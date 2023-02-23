Turkiye expands probe into construction sector after quake

You are here

People warm themselves by a fire beside a collapsed building and rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkiye, Feb. 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

  • “160 of them have been detained, 18 are in police custody and 175 have been released on bail,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said
  • Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed without warning following the violent tremor as many people slept
ANKARA: Turkish authorities have expanded a criminal probe into individuals responsible for buildings levelled by a deadly earthquake with 564 suspects identified, the interior minister has announced.
A 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 and its aftershocks have killed more than 43,000 people in Turkiye and left millions without homes.
“160 of them have been detained, 18 are in police custody and 175 have been released on bail,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in an interview on the state-run TRT Haber channel late Wednesday.
“We have banned all of those under investigation from traveling. Nothing is more precious than human life.
“We are being thorough.”
Tens of thousands of buildings collapsed without warning following the violent tremor as many people slept.
Turkish media has vocally criticized developers for using shoddy materials and failing to comply with construction codes.
In the face of growing anger, several developers were arrested in the first days following the earthquake.
“1,250,000 buildings were examined in 11 provinces. 164,321 buildings made up of 520,000 independent units have already been destroyed, severely damaged or urgently need to be destroyed,” Environment Minister Murat Kurum announced on Thursday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced plans to rebuild 270,000 homes in the devastated provinces within one year.
“We are making plans taking into account the cultural landscape, our children’s future and guaranteeing our towns are on safe ground,” Kurum added.
“We will build the new housing with this in mind.”

LONDON: Iran’s democratic revolution must be supported by Western countries, including the UK, according to a cross-party panel of MPs and peers.

The meeting in the UK Parliament on Wednesday argued that a significant number of Iranians reject the regime and would support the establishment of a free, democratic and secular republic, but not a return to the country’s previous system of monarchy.

But in order for Iranians to overcome the “brutal autocracy” that has clamped down on months-long nationwide protests, the UK must take measures to assist demonstrators, including proscribing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and supporting the resistance movement, MPs said.

The meeting backed the National Council of Resistance of Iran as a “viable democratic alternative to the regime.”

Led by Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI has put forward a 10-point reform plan for the democratic future of Iran and is supported by thousands in the diaspora.

Former Scottish MEP Struan Stevenson, who serves as coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change, urged the UK government to cut ties with Tehran and provide support to the NCRI.

“During the current protests, the mullahs have begun to use a different tactic, trying to link the opposition to the monarchy, to discourage people from joining the protests,” he said.

“But in defiance of this new trick, protesters can routinely be heard yelling ‘down with the oppressor, be it the shah or the supreme leader,’ and ‘no to the shah, no to the mullahs,’ in towns and cities across Iran. (Former Shah) Reza Pahlavi does not represent the Iranian diaspora.”

At the meeting, Stevenson showcased his new book “Dictatorship and Revolution: Iran — A Contemporary History,” which outlines the country’s political past and reveals its most pressing future issues.

MP Steve McCabe, who serves as co-president of the British Committee for Iran Freedom, said: “As Struan explains in his book, the Iranian people see only one way forward to liberty and human rights, and that is an Iran under genuine popular rule, a democratic republic.

“The people reject the shah and the mullahs since they are the antithesis to democracy and popular rule.”

McCabe noted similarities between the Iranian regime’s use of the IRGC to maintain power, and Pahlavi’s employment of secret police agency Savak to terrorize dissenters.

MP Bob Blackman, co-president of the International Committee of Parliamentarians for a Democratic Iran, said: “For a majority of the people in Iran, the shah and the mullahs are synonymous with totalitarian dictatorship.

“That is why generations of Iranians have paid the highest price to secure a free and democratic Iran for as long as it takes.”

Baroness Verma, a member of the House of Lords, said women are playing a “prominent role” in Iran’s protest movement, and are the “driving force for change” as well as the “guarantor of democracy” in the country.

She stressed the importance of UK support for the NCRI’s 10-point plan, which aims to promote complete gender equality in Iranian society.

“Women have played a prominent role in the struggle for democracy in Iran that has been going on since the constitutional revolution almost a century ago,” Verma said.

“Today, women and girls of Iran have a popular movement and a democratic platform, presented by the NCRI and Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan, which ensures the following for women in the future Iran after the mullahs are overthrown: Complete gender equality in the realms of political, social, cultural and economic rights, and equal participation of women in political leadership.

“That is why women are at the forefront of the uprising for a new revolution and leading the resistance movement. They are the driving force for change and guarantor of democracy in Iran.

“So I agree with the other speakers on the recommendations put forward, today, especially on the need for our government to proscribe the IRGC.”

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the low-level international response to what it described as a “heinous massacre” carried out by the Israeli government and its army in Nablus on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Territories witnessed a comprehensive strike on Thursday to mourn the deaths of 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli armed forces in the Nablus operation.

The Foreign Ministry termed the foreign response as “timid, weak reactions and statements ... repetitive and routine general formulas.”

Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki instructed the ambassadors of the Palestinian Authority to urgently address the ministries of foreign affairs, decision-making centers and public opinion in the host countries and in the UN to mobilize the broadest international pressure on the Israeli government to stop its illegal unilateral measures.

The minister said that ambassadors should demand effective global responses and steps to ensure Israel halts its comprehensive aggression against the Palestinians.

Thursday’s strike closed stores, schools and banks, while some main streets in the West Bank cities were empty of people and vehicles.

The strike called by Palestinian forces extended to East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian forces called for protest marches and resistance to Israeli armed forces in the West Bank in a strongly worded condemnation of the Nablus killings.

Israeli armed and police forces raised the state of alert and preparedness for Palestinian revenge attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Palestinian Authority renewed its determination to sue Israel at the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court.

Minister Ibrahim Melhem, spokesperson for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that another murder was inevitable as long as the Israelis acted with a sense of impunity.

The US and the UN must intervene immediately to stop targeted Israeli killings of Palestinians, he said.

Prominent Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the number of Palestinian casualties and the timing of the operation constituted a great embarrassment for the Palestinian Authority, especially after it postponed submitting a project to the UN Security Council against Israel in response to US pressure and mediation.

The results of the Israeli military operation in Nablus damaged the status and credibility of the Palestinian Authority in the eyes of the Palestinians, said Al-Khatib.

“It became clear that Israel does not care or consider the existence of the Palestinian Authority on the ground or its nonexistence when it decides to operate in the West Bank militarily,” Al-Khatib told Arab News.

He accused the coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to export its internal crises by creating another arena of conflict in which he could achieve victories.

Netanyahu had found that killing Palestinians, and weakening and embarrassing the PA was the best way to do so, he said.

Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian expert on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that the Israeli government was delivering one slap after another to the Palestinian Authority, despite the existence of mediation efforts and understandings sponsored by the US.

“Netanyahu is trying to convey a clear message that any understanding must keep the hand of the Israeli army free to operate and do whatever it wants at any time and place and that the Palestinians are the only side that has to abide by the understandings, not Israel,” Mansour added.

The situation in the West Bank has become complicated, he told Arab News.

The Palestinian Authority’s ability to maneuver has declined to zero after what happened in Nablus on Wednesday, said Mansour. 

He claimed that the Israeli army was aware that its offensive operations in Nablus would cause heavy losses among Palestinians.

“But as long as the losses are on the Palestinian side only, the Israeli army considers their side effects as something normal and expected.”

Hazem Qassem, the Hamas spokesman, said that “the valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip will always be present to defend our people, as it is its shield.”

Qassem said the movement was monitoring every detail of the Israeli crime against the Palestinian people, adding that its patience was running out.

Tariq Selmi, spokesman for the Islamic Jihad Movement, said: “Our people have the right to defend themselves and their land, and to confront the occupation’s aggression and terror.”

Selmi warned that the situation might explode and lead to an escalation if the occupation failed to stop its aggression.

Palestinian officials said almost 500 people were injured in the Israeli raid.

“Our teams dealt with 488 injuries during the occupation forces’ invasion into Nablus, including 103 injuries of live bullets taken to hospitals in Nablus,” the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Other injuries included tear gas inhalation and shrapnel wounds.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the numbers.

The raid, which the Israel Defense Forces said was targeting three militants, left at least 11 Palestinians dead, Palestinian officials said.

TEHRAN: A helicopter carrying Iran’s sports minister crashed Thursday in the country’s south, killing one of his aides and injuring him as well as 15 other people, state media reported.
The minister, Hamid Sajjadi, suffered a head injury in the accident which occurred when the helicopter was landing at a stadium in Baft, a town in Kerman province, the official IRNA news agency said.
His adviser, Esmail Ahmadi, died and another 16 people including the minister, four crew members and other officials were injured, IRNA added, citing the Red Crescent.
“The minister has a brain haemorrhage, but his general condition is stable,” Mohammad Saberi, the head of the Red Crescent in the province, said on television.
“The Red Crescent helicopter hit the ground when it was landing and had been a few meters (yards) off the ground,” IRNA said.
Sanctions-hit Iran has suffered several air disasters in recent years, with officials complaining of difficulties in acquiring spare parts to keep its aging fleets in the air.

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh highlighted the strong strategic relationship between his country and the UK when he met the British minister of state for development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, in Amman on Thursday.
Khasawneh praised the UK for its support of his nation, and its development, during his talks with Mitchell, who is on an official visit to the country, the Jordan News Agency reported. The PM also reiterated his commitment to the enhancement of bilateral cooperation to serve the interests of the countries and their peoples.
He briefed Mitchell on the challenges the Jordanian economy faces as a result of the large number of Syrian refugees it hosts, and the effects this has on the country’s budget, its health and education sectors, and the labor market. He stressed the importance of the ongoing support from the international community for refugees and their host communities.
He also highlighted the comprehensive national project, under the leadership of King Abdullah II, to modernize Jordan’s political, economic and administrative systems.
Mitchell hailed the strategic partnership between the two countries and the UK’s commitment to the enhancement of cooperation in all fields.
He commended Jordan for its role, under the leadership of the king, in helping to preserve security and stability in the region, and said he understands the burdens placed on the country as a result of hosting Syrian refugees.

GAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes on Thursday bombed two sites belonging to the military wing of Hamas.
No casualties were reported in the morning strikes that came in response to the firing hours earlier of six rockets from Gaza toward Israeli towns, according to an Israel army statement.
The rockets targeting the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome air defense missile system. No Palestinian faction has yet claimed responsibility for the rockets attack.
Tensions had increased in Gaza after Wednesday’s killing of at least 11 Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
The Ministry of Education announced the closure of schools as a strike continued in parts of Gaza. Banks operating in Palestine shut in mourning for the Palestinian deaths.
In some border areas, groups of young men demonstrated and set fire to tires in protest against a second day of Israeli operations in Nablus.
Palestinian Mahmoud Wishah, 43, said: “What is happening in the West Bank cannot be tolerated.” He added that the Israelis only understood force and that Palestinians had no choice but to fight back.
Gaza has witnessed four wars since Hamas took control of the area in mid-2007 and endless flare-ups, the last being in the summer of 2022.
Another Palestinian, Raed Suisi, 33, said: “We are one people and one homeland. What hurts Nablus hurts us. We in Gaza have suffered a lot. We do not need a new war. We do not want to see more bloodshed and destroyed houses. There must be a way to intervene without reaching an all-out war.”
Lina Dukhan, 26, said: “The infrastructure is dilapidated, and a new war would only bring more blood and destruction. We Palestinians have been suffering for decades, and in Gaza we have witnessed many wars and thousands of martyrs.
“We are suffering from the blockade, lack of job opportunities, and loss of hope among the youth. We need to build Gaza again, so that it can resist. If there is war every year, one day, Gaza will be like a cemetery,” she added.
UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said he was continuing his engagement with all concerned parties in a bid to de-escalate the situation.
In a statement, he said: “I urge all sides to refrain from steps that could further inflame an already volatile situation.”
Wennesland arrived in Gaza on Thursday morning in a hurried attempt to mediate with all sides.
Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades military wing said patience with Israel was running out.
Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhala, residing in Lebanon, said: “What happened in Nablus is a major crime committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people, and therefore it is our duty as resistance forces to respond to this crime without hesitation.”
Egypt has tried to keep Gaza out of the ongoing escalation in the West Bank during separate rounds of talks with Islamic Jihad and Hamas over the past few years.

