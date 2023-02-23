Review: ‘Sharper’ — a slick, cool thriller that offers a sneakily good time 

LONDON: “Sharper” begins by defining its title as a person who lives by their wits. Google it, however, and the top result you get is a cheating gambler — which acts as more of an introduction to this Apple+ thriller than the rather self-aggrandizing self-definition the movie opts for.
Directed by Benjamin Caron and boasting a stellar cast, “Sharper” tells the interconnected stories of different characters — from parolee Sandra and mild-mannered bookstore owner Tom, to swindling confidence man Max and his partner-in-crime Madeline. It’s hard to give too much more detail without revealing some of the best storylines, but suffice to say that, once “Sharper” begins to ramp up, it doesn’t slow down, and the movie’s near-two-hour runtime zips past in an enjoyable flash.
That is mainly down to the film’s talented director and razor-sharp writing by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. Caron’s resume includes “The Crown” and “Sherlock” as well as episodes of the brilliant recent Star Wars show “Andor,” and he’s pulled in a cast able to pull off some complex characters. Briana Middleton and Justice Smith are great as Sandra and Tom, but Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore are next-level good as Max and Madeline. John Lithgow adds even more gravitas with his brief turn as Richard. His seasoned, cynical billionaire exudes hard-earned wisdom and his eyes twinkle as he spars with Stan’s brash young trickster.
Meet Kuwaiti actress Rawan Mahdi: Breakout star of Netflix’s ‘The Exchange’
The actress says the show offered ‘the first chance to show our identies as Kuwaiti artists’
Updated 23 February 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Kuwait has long been a stronghold for the dramatic arts in the Gulf region, producing numerous series and plays year after year that often get the Arabian Peninsula talking. With “The Exchange,” Netflix’s latest original series set in the country, Kuwait may have found its first global hit, earning an endorsement from The New York Times along with acclaim from reviewers and audiences both in the Middle East and worldwide.
By telling a female-focused finance story with wit, style, and substance, “The Exchange” may mark the moment that Kuwait’s deep roster of artistic talent finally earns the breakthrough they have long been yearning for — with the dream of telling their stories on the world stage set to become a reality.
“We have an identity that we’ve never had a real chance to show,” Rawan Mahdi, the series’ breakout star, tells Arab News. “This show is the first chance we’ve had to show our identities as Kuwaiti artists. This was the dream that I and many of us have always had. Now, our aspirations are set even higher.”
Mahdi herself, who dominates the show’s screentime through its six episodes, is a major reason why the project — a period piece set in 1987 — works so well. She plays Farida, a recently-divorced single mother whose struggles to provide for her family lead her to the Kuwaiti Stock Exchange. There, she teams up with Munira, a savvy trader also attempting to reshape the broken ‘boys club’ from the inside. Together, they battle the misogyny and biases that hold them back to become forces of nature within the exchange, earning the respect of their peers and the envy of their enemies — all to help their struggling families.
“When I was first approached by the producer, they thought I was suitable for both roles, but I really connected with Farida’s soul. As the story progressed, she came to me more and more, piece by piece. In the first two episodes, she’s very restricted — she’s keeping things on the inside, but as she starts to blossom at the stock exchange, you really see her come to life,” says Mahdi.
Farida, as it turns out, is a not merely a creation of the writers’ imagination. In fact, she is based on the mother of the series’ co-creator Nadia Ahmad, who raised her daughter in the late Eighties in similar circumstances.
It is no surprise, then, that when Mahdi arrived at the premiere, her biggest concern was not what the critics, influential audience members or executives might think. The only feedback she was truly nervous about was that of Ahmad’s mother herself, who was in attendance.
“I was so scared what Nadia’s mom would think,” Mahdi admits. “But when we finally met, what she said to me was truly humbling, and left me speechless. She said to me the most beautiful words that I can’t ever let myself forget.”
Ahmad’s mother approached her after the premiere, watching intently from the front row as Mahdi took the microphone and delivered an impassioned speech about why she felt “The Exchange” was a landmark moment for both Gulf drama and for representation of Khaleeji women.
“She told me how proud she is, and how the representation of Kuwaiti women (in the show) is really beautiful. ‘Watching it, I fell in love with your character. Even the way you speak about it, and hearing the way you speak about my daughter’s project, fills me with pride,’ she said to me,” says Mahdi.
Even Ahmad herself, who did not speak much with Mahdi during production, which Mahdi believes was to allow her the artistic freedom to interpret the role on her own, was wowed by the level of detail that Mahdi put into embodying the role, with a truly transformative physicality that made the character feel real throughout.
“For me, that was possible because Farida and I share the same values — everything we do is for love, to love, and because of love,” says Mahdi. “I was raised in a family that was all about love, especially in my relationship with my dad. So when I found that in Farida, it touched me so much, and it became the thing I latched onto in my performance of her, and the moments when that love shines through were the most special moments for me on set,” Mahdi continues.
It was through her love for her father that Mahdi first discovered her passion for film and television, and first set her goal of becoming an actress. Her father is the renowned Iraqi screenwriter and director Mehdi al-Sayegh, who has lived his whole life in Kuwait.
“He lives his daily life surrounded by art, and he taught me about everything beautiful in life. He showed me great cinema, and would break down how film worked without a goal in mind — just because this is what he was passionate about, and how he raised me,” says Mahdi.
“Cinema and my dad have taught me everything I know about life, and have made me feel like life is fine. It makes sense that I’m an actor now, because I’m so interested in this artform. I love life, but life is not easy. Cinema can make sad moments beautiful, and make beautiful moments shine even brighter,” she continues.
As Mahdi fell in love with film and television from across the world, she quietly wondered why stories like that couldn’t come from Kuwait, hoping for the day she could commit her talents to something she was truly proud of.
‘When this script came to me, it was an absolute joy. It was a one-of-a-kind script in our region; I’d never read anything like it since I started acting,” she says.
“While it follows men and women fighting through the course of their lives in the Eighties, to me it represents the same struggles that I think men and women in Kuwait are having today. Now, all of us are struggling to find our passion, struggling to do what we love or achieve what we want.
“I was so inspired that this captured Kuwait both then and now. I wish it had come earlier, but I’m glad it came now,” Mahdi continues.
She truly saw what makes “The Exchange” so special at the premiere, as she looked behind her as the screening ended and saw the faces of all those in the audience.
“What I saw in people’s eyes was really something I’d never seen before. It was really overwhelming — coming from the closest people in my life, to total strangers, to the people I work with,” Mahdi says. “There was something in their eyes that was so proud, and so real. People looked at me, especially my friends, like I had given them hope. That was magical for me. That was true beauty.”
Models Loli Bahia, Imaan Hammam hit the runway as Milan Fashion Week kicks off
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Part Arab models Loli Bahia and Imaan Hammam have been hopping from one fashion week to the next, with stops in New York, London and now Milan.
Bahia, who is of French Algerian decent, walked for the Fendi show, which kick started Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The catwalk star wore a pink straight cut dress paired with a red purse and brown boots from the Italian luxury label’s Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 collection.
Designer Kim Jones added pleated skirt aprons and trains to tailored trouser suits as well as shoulder-baring sleeves to waistcoats.
There were also boiler suits with skirts, slashed knits with halternecks, draped and ribbed dresses as well as Mac coats adorned with sparkling sequined lining.
“It’s deconstructed but luxurious. There’s a little nod to punk and my admiration for DIY, but moved on towards something chic,” Jones said in the notes.
Jones’ color palette mainly stuck to pale blue, greys, cream, brown and black. He added dabs of bright colors with pink and orange dresses.
Kuwaiti influencer Fatima Almomen attended the show and took to Instagram to document her trip to the venue.
For Etro, Bahia opened the runway wearing a knit grey and blue dress, with a matching scarf that was wrapped around her chest. Thigh-high boots and a white bag completed the look.
Hammam, who is of Dutch, Egyptian and Moroccan decent, wore a similar style to Bahia’s look but in different colors. Hammam wore a beige knit dress with fringe detailing at the knee, with a brown and beige scarf wrapped around her shoulders, a black purse and black knee-high boots.
US model Ashley Graham dazzled in a vibrant orange miniskirt and crop top as she joined a boho styled Taylor Hill who sat front row at the Etro show.
There are 59 catwalk shows, including shows by Giorgio Armani, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Moschino, on the fashion week’s schedule between now and Feb. 27.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ — new villain, higher stakes in MCU's latest
The director and cast discuss the making of the latest Marvel blockbuster
Updated 23 February 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: With “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicks off Phase 5, pushing further into the multiverse saga.
This means pulling the characters into the dangers of the unfamiliar landscape of the otherworldly sub-atomic quantum realm and also introducing the main antagonist of this new phase, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.
“We’ve never been in that central story position. We’ve always been what people would call ‘the palate cleanser,’” says actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp, to Arab News. “After a huge ‘Avengers’ film where everything gets really tense, ‘Ant-Man’ comes along and cheers you up and makes everything feel good. And this one is like that, in that there’s still the sweetness, there’s still the family stories, and there’s still the humor, but it’s also much more in line with the other MCU epics, where it’s a big, broad story.”
When director Peyton Reed, who also directed the first two ‘Ant-Man’ films, returned for the threequel, he decided, along with lead star Paul Rudd, that he wanted to put his superhero in real danger by having him face-off against a formidable enemy.
“When we landed on Jonathan for Kang the Conqueror, I could easily see he was physically imposing. He just has this seriousness and a very, very different energy than Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang or Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne. That seemed like a fun juxtaposition,” says Reed. “And I wanted to take what people perceived as the sort of light-hearted ‘Ant-Man’ movies and really mix it up. Paul and I had conversations early on about if we got to do a third one, we really wanted to put Scott through the wringer, we wanted him to be really beaten up.”
The film opens with Lang settling back into family life after defeating Thanos, publishing a new book, “Lookout for the Little Guy” (now an actual book fans can purchase in bookstores, if so inclined), and navigating his reunion with his now grown-up daughter Cassie, played in “Quantumania” by Kathryn Newton.
“So, he’s looking in the rearview mirror; he’s resting on his laurels,” Reed says. “And what better way to shake up Scott Lang than to have his now-18-year-old daughter start busting him on it? She’s a young woman with her own ideas about life and idealism and what being a hero might look like. So, she’s very critical of her dad in a great way that felt like a natural dynamic.”
For Newton, who is making her MCU debut with “Quantumania,” Cassie’s evolution into a superhero felt like the logical next step.
“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and I think she just wants to be like her dad. During the blip, she’s been fighting the good fight at home. Like, if there’s someone who needs help crossing the street or with their groceries, I bet she’s the first one to volunteer. She wasn’t going to sit and wait for her dad to show up, which I find very brave in itself. I think she’s a superhero without the suit. I think that the suit is second to who she is as a hero and solidifies her as a little superhero. But she’s not quite there yet. She’s still on her way,” Newton says.
And while Scott and Cassie are renegotiating their father-daughter relationship, the film also sees Hope and her mother Janet van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, reuniting after a 30-year absence.
“It was so comforting to have another woman there who I could lean on, who I could talk to. We could commiserate with one another. If she was struggling, I was there for her. If I was struggling, she was there for me,” says Lilly about getting more screentime with Pfeiffer in “Quantumania.”
“We would even sometimes fall into comfortable riffing in character off-screen. So, I’d be Hope and she’d be Janet. We’d have arguments that weren’t scripted and weren’t part of the film. And sometimes we would really be yelling at each other, trying to express what they were feeling.
“And that was a first for me, I’ve never had that experience on a Marvel film, where I got that deep into the character work with another actor. So, it was wonderful; it added so many layers for me as a performer,” she adds.
Newton, who has been acting since the age of four, also found comfort in her new cast members on her MCU debut.
“I’m a really shy person, but I feel like a movie set is a safe place, because your cast mates, your director, your writer… they all hired you to show up and bring something to the table. They want you to shine,” she says. “So, from a young age, that’s always given me a lot of confidence. But I was still really nervous to join this cast. It’s their third movie — they all know each other well. But I didn’t need to be nervous; that was a waste of energy because they’re just awesome.”
“We are so excited to announce the Middle Eastern, African and Indian leg of THE BACKSTREET BOYS DNA WORLD TOUR! Between the 1st and 19th of May, Backstreet Boys will be performing in seven countries including Egypt, The UAE, and Saudi Arabia,” event organizer Live National announced on Instagram.
The “I Want It That Way” hitmakers will perform in Abu Dhabi on May 7 and Cairo on May 1.
Tickets are available at https://www.livenation.me/.
Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival to return after one-year hiatus
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Following a one-year hiatus, Egypt’s El-Gouna Film Festival announced that this year’s edition will take place from Oct. 13- 20 at the Red Sea resort town.
In July 2022, the festival released a statement explaining that the 2022 edition will be cancelled due to the “current global challenges” that lead to a “consequent need to develop an integrated strategy that will live up to the growing expectations of the festival as a leading platform for film, art and culture.”
The festival’s artistic director Intishal Al-Timimi said in a statement that the one-year break “allowed GFF’s management to reflect on the artistic and organizational aspects of the festival and to focus on consolidating the role GFF has played so far in the development of the film industry regionally and internationally.”
The festival is held under the patronage of El Gouna founder Samih Sawiris. In a released statement, he said: “I believe that El Gouna Film Festival has been an important artistic, creative, and cinematic activity in the region.
“I am committed to nurturing it so that it may continue to contribute to spurring growth of film and filmmakers: locally, regionally and globally. With the return of festival, I renew my faith in the belief that the arts and creativity are critical to the development of society,” he added.
Since the festival’s launch in 2017, it has become one of the leading art and film events in the Middle East. It aims to showcase a wide variety of regional and international films to “foster better communication between cultures through the art of filmmaking,” according to the festival’s website.
It is also a meeting hub for filmmakers from around the world.