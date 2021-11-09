You are here

UK govt vows to ‘step in’ if Yorkshire cricket club racism response falls short

Azeem Rafiq — who was at one point one of England’s most promising cricketers — raised the alarm about what he called “institutional racism” at Yorkshire CCC. (Reuters/File Photo)
Azeem Rafiq — who was at one point one of England’s most promising cricketers — raised the alarm about what he called “institutional racism” at Yorkshire CCC. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 November 2021
  • Culture Minister Chris Philp: Racism must be ‘confronted’ and ‘eradicated’
  • Calls for further resignations of club’s top brass
LONDON: The UK government has pledged to “step in” with “real action” if the response by Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the England and Wales Cricket Board falls short in addressing racism within the club.

Culture Minister Chris Philp told the House of Commons that racism must be “confronted” and “eradicated” in the sport. He also called for further resignations by YCCC’s top brass.

Roger Hutton stepped down last week as chairman, citing concerns over the club’s handling of racism accusations by former player Azeem Rafiq.

Philp said: “If there is anybody left from that regime, they should resign as well.”

Rafiq has called for CEO Mark Arthur and Martyn Moxon, director of professional cricket at YCCC, to resign. Both men still sit on the executive board.

Philp said the situation faced by Rafiq was “unacceptable,” should “never have been allowed to happen,” and should have been “dealt with properly” during the initial investigation.

He told Parliament: “We have been clear with the England and Wales Cricket Board that this needs a full, transparent investigation both into the incidents involving Azeem Rafiq but also into the wider cultural issues and Yorkshire Cricket Club.” The case, he added, must be a “watershed moment for cricket.”

Earlier in the year, Rafiq — who was at one point one of England’s most promising cricketers — raised the alarm about what he called “institutional racism” at the club.

He said he had faced racial and religious abuse during his two stints at the club, and it had failed to effectively process and deal with his complaints.

This week, it emerged that another player, Irfan Amjad, also faced race-related abuse while playing for the club’s academy team. Both men are of Pakistani heritage and faced abuse directly related to their ethnicity.

Rafiq and Hutton will appear before a parliamentary committee later this month to give their accounts of racist at the club.

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
  • The $1m team event caps the new Women in Sport season following the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 
  • Each team of four will feature three professional women golfers and one amateur player, with the two best scores per hole counting toward the team’s total
JEDDAH: Sunday saw the conclusion of the Kingdom’s second annual $1 million women’s golf tournament, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund, where New Zealand’s Lydia Ko stormed to a sensational five-shot victory in King Abdullah Economic City, earning her a cool $150,000.

But as far as this year’s new Women in Sport season is concerned, this is only halftime, as action resumes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — an hour outside Jeddah — on Wednesday, with the start of women’s golf event No. 2: The Aramco Team Series Jeddah.

For the second time in less than a week, $1 million will be on the line as the world’s best golfers go head-to-head once again on the stunning Red Sea coast.

But the big difference this time around? They’ll be doing so as teammates.

The Aramco Team Series Jeddah is the last of four new Aramco Team Series events to be added to the Ladies European Tour calendar for 2021 and pits golfers in groups of four against each other.

Each team of four will feature three professional women golfers and one amateur player. Together, they will play each hole of the golf course, with the two best scores per hole counting toward the team’s total. 

The lowest total team score after three days of golf wins, earning the three professional golfers in each team $50,000, with the other top performing teams also winning a share of the $1 million prize fund. 

On top of that, there will also be a further $200,000 on offer for the best performing individualplayers, meaning the players who record the lowest scores as solo golfers will also be rewarded.

That was how Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen managed to win both titles in the same event in KAEC last year: She scored the lowest individualscore, which contributed to her teamscore being the best, too.

So, who will win this year? It’s anyone’s guess, but the action promises to be thrilling, with the likes of superstar golfers Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Alison Lee and Laura Davies all featuring.

While the tournament play starts on Wednesday, Monday night saw the first stage of the Aramco Team Series Jeddah — the tournament draft, where captains selected their teams. To celebrate this, many of the players wore dresses by famed Saudi fashion designer Omaymah Azzouz, honoring the local culture of the Kingdom.

Three-time Major-winner Anna Nordqvist was one of the golfers to wear one of Azzouz’s dresses. She said: “I was very excited when I heard that we could choose a dress for tonight. I had a few options. I’m tall and this dress is really long. It was the first dress I tried on and I felt very elegant. I felt very special wearing the dress.”

For families keen to experience something fun and different — in the spectacular surroundings of KAEC — tickets are available for free and only require online registration. There will be a fun-packed fan zone, food trucks and even selfie opportunities with all the players in the field. To find out more, visit www.aramcoteamseries.com

Soccer star Rashford honored for fighting child poverty

Soccer star Rashford honored for fighting child poverty
  • Rashford was made an MBE or Member of the Order of the British Empire on Tuesday
  • His efforts led to a U-turn on the meal vouchers debate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and benefited more than 1 million children
LONDON: Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic.
Rashford, 24, was made an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
The England and Manchester United striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Conservative government it should extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays.
Rashford’s campaign drew on his own experiences with hunger as a Black child growing up in a low-income household in Britain. In an open letter, he wrote that no matter how hard his mother worked, it was not enough and “the system was not built for families like mine to succeed.”
His efforts led to a U-turn on the meal vouchers debate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and benefited more than 1 million children in England.
“For me to put it in the simplest way — I’m trying to give children the things I didn’t have when I was a kid,” Rashford said Tuesday after the ceremony.
The soccer star said he would dedicate the award to his mother, Melanie, who raised him and his four siblings.

European Tour rebranded DP World Tour, doubling total prize fund to $200m+

European Tour rebranded DP World Tour, doubling total prize fund to $200m+
  • DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour which has been held in Dubai since 2009 and called ‘The Race to Dubai’
  • The European Tour was founded in 1972 but events have been increasingly held outside the continent in recent years, with many of the biggest now staged in the Middle East
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: After 50 years, the European Tour is no more.
Starting in 2022, it will be rebranded as the DP World Tour in a deal that is set to double the total prize money — to more than $200 million.
European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said the title change better reflects the global nature of the tour.
On the 2022 schedule, only 23 of the 47 events will be staged on European soil.
“In many way, it’s a misnomer,” Pelley said of the European Tour’s current title. “We are definitely a world tour.”
“We will always remember our heritage,” Pelley added, “and those who have gone before us who helped us shape our tour ... but we also rejoice in our global footprint.”
Pelley said there will be a minimum prize fund of $2 million for each tournament and prize money of “north of $200 million” for the season, compared to $104 million in 2021 and $70 million in 2020.
The deal is a huge boost to the finances of the European Tour which were badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a shutdown of the tour for three months from March last year.
In a video message, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said the deal was a “great news for global golf.”
Tommy Fleetwood, who was the Race to Dubai champion in 2017, said it provided “stability” and “excitement” to golfers on the tour.
DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour which has been held in Dubai since 2009 and called “The Race to Dubai.” It was previously the “Order of Merit.”
The European Tour was founded in 1972 but events have been increasingly held outside the continent in recent years, with many of the biggest now staged in the Middle East.

Five German national footballers in quarantine over Covid

Five German national footballers in quarantine over Covid
  • The infected player is fully vaccinated and currently asymptomatic, said the DFB, without naming him
  • Bild daily has identified the player as Niklas Suele of Bayern Munich
BERLIN: Five players from Germany’s national football squad are in quarantine after one of them tested positive for coronavirus, the German federation (DFB) said Tuesday.
The infected player is fully vaccinated and currently asymptomatic, said the DFB, without naming him.
But Bild daily has identified the player as Niklas Suele of Bayern Munich.
Four other players were meanwhile asked to isolate because they are close contacts of the infected individual, even though they have tested negative, the DFB said.
“This news, coming so close before the closing World Cup qualifiers, is bitter for the coaching team as well as for Die Mannschaft,” said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff.
The latest high profile case comes as Germany is fighting a surge in new infections, with its seven-day Covid rate striking a new record on Tuesday.
It also puts the spotlight again on Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, with Bild asking what this means for the unvaccinated player.
Kimmich, who captained Germany in a recent World cup qualifier, had sparked a fierce debate in the country last month when he revealed he opted not to get vaccinated, because of “personal concerns.”
It even prompted Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to urge him directly to rethink his position as “vaccination is the main weapon in the fight against the pandemic.”
Kimmich appears to be in the minority as more than 90 percent of footballers and backroom staff in Germany’s top two leagues are vaccinated, according to figures released last month by the German Football League (DFL).

More racism allegations emerge from Yorkshire cricket club

More racism allegations emerge from Yorkshire cricket club
  • Irfan Amjad: ‘I had never been directly racially insulted like that to my face’
  • Yorkshire County Cricket Club in hot water over failure to deal with racism allegations
LONDON: Another former player has come forward to allege that he faced racism as a teenager while playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s academy.

Irfan Amjad, who was later released from the team, says a member of staff referred to his Pakistani heritage to criticize an attacking shot that backfired and caused him to be out while playing.

He told the BBC: “The individual came marching through the door and he looked me dead in the eyes.” Amjad said the person then told him it was a “typical shot” for someone of Pakistani heritage.

“I was stunned, didn’t know what to do,” Amjad said. “I had never been directly racially insulted like that to my face … Even before the incident I felt distant, and then I felt isolated after that.”

He added: “Going forwards, I didn’t feel I could speak up or give my views on the game in team meetings. It crosses your mind (reporting it) but I was a 16-year-old boy and I didn’t know what to do. I kept it to myself.”

YCCC said in a statement: “It is essential that those who have experienced racism, discrimination and abuse are able to come forward to share their experiences. We were unaware of this allegation until now but will investigate appropriately.”

YCCC has been in hot water recently over its handling of allegations of racism by former player Azeem Rafiq, who faced racial and religious abuse while playing for the club.

Rafiq said he witnessed “institutional racism” while playing for YCCC. Despite knowing about the issues he faced, the club did nothing.

Last week, its Chairman Roger Hutton resigned over the handling of the racism claims. He and Rafiq will appear in front of a parliamentary committee later in the month to give an account of their experiences.

Hutton apologized “unreservedly” to Rafiq, saying: “There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologize, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward.”

Former government minister and social worker Lord Kamlesh Patel was appointed to replace Hutton as chair of the club.

