Yorkshire admit documents deleted in cricket race case

Yorkshire admit documents deleted in cricket race case
Azeem Rafiq — who was at one point one of England’s most promising cricketers — raised the alarm about what he called “institutional racism” at Yorkshire CCC. (Reuters/File)
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

  • A Cricket Discipline Commission hearing will start in London next week but no Yorkshire representatives will be present
  • It has now been confirmed that one of the charges relates to the deletion or destruction of both electronic and paper documents
LONDON: Yorkshire have confirmed documents relating to allegations of racism against the county cricket club were deleted under the previous regime.
A Cricket Discipline Commission hearing will start in London next week but no Yorkshire representatives will be present after they admitted to four amended charges brought by the England and Wales Cricket Board over the club’s handling of former player Azeem Rafiq’s allegations.
It has now been confirmed that one of the charges relates to the deletion or destruction of both electronic and paper documents but while this occurred before current chairman Kamlesh Patel took over, the county would not say who was responsible.
“After 5 November 2021, it was discovered that emails and documents, both held electronically by the club and in paper copy, had been irretrievably deleted from both servers and laptops and otherwise destroyed,” a club statement said.
“After a thorough independent investigation it was established that the deletion and destruction of documents date from a time period prior to the appointment of Lord Patel and relate to the allegations of racism and the club’s response to those allegations.
“The club is not prepared to conjecture publicly as to why this occurred, who was responsible or the motivation for doing so.”
Next week’s disciplinary hearing will start on Wednesday but the only charged individual still set to appear is ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.
Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Richard Pyrah and John Blain have refused to engage with the process.
The Cricket Discipline Commission panel will still hear the charges against those five in their absence.
Gary Ballance, also charged, has already admitted using racially discriminatory language and will not appear.
Pakistan-born Rafiq, 31, first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire.
He told a British parliamentary committee in December 2022 that the abuse he and his family had faced had forced him to leave the UK.

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho

Al-Shabab’s Asian Champions League exit woe compounded by injury to Carlos Carvalho
John Duerden

  • The Brazilian striker was carried off in obvious pain early in the second half after his standing foot seemed to twist in the ground as he stretched to reach a cross
  • The 2-1 defeat by Al-Duhail was a blow but the greater concern for Al-Shabab, who are in a 3-way tie at the top of the Roshn Saudi League, will be how long Carlos might be out
RIYADH: Al-Shabab not only lost their Asian Champions League quarter-final 2-1 to Al-Duhail of Qatar on Thursday, but the Riyadh side will be hoping their Roshn Saudi League title prospects have not also taken a tumble after star striker Carlos Carvalho was carried off during the game.

Two late goals from Michael Olunga settled a hard-fought game at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha but the potential loss of their Brazilian goal-getter might prove to be a bigger blow for Al-Shabab.

Carlos was stretchered off early in the second half and while it remains to be seen how serious the injury is, it looked bad enough to raise questions about how much of the remaining domestic league season he might miss.

With almost two-thirds of the campaign over, Al-Shabab sit level with Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad at the top of the league on 40 points. Coach Vicente Moreno will therefore want the Brazilian star, the league’s second-top scorer with 12 goals, back on the field as soon as possible.

Carlos had chances to find the net in the first half, as did Al-Duhail’s star goal-getter Olunga. After 12 minutes, the usually prolific Kenyan uncharacteristically shot wide from the edge of the six-yard box from a fine cross delivered by Edmilson Junior.

Three minutes later, Al-Shabab had an even better chance to take the lead. Finding plenty of space behind Al-Duhail’s defence, Fawaz Al-Saqour’s through pass released Carlos in the right side of the area, with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Salah Zakaria stood firm and got a hand to the low shot, sending the ball out for a corner.

Zakaria’s opposite number, Kim Seung-gyu, was also kept busy, saving well from South Korean compatriot Nam Tae-hee and from Olunga.

In the final minute of the first half, Al-Shabab could not believe they were denied when Carlos flicked a whipped, low cross from left-back Moteb Al-Harbi toward the goal from close range, only for Zakaria somehow to save once again.

Eight minutes into the second half, Carlos was carried off. The striker had stretched for a cross in the penalty area and his standing foot seemed to twist in the ground. It was immediately clear he was in a great deal of pain and would play no further part in the game.

Both teams continued to push forward and, just after the hour mark, Al-Shabab’s Fahad Al-Muwallad headed just over the bar. Minutes later he stretched at the far post to connect to a dangerous Ever Banega cross but was unable to direct the ball toward goal.

As the clock ticked down, there were signs of nerves from both teams, neither of which has lifted the ACL trophy before. Al-Duhail’s only previous appearance in the last eight was in 2015 when their run was ended by Al-Hilal, a potential opponent in Sunday’s semi-final.

With the tie so delicately poised, the first goal was always going to be crucial and it was the Qataris who broke the deadlock, in the 77th minute. Kim acrobatically saved a header to send the ball behind but from the resultant Nam set piece, the goalkeeper could do nothing as Olunga powered a header into the bottom corner.

With five minutes remaining Olunga added a second, firing home from inside the area after some fine work from Ismaeel Mohammed.

This late turn of events was harsh on Al-Shabab and, despite a late consolation goal in stoppage time from Saeed Al-Rubaie, there was no coming back. Fans will now be focusing on how quickly Carlos can recover from his injury — their hopes of a first title since 2012 might depend on it.

Pickford agrees new contract to stay at Everton

Pickford agrees new contract to stay at Everton
  • The 28-year-old, approaching the last 12 months of his contract, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among other clubs
  • Pickford, a $36 million signing from Sunderland in 2017, has made more than 200 appearances for Everton
LONDON: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract with Everton to end speculation over a move to a Premier League rival.
The 28-year-old, approaching the last 12 months of his contract, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among other clubs but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park, even though the contract has not yet been signed.
Pickford — a £30 million ($36 million) signing from Sunderland in 2017 — has made more than 200 appearances for Everton and new manager Sean Dyche believes he can continue to improve.
“He’s a very, very good player, a good servant to this football club so far and he’s going to continue to be that for sure,” said Dyche, whose side are 16th in the table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.
“I think it’s a sign that he’s enjoying our new regime and he’s accepting of what we’re looking to offer. He’s been a fantastic player, so we want that to continue.”
Dyche has won both of his home games in charge so far, either side of defeat in the Merseyside derby at Liverpool, and will look to make it three in a row when Aston Villa visit on Saturday.
But neither of the wins over Arsenal and Leeds were seen first-hand by the club’s hierarchy, who have stayed away from Goodison in recent weeks following what the club described as credible threats to their safety.
Dyche said his interactions with the board had been normal since his arrival, but recognized the need to bring all parties together at the club.
“If there is a disconnection we’ve got to try to bring a reconnection,” he said. “The fans are a massively important part of the club, I understand that and I’m learning more and more about that, the energy and passion, it’s got to be respected.
“Can we bring it back together and find the right way to bring it together? Wins help, they bring the feel-good factor. It doesn’t solve everything but it makes it feel better and hopefully brings a new connection.”

The evolving balance between long and short formats in cricket

The evolving balance between long and short formats in cricket
  • Test matches in New Zealand, India are sandwiched between a rising number of T20 competitions
  • The self-named Barmy Army have a clear identity, articulated through a bugler, chants, songs, apparel and flags which proudly proclaim their heritage
Sandwiched in between T20 competitions in Australia, the UAE, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan are two Test matches between New Zealand and England and four between India and Australia. This is probably the shape of things to come for men’s cricket, a juxtaposition of short and long format cricket, juggled in a finite calendar.

Test cricket’s potential demise is a much-discussed topic. In 2019, the International Cricket Council provided a framework within which to operate. This is the World Test Championship for the top nine Test playing teams, each of whom will play six series — three at home and three away — in a two-year cycle, currently July 2021 to June 2023.

The top two teams will contest a play-off to determine the champions. Australia and India are standing in the top positions, which gives piquancy to their present series. England and New Zealand are out of the running, the series providing an opportunity to regroup. The matches were also played against a background of the damaging physical, social and mental effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Remarkably, Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval, Tauranga, on the northeast coast of New Zealand’s North Island, was fit for the first Test. The venue opened in 2005, hosting its first Test in 2019. Discussions with locals revealed that the land on which the ground is built was waste land that once hosted a BMX circuit.

It lies in the shadows of a salt processing plant and is approached through the outskirts of the Port of Tauranga, not a promising perspective. Once inside, the ground has a different ambience. Most spectators sit on the grassy banks which surround it, broken only by hospitality facilities and a well disguised pavilion. There is village feel, of which the locals are very proud.

It is difficult to know how many of them were in the crowd, which was dominated by English supporters. There is a group, maybe a clan: The self-named Barmy Army. They have a clear identity, articulated through a bugler, chants, songs, apparel and flags which proudly proclaim their heritage. Alongside them are English tourists, mainly on organized tours — cricket lovers escaping the harshness of the English winter.

A feature of the match is that it was a day/night event. This is a relatively new innovation. Since the first in 2015, there have been 21 such Test matches, 11 of them in Australia. The key reasoning behind their introduction seems to rest on the belief that, after work, people will be prepared to attend the day’s third and final session or watch on screen. Play starts at 2 p.m., a 20-minute tea is taken at 4 p.m., followed by another two-hour session until 6:20 p.m., when a 40-minute dinner is taken. The final session is played under lights for a length of time determined by the number of overs which remain to be bowled in the day.

At the Bay Oval, it was not possible to discern if people were attracted for the evening session only. However, what happened in those evening sessions significantly affected the outcome of the match. A pink ball is used in day/night Tests, as it provides greater visibility than either a red or white ball. In order to achieve pinkness, extra layers of lacquer are applied. This, combined with floodlights, a cooler temperature and, depending on location, evening dew, can create conditions favorable for fast and seam bowlers.

On the first day, England scored enough runs quickly to allow a declaration during the evening session. New Zealand lost three wickets in the remainder of the session. Although they fought back on the second day, putting England into the position of having to bat in the evening session, they were unable to take advantage. On day three, England consolidated, setting New Zealand 394 runs to win in just over two days. Any hopes of achieving this were shattered by Stuart Broad, whose career has been characterized by lethal spells of bowling.

This time, in seven overs, he persuaded the pink ball to move just enough off the pitch to penetrate the defenses of four of New Zealand’s top order, hitting the stumps on each occasion. Effectively, the match was over, England wrapping up New Zealand’s resistance in less than two hours on the following day. Broad’s first wicket of the spell made his partnership with James Anderson the most prolific in Test match history, the pair overtaking the 1001 wickets shared by Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Conditions in the evening sessions were markedly different to those during the daytime when a flat pitch under blue skies and hot sun gave little encouragement to bowlers. This did leave the impression, at least for this match, that the final session conditions were somewhat artificial. Some England supporters were of the opinion that the day/night match gave no time to themselves in the evenings, by the time that they returned to their accommodation. This does suggest that the format may have specific and/or limited application.

In India, a spectacular bowling performance of a different variety doomed Australia to a second defeat in their four-match series. At the beginning of day three in Delhi, Australia held a lead of 62 runs with nine wickets in hand. Before the end of the first session, they collapsed to 113 all out, losing their last seven wickets for eighteen runs. India’s two spinners, Ashwin and Jadeja, seven for 42, claimed all 10 wickets on a pitch offering low bounce and turn. Former Australian captains have been quick to criticize the shot selection, technique and approach by their batters.

Whisper it quietly, but is T20 cricket leading to a lack of respect among some batters for the art of defense on turning wickets, especially the type found in India? England, for the time being, seem to have found an approach which incorporates the requirements of both formats. The challenge for all teams is to find a balance in techniques and approach between formats in the coming years.

Uruguayan star Hector Lazo out to provide further international flavor

Uruguayan star Hector Lazo out to provide further international flavor
  • Lazo to partner Ricardo Colombo’s Loreley in Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group
Frankie Dettori, Joao Moreira, Christophe Lemaire and Ryan Moore are among the world-renowned jockeys in action at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Saturday evening, but the achievements of Uruguayan jockey Hector Lazo are certainly worthy of the global stage. 

Lazo is making the 25,000 km round trip from Montevideo to Riyadh with his ability coming under the radar slightly. The 35-year-old partnered his first winner as a professional jockey at the age of 24, but has since managed to ride over 1,500 winners.

The biggest one of all may be just over the horizon if Ricardo Colombo’s Loreley (BRZ) could win the Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group.

There is strong hint of South American flavour this weekend, with the Moreira-ridden Es-Unico (BRZ) also taking his place in the race for trainer Antonio Cintra.

Lazo does not have the same global experience as some of his colleagues, but returns to Riyadh with knowledge from last year, when he finished sixth in the Saudi Derby aboard Colombo’s Nordic Star.

“Loreley won the first leg of the Triple Crown in Uruguay, so I am very much looking forward to riding him on Saturday,” Lazo said while watching track work on Thursday morning.

“Loreley is starting the race from barrier number one, but this is not so important to him because he is a fast horse and can run from the front or close to the front.

“It is important to me as a jockey to be here in Saudi Arabia and to ride in races like this and in Dubai during their Carnival. I know that Loreley is running against good horses, but I know that he too is a good horse and we are ready for a very good race.”

Cutting a relaxed figure at trackwork, Lazo is an unassuming character who keeps a low profile, but his determination to become the best jockey in his native land is unquestionable.

From a young age, he was drawn to racing by his father, Raul, who himself was a horse trainer. School was something of a distraction as his focus was on working with horses and riding in pony races. This was a route that led him to major success.

Growing up in the small, quiet town of Villa Del Carmen, Lazo could be forgiven for thinking that the opportunity on such a major stage to win such lucrative prize money would only ever be a dream.

His work ethic saw him reach a milestone of 1,000 winners in his native country in half the time of his friend Carlos Sebastian Mendez and is notable in any racing jurisdiction, especially when racing in Uruguay is only on two to three times a week.  

Other achievements at home include a record number of winners in a season, five championship wins at Maronas Racecourse and a further three championships at Las Piedras.

This weekend, Lazo will test his undoubted ability against the very best and his talents may well be about to gain much more exposure as he considers teaming up with Colombo at Gulfstream Park in the coming months.

“I enjoy it a lot to ride against jockeys of this calibre,” Lazo said. “This weekend I ride against Frankie Dettori and at the Dubai World Cup Carnival last year against Irad Ortiz, Christophe Lemaire and these world-class jockeys, and that is emotional for me to compete and stay with them.

“I have a plan to go with Loreley to Dubai for the UAE Derby after this weekend and then Ricardo is going to bring horses to Gulfstream Park and has invited me to go with him. I am going to go there for a couple of months and maybe, who knows, I might stay there for a season or the rest of my career.”

Italian rider Frankie Dettori once again taking center stage

Italian rider Frankie Dettori once again taking center stage
  • Legendary rider aiming for Saudi Cup success in final year in saddle
RIYADH: The Frankie Dettori farewell tour has hit Riyadh and the storied jockey was the center of attention as he met the media at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on the eve of The Saudi Cup 2023 weekend.

The Italian looked suitably bronzed and fresh having flown in from California, where he has ridden 19 winners since commencing his stint at Santa Anita at Christmas.

Dettori is looking forward to taking part in the International Jockeys Challenge presented by stc on Friday and takes the reins on four strong chances on Saturday - Havnameltdown (US) in the Saudi Derby presented by Boutique Group, Elite Power (US) in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint presented by Sports Boulevard, Trawlerman (Ireland) in the Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap, and Country Grammer (US) in the $20 million Saudi Cup.

On his current form in Los Angeles, he said: “It has been overwhelming. I did not expect to do so well. There are some great riders at Santa Anita, but I am really enjoying it and I am getting lots of support from a variety of trainers, so it’s going well.”

Dettori is better placed than most to appraise the growth of racing in Saudi Arabia and was glowing in his assessment of its progress in recent times.

“I have been coming here for 30 years so I am part of the furniture and I know most of the trainers.

“Back in the day, we used to race in the track in the city center. This track is here about 15 or 20 years and it’s not the first time I have said it, but it’s the best dirt track I have ever ridden. It is kinder than other dirt tracks I have ridden throughout the world.

“For example, we saw Mishriff, a turf horse, winning The Saudi Cup two years ago so it does open things up a bit for grass horses. I really enjoy riding here, the track is getting bigger and better, and The Saudi Cup has found a good slot in international racing,” he added.

Looking forward to Country Grammer in the climax to the weekend, Dettori said: “He’s very solid, he never runs a bad race. He was second last year, and he is very experienced.

“I would be foolish to say I am confident, but he has a very solid chance. He skipped the Breeders’ Cup Classic, so this race and Dubai have always been the aim and he felt as good as ever when he won the San Antonio Stakes in December.”

On his decision to retire at the end of the year, Dettori is determined to bow out at the top and the elongated departure befits his status as the most internationally recognisable figure in the sport.

“I have given myself a year to do my last farewell. I went to Santa Anita because I was asked to go instead of spending winter in Dubai. Then I move onto the European program, and Royal Ascot should be my last one. Then the Breeders’ Cup should be my last meeting.

“I don’t know, maybe the Melbourne Cup could materialise, but basically this year will be my last. I will be 53 in December and hopefully I will finish at the top. It’s very hard to choose the right moment but I want to have another life after racing.

“It’s been 36 years and I’ve really enjoyed myself on some champion horses, so I have been very lucky.

“At the moment, the plan is to stop at the end of the season. I am sure I will be asked a million times again, but that is the plan,” he added.

