You are here

  • Home
  • Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo
India’s pavilion is said to be the biggest this year, with about 300 companies and a spotlight on millets, a “nutri-cereal” that the UN has been promoting because of its nutritional value and sustainability. (Twitter: @APEDADOC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bycpv

Updated 39 sec ago

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo
  • India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Philippines among Asian nations at food exhibition
  • Biggest Gulfood yet features over 5,000 participants from more than 120 countries
Updated 39 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Coffee, spices and a variety of tropical fruits from Asia are making a splash at one of the Gulf’s biggest food expos this week, as countries seek to introduce the region’s unique flavors and products to the global market.
More than 5,000 participants from over 120 countries are taking part in the Gulfood 2023 exhibition — its biggest edition yet — which concludes on Friday in Dubai.
India’s pavilion is said to be the biggest this year, with about 300 companies and a spotlight on millets, a “nutri-cereal” that the UN has been promoting because of its nutritional value and sustainability. India is a leading producer of the grain.
“We regard Gulfood as a very important exhibition for India’s agriculture and food product exports,” Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News on Thursday.
“There is an increasing focus on millets this year because the UN has declared 2023 as the year of the millets,” he said. “You will find a lot of companies which make food products from millets also being represented in the Gulfood 2023.”
For some countries, taking part in the exhibition is imperative.
“It’s a must for us to participate,” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, said.
“We are hoping that it will help boost our export, at least first to the UAE and later globally,” Bagis said, adding that Indonesia has been a regular participant at the event.
“The competition is tight, but thankfully Indonesia is known for its products; we have our cooking oil, our coffee, our spices.”
A Sri Lankan delegation led by the country’s Exports Development Board is also at the event, as the crisis-hit country looks to attract additional foreign business, particularly by tapping into the Middle East’s focus on food security, which surfaced after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions upended global supply chains.
“We can have a networking with them and capture new market opportunities created due to the COVID-19 situation,” EDB Assistant Director Gayani Wijetilake told Arab News.
“There are big emerging demands for products — natural, healthy products. We have that opportunity to promote our Sri Lankan brands.”
International visitors are also getting a taste of Filipino products at the exhibition, with the official delegation promoting products layered with flavors popular in the Philippines, such as banana and coconut.
“We’re so blessed with really tasty food products. We want to share it with people so that they can enjoy also the bounties of our land,” Assistant Secretary Glenn G. Penaranda, officer-in-charge of the trade promotions group under the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, told Arab News.
Penaranda is on the final leg of an official trip to the region that began earlier this month, as the Philippines seeks to promote its food products to members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
“If our Arab friends tasted our products, that will really help further increase interest and a positive experience with our food products,” he said.
Ellie Aben in Manila, Mohammed Rasooldeen in Colombo, and Sheany Yasuko Lai in Jakarta contributed to this report.

Topics: Gulfood expo Gulfood 2023 Dubai

Related

Special Crisis-hit Sri Lanka prepares for Gulfood 2023 to attract more foreign exchange
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka prepares for Gulfood 2023 to attract more foreign exchange
Emirati startups showcase innovative products at Gulfood 2023
Corporate News
Emirati startups showcase innovative products at Gulfood 2023

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews

12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
  • Home Office move aims to cut asylum backlog for 5 nationalities already with 95% of claims accepted
  • New plan could have ‘devastating’ impact non-English speakers, trauma sufferers: British Red Cross
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Around 12,000 asylum seekers to the UK will be considered for refugee status without the need for face-to-face interviews, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria, and Yemen who applied before July must fill out a 10-page questionnaire, which will be used by the Home Office to decide on their cases.

The 40 questions must be completed in English and returned within 20 working days, or the Home Office may consider the asylum application has been withdrawn. The form suggests using “online translation tools” if necessary.

UK government officials told the BBC that the usual security and criminal checks would still stand.

The new scheme aims to reduce the asylum backlog, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to end in 2023.

The Home Office told the BBC the move was not an asylum amnesty but would simplify the process for five nationalities which have already had 95 percent of claims accepted.

However, the British Red Cross has warned that the 20-day limit could have “devastating” consequences for asylum seekers.

Christina Marriott, executive director of strategy and communications at the British Red Cross, told The Guardian: “These men, women, and children may not speak English and are likely traumatized from fleeing persecution and war.

“They need our support and compassion, not rushed and complicated bureaucracy that will only increase suffering.

“We know from experience that government communications with people seeking asylum often falls short – translations are rarely provided, and forms are lost in transit. This time limit could have devastating impacts on people who need protection,” she added.

Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at Freedom from Torture, told The Guardian: “Plans for an asylum claim questionnaire – requiring people to complete a complex form, often without any legal advice, in a language they don’t understand and to a 20-day deadline – could see many asylum claims wrongly withdrawn, leaving those individuals at risk of return to torture or persecution.”

Marriott also expressed “deep concern” about the suggestion that applications be withdrawn if refugees did not complete the document on time.

However, Home Office officials told the BBC that if no response was received, a follow-up notification would be sent, and each application would be considered on its own merits.

The number of asylum seekers in the UK awaiting a decision on their case has reached a new high of approximately 166,000 people.

In 2022, the number of asylum claims in the UK was almost 75,000, the highest in nearly two decades. More than three-quarters of decisions made were in favor of granting asylum, the highest number in three decades.

According to a recent Migration Observatory analysis, the recent increase in applications was only one factor contributing to the current backlog, claiming that slow decision-making had allowed the backlog to accumulate over several years.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees welcomed the new scheme and said the agency would work with the Home Office to facilitate its implementation, The Guardian reported.

 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) immigration asylum seekers

Related

UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
World
UK risks ‘unintended consequences’ over failure to repatriate ex-Daesh fighters: govt adviser
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
World
UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road
Updated 34 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road

2 drivers jailed in the UK for the death of an 8-year-old hit while crossing road
  • Vehicles were being driven at more than twice the permitted speed limit
  • Drivers sentenced to 4 years and 8 months, banned from driving for 5 years after release
Updated 34 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two men have received prison sentences for causing the death of an 8-year-old British Muslim boy by dangerous driving, the Metro reported on Thursday.

Kevin Jones, 36, and Thomas McGrath, 24, were driving their cars at more than twice the speed limit on a road in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, in July 2020.

Jones’ BMW hit Safiullah Asif as he crossed the road while playing with his brother and cousin, the Metro reported. The child died in hospital two days later.

While Jones stopped his car after the crash, McGrath did not.

Both men were sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving after appearing at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday. They will each face a five-year driving ban on their release.

Police Constable Adam Scott, an officer with Greater Manchester’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, told The Sun: “First of all, our thoughts remain with the family of Safiullah Latif Asif, who grieve and miss their son every single day.

“We are pleased with today’s result, and we hope that this goes some way to help Safiullah’s family, knowing that both Jones and McGrath are off the streets and cannot hurt anyone else.

“This was an extremely serious road traffic collision, and we would urge everyone to adhere to speed limits and behave in a responsible way on the roads.

“As this case has shown, standards of driving like this result in the loss of lives, and in this case a young boy’s life.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Car Crash

Related

UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
World
UK arrests woman as Albanian traffickers targetted
UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation
World
UK couple and accomplice hid Iraqis in sofas in smuggling operation

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 
Updated 23 February 2023
NOR ARLENE TAN 

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 

Malaysia wants relations to reach ‘higher level’ with Saudi Arabia, PM says 
  • Malaysia, Saudi Arabia agree to finalize talks on establishing coordination council 
  • FM wants to explore new opportunities through Saudi’s Vision 2030 
Updated 23 February 2023
NOR ARLENE TAN 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to improving relations and exploring new areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday, as the two countries agree to finalize discussions on establishing a bilateral coordination council. 

Talks to form the Saudi Arabia-Malaysia Coordination Council have been ongoing since September 2020, and the matter was again discussed in a meeting between Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh earlier this week. 

The Malaysian premier, in a series of tweets posted on Thursday, congratulated Saudi leaders for the Kingdom’s Founding Day and said his government is committed to boosting ties. 

“Malaysia is committed to elevating the brotherly relations with the Kingdom to a higher level, especially in trade, investment, education, and culture as well as exploring new potential areas of cooperation,” Anwar said. 

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia established diplomatic relations in 1961. The Kingdom has long funded mosques and schools across the Southeast Asian nation, while also providing scholarships for Malaysians to study in the Gulf country. The Southeast Asian country was also one of the countries King Salman visited in his 2017 Asian tour. 

The Malaysian foreign minister arrived in Riyadh on Sunday for a state visit and met top officials and leaders of international organizations based in the Kingdom, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 

The new areas of bilateral cooperation can be explored through the SMCC, Kadir wrote on Twitter. 

The council will serve as the main platform for future cooperation across sectors and ministries between the two countries, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, adding that both countries agreed to increase bilateral trade. 

“These include finding space and opportunities through Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which is indeed a very good development agenda to be explored together,” Zambry said, as quoted in a statement. 

Shahriman Lockman, director of special projects at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Kuala Lumpur, said the SMCC will be key for Malaysia. 

“The SMCC is essential to Malaysia primarily because it wants to take part in the epochal transformation that’s taking place in Saudi Arabia,” Lockman told Arab News. 

“Malaysia sees how Saudi Arabia is reorienting its economy and society for an era in which oil and gas are likely to play a less significant role than they do today,” he said. 

“People in the Malaysian foreign policy establishment realize that we should be plugged into that transformation sooner rather than later.” 

Topics: Malaysia Saudi Arabia Anwar Ibrahim Zambry Abd Kadir Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart spoke on the telephone on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM receives telephone call from Malaysian counterpart
Saudi Arabia draws in Malaysian nurses with opportunity to grow
World
Saudi Arabia draws in Malaysian nurses with opportunity to grow

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March

Stoltenberg sees progress in Sweden’s NATO bid, talks to resume in March
  • Stoltenberg told Reuters he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters mid-March
  • "My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit,"
Updated 23 February 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he saw progress in stalled talks with Turkiye on Sweden’s membership bid and aimed to have both Sweden and Finland join the alliance by the time of its July summit.
Stoltenberg told Reuters he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had agreed that Turkiye, Finland and Sweden would meet at NATO headquarters mid-March “to address the challenges we face when it comes to Turkish ratification of the Swedish accession protocol.”
Stoltenberg, who met Erdogan last week in Ankara, sounded more upbeat on the topic than in past months.
“I see progress,” he said in an interview. “My aim is to have both Finland and Sweden as full members by the NATO summit,” due to take place in Lithuania from July 11-12.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkiye.
Ankara accuses Stockholm of harboring what Turkiye considers members of terrorist groups, and has demanded their extradition as a step toward giving Sweden’s NATO membership its green light.
Talks between Finland, Sweden and Turkiye have been stalled since January after a copy of the Qur'an was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line.
Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO allies that have not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden, though Budapest has said it aims to take that step for both countries in early March.
Stoltenberg said that, regardless of the outstanding ratification, both Nordic states were safer than before their NATO application.
“As part of the accession process, several NATO allies, including the United States, have issued bilateral security assurances,” he said.
“So it’s inconceivable that Finland or Sweden will face any military threats from Russia without NATO reacting.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said there would be no threat to Russia if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, but that Moscow would respond if the US-led alliance bolstered military infrastructure in the two Nordic countries.
He has repeatedly cited the post-Soviet enlargement of the NATO alliance eastwards toward his borders as a reason for what he called Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Topics: Turkiye NATO Jens Stoltenberg Sweden Finlan

Related

NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
World
NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China could back Russia’s war
Turkiye rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Middle-East
Turkiye rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary

Ukraine ‘will prevail’, Zelensky says ahead of invasion anniversary
  • Ahead of the war’s first anniversary on February 24, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Russia was planning a missile attack to mark the day
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday expressed confidence in his country’s victory over invading Russian forces with fears mounting of strikes on the war’s first anniversary.
The nearly year-long conflict has seen Western leaders step up their support for Kyiv, and on Thursday G7 ministers discussed new sanctions on Russia as the UN General Assembly prepared to vote on a motion calling for “lasting” peace.
“We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land,” Zelensky said on social media.
In the capital Kyiv, which saw Russian troops at its doorstep at the start of the invasion last February and relentless attacks on energy infrastructure since, residents remained defiant.
“This has been the most difficult year of my life and that of all Ukrainians,” said Diana Shestakova, 23, who works for a publishing house and whose boyfriend has spent the last year away in the army.
“I am sure that we will be victorious, but we don’t know how long we will have to wait and how many victims there are still to come.”
In the western city of Lviv, a Swiss artist projected images in honor of Ukraine on public buildings on Wednesday night, covering them in blue and yellow peace doves and Ukrainian tridents.
Ahead of the war’s first anniversary on February 24, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said Russia was planning a missile attack to mark the day.
“February 23-24, they have two dates,” Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview to newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda, adding: “Believe me, we have survived this more than 20 times already.”
The year-long conflict has devastated swathes of Ukraine, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and according to Western sources, has caused 150,000 casualties on each side.
In India, Group of Seven finance ministers met in the city of Bengaluru to discuss further sanctions and more financial help for Ukraine.
They urged the International Monetary Fund on Thursday to deliver a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of March.
A senior US official has said that the United States and its G7 allies planned to unveil “a big new package of sanctions” around the anniversary, including measures to crack down on the evasion of existing sanctions.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the G7 meeting that the unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the last 12 months “had a very significant negative effect on Russia so far.”
The latest Western leader to visit the Ukrainian capital, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, tweeted that Madrid would “stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe” after arriving in Kyiv by train and before meeting President Zelensky.
In New York, the UN General Assembly was on Thursday to bring to a vote a motion backed by Kyiv and its allies calling for a “just and lasting peace.”
“Never in recent history has the line between good and evil been so clear. One country merely wants to live. The other wants to kill and destroy,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the world body on Wednesday.
The Kremlin’s UN ambassador accused the West of being “ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war” to defeat Russia.
And Russian leader Vladimir Putin vowed to strengthen his country’s defense capabilities as he laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow before meeting soldiers in Red Square under blue skies and brisk temperatures.
Russia will equip troops with “new strike systems, reconnaissance and communication equipment, drones and artillery systems,” he said, hailing Russian soldiers fighting “heroically” in Ukraine and defending “our historical lands.”
Russia’s “unbreakable unity is the key to our victory,” he said.
While US President Joe Biden paid a hugely symbolic trip to Kyiv to show support this week, strengthened Russo-Chinese ties were on display in Moscow as Putin met Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.
Their meeting, during which Beijing presented its views toward a “political settlement” in Ukraine, came after Washington and NATO voiced concern that China could be preparing to supply Russia with weapons.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
World
Calls for ‘just and lasting peace’ at high-level UN session marking Ukraine war anniversary
GCC countries urge upholding international law to resolve Ukraine crisis
Middle-East
GCC countries urge upholding international law to resolve Ukraine crisis

Latest updates

Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo
Asian flavors make Middle East entry at Gulfood expo
Palestine FM dismayed by ‘timid, weak’ global reaction to Nablus deaths
Palestine FM dismayed by ‘timid, weak’ global reaction to Nablus deaths
KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers
KSAA continues training project for non-native Arabic teachers
12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
12,000 UK asylum seekers could get refugee status without face-to-face interviews
Pakistan’s FX reserves rise by $66m to $3.26bn, says central bank
Pakistan’s FX reserves rise by $66m to $3.26bn, says central bank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.