at Brighton
Sport
Pope, Trippier help Newcastle grind out 0-0 draw at Brighton
Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier desperate for Newcastle starts against Arsenal: Eddie Howe
Sport
Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier desperate for Newcastle starts against Arsenal: Eddie Howe

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 22 February 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab carry Saudi hopes into AFC Champions League quarterfinals
  • A win for both in Thursday’s one-off matches will set up an all-Saudi semifinal on Sunday
  • Al-Hilal booked their last eight place with a 3-1 win over the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli
Updated 22 February 2023
John Duerden

There have been plenty of big days in Saudi Arabian football in recent months and Thursday will be no different. Two teams from Riyadh are in action in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League and, if Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal can overcome their opponents, then they will meet in what would be an epic all-Saudi Arabian semifinal clash on Sunday.

Al-Hilal are favorites in their big match. The title-holders are the defending Asian champions thanks to their unprecedented fourth win last time around and are looking to extend their own record and win continental crown number five. By contrast, the team standing in the way of the last four is Foolad, a side that have never reached this stage before.

Now the Iranians have to beat the most successful team in Asian history and one that earlier this month defeated the African champions and the South American title-holders on the way to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. There, they lost to Real Madrid 5-3 in the final — a better result than Liverpool managed against the Spanish powerhouse on Tuesday.

Al-Hilal booked their last eight place with a 3-1 win over the UAE’s Shabab Al-Ahli on Monday. The victory, while fully deserved, was not completely comfortable.

“In the last match, we were very effective in scoring goals although we were not at our best,” said coach Ramon Diaz. “We understand that we have to play more aggressively and efficiently, especially in the midfield. The players agreed and are very motivated for the quarterfinal.”

With Peruvian international Andre Carrillo and Gustavo Cuellar ready to play and captain Salman Al-Faraj returning to fitness, the signs are good. “Foolad are very strong and will press,” said Diaz. “Their players combine well and have dynamism but our target will be to play at our level.”

There is a degree of uncertainty surrounding Foolad, however. After they defeated Al-Faisaly 1-0 on Monday to deny Saudi Arabia three teams in the last eight, head coach Javad Nekounam resigned. The former Iranian international, in charge of the club since 2019, gave no reason for his sudden departure but it could be that he is ready for the vacant Iran national team job. Assistant Hamidreza Rajabi has stepped up.

“I would like to thank my players for they have remained focused and are really determined to be at their best for the quarterfinal,” said Rajabi. “The (Al-Hilal) match is very tough for us because it is against the best team in the history of Asia, the defending champions and runners-up of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, we have not suffered any losses in the AFC Champions League and every team must know that when you play Foolad, you will have a tough match.”

While the continental form may be solid, domestically Foolad are sitting in mid-table and coming off the back of three straight defeats. It remains to be seen whether the coaching change inspires the team from Khuzestan to greater heights. They will need to be at their best against a side that loves winning in Asia.

On paper, Al-Shabab have a tougher task than their Riyadh rivals and take on one of West Asia’s strongest teams. Al-Duhail defeated Qatari rivals Al-Rayyan in a penalty shootout after two hours of football ended 1-1 on Sunday.

Coached by legendary Argentina striker Hernan Crespo, the team are top of the Qatar Stars League and won their group by eight points. With prolific forwards such as Michael Olunga and Almoez Ali, Al-Duhail have plenty of firepower, much more than FC Nasaf, the Uzbekistan team eliminated by Al-Shabab on Sunday.

The Riyadh giants were too good for the Central Asians as they ran out 2-0 winners but for a team that has kept six clean sheets in seven games so far in this tournament, the defense did look a little vulnerable. Yet Al-Shabab have plenty of talent throughout the side, are going well at home and are sitting level on points at the top of the table after four straight wins. This is an encounter that is too close to call, as coach Vicente Moreno pointed out.

“We have been at an excellent level domestically and the target is to reproduce our league form in the AFC Champions League,” the Spaniard said. “We are in the quarterfinals without having suffered any defeats and if we continue to play at a high level with total focus, we will be capable of winning.”

If so, then there is a chance of Al-Shabab meeting Al-Hilal — a Riyadh derby in the semifinals of the Asian Champions League. At a time when Saudi Arabian football is making international headlines almost every week, it would be another epic encounter.

Topics: Asian Champions League Al-Hilal Al-Shabab

Related

Update Al-Shabab defeated FC Nasaf 2-0 in their second round clash in Qatar on Sunday
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab book place in Asian Champions League quarter-finals
Titleholders Al-Hilal storm into quarterfinals of AFC Champions League
Sport
Titleholders Al-Hilal storm into quarterfinals of AFC Champions League

follow us

Latest updates

Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League
Lukaku strikes late as Inter beat Porto in Champions League
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s West Bank raid that killed 10
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s West Bank raid that killed 10
Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
Murray advances in Doha with marathon win over Zverev
Japanese envoy to Riyadh hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s birthday
Japanese envoy to Riyadh hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s birthday
Riyadh humanitarian forum spearheads innovation, use of AI in disaster response
KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah talks to Arab News in Riyadh on Feb. 21, 2023. (Yazeed Alsamrani)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.